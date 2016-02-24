Image 1 of 48 Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates his stage one win in Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 48 Brenton Jones (Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 The long road ahead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 There were plenty of crowds along the roadside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Awaiting the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 The Malasian flag flies over the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 The speed was high (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 No time to stop for praying today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 48 The Langkawi peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 48 The riders are lined out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 48 Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 48 Some unusual spectators (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 48 The stage included some rolling roads (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 48 The break suffers in the heat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 48 Matt Goss (One Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 48 Andrea Guardini was protected by his Astana teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 48 Jakub Mareczko (Southeast) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 48 Southeast lead the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 48 The break of the day rolls on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 It was hard work on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 The roads passed through the jungle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 48 Riders enjoy a cooling water spray (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 48 The Dimension Data team is using the Rotor hydraulic brakes and gears this season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 48 Andrea Guardini (Astana) hits the line ifrst (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 48 The break of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 48 The riders line up for the roll out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 48 The race is about to start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 48 Andrea Guardini (Astana) gets the podium glory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 48 Andrea Guardini (Astana) in the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 48 The Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 48 Good roads and warm sun makes for good racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 48 The peloton enjoys the warm weather (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 48 A different kind of feed zone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 48 The break worked well together but couldn't stay away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 48 Before the start is a time to catch up with friends in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 48 Andrea Guardini (Astana) in the blue jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 48 Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) took the first climber's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 48 Andrea Guardini (Astana) takes centre stage on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 48 It was a hot first day at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 48 Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates with his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 48 Andrea Guardini thanks his Astana teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 48 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 48 Andrea Guardini (Astana) gets ready to celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 48 The sprint came after a late sweeping curve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 48 Here they come! (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 48 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After missing out on success at the Dubai Tour, the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Oman, Andrea Guardini (Astana) claimed his first victory of the 2016 season on the opening stage of the Tour de Langkawi –the race where he successfully begun his career in 2011. He took his number of stage wins in the Malaysian race to nineteen but fears it may be more difficult to win other stages after lost a precious Astana teammate in a crash.





“It’s always hard to win, especially when being the hot favourite,” Guardini said. “In stage 1, it’s also difficult to take control of the events. Everyone was waiting for my team to do it. Fortunately, Southeast collaborated with us to catch the breakaway. There were good riders at the front but a lot of head wind at the end.”

Speaking later to Cyclingnews, Guardini explained the finale of the stage and the high-speed sprint.

“With five or six kilometers to go, I was on the wheel of Jakub Mareczko of Southeast team with my guys. But I realized we were in the wrong place because we were on their left and the last curve was to the left hand side. I opted for the right side without choosing any particular train to move up. It was a good choice. It enabled me to get out of the wheels of the Drapac riders. I took the curve in third position. I knew it would be narrow but I paid attention to not fall off. The head wind also helped me as I launched my sprint from the third position with 300 metres to go.”

He dedicated the win to his newly born niece. “For the first time I became an uncle last night so this win is for Robin, my niece,” he explained.

Finally winning a sprint was a relief for the Italian, who had hoped to avoid from travelling to Malaysia for the sixth time in his career this season. However he was unable to win at the Dubai Tour so he prepared for the Tour de Langkawi, knowing it is his lucky event.

“As a team, we’ve done a good job today”, he said, “But we’ve also lost Ruslan Tleubayev who broke a collarbone in a crash. It’s nice to have the jersey but it’ll be even more difficult to control the race with one rider less.”

Brenton Jones shows his speed for Drapac

The sprint finish highlighted some new sprinting talent, including Australia’s Brenton Jones of Drapac, who raced the recent Tour of Qatar with the Australia Professional Continental team.

“I can’t complain,” Jones told Cyclingnews after completing his first ever stage of Le Tour de Langkawi. “We wanted to start off on a good note. Second to Guardini who has won a lot here before while this is my first time makes me happy. The boys did a really good job. Graeme Brown went through the last corner first. I got a little chopped off his wheel but I wasn’t too far behind him so I had a good sit into the head wind. I saw Guardini go and I went behind him. He was a bit quicker today but we’ve showed good form and hopefully we’ll get better as the week goes on.”

Third placed Andrea Palini also expressed his satisfaction with his sprint. The Italian has already for 17 days so far this season after riding the Tropical Amissa Bongo, the Dubai Tour and the Tour of Qatar.

“Considering that our flight was a bit delayed to bring us here, I’m happy with the outcome”, the Italian commented. “I’ve felt the jet lag while racing. This morning I was also affected by a little bit of food poisoning. I had to grit my teeth in the finale. I entered the last curve right behind Guardini. I managed to fend off other sprinters who wanted to overtake me. Third is a pretty good result.”

The early action

Chinese attacker Wang Meiyin lays in second position overall after collected time bonuses in the intermediate sprints while part of the break of the day. The versatile rider from Hengxiang who is well known in Malaysia after he finished fifth overall in 2013, having won the Cameron Highlands stage and the King of the Mountains prize that year.

