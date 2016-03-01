Image 1 of 44 Andrea Guardini (Astana) strikes again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) stays in yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 44 The peloton crosses a bridge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 44 Li Jun Bai (Giant-Champion System Pro) shows off his ink (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 44 Dancers great the riders at the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 44 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 44 The water helps rehydrate and cool down (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 44 Andrea Guardini (Astana) lets out a sigh of relief after his third win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 44 What a relief (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 44 The Tinkoff riders cool down and talk post stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 44 Here comes the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 44 Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff) was again in the action (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 44 Andrea Guardini (Astana) has sprinter's legs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 44 Guardini stays cool during the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 44 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg was protected by his Dimension Data teammates (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 44 It was a tough day at the front for Dimension Data (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 44 Here they come (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 44 Just one day left for Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 44 Teams ride in formation, protecting each other (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 44 The break of the day worked hard to try to stay away (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 44 It was a hot and hard day even for local riders (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 44 As race leaders Dimension Data had the responsibility of leading the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 44 Water sprays help the riders cool down post stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 44 It was a day of hard work for the Dimension Data riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 44 Kilometre 0 means it is time to race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 44 The peloton rolls out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 44 The local crowds were out to cheer on the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 44 National pride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 44 It was hot out on the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 The break of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 The Drapac team ride together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Terengganu Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Jakub Mareckzo (Southeast) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 Enter the dragon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 A moment of peace before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 Guardini celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) stayed in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Andrea Guardini (Astana) puts the power down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 Andrea Guardini (Astana) won it with a bike throw (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 44 Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates with a shout of anger (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 The local police help keep the race safe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Riders stayed in the shade (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) in the climber's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg now appreciates his overall lead in the Tour de Langkawi after he and his Dimension Data team worked hard to defend it on Tuesday’s seventh stage against a number of attempts to usurp him.

"Definitely," Janse van Rensburg replied when asked if he felt better about being in the yellow jersey. "I think the team showed today how strong they are. After defending it, I think it feels a little bit better to have it on my shoulders now."

When Janse van Rensburg took the overall leader's yellow jersey on Monday’s sixth stage, he expressed regret for the circumstances that led to him deposing the overnight leader, Columbian Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and moving up from second place overall at 23 seconds to the Astana rider into first place.

Lopez, who took the lead by winning stage four on Sunday into the Cameron Highlands, lost his lead on Sunday due to a broken wheel with six kilometres to go that led to him finishing 35 seconds behind Janse van Rensburg and the peloton.

Starting Tuesday's seventh stage, 202.3km from Seremban to Parit Sulong, Janse van Rensburg led the tour by 11 seconds over second placed Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) of Colombia and 12 seconds on third placed Lopez.

The overall podium standings remained the same after Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the stage – his third this year and 21st career victory in the tour - in a bunch sprint from fellow Italian Jakub Mareczko (Southeast-Venezuala) and Slovakian Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff). But Janse van Rensburg, fifth on the stage, was more buoyant after he and his team fought off the moves by his key rivals and their teams to pressure him with a number of attacks - moves also aimed at trying to reshuffle the overall classification below him (with only 59 seconds separating second to 25th position) and the various positions in the other categories still up for grabs.

Janse van Rensburg and Dimension Data marked several early moves, one of them by six riders including Pole Karel Domagalski (ONE Pro Cycling) and Belgian Laurens De Vreese (Astana) who were placed 19th overall at 55 seconds and 30th at 2 minutes 6 seconds respectively and got up to 1 minute 5 seconds before the King of the Mountains climb at 27km. Then, with the duo contained on the climb, Jaramillo and Lopez surged to awards the top to try to get a break on the South African and take vital seconds back on the first intermediate sprint after the descent at 46.6km.

Covering the move, Janse van Rensburg found himself in a 25 strong group with his rivals, but behind a new break of six, again including Domagalski and De Vreese.

Janse van Rensburg's team chased for the rest of the stage, accounting for every member of the break that changed in numbers and names and gained a maximum lead of 5 minutes 20 seconds with 50km to go until the last survivor, De Vreese, was caught with three kilometres to go and a bunch sprint was assured with the responsibility to ride at the front finally becoming that of the sprinters’ teams.

"The team was really strong," Janse van Rensburg said. "I was all the time saying to them, 'Slow down, slow down' so the sprinters' teams should come up and help us close the gap. There was not a lot of help but the team was really strong."

