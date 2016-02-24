Trending

Guardini wins Le Tour de Langkawi opener

Astana rider claims 19th career win at race

After missing out on success at the Dubai Tour, the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Oman, Andrea Guardini (Astana) claimed his first victory of the 2016 season on the opening stage of the Tour de Langkawi –the race where he successfully begun his career in 2011. He took his number of stage wins in the Malaysian race to nineteen but fears it may be more difficult to win other stages after lost a precious Astana teammate in a crash.

“It’s always hard to win, especially when being the hot favourite,” Guardini said. “In stage 1, it’s also difficult to take control of the events. Everyone was waiting for my team to do it. Fortunately, Southeast collaborated with us to catch the breakaway. There were good riders at the front but a lot of head wind at the end.”

Speaking later to Cyclingnews, Guardini explained the finale of the stage and the high-speed sprint.

“With five or six kilometers to go, I was on the wheel of Jakub Mareczko of Southeast team with my guys. But I realized we were in the wrong place because we were on their left and the last curve was to the left hand side. I opted for the right side without choosing any particular train to move up. It was a good choice. It enabled me to get out of the wheels of the Drapac riders. I took the curve in third position. I knew it would be narrow but I paid attention to not fall off. The head wind also helped me as I launched my sprint from the third position with 300 metres to go.”

He dedicated the win to his newly born niece. “For the first time I became an uncle last night so this win is for Robin, my niece,” he explained.

Finally winning a sprint was a relief for the Italian, who had hoped to avoid from travelling to Malaysia for the sixth time in his career this season. However he was unable to win at the Dubai Tour so he prepared for the Tour de Langkawi, knowing it is his lucky event.

“As a team, we’ve done a good job today”, he said, “But we’ve also lost Ruslan Tleubayev who broke a collarbone in a crash. It’s nice to have the jersey but it’ll be even more difficult to control the race with one rider less.”

Brenton Jones shows his speed for Drapac

The sprint finish highlighted some new sprinting talent, including Australia’s Brenton Jones of Drapac, who raced the recent Tour of Qatar with the Australia Professional Continental team.

“I can’t complain,” Jones told Cyclingnews after completing his first ever stage of Le Tour de Langkawi. “We wanted to start off on a good note. Second to Guardini who has won a lot here before while this is my first time makes me happy. The boys did a really good job. Graeme Brown went through the last corner first. I got a little chopped off his wheel but I wasn’t too far behind him so I had a good sit into the head wind. I saw Guardini go and I went behind him. He was a bit quicker today but we’ve showed good form and hopefully we’ll get better as the week goes on.”

Third placed Andrea Palini also expressed his satisfaction with his sprint. The Italian has already for 17 days so far this season after riding the Tropical Amissa Bongo, the Dubai Tour and the Tour of Qatar.

“Considering that our flight was a bit delayed to bring us here, I’m happy with the outcome”, the Italian commented. “I’ve felt the jet lag while racing. This morning I was also affected by a little bit of food poisoning. I had to grit my teeth in the finale. I entered the last curve right behind Guardini. I managed to fend off other sprinters who wanted to overtake me. Third is a pretty good result.”

The early action

Chinese attacker Wang Meiyin lays in second position overall after collected time bonuses in the intermediate sprints while part of the break of the day. The versatile rider from Hengxiang who is well known in Malaysia after he finished fifth overall in 2013, having won the Cameron Highlands stage and the King of the Mountains prize that year.

He bridged the gap to the initial three attackers Adiq Hussainie Othman (Terengganu), Loh Sea Keong (Malaysia national team) and Meher Hasnaoui (Skydive Dubai). Loh -the only Malaysian to have been part of a WorldTour team when with Giant-Shimano in 2014, forged on in a brilliant solo effort after the break fell apart. He was the last rider to be caught by the peloton with ten kilometers of racing to go.

