Le Tour de Langkawi: Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 4

Astana rider takes race lead

Image 1 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) wins stage 4 in Langkawi

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) wins stage 4 in Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 3 of 26

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) follows stage winner Lopez (Astana)

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) follows stage winner Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 26

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) follows stage winner Lopez (Astana)

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) follows stage winner Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) on the attack

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 26

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) sets the pace

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) sets the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 26

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare)

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 26

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) on his way to second place

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) on his way to second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) heads for the line

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) heads for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 26

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare)

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 26

Mancebo opens his sprint for the line

Mancebo opens his sprint for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 26

Mancebo finished fourth in the first mountain stage

Mancebo finished fourth in the first mountain stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in yellow after winning stage 4 at the Tour de Langkawi

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in yellow after winning stage 4 at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 26

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) follows stage winner Lopez (Astana)

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) follows stage winner Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) heads for a stage win in Langkawi

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) heads for a stage win in Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) wins in Langkawi

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) wins in Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 17 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) attacks from the field

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) attacks from the field
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 18 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) wins stage 4 at the Le Tour de Langkawi

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) wins stage 4 at the Le Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 19 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in yellow at the Tour de Langkawi

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in yellow at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 20 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) on the attack

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 21 of 26

The podium on stage 4 at Le Tour de Langkawi

The podium on stage 4 at Le Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 22 of 26

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in yellow

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) is about to go clear

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) is about to go clear
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) heads for a stage win in Langkawi

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) heads for a stage win in Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 26

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Colombian Miguel Lopez was always seen as the rider to beat in the Tour de Langkawi’s Queen stage on Saturday, and he showed why - despite the intent and attempt of his rivals to challenge him - by winning it and taking the overall lead.

Lopez (Astana), 22, won the 129.4km stage from Ipoh to Tana Rata in the Cameron Highlands off the back of a solo attack with five kilometres to go on the 35km climb to the finish.

He beat second placed and fellow Colombian Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling) by 30 seconds, while in third came South African Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) at 35s, followed and at the same time by Spaniard Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling) in fourth, Australian Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) in fifth and 12 other riders, including Slovenian hope Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare pro Cycling) in 10th place.

“This was a very fast stage before the climb,” Lopez said.

“And then on the climb [to the finish] I wanted to be at the level of the performance [shown already by] my teammates. “And in the finale it was a question of having the best legs.”

The fall out of the stage raced in far cooler conditions and even under rain on the finishing climb was that it left Lopez with an overall lead of 29s on Janse van Rensburg and 34s on Jaramillo who are now second and third overall for Sunday’s 148.8 fifth stage from Tapah to Kuala Lumpur that will suit the sprinters once again.

One of those sprinters will be the rider who lost the yellow leader’s jersey on Saturday, Lopez’s Italian teammate Andrea Guardini who will now wear the teal points jersey on Sunday.

For Lopez, born in Pesca, a likely overall victory here will represent another significant step forward in the infancy of his professional career that began last year, his first racing for Astana after finishing his amateur career with the Colombian Loteria de Boyaca-Indeportes Boyaca team with whom he won the 2014 Tour de l’Avenir, among other races that year.

Lopez has his sights set on the Vuelta a Espana later this year, but on Saturday he said he is on track in a season that started at the Tour de San Luis, Argentina in January with fourth overall, a win in stage six and finishing as best young rider.

After Langkawi, Lopez will race the Volta a Catalunya and Vuelta al Pais Vasco before focusing on Vuelta preparation.

But on Saturday Lopez said that his stage win on Saturday in Malaysia was a significant development in his preparation.

“This is a very important victory for me,” Lopez said.

“It helps me start the year with a lot of confidence.”

