Colombian Miguel Lopez was always seen as the rider to beat in the Tour de Langkawi’s Queen stage on Saturday, and he showed why - despite the intent and attempt of his rivals to challenge him - by winning it and taking the overall lead.

Lopez (Astana), 22, won the 129.4km stage from Ipoh to Tana Rata in the Cameron Highlands off the back of a solo attack with five kilometres to go on the 35km climb to the finish.

He beat second placed and fellow Colombian Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling) by 30 seconds, while in third came South African Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) at 35s, followed and at the same time by Spaniard Francisco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling) in fourth, Australian Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) in fifth and 12 other riders, including Slovenian hope Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare pro Cycling) in 10th place.

“This was a very fast stage before the climb,” Lopez said.

“And then on the climb [to the finish] I wanted to be at the level of the performance [shown already by] my teammates. “And in the finale it was a question of having the best legs.”

The fall out of the stage raced in far cooler conditions and even under rain on the finishing climb was that it left Lopez with an overall lead of 29s on Janse van Rensburg and 34s on Jaramillo who are now second and third overall for Sunday’s 148.8 fifth stage from Tapah to Kuala Lumpur that will suit the sprinters once again.

One of those sprinters will be the rider who lost the yellow leader’s jersey on Saturday, Lopez’s Italian teammate Andrea Guardini who will now wear the teal points jersey on Sunday.

For Lopez, born in Pesca, a likely overall victory here will represent another significant step forward in the infancy of his professional career that began last year, his first racing for Astana after finishing his amateur career with the Colombian Loteria de Boyaca-Indeportes Boyaca team with whom he won the 2014 Tour de l’Avenir, among other races that year.

Lopez has his sights set on the Vuelta a Espana later this year, but on Saturday he said he is on track in a season that started at the Tour de San Luis, Argentina in January with fourth overall, a win in stage six and finishing as best young rider.

After Langkawi, Lopez will race the Volta a Catalunya and Vuelta al Pais Vasco before focusing on Vuelta preparation.

But on Saturday Lopez said that his stage win on Saturday in Malaysia was a significant development in his preparation.

“This is a very important victory for me,” Lopez said.

“It helps me start the year with a lot of confidence.”

While Lopez is in the box seat to win overall and the team has now enjoyed two stages wins (with Guardini’s stage one victory that put him in the yellow jersey up until Saturday), he – nor Astana – are taking their strong position lightly.

Controlling a race with a six rider team as is the limit at Langkawi is hard enough, let alone with five as Astana have had since losing their Kazak teammate Ruslan Tleubayev on stage one due to a broken collar bone sustained in a crash.

“We have a very strong team, but we are missing one rider and its difficult to work at the front all the time,” Lopez said.

“However, we will do it again tomorrow [in stage five on Monday] and we are hoping for a great finale with Andrea.”

How it happened

It took at least 25km and with the first of three intermediate sprints won by Guardini for the main breakaway to form – a trio made up of Switzerland’s Lukas Jaun (Team Roth), Japan’s Shiki Kuroeda (Asian Racing) and Hong Kong’s Burr Ho (HKSI Pro) who gained a maximum lead of 6 minutes 27 seconds at 45km when the UnitedHealth Care Pro Cycling led peloton began to reel them in as the main climb loomed.

The toll of their escapade began to show soon after they rode through the second and third intermediate sprints with 76.6km behind them and 52.8km to go – most of it uphill, and while at a gradual percentage first it was still taxing.

As the rode began to steepen, a three rider counter attack was launched by China’s Wang Meyin (Hengxiang), the last winner of the Cameron Highlands stage in 2013, Singapore’s Donaben Goh (Terengganu Cycling) and Malaysia’s Sea Loh (Malaysian National). They caught the leaders as the ascent began to steepen, and soon after they did to form a six strong group two of them lost contact – Jaun and Kuroeda.

The four leaders stayed away to the King of the Mountains mark with eight kilometres to go, led by Wang in the KOM jersey; but then soon after they were caught by the peloton.

Lopez made his move with five kilometres to go and after gaining distance found Clarke looming from behind in pursuit. But after catching Lopez, the Australian could not hold the pace and fell behind, which prompted Jaramillo to immediately chase Lopez – an effort that was in vain, but at least rewarded, with him still finishing second on the stage.

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling sports directeur Hendrik Redant summed up the finish for which he had so much hope, saying: “We tried. Johnny was with him, then he let go.

“Then Jaramillo reacted because Johnny dropped back … but then he couldn’t get him. It was a great ride [by Lopez].”

