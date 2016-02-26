Murphy wins stage of Tour de Langkawi
Guardini retakes the lead
Stage 3: Kulim - Kuala Kangsar
John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) was justifiably thrilled after he won stage three of the Tour de Langkawi on Friday, but of interest was the sight of Italian Andrea Guardini (Astana) smiling as he sat next to the American after again falling short of a second win.
It is rare that a sprinter who has lost a bunch sprint once – let alone twice and on consecutive days - is as calm and relaxed as Guardini was after Friday’s 107km stage from Kulim to Kuala Kangsar.
After all, Guardini came into the Malaysian race as the sprinter to beat in the eight-stage tour that finishes Wednesday. And he showed why by winning stage one and extend his career tally of stage wins in the event to 19. But then he placed second on stage two behind fellow Italian Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai) and fifth on Friday.
Murphy, who won the fourth stage of the recent Herald Sun Tour of Victoria in Australia, took out Friday’s stage with a superb sprint, leaving behind him the Italian pair of Francesco Chicchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) in second and third places respectively.
In fourth was Slovakian Michael Kolar (Tinkoff), followed by Guardini in fifth.
“The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team was phenomenal today,” said Murphy after the podium presentation as he sat to Guardini’s left. “The guys did an awesome job keeping me in pole position all day, keeping me hydrated in the heat, giving me Ally's Bars … I was in a really good position in the last corner.
“I had a great lead out. It was a drag race; that’s what I like. It’s a wonderful finish for my team and me. I’m very happy to win here in Malaysia. I’m having an amazing time. It’s a beautiful country and we’ll keep on racing till the end.”
Murphy’s praise for his team was totally valid, for they were collectively strong, and showed that they are really intent on leaving a mark on the race that resumes on Saturday with the Queens stage, the 129.4km fourth stage four from Tana Rita to the Cameron Highlands in which the American teams plans to have another big say.
However, Guardini’s response to Unitedhealthcare’s performance was interesting, even if he had every reason to be happy that he is still the overall race leader, now by two seconds on second placed Palini and 6s on Murphy in third.
Guardini’s praise for the UnitedHealthcare was either incredibly gracious – and for that, the Italian deserves full marks for sportsmanship. Or was there another motive? Such as, to boost Unitedhealthcare’s confidence and willingness to assume greater responsibility in Saturday’s crucial stage for the overall classification in which Astana have a big contender in Colombian Miguel Lopez, and also in the following stages. The gain for Guardini being that it might save Astana from having to do all the work and be fresher to help him in the next sprint stage.
“In UnitedHealthcare, we’ve now found a team that can pull with us,” Guardini said after Murphy spoke proudly of his team.
“They do a really good job for their sprinter [Murphy]. I quickly understood how difficult it would be to win the sprint when I launched mine and stayed in the same position I was in.”
If anything, Chicchi and Mareczko were the ones showing greater lament.
“I’m disappointed,” Chicchi reflected. “I’ve had to launch from a bit too far out.
“UnitedHealthcare did a perfect job. They went to the right, protected by the barriers while I was in the middle of the road going slightly uphill and exposed to the side wind. I have lost because of my too strong desire to win.”
Whereas Mareczko said: “I was in fourth position at the last curve then I got a bit lost in the sprint.
“I recovered some positions and managed to pass Guardini but I couldn’t get better than third.”
How it happened
The stage was again seemingly destined to finish in a sprint considering the relatively short distance and terrain. But typically there were those in the peloton who dared to challenge the odds and try their hand in a brazen attack.
The brave on Friday were New Zealand’s James Oram (One Pro Cycling), Brazil’s Joao Pereira (Funvic Soul Cycles–Carrefour) and Singapore’s Donaben Goh (Terengganu Cycling) who set off together after seven kilometres.
Their lead on the peloton yo-yo'ed throughout the stage as it weaved through plush plantation fields, villages and towns – and by an audience that not only included local people, but also curious monkeys, chickens and goat herds.
The break’s advantage reached a maximum of 3 minutes 45 seconds at 34km. And when the margin continued to drop and rise it was apparent that it would take a mighty upset – or mishap in the bunch – for a sprint to be averted.
There was no lack of effort by the leaders though, even after they lost contact with one nearing 15km to go – that being Pereira who won the first two of three intermediate sprints and was second in the third that Oram won.
Oram and Goh still put their all into trying to hold the peloton off – a fate that while doomed did not become theirs’ until they reached the one kilometer to go mark.