Asked if he is confident of winning the tour that ends on Wednesday with stage eight, 119km from Batu Pahat to Malaka, Janse van Rensburg said: "One more stage to go … but anything can happen.

"There are still a lot of guys trying to do something on the classification. [Wednesday] will have to have to be about concentration and teamwork again."

How it happened

The early six-strong break featuring Domagalski and De Vreese, also included Sagan, American Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), China's Ma Guangtong (Hengxiang Cycling), and Tunisian Meher Hasnaoul (Skydive Dubai).

They managed to get a lead of 50 seconds at 25km and then 1 minute 5 seconds by the start of the climb to the first KOM at 27km.

With peloton flying, the surge up the climb by Jaramillo and Lopez sounded the alarm bells for Janse van Rensburg. Lopez led the field over the summit of the climb with his teammate De Vreese in second place, followed by Domagalski in third and then Jaramillo in fourth place.

Another break went with De Vreese, Sagan, Putt and Domagalski who were soon joined by Korean Hyo Suk Gong (KSPO) and Indonesian Agung Sahbana (Pegasus). Meanwhile, the peloton split in two, with Janse van Rensburg making the front group of 25 riders that at one point had 1 minute 10 seconds on the main peloton before the two groups came back together after the first sprint at 46km.

The leading breakaway also splintered after Domagalski won the first sprint from Putt and Sagan following a series of attacks. The group first split in two, then reformed as six and split in two again with De Vreese, Putt and Gong in front.

The trio were then joined by Guangtong and Chinese teammate Zhang Zheng (Hengxiang Cycling). But De Vreese was still the main threat for Janse van Rensburg as leader on the road; that is, until Dimension Data began to reel in the break after its lead surpassed five minutes and it splintered through a lack of co-operation that prompted Putt to attack, then De Vreese and Guangtong to follow.

As has throughout this tour, the break was doomed after losing Guangtong. Its lead plummeted in the last 20km until Putt and then finally De Vreese were caught.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:47:12 2 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 3 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 4 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 6 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 8 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 9 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 10 Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff 11 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 13 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 15 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 16 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 17 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 18 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff 20 Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 21 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff 22 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 23 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 24 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 25 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 26 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 27 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 28 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 29 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 30 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 31 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 32 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 33 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 34 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 35 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 36 Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 37 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 38 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 39 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 40 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 41 Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 42 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 43 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 44 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 45 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 46 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 47 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 48 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 49 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 50 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 51 Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 52 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 53 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 54 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 55 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 56 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 57 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling 58 Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 59 Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO 60 Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustaffa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron 61 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 62 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 63 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 64 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 65 Md Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 66 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 67 Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 68 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 69 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 70 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 71 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 72 Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 73 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 74 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 75 Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 76 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 77 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 78 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 79 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 80 Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 81 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 82 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:00:18 83 Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team 84 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff 85 Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 86 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 87 Richard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling 88 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 89 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 90 Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling 91 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff 92 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:25 93 Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:30 94 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 95 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:36 96 Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:00:40 97 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:00:44 98 Bulgarelli Otavio Didier (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 99 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:57 100 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 101 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:02 102 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron 104 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 105 Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:01:06 106 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 107 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 0:01:07 108 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 109 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 110 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:01:21 111 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:37 112 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:39 113 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:01:41 114 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 115 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:02:21 116 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 117 Colin Stussi (Swi) Team Roth 118 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 119 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:04:13 120 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 0:04:41 121 Ryan Macanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 122 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:06:34 123 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 124 Wenhui Bi (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc

Sprint - Johol # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 3 3 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff 2 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint - Jasin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 3 3 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 2 4 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 1

Sprint - Tangkak # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 3 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 1

KOM - Bukit Miku # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 2 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 1

KOM - Gemencheh # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 4 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 1

