Guardini strikes again in Le Tour de Langkawi sprint
Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg retains race leader's jersey
Stage 7: Seremban - Parit Sulong
Reinardt Janse van Rensburg now appreciates his overall lead in the Tour de Langkawi after he and his Dimension Data team worked hard to defend it on Tuesday’s seventh stage against a number of attempts to usurp him.
"Definitely," Janse van Rensburg replied when asked if he felt better about being in the yellow jersey. "I think the team showed today how strong they are. After defending it, I think it feels a little bit better to have it on my shoulders now."
When Janse van Rensburg took the overall leader's yellow jersey on Monday’s sixth stage, he expressed regret for the circumstances that led to him deposing the overnight leader, Columbian Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and moving up from second place overall at 23 seconds to the Astana rider into first place.
Lopez, who took the lead by winning stage four on Sunday into the Cameron Highlands, lost his lead on Sunday due to a broken wheel with six kilometres to go that led to him finishing 35 seconds behind Janse van Rensburg and the peloton.
Starting Tuesday's seventh stage, 202.3km from Seremban to Parit Sulong, Janse van Rensburg led the tour by 11 seconds over second placed Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) of Colombia and 12 seconds on third placed Lopez.
The overall podium standings remained the same after Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the stage – his third this year and 21st career victory in the tour - in a bunch sprint from fellow Italian Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuala) and Slovakian Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff). But Janse van Rensburg, fifth on the stage, was more buoyant after he and his team fought off the moves by his key rivals and their teams to pressure him with a number of attacks - moves also aimed at trying to reshuffle the overall classification below him (with only 59 seconds separating second to 25th position) and the various positions in the other categories still up for grabs.
Janse van Rensburg and Dimension Data marked several early moves, one of them by six riders including Pole Karel Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) and Belgian Laurens De Vreese (Astana) who were placed 19th overall at 55 seconds and 30th at 2 minutes 6 seconds respectively and got up to 1 minute 5 seconds before the King of the Mountains climb at 27km. Then, with the duo contained on the climb, Jaramillo and Lopez surged to awards the top to try to get a break on the South African and take vital seconds back on the first intermediate sprint after the descent at 46.6km.
Covering the move, Janse van Rensburg found himself in a 25 strong group with his rivals, but behind a new break of six, again including Domagalski and De Vreese.
Janse van Rensburg's team chased for the rest of the stage, accounting for every member of the break that changed in numbers and names and gained a maximum lead of 5 minutes 20 seconds with 50km to go until the last survivor, De Vreese, was caught with three kilometres to go and a bunch sprint was assured with the responsibility to ride at the front finally becoming that of the sprinters’ teams.
"The team was really strong," Janse van Rensburg said. "I was all the time saying to them, 'Slow down, slow down' so the sprinters' teams should come up and help us close the gap. There was not a lot of help but the team was really strong."
Asked if he is confident of winning the tour that ends on Wednesday with stage eight, 119km from Batu Pahat to Malaka, Janse van Rensburg said: "One more stage to go … but anything can happen.
"There are still a lot of guys trying to do something on the classification. [Wednesday] will have to have to be about concentration and teamwork again."
How it happened
The early six-strong break featuring Domagalski and De Vreese, also included Sagan, American Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), China's Ma Guangtong (Hengxiang Cycling), and Tunisian Meher Hasnaoul (Skydive Dubai).
They managed to get a lead of 50 seconds at 25km and then 1 minute 5 seconds by the start of the climb to the first KOM at 27km.
With peloton flying, the surge up the climb by Jaramillo and Lopez sounded the alarm bells for Janse van Rensburg. Lopez led the field over the summit of the climb with his teammate De Vreese in second place, followed by Domagalski in third and then Jaramillo in fourth place.
Another break went with De Vreese, Sagan, Putt and Domagalski who were soon joined by Korean Hyo Suk Gong (KSPO) and Indonesian Agung Sahbana (Pegasus). Meanwhile, the peloton split in two, with Janse van Rensburg making the front group of 25 riders that at one point had 1 minute 10 seconds on the main peloton before the two groups came back together after the first sprint at 46km.
The leading breakaway also splintered after Domagalski won the first sprint from Putt and Sagan following a series of attacks. The group first split in two, then reformed as six and split in two again with De Vreese, Putt and Gong in front.
The trio were then joined by Guangtong and Chinese teammate Zhang Zheng (Hengxiang Cycling). But De Vreese was still the main threat for Janse van Rensburg as leader on the road; that is, until Dimension Data began to reel in the break after its lead surpassed five minutes and it splintered through a lack of co-operation that prompted Putt to attack, then De Vreese and Guangtong to follow.
