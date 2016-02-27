Le Tour de Langkawi: Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 4
Astana rider takes race lead
Stage 4: Ipoh - Cameron Highlands
Colombian Miguel Lopez was always seen as the rider to beat in the Tour de Langkawi’s Queen stage on Saturday, and he showed why - despite the intent and attempt of his rivals to challenge him - by winning it and taking the overall lead.
Lopez (Astana), 22, won the 129.4km stage from Ipoh to Tana Rata in the Cameron Highlands off the back of a solo attack with five kilometres to go on the 35km climb to the finish.
He beat second placed and fellow Colombian Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling) by 30 seconds, while in third came South African Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) at 35s, followed and at the same time by Spaniard Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling) in fourth, Australian Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) in fifth and 12 other riders, including Slovenian hope Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare pro Cycling) in 10th place.
“This was a very fast stage before the climb,” Lopez said.
“And then on the climb [to the finish] I wanted to be at the level of the performance [shown already by] my teammates. “And in the finale it was a question of having the best legs.”
The fall out of the stage raced in far cooler conditions and even under rain on the finishing climb was that it left Lopez with an overall lead of 29s on Janse van Rensburg and 34s on Jaramillo who are now second and third overall for Sunday’s 148.8 fifth stage from Tapah to Kuala Lumpur that will suit the sprinters once again.
One of those sprinters will be the rider who lost the yellow leader’s jersey on Saturday, Lopez’s Italian teammate Andrea Guardini who will now wear the teal points jersey on Sunday.
For Lopez, born in Pesca, a likely overall victory here will represent another significant step forward in the infancy of his professional career that began last year, his first racing for Astana after finishing his amateur career with the Colombian Loteria de Boyaca-Indeportes Boyaca team with whom he won the 2014 Tour de l’Avenir, among other races that year.
Lopez has his sights set on the Vuelta a Espana later this year, but on Saturday he said he is on track in a season that started at the Tour de San Luis, Argentina in January with fourth overall, a win in stage six and finishing as best young rider.
After Langkawi, Lopez will race the Volta a Catalunya and Vuelta al Pais Vasco before focusing on Vuelta preparation.
But on Saturday Lopez said that his stage win on Saturday in Malaysia was a significant development in his preparation.
“This is a very important victory for me,” Lopez said.
“It helps me start the year with a lot of confidence.”
While Lopez is in the box seat to win overall and the team has now enjoyed two stages wins (with Guardini’s stage one victory that put him in the yellow jersey up until Saturday), he – nor Astana – are taking their strong position lightly.
Controlling a race with a six rider team as is the limit at Langkawi is hard enough, let alone with five as Astana have had since losing their Kazak teammate Ruslan Tleubayev on stage one due to a broken collar bone sustained in a crash.
“We have a very strong team, but we are missing one rider and its difficult to work at the front all the time,” Lopez said.
“However, we will do it again tomorrow [in stage five on Monday] and we are hoping for a great finale with Andrea.”
How it happened
It took at least 25km and with the first of three intermediate sprints won by Guardini for the main breakaway to form – a trio made up of Switzerland’s Lukas Jaun (Team Roth), Japan’s Shiki Kuroeda (Asian Racing) and Hong Kong’s Burr Ho (HKSI Pro) who gained a maximum lead of 6 minutes 27 seconds at 45km when the UnitedHealth Care Pro Cycling led peloton began to reel them in as the main climb loomed.
The toll of their escapade began to show soon after they rode through the second and third intermediate sprints with 76.6km behind them and 52.8km to go – most of it uphill, and while at a gradual percentage first it was still taxing.
As the rode began to steepen, a three rider counter attack was launched by China’s Wang Meyin (Hengxiang), the last winner of the Cameron Highlands stage in 2013, Singapore’s Donaben Goh (Terengganu Cycling) and Malaysia’s Sea Loh (Malaysian National). They caught the leaders as the ascent began to steepen, and soon after they did to form a six strong group two of them lost contact – Jaun and Kuroeda.
The four leaders stayed away to the King of the Mountains mark with eight kilometres to go, led by Wang in the KOM jersey; but then soon after they were caught by the peloton.
Lopez made his move with five kilometres to go and after gaining distance found Clarke looming from behind in pursuit. But after catching Lopez, the Australian could not hold the pace and fell behind, which prompted Jaramillo to immediately chase Lopez – an effort that was in vain, but at least rewarded, with him still finishing second on the stage.
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling sports directeur Hendrik Redant summed up the finish for which he had so much hope, saying: “We tried. Johnny was with him, then he let go.
“Then Jaramillo reacted because Johnny dropped back … but then he couldn’t get him. It was a great ride [by Lopez].”
