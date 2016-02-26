Image 1 of 25 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 25 The Tour de Langkawi stage 3 sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 25 Matthew Goss (ONE Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 25 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 25 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 25 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 25 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 3 in Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 25 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 25 Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang) in the mountains classification lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 25 Stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 25 Stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 25 Stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 25 The breakaway in Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 25 Fans cheer on the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 25 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 25 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 25 The sprint on stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 25 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) heads in for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 25 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 25 Francesco Mancebo (Skydive Dubai) cools down after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 25 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 25 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 25 The sprint on stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 25 The sprint on stage 3 of Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 25 Andrea Guardini (Astana) continues in the Tour de Langkawi lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) was justifiably thrilled after he won stage three of the Tour de Langkawi on Friday, but of interest was the sight of Italian Andrea Guardini (Astana) smiling as he sat next to the American after again falling short of a second win.

Related Articles UnitedHealthcare trio target overall victory at Tour de Langkawi

It is rare that a sprinter who has lost a bunch sprint once – let alone twice and on consecutive days - is as calm and relaxed as Guardini was after Friday’s 107km stage from Kulim to Kuala Kangsar.

After all, Guardini came into the Malaysian race as the sprinter to beat in the eight-stage tour that finishes Wednesday. And he showed why by winning stage one and extend his career tally of stage wins in the event to 19. But then he placed second on stage two behind fellow Italian Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai) and fifth on Friday.

Murphy, who won the fourth stage of the recent Herald Sun Tour of Victoria in Australia, took out Friday’s stage with a superb sprint, leaving behind him the Italian pair of Francesco Chicchi (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuela) in second and third places respectively.

In fourth was Slovakian Michael Kolar (Tinkoff), followed by Guardini in fifth.

“The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team was phenomenal today,” said Murphy after the podium presentation as he sat to Guardini’s left. “The guys did an awesome job keeping me in pole position all day, keeping me hydrated in the heat, giving me Ally's Bars … I was in a really good position in the last corner.

“I had a great lead out. It was a drag race; that’s what I like. It’s a wonderful finish for my team and me. I’m very happy to win here in Malaysia. I’m having an amazing time. It’s a beautiful country and we’ll keep on racing till the end.”

Murphy’s praise for his team was totally valid, for they were collectively strong, and showed that they are really intent on leaving a mark on the race that resumes on Saturday with the Queens stage, the 129.4km fourth stage four from Tana Rita to the Cameron Highlands in which the American teams plans to have another big say.

However, Guardini’s response to Unitedhealthcare’s performance was interesting, even if he had every reason to be happy that he is still the overall race leader, now by two seconds on second placed Palini and 6s on Murphy in third.

Guardini’s praise for the UnitedHealthcare was either incredibly gracious – and for that, the Italian deserves full marks for sportsmanship. Or was there another motive? Such as, to boost Unitedhealthcare’s confidence and willingness to assume greater responsibility in Saturday’s crucial stage for the overall classification in which Astana have a big contender in Colombian Miguel Lopez, and also in the following stages. The gain for Guardini being that it might save Astana from having to do all the work and be fresher to help him in the next sprint stage.

“In UnitedHealthcare, we’ve now found a team that can pull with us,” Guardini said after Murphy spoke proudly of his team.

“They do a really good job for their sprinter [Murphy]. I quickly understood how difficult it would be to win the sprint when I launched mine and stayed in the same position I was in.”

If anything, Chicchi and Mareczko were the ones showing greater lament.

“I’m disappointed,” Chicchi reflected. “I’ve had to launch from a bit too far out.

“UnitedHealthcare did a perfect job. They went to the right, protected by the barriers while I was in the middle of the road going slightly uphill and exposed to the side wind. I have lost because of my too strong desire to win.”

Whereas Mareczko said: “I was in fourth position at the last curve then I got a bit lost in the sprint.

“I recovered some positions and managed to pass Guardini but I couldn’t get better than third.”

How it happened

The stage was again seemingly destined to finish in a sprint considering the relatively short distance and terrain. But typically there were those in the peloton who dared to challenge the odds and try their hand in a brazen attack.

The brave on Friday were New Zealand’s James Oram (One Pro Cycling), Brazil’s Joao Pereira (Funvic Soul Cycles–Carrefour) and Singapore’s Donaben Goh (Terengganu Cycling) who set off together after seven kilometres.

Their lead on the peloton yo-yo'ed throughout the stage as it weaved through plush plantation fields, villages and towns – and by an audience that not only included local people, but also curious monkeys, chickens and goat herds.

The break’s advantage reached a maximum of 3 minutes 45 seconds at 34km. And when the margin continued to drop and rise it was apparent that it would take a mighty upset – or mishap in the bunch – for a sprint to be averted.

There was no lack of effort by the leaders though, even after they lost contact with one nearing 15km to go – that being Pereira who won the first two of three intermediate sprints and was second in the third that Oram won.