As has throughout this tour, the break was doomed after losing Guangtong. Its lead plummeted in the last 20km until Putt and then finally De Vreese were caught.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:47:12
|2
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|3
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|4
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|8
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|9
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10
|Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff
|11
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|12
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|13
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|15
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|16
|Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|17
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|18
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff
|20
|Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|21
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff
|22
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|23
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|24
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|25
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|27
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|28
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|29
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|30
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|31
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|32
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|33
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|34
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|35
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|36
|Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|37
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|38
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|39
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|40
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|42
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|43
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|44
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|45
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|46
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|47
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|48
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|49
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|50
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|51
|Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|52
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|53
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|54
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|55
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|56
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|57
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling
|58
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
|60
|Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustaffa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|61
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|62
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|63
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|64
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|65
|Md Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|66
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|67
|Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|68
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|69
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|70
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|71
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|72
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|73
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|74
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|75
|Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|76
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|77
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|78
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|79
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|80
|Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|81
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|82
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:00:18
|83
|Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|84
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff
|85
|Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|86
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|87
|Richard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|88
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|89
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|90
|Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|91
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff
|92
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|93
|Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:30
|94
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|95
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|96
|Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:00:40
|97
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:00:44
|98
|Bulgarelli Otavio Didier (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|99
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:57
|100
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|101
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:02
|102
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|103
|Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|104
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|105
|Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:01:06
|106
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|107
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|0:01:07
|108
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|109
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|110
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:01:21
|111
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:37
|112
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:39
|113
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:01:41
|114
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|115
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:21
|116
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|117
|Colin Stussi (Swi) Team Roth
|118
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|119
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|120
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|0:04:41
|121
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|122
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:06:34
|123
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|124
|Wenhui Bi (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|3
|3
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff
|2
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|3
|3
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|2
|4
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|3
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|2
|4
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|4
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|25:48:29
|2
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|0:00:11
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|4
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|5
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff
|0:00:20
|6
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|0:00:22
|7
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|9
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|10
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|11
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|12
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:23
|13
|Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:24
|14
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|15
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|17
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:37
|18
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|19
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|20
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:56
|21
|Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|22
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:05
|23
|Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|24
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:10
|25
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|27
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:27
|28
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:02
|29
|Richard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:02:12
|30
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:02:13
|31
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:17
|32
|Colin Stussi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:43
|33
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|34
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff
|0:03:47
|35
|Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|36
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:04
|37
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|38
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:28
|39
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:04:31
|40
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:04:35
|41
|Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|42
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|43
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|0:05:10
|44
|Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:05:27
|45
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:33
|46
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|47
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|0:06:26
|48
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|49
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:06:42
|50
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:51
|51
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|0:06:59
|52
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:01
|53
|Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:07:26
|54
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:07:38
|55
|Md Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:08:06
|56
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:09:47
|57
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:10:51
|58
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:11:31
|59
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:11:41
|60
|Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|61
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff
|0:14:12
|62
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|0:14:13
|63
|Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:14:24
|64
|Jesse James Ewart (Aus) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|65
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:15:13
|66
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:15:14
|67
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff
|0:15:15
|68
|Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff
|0:15:20
|69
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:15:23
|70
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:15:54
|71
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:15:56
|72
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:22
|73
|Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:16:29
|74
|Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:17:21
|75
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:17:55
|76
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|0:18:04
|77
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:18:20
|78
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:18:23
|79
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:19:08
|80
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|0:19:27
|81
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:19:28
|82
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|0:20:54
|83
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:20:58
|84
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|0:21:08
|85
|Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:21:20
|86
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|0:21:30
|87
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:32
|88
|Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
|0:22:52
|89
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:23:33
|90
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:23:34
|91
|Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:23:41
|92
|Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:24:00
|93
|Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:26:00
|94
|Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|0:26:19
|95
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:26:21
|96
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|97
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:26:31
|98
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:26:44
|99
|Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:27:58
|100
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:30
|101
|Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:29:25
|102
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:29:42
|103
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:43
|104
|Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:29:58
|105
|Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustaffa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|0:30:54
|106
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:31:11
|107
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|0:32:36
|108
|Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:33:35
|109
|Bulgarelli Otavio Didier (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:34:26
|110
|Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:35:33
|111
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|0:35:34
|112
|Wenhui Bi (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:35:44
|113
|Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|0:36:35
|114
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:37:07
|115
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:38:59
|116
|Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:39:14
|117
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:39:46
|118
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:42:03
|119
|Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
|0:43:53
|120
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:45:09
|121
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth
|0:51:58
|122
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:32
|123
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|0:56:13
|124
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1:03:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|pts
|2
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|47
|3
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|46
|4
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|39
|5
|Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|34
|6
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|31
|7
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|25
|8
|Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff
|22
|9
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|20
|10
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|11
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|17
|12
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|16
|13
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|15
|14
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff
|15
|15
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|16
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|17
|Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|13
|18
|Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|19
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|10
|20
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|8
|21
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|8
|22
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|8
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|8
|24
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|25
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|26
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff
|7
|27
|Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|5
|29
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|30
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|31
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|5
|32
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|5
|33
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|5
|34
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff
|4
|35
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|36
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|37
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|3
|38
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|39
|Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|2
|41
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|42
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|2
|43
|Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|2
|44
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1
|45
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|46
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|47
|Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|1
|48
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|49
|Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1
|50
|Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|51
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|49
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|31
|3
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|28
|4
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|21
|5
|Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|17
|6
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO
|13
|7
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|12
|8
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|12
|9
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|10
|11
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
|10
|12
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
|8
|13
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|14
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff
|7
|15
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|6
|16
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff
|6
|17
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|6
|18
|James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|5
|19
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|5
|20
|Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|5
|21
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|22
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|4
|23
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|24
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
|3
|25
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|26
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
|3
|27
|Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|3
|28
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|29
|Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|2
|30
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|2
|31
|Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|2
|33
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|1
|34
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling
|1
|35
|Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
|1
|37
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|1
|38
|Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthCare Professional Cycling Team
|77:26:22
|2
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:04
|3
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|4
|Dimension Data
|0:00:59
|5
|Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:40
|6
|Team Roth
|0:02:17
|7
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|8
|Tinkoff
|0:06:14
|9
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|10
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:08:03
|11
|Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
|0:08:16
|12
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:11:52
|13
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
|0:14:28
|14
|KSPO
|15
|HKSI Pro Team
|0:18:08
|16
|Malaysia National Team
|0:18:59
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:20:38
|18
|NSC - Mycron
|0:23:57
|19
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:30:03
|20
|Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
|0:30:08
|21
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:35:46
|22
|Giant - Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:46:18