While Lopez is in the box seat to win overall and the team has now enjoyed two stages wins (with Guardini’s stage one victory that put him in the yellow jersey up until Saturday), he – nor Astana – are taking their strong position lightly.

Controlling a race with a six rider team as is the limit at Langkawi is hard enough, let alone with five as Astana have had since losing their Kazak teammate Ruslan Tleubayev on stage one due to a broken collar bone sustained in a crash.

“We have a very strong team, but we are missing one rider and its difficult to work at the front all the time,” Lopez said.

“However, we will do it again tomorrow [in stage five on Monday] and we are hoping for a great finale with Andrea.”

How it happened

It took at least 25km and with the first of three intermediate sprints won by Guardini for the main breakaway to form – a trio made up of Switzerland’s Lukas Jaun (Team Roth), Japan’s Shiki Kuroeda (Asian Racing) and Hong Kong’s Burr Ho (HKSI Pro) who gained a maximum lead of 6 minutes 27 seconds at 45km when the UnitedHealth Care Pro Cycling led peloton began to reel them in as the main climb loomed.

The toll of their escapade began to show soon after they rode through the second and third intermediate sprints with 76.6km behind them and 52.8km to go – most of it uphill, and while at a gradual percentage first it was still taxing.

As the rode began to steepen, a three rider counter attack was launched by China’s Wang Meyin (Hengxiang), the last winner of the Cameron Highlands stage in 2013, Singapore’s Donaben Goh (Terengganu Cycling) and Malaysia’s Sea Loh (Malaysian National). They caught the leaders as the ascent began to steepen, and soon after they did to form a six strong group two of them lost contact – Jaun and Kuroeda.

The four leaders stayed away to the King of the Mountains mark with eight kilometres to go, led by Wang in the KOM jersey; but then soon after they were caught by the peloton.

Lopez made his move with five kilometres to go and after gaining distance found Clarke looming from behind in pursuit. But after catching Lopez, the Australian could not hold the pace and fell behind, which prompted Jaramillo to immediately chase Lopez – an effort that was in vain, but at least rewarded, with him still finishing second on the stage.

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling sports directeur Hendrik Redant summed up the finish for which he had so much hope, saying: “We tried. Johnny was with him, then he let go.

“Then Jaramillo reacted because Johnny dropped back … but then he couldn’t get him. It was a great ride [by Lopez].”

That it was.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3:25:37
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare0:00:30
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:35
4Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
5Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
8Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
9Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
11Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
12Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
13John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
14Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
15Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
16Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
17Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:50
19Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:00
20Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:01:04
21James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
22Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:01:09
23Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:14
24Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
25Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
26Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
27Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
28Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
29Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:18
30Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
31Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
32Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
33Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:35
34Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
35Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
36Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:01:44
37Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
38Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
39Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
40Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:03:30
41Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
42Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:33
43Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:37
44Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
45Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
46Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
47Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
48Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
49Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:03:50
50Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:03:55
51Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
52Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:03:57
53Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia0:05:40
54Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:06:19
55Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
56Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
57Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:06:34
58Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:06:45
59Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:06:47
60Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
61Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
62Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
63Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:10
64Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
65Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
66Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:07:35
67Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:07:52
68Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:09:01
69Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:09:14
70Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia0:09:37
71Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO0:09:43
72Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:10:31
73Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
74Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
75Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:10:33
76Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
77Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:11:06
78Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:11:37
79Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:11:51
80Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
81Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
82Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:14:24
83Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
84Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
85Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:14:50
86Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
87Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
88Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
89Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:14:58
91Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
92Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:15:02
93Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
94Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:19:55
95Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:20:33
96Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:37
97Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
98Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
99Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
101Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
102Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
103Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
104Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
105Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
106Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
107Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
108Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
109Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
110Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
111Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare
112Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
113Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
114Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
115John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
116Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
117Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
118Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
119Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
120Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:22:34
121Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:23:14
122Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
123João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:27:43
124Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
125Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia0:29:45

