Trending

Murphy wins stage of Tour de Langkawi

Guardini retakes the lead

Image 1 of 25

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 25

The Tour de Langkawi stage 3 sprint

The Tour de Langkawi stage 3 sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 25

Matthew Goss (ONE Pro Cycling)

Matthew Goss (ONE Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 25

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 25

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 25

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 25

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 3 in Langkawi

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 3 in Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 25

João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour)

João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 25

Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang) in the mountains classification lead

Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang) in the mountains classification lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 25

Stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi

Stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 25

Stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi

Stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 25

Stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi

Stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 25

The breakaway in Tour de Langkawi

The breakaway in Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 25

Fans cheer on the Tour de Langkawi

Fans cheer on the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 25

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 25

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates his stage win

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 25

The sprint on stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi

The sprint on stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 25

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) heads in for the win

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) heads in for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 25

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 25

Francesco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) cools down after the stage

Francesco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) cools down after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 25

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 25

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 25

The sprint on stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi

The sprint on stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 25

The sprint on stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi

The sprint on stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 25

Andrea Guardini (Astana) continues in the Tour de Langkawi lead

Andrea Guardini (Astana) continues in the Tour de Langkawi lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) was justifiably thrilled after he won stage three of the Tour de Langkawi on Friday, but of interest was the sight of Italian Andrea Guardini (Astana) smiling as he sat next to the American after again falling short of a second win.

Related Articles

UnitedHealthcare trio target overall victory at Tour de Langkawi

It is rare that a sprinter who has lost a bunch sprint once – let alone twice and on consecutive days - is as calm and relaxed as Guardini was after Friday’s 107km stage from Kulim to Kuala Kangsar.

After all, Guardini came into the Malaysian race as the sprinter to beat in the eight-stage tour that finishes Wednesday. And he showed why by winning stage one and extend his career tally of stage wins in the event to 19. But then he placed second on stage two behind fellow Italian Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai) and fifth on Friday.

Murphy, who won the fourth stage of the recent Herald Sun Tour of Victoria in Australia, took out Friday’s stage with a superb sprint, leaving behind him the Italian pair of Francesco Chicchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) in second and third places respectively.

In fourth was Slovakian Michael Kolar (Tinkoff), followed by Guardini in fifth.

“The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team was phenomenal today,” said Murphy after the podium presentation as he sat to Guardini’s left. “The guys did an awesome job keeping me in pole position all day, keeping me hydrated in the heat, giving me Ally's Bars … I was in a really good position in the last corner.

“I had a great lead out. It was a drag race; that’s what I like. It’s a wonderful finish for my team and me. I’m very happy to win here in Malaysia. I’m having an amazing time. It’s a beautiful country and we’ll keep on racing till the end.”

Murphy’s praise for his team was totally valid, for they were collectively strong, and showed that they are really intent on leaving a mark on the race that resumes on Saturday with the Queens stage, the 129.4km fourth stage four from Tana Rita to the Cameron Highlands in which the American teams plans to have another big say.

However, Guardini’s response to Unitedhealthcare’s performance was interesting, even if he had every reason to be happy that he is still the overall race leader, now by two seconds on second placed Palini and 6s on Murphy in third.

Guardini’s praise for the UnitedHealthcare was either incredibly gracious – and for that, the Italian deserves full marks for sportsmanship. Or was there another motive? Such as, to boost Unitedhealthcare’s confidence and willingness to assume greater responsibility in Saturday’s crucial stage for the overall classification in which Astana have a big contender in Colombian Miguel Lopez, and also in the following stages. The gain for Guardini being that it might save Astana from having to do all the work and be fresher to help him in the next sprint stage.

“In UnitedHealthcare, we’ve now found a team that can pull with us,” Guardini said after Murphy spoke proudly of his team.

“They do a really good job for their sprinter [Murphy]. I quickly understood how difficult it would be to win the sprint when I launched mine and stayed in the same position I was in.”

If anything, Chicchi and Mareczko were the ones showing greater lament.

“I’m disappointed,” Chicchi reflected. “I’ve had to launch from a bit too far out.

“UnitedHealthcare did a perfect job. They went to the right, protected by the barriers while I was in the middle of the road going slightly uphill and exposed to the side wind. I have lost because of my too strong desire to win.”

Whereas Mareczko said: “I was in fourth position at the last curve then I got a bit lost in the sprint.

“I recovered some positions and managed to pass Guardini but I couldn’t get better than third.”

How it happened

The stage was again seemingly destined to finish in a sprint considering the relatively short distance and terrain. But typically there were those in the peloton who dared to challenge the odds and try their hand in a brazen attack.

The brave on Friday were New Zealand’s James Oram (One Pro Cycling), Brazil’s Joao Pereira (Funvic Soul Cycles–Carrefour) and Singapore’s Donaben Goh (Terengganu Cycling) who set off together after seven kilometres.

Their lead on the peloton yo-yo'ed throughout the stage as it weaved through plush plantation fields, villages and towns – and by an audience that not only included local people, but also curious monkeys, chickens and goat herds.

The break’s advantage reached a maximum of 3 minutes 45 seconds at 34km. And when the margin continued to drop and rise it was apparent that it would take a mighty upset – or mishap in the bunch – for a sprint to be averted.