He bridged the gap to the initial three attackers Adiq Hussainie Othman (Terengganu), Loh Sea Keong (Malaysia national team) and Meher Hasnaoui (Skydive Dubai). Loh -the only Malaysian to have been part of a WorldTour team when with Giant-Shimano in 2014, forged on in a brilliant solo effort after the break fell apart. He was the last rider to be caught by the peloton with ten kilometers of racing to go.

The eight-day Tour de Langkawi continues on Thursday with stage 2 from Sungai Petani to Georgetown. The stage is 158km long and will mark the return of the Tour de Langkawi to the island of Penang for the first time since 1999.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:15:57 2 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 5 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 6 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 7 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 8 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 9 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 10 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 14 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 15 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 16 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 17 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 18 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 20 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 21 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 22 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 23 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare 24 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 25 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 26 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 27 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 28 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 29 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 30 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 31 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 32 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 33 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 34 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 35 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia 36 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare 37 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 38 Tariq Obaid (UAE) SkyDive Dubai 39 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 40 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 41 Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia 42 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai 43 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 44 Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 45 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 46 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 47 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 48 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 49 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 50 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 51 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 52 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 54 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 55 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 56 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 57 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 58 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 59 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 60 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 61 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 62 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 63 Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO 64 Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 65 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 66 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 67 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 68 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 69 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 70 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 71 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 72 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 73 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 74 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 75 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 76 Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 77 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 78 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 79 Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia 80 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 81 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia 82 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 83 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 84 Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 85 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 86 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 87 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 88 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 89 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 90 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 91 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 92 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 93 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 94 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 95 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 96 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 97 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 98 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 99 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 100 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 101 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron 102 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 103 Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron 104 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 105 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 106 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 108 Ya Ke Hou (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 109 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 110 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:58 111 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 112 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:01:00 113 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:08 114 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:20 115 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 116 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:01:38 117 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 118 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 119 Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 120 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 0:01:55 121 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 122 Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 123 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 124 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 125 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Mansoor Ali Shambih (UAE) SkyDive Dubai 127 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 128 Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia 129 Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 130 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 131 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 132 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Sprint - Tanjung # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 3 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 2 4 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 1

Sprint - Kuala Nerang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 3 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 2 4 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 1

Sprint - Sik # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 3 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 2 4 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 1

KOM - Nami # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 2 3 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

KOM - Gulau # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 2 3 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 1

KOM - Sik # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 4 3 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 2 4 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Asian Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4:15:57 2 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 4 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 5 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 6 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 7 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 8 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 9 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 10 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani CSF 12:47:51 2 Drapac Professional Cycling 3 KSPO 4 UnitedHealthCare 5 ONE Pro Cycling 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Team Roth 8 Tinkoff Team 9 Dimension Data 10 Team Sky 11 Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 12 Aisan Racing Team 13 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 14 Terengganu Cycling Team 15 Southeast - Venezuela 16 Hengxiang Cycling Team 17 Malaysia National Team 18 Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 19 Team 7Eleven - Sava RBP 20 HKSI Pro Cycling Team 21 NSC - Mycron 22 Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:15:47 2 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:04 5 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 0:00:06 6 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 0:00:08 7 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:00:10 8 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 9 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 10 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 11 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 13 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 17 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 18 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 19 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 20 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 21 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 23 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 24 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 25 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 26 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare 27 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 28 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 29 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team 30 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 31 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 32 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 33 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 34 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 35 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 36 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 37 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 38 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia 39 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare 40 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 41 Tariq Obaid (UAE) SkyDive Dubai 42 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 43 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 44 Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia 45 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) SkyDive Dubai 46 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 47 Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 48 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 49 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 50 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 51 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 52 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 53 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 54 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare 55 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 56 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 57 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 58 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 59 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 60 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 61 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 62 Sofian Nabil Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 63 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 64 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 65 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 66 Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO 67 Ryan MaCanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 68 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 69 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 70 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 71 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 72 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 73 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 74 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 75 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 76 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 77 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 78 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 79 Jonipher Ravina (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 80 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 81 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 82 Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia 83 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 84 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia 85 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 86 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 87 Muhamad Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 88 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 89 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 90 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 91 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 92 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 93 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 94 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 95 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 96 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 97 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 98 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 99 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 100 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 101 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 102 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 103 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron 104 João Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 105 Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustafa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron 106 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 107 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 108 Dias Omirzakaov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Ya Ke Hou (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 110 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 111 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 112 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 113 Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 114 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 115 Wenhui BI (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 116 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 117 Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth 118 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Mansoor Ali Shambih (UAE) SkyDive Dubai 120 Dominic Perez (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 121 Mohd Zariff Muhammad Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia 122 Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 123 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 124 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 125 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:01:08 127 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:01:10 128 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:18 129 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:30 130 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 131 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthcare 0:01:48 132 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 0:02:04

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 13 3 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 4 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 5 Andrea Palini (Ita) SkyDive Dubai 9 6 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare 7 7 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 6 8 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 5 9 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 5 10 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 4 11 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 4 12 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 3 13 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 14 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 14 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 8 3 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) SkyDive Dubai 3 4 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2

Asian Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4:15:49 4 Mohd Harrif Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 6 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 7 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 8 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 9 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 10 Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team