Sprint 1 - Batu Gajah
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data3
3Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
4Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint 2 - Gopeng
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team5pts
2Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team3
3Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth2
4Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO1

Sprint 3 - Kampar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team5pts
2Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth3
3Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team2
4Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1

Mountian 1 -Ringlet
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team15pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia12
3Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team10
4Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team8
5Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team6
6Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team4
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team2
8John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Tanah Rata
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare20
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data16
4Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai12
5Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare10
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
7George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
8Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team5
9Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
10Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare3
11Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
12Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team14:08:03
2Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:29
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare0:00:34
4George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:39
5Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team0:00:45
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
7Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
9Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
11Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
12Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:49
13Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:50
14John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
15Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:00
17James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:02
18Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:15
19Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:18
20Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:01:19
21Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:22
22Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:24
23Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
24Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:28
25Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:29
26Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth0:01:33
27Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
28Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:01:48
29Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:50
30Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
31Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:01:59
32Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:02:52
33Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:28
34Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:48
35Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
36Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:52
37Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
38Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:04:05
39Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:10
40Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
41Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:04:15
42Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:05:08
43Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:14
44Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO0:05:33
45Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:42
46Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia0:05:50
47Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:06:07
48Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:06:25
49Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:34
50Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
51Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:06:49
52Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
53Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:07:02
54Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
55Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:14
56Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:07:22
57Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:25
58Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:07:28
59Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:07:50
60Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:09:04
61Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:10:03
62Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:10:46
63Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:10:48
64Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia0:11:54
65Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:12:01
66Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:06
67Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:12:29
68Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:12:59
69Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia0:13:37
70Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:14:24
71Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:14:28
72Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:14:39
73Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:14:54
74Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:15:34
75Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:15:38
76Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
77Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:16:13
78Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:45
79Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:16:58
80Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO0:18:25
81Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:18:43
82Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO0:18:47
83Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:19:31
84Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:19:51
85Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:20:27
86Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:20:31
87Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:22
88Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai0:21:27
89John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:21:31
90Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:21:37
91Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:41
92Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:21:57
93Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:21:58
94Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:22:10
95Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:23:00
96Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:23:03
97Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:23:09
98Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:23:21
99Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:23:48
100Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:23:58
101Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:00
102Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:25:02
103Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia0:25:34
104Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:26:44
105Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
106Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:26:54
107Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:27:07
108Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:27:10
109Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai0:27:51
110Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:21
111Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:30:18
112Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:30:22
113João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:30:28
114Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:30:53
115Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:32:35
116Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:33:08
117Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:33:23
118Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia0:34:00
119Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:34:32
120Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
121Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:34:59
122Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth0:36:28
123Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:18
124Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:51:06
125Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:52:27

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team38pts
2John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare28
3Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team28
4Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai25
5Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team19
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data16
7Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team15
8Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling15
9Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela14
10João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour13
11Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
12Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team11
13James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling10
14Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron8
15Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team7
16Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
17Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team6
18Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth6
19Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team5
20Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia5
21Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai5
22Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth5
23Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
24Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling3
25Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
26Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO3
27Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
28Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team2
29Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
30Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
31George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1
32Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO1
33Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1
34Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
35Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team39pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia26
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team25
4Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare20
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data16
6Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai12
7Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team12
8Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare10
9Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team10
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
11Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team7
12George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
13Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team6
14James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5
15João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5
16Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
17Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team4
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare3
19Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron3
20Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai3
21Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
22Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthCare Professional CT42:26:13
2Bardiani CSF0:00:04
3One Pro Cycling0:00:22
4Dimension Data0:00:59
5Southeast - Venezuela0:01:40
6Team Roth0:02:17
7Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:43
8Tinkoff0:06:14
9Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:27
10Team0:07:37
11Aisan Racing Team0:08:20
12Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:38
13KSPO0:14:28
14Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
15Astana Pro Team0:14:50
16HKSI Pro Team0:16:36
17Malaysia National Team0:18:41
18NSC - Mycron0:22:00
19Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:29:29
20Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:29:47
21Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:30:03
22Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:38:43