Oram and Goh still put their all into trying to hold the peloton off – a fate that while doomed did not become theirs’ until they reached the one kilometer to go mark.

And, once caught, it was left for Murphy and the sprinters to fight for the spoils.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 2:30:31 2 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 3 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 4 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 8 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 9 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 11 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 12 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 13 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 14 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 16 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 18 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 19 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 21 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 22 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 23 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 24 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare 25 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare 27 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 28 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 29 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 30 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 31 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 32 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 33 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 34 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 35 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 36 Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 37 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 38 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 39 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 40 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 41 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 42 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 43 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 44 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 45 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia 46 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 47 Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 48 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 49 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 50 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 51 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai 52 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare 53 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 54 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 55 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 56 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 57 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 58 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 59 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 60 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 61 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 62 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 63 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 64 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 65 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 66 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 67 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 68 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 69 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 70 Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 71 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 72 Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron 73 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia 74 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 75 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 76 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 77 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 78 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 79 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 80 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 81 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 82 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 83 Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia 84 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 85 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 86 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 87 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 88 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 89 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 90 Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia 91 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 92 Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:00:16 93 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 94 Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:18 95 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 96 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 97 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 98 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 99 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 100 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 101 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 0:00:22 102 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 103 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 104 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 105 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:00:23 106 Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO 107 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:00:26 108 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 109 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 110 Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 111 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:31 112 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 113 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:00:35 114 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 115 Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 116 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:43 117 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:00:47 118 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 119 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 0:01:00 120 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:19 121 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:28 122 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:03:06 123 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:03:30 124 Tariq Obaid (UAE) SkyDive Dubai 0:05:33 125 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:09:22 126 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 127 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Sprint - Selama # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 pts 2 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 3 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 2 4 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint - Taiping # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 pts 2 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 3 3 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 1

Sprint - Chengkat Jering # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 3 3 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 1

KOM - Serdang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 4 pts 2 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 3 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 1

KOM - Bukit Gantang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 4 pts 2 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 3 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1

Asian Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 2:30:31 2 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 3 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 4 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 6 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 7 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 8 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 9 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 10 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani CSF 7:31:33 2 UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 4 Aisan Racing Team 5 Terengganu Cycling Team 6 Tinkoff 7 Dimension Data 8 Southeast - Venezuela 9 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 10 NSC - Mycron 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 13 KSPO 14 One Pro Cycling 15 Hengxiang Cycling Team 16 Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 17 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 18 HKSI Pro Team 19 Malaysia National Team 20 Team Roth 0:00:16 21 Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP 22 Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:00:36

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10:42:14 2 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 0:00:02 3 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:06 4 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:10 5 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:12 7 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 8 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:16 9 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 11 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 13 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 14 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 15 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 16 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:20 17 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:22 18 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 19 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare 21 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 22 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 23 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia 24 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai 25 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 26 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 27 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 28 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 29 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 30 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 31 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:23 32 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:27 33 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 34 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 35 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 36 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 37 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 38 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 39 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 40 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 41 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 42 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 43 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 44 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 45 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 46 Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 47 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 48 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 49 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 50 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 51 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 52 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 53 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 54 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 55 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 56 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 57 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 58 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 59 Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia 60 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:00:32 61 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 62 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:00:45 63 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 64 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:01:35 65 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:49 66 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:55 67 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:02:23 68 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:33 69 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:02:42 70 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:02:57 71 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 72 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:02:59 73 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:45 74 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:04:09 75 Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia 76 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 0:04:12 77 Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia 0:04:27 78 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 0:04:31 79 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:05:13 80 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:05:19 81 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 82 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 83 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 84 Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 85 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 86 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 87 Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 88 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 89 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 91 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia 92 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 93 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 94 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:05:37 95 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 96 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 97 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:05:42 98 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:45 99 Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 100 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:05:54 101 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:08:31 102 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 103 Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron 104 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 105 Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 0:08:43 106 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:08:53 107 Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:08:54 108 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:22 109 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:38 110 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:10:01 111 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:10:12 112 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:11:10 113 Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:11:24 114 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:11:37 115 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 0:12:01 116 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 0:13:05 117 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:13:07 118 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 119 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:13:34 120 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:14:58 121 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 0:15:03 122 Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:15:09 123 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:15:11 124 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:53 125 Tariq Obaid (UAE) SkyDive Dubai 0:20:07 126 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:24:56 127 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 0:29:41

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 pts 2 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 28 3 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 28 4 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 25 5 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 19 6 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 7 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 14 8 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 13 9 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 13 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 12 11 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 12 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 10 13 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 8 14 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 15 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 16 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 6 17 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 6 18 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 5 19 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 5 20 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 5 21 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 22 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 3 23 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 3 24 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 25 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 26 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 2 27 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 28 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1 29 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 30 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 24 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 14 3 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 4 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 5 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 6 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 3 7 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 3 8 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 9 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Asian Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 10:42:24 2 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 3 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:00:06 4 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:10 5 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:12 6 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:13 8 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:17 9 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 10 Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron