Trending

Guardini strikes again in Le Tour de Langkawi sprint

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg retains race leader's jersey

Image 1 of 44

Andrea Guardini (Astana) strikes again

Andrea Guardini (Astana) strikes again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) stays in yellow

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) stays in yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 44

The peloton crosses a bridge

The peloton crosses a bridge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 44

Li Jun Bai (Giant-Champion System Pro) shows off his ink

Li Jun Bai (Giant-Champion System Pro) shows off his ink
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 44

Dancers great the riders at the start

Dancers great the riders at the start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 44

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data)

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 44

The water helps rehydrate and cool down

The water helps rehydrate and cool down
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 44

Andrea Guardini (Astana) lets out a sigh of relief after his third win

Andrea Guardini (Astana) lets out a sigh of relief after his third win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 44

What a relief

What a relief
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 44

The Tinkoff riders cool down and talk post stage

The Tinkoff riders cool down and talk post stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 44

Here comes the peloton

Here comes the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 44

Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff) was again in the action

Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff) was again in the action
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 44

Andrea Guardini (Astana) has sprinter's legs

Andrea Guardini (Astana) has sprinter's legs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 44

Guardini stays cool during the stage

Guardini stays cool during the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 44

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg was protected by his Dimension Data teammates

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg was protected by his Dimension Data teammates
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 44

It was a tough day at the front for Dimension Data

It was a tough day at the front for Dimension Data
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 44

Here they come

Here they come
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 44

Just one day left for Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data)

Just one day left for Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 44

Teams ride in formation, protecting each other

Teams ride in formation, protecting each other
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 44

The break of the day worked hard to try to stay away

The break of the day worked hard to try to stay away
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 44

It was a hot and hard day even for local riders

It was a hot and hard day even for local riders
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 44

As race leaders Dimension Data had the responsibility of leading the peloton

As race leaders Dimension Data had the responsibility of leading the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 44

Water sprays help the riders cool down post stage

Water sprays help the riders cool down post stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 44

It was a day of hard work for the Dimension Data riders

It was a day of hard work for the Dimension Data riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

Kilometre 0 means it is time to race

Kilometre 0 means it is time to race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 44

The peloton rolls out

The peloton rolls out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 44

The local crowds were out to cheer on the riders

The local crowds were out to cheer on the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 44

National pride

National pride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 44

It was hot out on the road

It was hot out on the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 44

The break of the day

The break of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

The Drapac team ride together

The Drapac team ride together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 44

Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Terengganu Cycling Team)

Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Terengganu Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 44

Jakub Mareckzo (Southeast)

Jakub Mareckzo (Southeast)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 44

Enter the dragon

Enter the dragon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 44

A moment of peace before the start

A moment of peace before the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 44

Guardini celebrates on the podium

Guardini celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 44

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data)

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 44

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) stayed in yellow

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) stayed in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 44

Andrea Guardini (Astana) puts the power down

Andrea Guardini (Astana) puts the power down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 44

Andrea Guardini (Astana) won it with a bike throw

Andrea Guardini (Astana) won it with a bike throw
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 44

Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates with a shout of anger

Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates with a shout of anger
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 44

The local police help keep the race safe

The local police help keep the race safe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 44

Riders stayed in the shade

Riders stayed in the shade
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 44

Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) in the climber's jersey

Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) in the climber's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg now appreciates his overall lead in the Tour de Langkawi after he and his Dimension Data team worked hard to defend it on Tuesday’s seventh stage against a number of attempts to usurp him.

Related Articles

Guardini wins Le Tour de Langkawi opener

Mareczko wins stage 6 of Le Tour de Langkawi

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg drawing confidence for Milan-San Remo

"Definitely," Janse van Rensburg replied when asked if he felt better about being in the yellow jersey. "I think the team showed today how strong they are. After defending it, I think it feels a little bit better to have it on my shoulders now."

When Janse van Rensburg took the overall leader's yellow jersey on Monday’s sixth stage, he expressed regret for the circumstances that led to him deposing the overnight leader, Columbian Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and moving up from second place overall at 23 seconds to the Astana rider into first place.

Lopez, who took the lead by winning stage four on Sunday into the Cameron Highlands, lost his lead on Sunday due to a broken wheel with six kilometres to go that led to him finishing 35 seconds behind Janse van Rensburg and the peloton.

Starting Tuesday's seventh stage, 202.3km from Seremban to Parit Sulong, Janse van Rensburg led the tour by 11 seconds over second placed Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) of Colombia and 12 seconds on third placed Lopez.

The overall podium standings remained the same after Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the stage – his third this year and 21st career victory in the tour - in a bunch sprint from fellow Italian Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuala) and Slovakian Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff). But Janse van Rensburg, fifth on the stage, was more buoyant after he and his team fought off the moves by his key rivals and their teams to pressure him with a number of attacks - moves also aimed at trying to reshuffle the overall classification below him (with only 59 seconds separating second to 25th position) and the various positions in the other categories still up for grabs.

Janse van Rensburg and Dimension Data marked several early moves, one of them by six riders including Pole Karel Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) and Belgian Laurens De Vreese (Astana) who were placed 19th overall at 55 seconds and 30th at 2 minutes 6 seconds respectively and got up to 1 minute 5 seconds before the King of the Mountains climb at 27km. Then, with the duo contained on the climb, Jaramillo and Lopez surged to awards the top to try to get a break on the South African and take vital seconds back on the first intermediate sprint after the descent at 46.6km.

Covering the move, Janse van Rensburg found himself in a 25 strong group with his rivals, but behind a new break of six, again including Domagalski and De Vreese.

Janse van Rensburg's team chased for the rest of the stage, accounting for every member of the break that changed in numbers and names and gained a maximum lead of 5 minutes 20 seconds with 50km to go until the last survivor, De Vreese, was caught with three kilometres to go and a bunch sprint was assured with the responsibility to ride at the front finally becoming that of the sprinters’ teams.

"The team was really strong," Janse van Rensburg said. "I was all the time saying to them, 'Slow down, slow down' so the sprinters' teams should come up and help us close the gap. There was not a lot of help but the team was really strong."

Asked if he is confident of winning the tour that ends on Wednesday with stage eight, 119km from Batu Pahat to Malaka, Janse van Rensburg said: "One more stage to go … but anything can happen.

"There are still a lot of guys trying to do something on the classification. [Wednesday] will have to have to be about concentration and teamwork again."

How it happened

The early six-strong break featuring Domagalski and De Vreese, also included Sagan, American Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), China's Ma Guangtong (Hengxiang Cycling), and Tunisian Meher Hasnaoul (Skydive Dubai).

They managed to get a lead of 50 seconds at 25km and then 1 minute 5 seconds by the start of the climb to the first KOM at 27km.

With peloton flying, the surge up the climb by Jaramillo and Lopez sounded the alarm bells for Janse van Rensburg. Lopez led the field over the summit of the climb with his teammate De Vreese in second place, followed by Domagalski in third and then Jaramillo in fourth place.

Another break went with De Vreese, Sagan, Putt and Domagalski who were soon joined by Korean Hyo Suk Gong (KSPO) and Indonesian Agung Sahbana (Pegasus). Meanwhile, the peloton split in two, with Janse van Rensburg making the front group of 25 riders that at one point had 1 minute 10 seconds on the main peloton before the two groups came back together after the first sprint at 46km.

The leading breakaway also splintered after Domagalski won the first sprint from Putt and Sagan following a series of attacks. The group first split in two, then reformed as six and split in two again with De Vreese, Putt and Gong in front.

The trio were then joined by Guangtong and Chinese teammate Zhang Zheng (Hengxiang Cycling). But De Vreese was still the main threat for Janse van Rensburg as leader on the road; that is, until Dimension Data began to reel in the break after its lead surpassed five minutes and it splintered through a lack of co-operation that prompted Putt to attack, then De Vreese and Guangtong to follow.

As has throughout this tour, the break was doomed after losing Guangtong. Its lead plummeted in the last 20km until Putt and then finally De Vreese were caught.  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:47:12
2Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
3Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
4Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
5Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
6Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
8Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
9Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
10Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff
11Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
12Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
13Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
15Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
16Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
17Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
18Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff
20Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
21Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff
22Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO
23Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
24Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
25Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
26Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
27Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
28Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
29Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
30Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
31Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO
32Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
33Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
34Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
35Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron
36Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
37George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
38Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
39Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
40Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
41Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
42Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
43Jesse James Ewart (Aus) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
44James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling
45Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
46Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
47Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
48Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
49Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
50Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
51Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
52Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff
53Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron
54Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
55Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
56Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
57John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling
58Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO
60Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustaffa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron
61Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
62Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
63Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team
64Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
65Md Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
66Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
67Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
68Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
69Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
70Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
71Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
72Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
73Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
74Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
75Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
76Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
77Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
78Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
79Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
80Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron
81Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
82Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:00:18
83Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team
84Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff
85Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
86Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
87Richard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling
88Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
89Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
90Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling
91Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff
92Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
93Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:30
94Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
95Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:36
96Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:00:40
97Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:00:44
98Bulgarelli Otavio Didier (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
99Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:57
100Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
101Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:02
102Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
103Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron
104Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc
105Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:01:06
106Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
107Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT0:01:07
108Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling
109Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
110Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:01:21
111Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:37
112Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth0:01:39
113Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:01:41
114Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Team
115Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:21
116Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
117Colin Stussi (Swi) Team Roth
118Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
119Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:13
120Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT0:04:41
121Ryan Macanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team
122Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:06:34
123Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
124Wenhui Bi (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc

Sprint - Johol
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling5pts
2Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT3
3Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff2
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint - Jasin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT3
3Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO2
4Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data1

Sprint - Tangkak
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5pts
2Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO3
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team2
4Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT1

KOM - Bukit Miku
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team6pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
3Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling2
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT1

KOM - Gemencheh
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT4pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team2
3Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO1

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data25:48:29
2Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT0:00:11
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
4George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:00:16
5Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff0:00:20
6Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC0:00:22
7Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
9Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC
10Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
11Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT
12Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:23
13Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:24
14John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling0:00:27
15Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling0:00:33
17Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:37
18Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:00:52
19Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
20Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth0:00:56
21Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:59
22Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:05
23Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:06
24Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth0:01:10
25Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
26Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
27Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:27
28Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:02
29Richard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:02:12
30Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:02:13
31Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:17
32Colin Stussi (Swi) Team Roth0:02:43
33Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:03
34Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff0:03:47
35Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:00
36Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:04
37Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:18
38Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:28
39Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:04:31
40Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:04:35
41Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
42Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
43Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO0:05:10
44Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:05:27
45Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:33
46Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:06:16
47Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:06:26
48Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
49Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:06:42
50Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:51
51Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT0:06:59
52Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:01
53Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:07:26
54Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:07:38
55Md Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:08:06
56Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:09:47
57Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:10:51
58Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:11:31
59Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:11:41
60Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
61Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff0:14:12
62Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff0:14:13
63Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:14:24
64Jesse James Ewart (Aus) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP
65Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:15:13
66Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:15:14
67Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff0:15:15
68Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff0:15:20
69Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:15:23
70Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:15:54
71Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:15:56
72Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:22
73Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:16:29
74Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:17:21
75Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:17:55
76Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:18:04
77Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:18:20
78Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO0:18:23
79Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:19:08
80Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO0:19:27
81Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:19:28
82Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC0:20:54
83Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:20:58
84John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT0:21:08
85Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:21:20
86Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth0:21:30
87Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:32
88Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO0:22:52
89Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:23:33
90Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:23:34
91Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:23:41
92Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:24:00
93Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:26:00
94Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT0:26:19
95Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:26:21
96Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
97Ryan Macanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:26:31
98Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:26:44
99Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:27:58
100Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:30
101Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:29:25
102Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:29:42
103Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:43
104Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:29:58
105Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustaffa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron0:30:54
106Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:31:11
107Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC0:32:36
108Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:33:35
109Bulgarelli Otavio Didier (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:34:26
110Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:35:33
111Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT0:35:34
112Wenhui Bi (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:35:44
113Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling0:36:35
114Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:37:07
115Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:38:59
116Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:39:14
117Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:39:46
118Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:42:03
119Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc0:43:53
120Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:45:09
121Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth0:51:58
122Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:32
123Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Team0:56:13
124Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1:03:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team73pts
2Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC47
3Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela46
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT39
5Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data34
6Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team31
7Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling25
8Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff22
9James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling20
10Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
11Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth17
12Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO16
13Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team15
14Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff15
15Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
16Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team14
17Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour13
18Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team11
19Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team10
20Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling8
21Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team8
22Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron8
23Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT8
24Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
25Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team7
26Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff7
27Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team6
28Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela5
29Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5
30Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
31Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team5
32Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team5
33Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC5
34Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff4
35Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
36Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
37Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data3
38Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
39Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
40Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff2
41Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
42Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO2
43Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling2
44George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling1
45Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1
46Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data1
47Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO1
48Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling1
49Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team1
50Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
51Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team49pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team31
3Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team28
4Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT21
5Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data17
6Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO13
7George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling12
8Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC12
9Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team12
10Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT10
11Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team10
12Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff8
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
14Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff7
15Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team6
16Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff6
17Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data6
18James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling5
19Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT5
20Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour5
21Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
22Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour4
23Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
24Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT3
25Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data3
26Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron3
27Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC3
28Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
29Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela2
30Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling2
31Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
32Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP2
33Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour1
34John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling1
35Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1
36Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO1
37Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela1
38Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthCare Professional Cycling Team77:26:22
2Bardiani CSF0:00:04
3ONE Pro Cycling0:00:22
4Dimension Data0:00:59
5Southeast - Venezuela0:01:40
6Team Roth0:02:17
7Hengxiang Cycling Team0:04:43
8Tinkoff0:06:14
9Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:27
10Aisan Racing Team0:08:03
11Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP0:08:16
12Drapac Professional Cycling0:11:52
13Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC0:14:28
14KSPO
15HKSI Pro Team0:18:08
16Malaysia National Team0:18:59
17Astana Pro Team0:20:38
18NSC - Mycron0:23:57
19Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:30:03
20Pegasus Continental Cycling Team0:30:08
21Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:35:46
22Giant - Champion System Pro Cycling0:46:18

Latest on Cyclingnews