There was no lack of effort by the leaders though, even after they lost contact with one nearing 15km to go – that being Pereira who won the first two of three intermediate sprints and was second in the third that Oram won.

Oram and Goh still put their all into trying to hold the peloton off – a fate that while doomed did not become theirs’ until they reached the one kilometer to go mark.

And, once caught, it was left for Murphy and the sprinters to fight for the spoils.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare2:30:31
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
3Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
4Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
7Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
8Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
9Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
11Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
12Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
13Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
14Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
16Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
18Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
19Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
20Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
21Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
22Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
23Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
24Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
25Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
27Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
28Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
29Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
30Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
31Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
32Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
33Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
34Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
35Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
36Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
37Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
38Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
39Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
40Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
41Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
42Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
43Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
44Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
45Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
46Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
47Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
48Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
49Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
50Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
51Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
52Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare
53James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
54Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
55Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
56Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
57Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
58Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
59Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
60Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
61George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
62Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
63Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
64Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
65Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
66John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
67Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
68Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
69Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
70Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
71Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
72Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
73Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
74Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
75Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
76Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
77Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
78Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
79Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
80Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
81Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
82Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
83Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
84Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
85Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
86Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
87Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
88Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
89Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
90Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
91Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
92Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:00:16
93Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
94Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia0:00:18
95Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
96Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
97Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
98Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
99Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
100Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
101Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO0:00:22
102Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
103Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
104Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
105Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:23
106Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
107João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:00:26
108Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
109Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
110Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
111Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:31
112Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
113Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:00:35
114Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
115Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
116Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:43
117Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:00:47
118Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
119Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia0:01:00
120Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:19
121Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:01:28
122Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:03:06
123Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:03:30
124Tariq Obaid (UAE) SkyDive Dubai0:05:33
125Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:09:22
126Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
127Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Sprint - Selama
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5pts
2Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team3
3James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling2
4Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint - Taiping
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5pts
2James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling3
3Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team1

Sprint - Chengkat Jering
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5pts
2João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour3
3Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team1

KOM - Serdang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour4pts
2Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team2
3James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling1

KOM - Bukit Gantang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling4pts
2Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team2
3João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1

Asian Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team2:30:31
2Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
3Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
4Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
5Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
6Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
7Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
8Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
9Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
10Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF7:31:33
2UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
3Drapac Professional Cycling
4Aisan Racing Team
5Terengganu Cycling Team
6Tinkoff
7Dimension Data
8Southeast - Venezuela
9Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
10NSC - Mycron
11Astana Pro Team
12Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
13KSPO
14One Pro Cycling
15Hengxiang Cycling Team
16Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
17Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
18HKSI Pro Team
19Malaysia National Team
20Team Roth0:00:16
21Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP
22Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:00:36

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team10:42:14
2Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai0:00:02
3John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:06
4James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:10
5Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
6Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:12
7Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
8Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:16
9Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
11Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
12Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
13Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
14George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
15Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
16Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:20
17Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare0:00:22
18Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
19Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
21Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
22Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
23Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
24Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
25Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
26Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
27Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
28Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
29Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
30Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
31Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:23
32Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:27
33Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
34Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
35Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
36Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
37Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
38Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
39Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
40Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
41Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
42Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
43Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
44Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
45Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
46Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
47Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
48Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
49Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
50Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
51Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
52John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
53Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
54Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
55Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
56Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
57Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
58Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
59Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
60Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:00:32
61Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
62Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:00:45
63Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
64Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:01:35
65Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:49
66Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:01:55
67Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:02:23
68Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:33
69Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:02:42
70Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:02:57
71João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
72Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:02:59
73Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:45
74Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO0:04:09
75Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
76Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia0:04:12
77Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia0:04:27
78Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO0:04:31
79Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:05:13
80Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:05:19
81Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
82Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
83Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
84Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
85Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
86Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
87Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
88Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
89Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
91Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
92Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
93Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
94Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:05:37
95Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
96Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
97Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:05:42
98Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:45
99Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
100Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:05:54
101Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:08:31
102Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
103Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
104Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
105Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:08:43
106Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:08:53
107Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO0:08:54
108Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:22
109Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:38
110Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:10:01
111Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:10:12
112Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:10
113Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:11:24
114Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:11:37
115Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth0:12:01
116Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai0:13:05
117Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:13:07
118Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
119Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:13:34
120Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:14:58
121Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth0:15:03
122Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:15:09
123Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:15:11
124Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:53
125Tariq Obaid (UAE) SkyDive Dubai0:20:07
126Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:24:56
127Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:29:41

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team33pts
2John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare28
3Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team28
4Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai25
5Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team19
6Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling15
7Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela14
8João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour13
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data13
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
11Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team11
12James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling10
13Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron8
14Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team7
15Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team7
16Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth6
17Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team6
18Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia5
19Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team5
20Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai5
21Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
22Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling3
23Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO3
24Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
25Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
26Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team2
27Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
28George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1
29Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
30Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team24pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia14
3James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling5
4João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5
5Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team4
6Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron3
7Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai3
8Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
9Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1

Asian Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team10:42:24
2Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
3Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:00:06
4Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:10
5Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia0:00:12
6Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
7Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:13
8Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:17
9Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
10Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1One Pro Cycling32:07:30
2Bardiani CSF0:00:11
3UnitedHealthCare Professional CT0:00:12
4Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
5Dimension Data
6Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:17
7Tinkoff
8Astana Pro Team
9Southeast - Venezuela0:00:22
10Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:33
11Hengxiang Cycling Team
12Team Roth0:00:38
13Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP
14Malaysia National Team0:01:19
15Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:02:40
16Aisan Racing Team0:03:46
17Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:05:14
18HKSI Pro Team0:05:25
19NSC - Mycron0:05:35
20Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:06:01
21KSPO0:07:46
22Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:15:09

 

Latest on Cyclingnews