That it was.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3:25:37
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:30
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:35
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
|5
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|8
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|9
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
|11
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|12
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|13
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|14
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|15
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|16
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|17
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:50
|19
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:00
|20
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:04
|21
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|22
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:09
|23
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|24
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|25
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|26
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|27
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|28
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|29
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:18
|30
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|31
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|32
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|33
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:35
|34
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|36
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:01:44
|37
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|38
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|39
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|40
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:03:30
|41
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|42
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:33
|43
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:37
|44
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|45
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|46
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|47
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|48
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|49
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|50
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:03:55
|51
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|52
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|53
|Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:05:40
|54
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:06:19
|55
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|56
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|57
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:06:34
|58
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:06:45
|59
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:06:47
|60
|Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
|61
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
|62
|Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|63
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:10
|64
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|65
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:07:35
|67
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:07:52
|68
|Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:09:01
|69
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:09:14
|70
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|0:09:37
|71
|Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:09:43
|72
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:10:31
|73
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|74
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|75
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:10:33
|76
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|77
|Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|78
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:37
|79
|Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:11:51
|80
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|81
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|82
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:14:24
|83
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|84
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:14:50
|86
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|87
|Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|88
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|89
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:58
|91
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|92
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:15:02
|93
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|94
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:19:55
|95
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:20:33
|96
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:37
|97
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|99
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|101
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|102
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|103
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|104
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
|106
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|107
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|108
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|109
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|110
|Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|111
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|112
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|113
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|114
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|115
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|116
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|117
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|118
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|119
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|120
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:22:34
|121
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:23:14
|122
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|123
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:27:43
|124
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|125
|Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:29:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|3
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|4
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|2
|4
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|3
|3
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|12
|3
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|6
|6
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|4
|7
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|2
|8
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|20
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|16
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
|12
|5
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|10
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|7
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|8
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|5
|9
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|10
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
|3
|11
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|12
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|14:08:03
|2
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:29
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:34
|4
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|5
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:45
|6
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
|7
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
|9
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|10
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|11
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|12
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:49
|13
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:50
|14
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|15
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:00
|17
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|18
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:15
|19
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|20
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:19
|21
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|22
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:24
|23
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|24
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:28
|25
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|26
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:33
|27
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|28
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:01:48
|29
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:50
|30
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|31
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:01:59
|32
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:52
|33
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|34
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:48
|35
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|36
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:52
|37
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|38
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|39
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|40
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|41
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:04:15
|42
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:05:08
|43
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:14
|44
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|0:05:33
|45
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:42
|46
|Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:05:50
|47
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:07
|48
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|49
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:34
|50
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|51
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:06:49
|52
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|53
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:07:02
|54
|Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
|55
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:14
|56
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|57
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:25
|58
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:28
|59
|Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:07:50
|60
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:09:04
|61
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:10:03
|62
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:10:46
|63
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:10:48
|64
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
|0:11:54
|65
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:12:01
|66
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:06
|67
|Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:12:29
|68
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|69
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|0:13:37
|70
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:24
|71
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:28
|72
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:14:39
|73
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:14:54
|74
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:15:34
|75
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:15:38
|76
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|77
|Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:16:13
|78
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:45
|79
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:16:58
|80
|Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:18:25
|81
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:18:43
|82
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:18:47
|83
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:31
|84
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:19:51
|85
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:20:27
|86
|Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:31
|87
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:22
|88
|Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|0:21:27
|89
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:21:31
|90
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:21:37
|91
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:41
|92
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:21:57
|93
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:21:58
|94
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:22:10
|95
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:23:00
|96
|Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:23:03
|97
|Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:23:09
|98
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:23:21
|99
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:23:48
|100
|Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:23:58
|101
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:00
|102
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:25:02
|103
|Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
|0:25:34
|104
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:26:44
|105
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|106
|Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:26:54
|107
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:27:07
|108
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:27:10
|109
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|0:27:51
|110
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:21
|111
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:30:18
|112
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:30:22
|113
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:30:28
|114
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:30:53
|115
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:32:35
|116
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:33:08
|117
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:33:23
|118
|Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:34:00
|119
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:34:32
|120
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|121
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:34:59
|122
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|0:36:28
|123
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:18
|124
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:06
|125
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:52:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|pts
|2
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|28
|3
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|28
|4
|Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|25
|5
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|19
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|16
|7
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|15
|8
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|9
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|14
|10
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|13
|11
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|12
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|13
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|10
|14
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|8
|15
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|16
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|17
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|19
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|21
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|5
|22
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|5
|23
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|24
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|25
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|26
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|3
|27
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|28
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|2
|29
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|30
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|31
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|32
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|1
|33
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1
|34
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|35
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|39
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|26
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|25
|4
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|20
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|16
|6
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
|12
|7
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|10
|9
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|11
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|7
|12
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|13
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|6
|14
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|15
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|16
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|17
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|4
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
|3
|19
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|3
|20
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|3
|21
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|22
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|42:26:13
|2
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:04
|3
|One Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|4
|Dimension Data
|0:00:59
|5
|Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:40
|6
|Team Roth
|0:02:17
|7
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|8
|Tinkoff
|0:06:14
|9
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|10
|Team
|0:07:37
|11
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:08:20
|12
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:38
|13
|KSPO
|0:14:28
|14
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:50
|16
|HKSI Pro Team
|0:16:36
|17
|Malaysia National Team
|0:18:41
|18
|NSC - Mycron
|0:22:00
|19
|Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:29:29
|20
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:29:47
|21
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:30:03
|22
|Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:38:43