And, once caught, it was left for Murphy and the sprinters to fight for the spoils.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|2:30:31
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|4
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|8
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|9
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|11
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|13
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|14
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|16
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|18
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|20
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|21
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|22
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|24
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|25
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
|27
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|28
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|29
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|30
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|31
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|32
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|33
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|34
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|35
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|36
|Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|37
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|38
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|39
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|40
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|41
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|42
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|43
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|44
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|45
|Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
|46
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|47
|Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|48
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|49
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|50
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|51
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
|52
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|53
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|54
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|55
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|56
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|57
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|58
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|59
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|60
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|61
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|62
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|63
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|64
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|65
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|66
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|67
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|68
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|69
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|70
|Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|71
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|73
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
|74
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|75
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|76
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|77
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|78
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|79
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|80
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|81
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|82
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|83
|Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
|84
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|85
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|86
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|87
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|90
|Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
|91
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|92
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:00:16
|93
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|94
|Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:18
|95
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|97
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|98
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|99
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|100
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|101
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:22
|102
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|103
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|105
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:23
|106
|Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
|107
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:00:26
|108
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|109
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|110
|Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:31
|112
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:00:35
|114
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|115
|Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|116
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:43
|117
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:47
|118
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|119
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|0:01:00
|120
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:19
|121
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:28
|122
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:03:06
|123
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:03:30
|124
|Tariq Obaid (UAE) SkyDive Dubai
|0:05:33
|125
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:09:22
|126
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|127
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|pts
|2
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|3
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|pts
|2
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|3
|3
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|4
|pts
|2
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|3
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|3
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|2:30:31
|2
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|4
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|7
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|9
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|10
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani CSF
|7:31:33
|2
|UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Aisan Racing Team
|5
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|Tinkoff
|7
|Dimension Data
|8
|Southeast - Venezuela
|9
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|10
|NSC - Mycron
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|13
|KSPO
|14
|One Pro Cycling
|15
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|16
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|17
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|HKSI Pro Team
|19
|Malaysia National Team
|20
|Team Roth
|0:00:16
|21
|Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP
|22
|Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:00:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10:42:14
|2
|Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|0:00:02
|3
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:06
|4
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|5
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|6
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:12
|7
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|8
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:16
|9
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|11
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|12
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|13
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|14
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|15
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|16
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|17
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
|0:00:22
|18
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
|19
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
|21
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|22
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|23
|Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
|24
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
|25
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|26
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|27
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|28
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|29
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|30
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|31
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|32
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:27
|33
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|34
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|35
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|36
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|37
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|38
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|39
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|40
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|41
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|42
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|43
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|44
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|45
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|46
|Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|47
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|49
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|50
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|51
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|52
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|53
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|54
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|55
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|57
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|59
|Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
|60
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:00:32
|61
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|62
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:00:45
|63
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|64
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:35
|65
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|66
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:55
|67
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:23
|68
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:33
|69
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:42
|70
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:02:57
|71
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|72
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:59
|73
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:45
|74
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:04:09
|75
|Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
|76
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|0:04:12
|77
|Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:04:27
|78
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|0:04:31
|79
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:05:13
|80
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:05:19
|81
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|82
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|84
|Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|85
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|86
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|87
|Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|88
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|89
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|91
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
|92
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|93
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|94
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:05:37
|95
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|97
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:05:42
|98
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:45
|99
|Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:05:54
|101
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:08:31
|102
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|103
|Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|104
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|105
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:08:43
|106
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:08:53
|107
|Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:08:54
|108
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:22
|109
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:38
|110
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:10:01
|111
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:10:12
|112
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:10
|113
|Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:11:24
|114
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:11:37
|115
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|0:12:01
|116
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|0:13:05
|117
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:13:07
|118
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|119
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:13:34
|120
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:14:58
|121
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|0:15:03
|122
|Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:15:09
|123
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:15:11
|124
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:53
|125
|Tariq Obaid (UAE) SkyDive Dubai
|0:20:07
|126
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:24:56
|127
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|pts
|2
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|28
|3
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|28
|4
|Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
|25
|5
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|19
|6
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|7
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|14
|8
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|13
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|11
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|12
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|10
|13
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|8
|14
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|16
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|6
|17
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|19
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|5
|20
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|5
|21
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|22
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|23
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|3
|24
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|25
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|26
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|2
|27
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|28
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|29
|Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|14
|3
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|4
|João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|5
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|3
|7
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
|3
|8
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|10:42:24
|2
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|3
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:06
|4
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:12
|6
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|8
|Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|10
|Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|One Pro Cycling
|32:07:30
|2
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:11
|3
|UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|0:00:12
|4
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|5
|Dimension Data
|6
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:17
|7
|Tinkoff
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:22
|10
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|11
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|12
|Team Roth
|0:00:38
|13
|Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP
|14
|Malaysia National Team
|0:01:19
|15
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:02:40
|16
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:46
|17
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:05:14
|18
|HKSI Pro Team
|0:05:25
|19
|NSC - Mycron
|0:05:35
|20
|Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:06:01
|21
|KSPO
|0:07:46
|22
|Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:15:09