That it was.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3:25:37 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:30 3 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:35 4 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai 5 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 8 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 9 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare 11 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 13 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 14 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 15 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 16 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 17 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:50 19 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:00 20 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:04 21 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 22 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:09 23 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:14 24 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 25 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 26 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 27 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 28 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 29 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:18 30 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 31 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 32 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 33 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:35 34 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 35 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 36 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:01:44 37 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 38 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 39 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 40 Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:03:30 41 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 42 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:33 43 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:37 44 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 45 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 46 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 47 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 48 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 49 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:03:50 50 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:03:55 51 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 52 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:03:57 53 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia 0:05:40 54 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:06:19 55 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 56 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 57 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:06:34 58 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:06:45 59 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:06:47 60 Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia 61 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia 62 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron 63 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:10 64 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 65 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 66 Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:07:35 67 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:07:52 68 Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:09:01 69 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:09:14 70 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 0:09:37 71 Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:09:43 72 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:10:31 73 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 74 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 75 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:10:33 76 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 77 Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:11:06 78 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:11:37 79 Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:11:51 80 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 81 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 82 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:14:24 83 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 84 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 85 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:14:50 86 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 87 Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron 88 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 89 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:14:58 91 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 92 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:15:02 93 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 94 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:19:55 95 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:20:33 96 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:37 97 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 98 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 99 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 101 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 102 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 103 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 104 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 105 Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia 106 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 107 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 108 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 109 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 110 Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 111 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare 112 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 113 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 114 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 115 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 116 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 117 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 118 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 119 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 120 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:22:34 121 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:23:14 122 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 123 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:27:43 124 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 125 Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia 0:29:45

Sprint 1 - Batu Gajah # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 3 3 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 4 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint 2 - Gopeng # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 pts 2 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 2 4 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 1

Sprint 3 - Kampar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 pts 2 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 3 3 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountian 1 -Ringlet # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 12 3 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 8 5 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 6 6 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 4 7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 2 8 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Tanah Rata # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare 20 3 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 16 4 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai 12 5 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 10 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 7 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 8 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 5 9 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 10 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare 3 11 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 12 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 14:08:03 2 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:29 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:34 4 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:39 5 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 0:00:45 6 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare 7 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai 9 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 11 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 12 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:49 13 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:50 14 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 15 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:00 17 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:02 18 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:15 19 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:18 20 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:19 21 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:22 22 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:24 23 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 24 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:28 25 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:29 26 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:33 27 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 28 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:01:48 29 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:50 30 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 31 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:01:59 32 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:52 33 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:28 34 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:48 35 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 36 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:52 37 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 38 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:04:05 39 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:10 40 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 41 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:04:15 42 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:05:08 43 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:14 44 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 0:05:33 45 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:42 46 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia 0:05:50 47 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:06:07 48 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:06:25 49 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:34 50 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 51 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:06:49 52 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 53 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:07:02 54 Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia 55 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:14 56 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:07:22 57 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:25 58 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:07:28 59 Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:07:50 60 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:09:04 61 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:10:03 62 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:10:46 63 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:10:48 64 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia 0:11:54 65 Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:12:01 66 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:06 67 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:12:29 68 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:12:59 69 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 0:13:37 70 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:14:24 71 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:14:28 72 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:14:39 73 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:14:54 74 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:15:34 75 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:15:38 76 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 77 Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:16:13 78 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:16:45 79 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:16:58 80 Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:18:25 81 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:18:43 82 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:18:47 83 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:19:31 84 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:19:51 85 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:20:27 86 Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:20:31 87 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:22 88 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 0:21:27 89 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:21:31 90 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:21:37 91 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:41 92 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:21:57 93 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:21:58 94 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:22:10 95 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:23:00 96 Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:23:03 97 Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:23:09 98 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:23:21 99 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:23:48 100 Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:23:58 101 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:00 102 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:25:02 103 Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia 0:25:34 104 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:26:44 105 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 106 Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:26:54 107 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:27:07 108 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:27:10 109 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 0:27:51 110 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:28:21 111 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:30:18 112 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:30:22 113 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:30:28 114 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:30:53 115 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:32:35 116 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:33:08 117 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:33:23 118 Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia 0:34:00 119 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:34:32 120 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 121 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:34:59 122 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 0:36:28 123 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:18 124 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:51:06 125 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:52:27

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 pts 2 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 28 3 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 28 4 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 25 5 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 19 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 16 7 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 15 8 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 9 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 14 10 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 13 11 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 12 12 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 13 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 10 14 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 8 15 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 16 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 17 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 6 18 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 6 19 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 5 20 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 5 21 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 5 22 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 5 23 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 24 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 3 25 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 26 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 3 27 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 28 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 2 29 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 30 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 31 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1 32 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 1 33 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1 34 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 35 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 39 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 26 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 25 4 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare 20 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 16 6 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai 12 7 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 12 8 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 10 9 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 10 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 11 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 7 12 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 13 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 6 14 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 15 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 16 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 17 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 4 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare 3 19 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 3 20 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 3 21 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 22 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2