The eight-day Tour de Langkawi continues on Thursday with stage 2 from Sungai Petani to Georgetown. The stage is 158km long and will mark the return of the Tour de Langkawi to the island of Penang for the first time since 1999.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:15:57
2Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
3Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
5Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
6Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
7Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
8Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
9Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
10Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
11Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
14Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
15Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
16Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
17Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
18Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
20Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
21Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
22Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
23Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
24Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
25Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
26Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
27Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
29Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
30Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
31Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
32Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
33Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
34Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
35Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
36Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
37Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
38Tariq Obaid (UAE) SkyDive Dubai
39Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
40Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
41Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
42Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
43Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
44Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
45Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
46Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
47Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
48Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
49Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
50Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
51Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
52Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
54Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
55Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
56Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
57Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
58Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
59Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
60Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
61Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
62Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
63Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
64Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
65Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
66Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
67Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
68Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
69Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
70Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
71Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
72John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
73Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
74Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
75Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
76Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
77Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
78Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
79Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia
80James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
81Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
82Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
83Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
84Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
85Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
86Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
87Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
88Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
89Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
90Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
91Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
92Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
93Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
94Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
95Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
96Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
97Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
98Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
99Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
100Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
101Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
102João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
103Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
104Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
105Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
106Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
108Ya Ke Hou (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
109Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai
110Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:58
111Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
112Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:01:00
113Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:08
114Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:20
115Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
116Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:01:38
117Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
118Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
119Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
120Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia0:01:55
121Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
122Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
123Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
124Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
125Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Mansoor Ali Shambih (UAE) SkyDive Dubai
127Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
128Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
129Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
130Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
131Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
132Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Sprint - Tanjung
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5pts
2Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
3Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai2
4Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia1

Sprint - Kuala Nerang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5pts
2Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
3Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia2
4Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai1

Sprint - Sik
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5pts
2Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
3Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai2
4Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia1

KOM - Nami
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia2
3Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

KOM - Gulau
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia2
3Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai1

KOM - Sik
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team6pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia4
3Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai2
4Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Asian Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4:15:57
2Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
3Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
4Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
5Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
6Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
7Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
8Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
9Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
10Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF12:47:51
2Drapac Professional Cycling
3KSPO
4UnitedHealthCare
5ONE Pro Cycling
6Astana Pro Team
7Team Roth
8Tinkoff Team
9Dimension Data
10Team Sky
11Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
12Aisan Racing Team
13Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
14Terengganu Cycling Team
15Southeast - Venezuela
16Hengxiang Cycling Team
17Malaysia National Team
18Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
19Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP
20HKSI Pro Cycling Team
21NSC - Mycron
22Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:15:47
2Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:02
3Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:03
4Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:04
5Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai0:00:06
6Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai0:00:08
7John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:10
8Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
9Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
10Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
11Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
12Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
13Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
14Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
15Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
17Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
18Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
19Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
20Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
21Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
23Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
24Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
25Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
26Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare
27Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
28Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
29Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
30Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
31Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
32Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
33Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
34Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
35Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
36Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
37Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
38Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia
39Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare
40Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
41Tariq Obaid (UAE) SkyDive Dubai
42Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
43Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
44Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia
45Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai
46Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
47Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
48Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
49Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
50Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
51Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
52Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
53Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
54Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
55Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
56Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
57Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
58Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
59Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
60Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
61Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
62Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
63Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
64Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai
65Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
66Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
67Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
68Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
69Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
70Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
71Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
72Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
73Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
74Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
75John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
76Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
77Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
78Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
79Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
80Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
81Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
82Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia
83James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
84Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia
85Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
86Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
87Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
88Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
89Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
90Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
91Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
92Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
93Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
94Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
95Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
96Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
97Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
98Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
99Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
100Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
101Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
102Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
103Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
104João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
105Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
106Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
107Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
108Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Ya Ke Hou (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
110Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
111Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
112Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
113Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
114Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
115Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
116Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
117Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
118Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Mansoor Ali Shambih (UAE) SkyDive Dubai
120Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
121Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia
122Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
123Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
124Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
125Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:01:08
127Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:01:10
128Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:18
129Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:30
130Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
131Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:01:48
132Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia0:02:04

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team13
3Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling12
4Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team11
5Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai9
6John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare7
7Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth6
8Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai5
9Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team5
10Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data4
11Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia4
12Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team3
13Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
14Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team14pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia8
3Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai3
4Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2

Asian Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4:15:49
4Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
5Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
6Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
7Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
8Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
9Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
10Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF12:47:51
2Drapac Professional Cycling
3KSPO
4UnitedHealthCare
5ONE Pro Cycling
6Astana Pro Team
7Team Roth
8Tinkoff Team
9Dimension Data
10Team Sky
11Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
12Aisan Racing Team
13Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
14Terengganu Cycling Team
15Southeast - Venezuela
16Hengxiang Cycling Team
17Malaysia National Team
18Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
19Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP
20HKSI Pro Cycling Team
21NSC - Mycron
22Giant - Champion System Pro Cycling

 