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 25:48:29 2 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 0:00:11 3 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 4 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:00:16 5 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff 0:00:20 6 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 0:00:22 7 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 9 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 10 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 11 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 12 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:23 13 Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:24 14 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling 0:00:27 15 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 0:00:33 17 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:37 18 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:00:52 19 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela 20 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 0:00:56 21 Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:59 22 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:05 23 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:06 24 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:10 25 Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 26 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 27 Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:27 28 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:02 29 Richard Handley (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:02:12 30 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 0:02:13 31 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:17 32 Colin Stussi (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:43 33 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:03:03 34 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff 0:03:47 35 Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:00 36 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:04:04 37 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:18 38 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:04:28 39 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:04:31 40 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:04:35 41 Mark John Lexer Galedo (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 42 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 43 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 0:05:10 44 Ahmad Lutfi Muhammad Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:05:27 45 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:33 46 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:06:16 47 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:06:26 48 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 49 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:06:42 50 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:51 51 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 0:06:59 52 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:01 53 Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:07:26 54 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:07:38 55 Md Zawawi Azman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:08:06 56 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:09:47 57 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:10:51 58 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:11:31 59 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:11:41 60 Jonipher Ravina (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 61 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff 0:14:12 62 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 0:14:13 63 Mohd Nazri Muhamad (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:14:24 64 Jesse James Ewart (Aus) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 65 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:15:13 66 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:15:14 67 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff 0:15:15 68 Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff 0:15:20 69 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:15:23 70 Patria Rastra (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:15:54 71 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:15:56 72 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:16:22 73 Teten Rohendi (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:16:29 74 Mat Amin Mohd Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:17:21 75 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:17:55 76 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:18:04 77 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:18:20 78 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:18:23 79 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:19:08 80 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 0:19:27 81 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:19:28 82 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 0:20:54 83 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:20:58 84 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 0:21:08 85 Xiaolong Sun (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:21:20 86 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 0:21:30 87 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:32 88 Kun-Soo Kim (Kor) KSPO 0:22:52 89 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:23:33 90 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:23:34 91 Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:23:41 92 Meng Yan (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:24:00 93 Wan Yau Vincent Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:26:00 94 Tyler Magner (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 0:26:19 95 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:26:21 96 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 97 Ryan Macanally (Aus) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:26:31 98 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:26:44 99 Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:27:58 100 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:30 101 Li Jun Bai (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:29:25 102 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:29:42 103 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:43 104 Irwandie Lakasek (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:29:58 105 Ahmad Muazzam Iman Mustaffa Kamal (Mas) NSC - Mycron 0:30:54 106 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:31:11 107 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 0:32:36 108 Ahmad Mohd Azri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:33:35 109 Bulgarelli Otavio Didier (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:34:26 110 Zulkifle Nik Mohd Azwan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:35:33 111 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 0:35:34 112 Wenhui Bi (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:35:44 113 Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling 0:36:35 114 Jens Mouris (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:37:07 115 Arin Iswana (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 0:38:59 116 Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:39:14 117 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:39:46 118 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 0:42:03 119 Fuwen Xue (Chn) Giant - Champion System Pro Cyc 0:43:53 120 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:45:09 121 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Team Roth 0:51:58 122 Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:32 123 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 0:56:13 124 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1:03:45

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73 pts 2 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 47 3 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 46 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 39 5 Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 34 6 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 31 7 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 25 8 Michael Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff 22 9 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 20 10 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 18 11 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 17 12 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 16 13 Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 15 14 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff 15 15 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 16 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 17 Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 13 18 Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 19 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 10 20 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 8 21 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 8 22 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 8 23 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 8 24 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 25 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 26 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff 7 27 Novardianto Jamalidin (Ina) Pegasus Continental Cycling Team 6 28 Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 5 29 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 30 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 31 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 5 32 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 5 33 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 5 34 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff 4 35 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 4 36 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 4 37 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data 3 38 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 39 Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 40 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 2 41 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 42 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 2 43 Matthew Goss (Aus) One Pro Cycling 2 44 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1 45 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 46 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 1 47 Joo Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 1 48 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 1 49 Md Zariff Md Nur Aiman (Mas) Malaysia National Team 1 50 Manan Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 51 Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 49 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 31 3 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 28 4 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 21 5 Reinardt J V Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 17 6 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) KSPO 13 7 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 12 8 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 12 9 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Terengganu Cycling Team 12 10 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 10 11 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Team 10 12 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff 8 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 14 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff 7 15 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 6 16 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff 6 17 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 6 18 James Oram (NZl) One Pro Cycling 5 19 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 5 20 Joao Marcelo Pereira Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 5 21 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 22 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 4 23 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 24 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthCare Professional CT 3 25 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3 26 Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Mas) NSC - Mycron 3 27 Meher Hasnaoui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team AAC 3 28 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 29 Moreno Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 2 30 Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling 2 31 Othman Md Adiq Husainie (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 32 Marcelo Felipe (Phi) Team 7 Eleven - Sava RBP 2 33 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 1 34 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) One Pro Cycling 1 35 Fakhruddin Mazuki Nur Amirul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1 36 Kangeun Joo (Kor) KSPO 1 37 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 1 38 Hyeonseok Kim (Kor) KSPO 1