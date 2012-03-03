Trending

Langkawi: Andrea Guardini wins stage 9 to Kuala Terengganu

Serpa remains in lead

Image 1 of 36

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium after his fifth win in this year's race

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium after his fifth win in this year's race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 36

The rain came down on stage 9 of the Tour de Langkawi

The rain came down on stage 9 of the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 36

Carlos Ochoa and Jose' Rujano protect the race leader

Carlos Ochoa and Jose' Rujano protect the race leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 36

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) leads the race with one stage remaining

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) leads the race with one stage remaining
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 36

Race leader Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli)

Race leader Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 36

A local boy shows his support by coming out to watch the race

A local boy shows his support by coming out to watch the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 36

A quick prayer before the stage 9 start

A quick prayer before the stage 9 start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 36

You know the race is almost done and dusted when the yellow jersey starts clowning around: Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) prior to stage nine.

You know the race is almost done and dusted when the yellow jersey starts clowning around: Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) prior to stage nine.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 36

Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) has backed up his five wins here last year with another five this year. Can he go one better and make it six on the final day?

Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) has backed up his five wins here last year with another five this year. Can he go one better and make it six on the final day?
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 36

The penultimate stage podium (l-r): Matteo pelucchi (2nd,Team Europcar), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini) and Raymond Kreder (3rd,Garmin Barracuda).

The penultimate stage podium (l-r): Matteo pelucchi (2nd,Team Europcar), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini) and Raymond Kreder (3rd,Garmin Barracuda).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 36

Do you think this rain is ever going to stop? Leading Asian rider on the tour, Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana), gets a weather report from a podium girl.

Do you think this rain is ever going to stop? Leading Asian rider on the tour, Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana), gets a weather report from a podium girl.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 36

The great Guardini: Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) is back in the blue jersey of the Proton Sprint Points leader.

The great Guardini: Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) is back in the blue jersey of the Proton Sprint Points leader.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 36

Colombian Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) holds a thirty second lead over teammate Jose Rujano with one stage remaining in Kuala Terengganu.

Colombian Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) holds a thirty second lead over teammate Jose Rujano with one stage remaining in Kuala Terengganu.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 36

Competition leaders (l-r): Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana, Leading Asian), Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli, Tour leader and KOM), and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini, Sprint Points leader).

Competition leaders (l-r): Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana, Leading Asian), Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli, Tour leader and KOM), and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini, Sprint Points leader).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 36

Not sure why he would have needed the shower after three-and-a-half hours in pouring rain but tour leader Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) can do whatever he likes really.

Not sure why he would have needed the shower after three-and-a-half hours in pouring rain but tour leader Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) can do whatever he likes really.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 16 of 36

Stage winner Andrea Guardini is congratulated by Farnese Vini teammates in Kuala Terengganu.

Stage winner Andrea Guardini is congratulated by Farnese Vini teammates in Kuala Terengganu.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 17 of 36

Podium riders and support staff crowd the presentation marquee in Kuala Terengganu after a rain soaked penultimate stage of the tour.

Podium riders and support staff crowd the presentation marquee in Kuala Terengganu after a rain soaked penultimate stage of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 18 of 36

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli)

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 36

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 36

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Neri - Selle Italia)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Neri - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 36

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Neri - Selle Italia)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Neri - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 36

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 36

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) wins stage 9 of the race

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) wins stage 9 of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 36

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is head and shoulders above the other sprinters in the race

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is head and shoulders above the other sprinters in the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 36

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) pulls on another yellow jersey

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) pulls on another yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 36

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took the 9th stage

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took the 9th stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 36

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) is always on form for Langkaw

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) is always on form for Langkaw
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 36

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 36

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 36

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda) drives the break

Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda) drives the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 36

A relaxed Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) chats at the start

A relaxed Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) chats at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 36

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) rides in the bunch on stage 9

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) rides in the bunch on stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 36

Leader of the pack: Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli)

Leader of the pack: Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 36

The peloton on stage 9 of the Tour de Lankawi

The peloton on stage 9 of the Tour de Lankawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 36

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) is on course to win the race for a second time in his career

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) is on course to win the race for a second time in his career
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 36

The rain eased towards the end of the presentations in Kuala Terengganu, however, more is expected for the 114.8 kilometre final stage.

The rain eased towards the end of the presentations in Kuala Terengganu, however, more is expected for the 114.8 kilometre final stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) was once again the fastest on stage 9 of the Tour de Langkawi, with another sprint win Kuala Terengganu, and in doing so became the record holder for stage wins in the race. The Italian now has 10 stages to his name, while the previous record holder, Graeme Brown, has nine.

On stage 9 Guardini had more than enough speed to see off the challenges from Matteo Pelucchi (Team Europcar) and Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Barracuda).

However the Italian had to have his wits about him in the closing stages of the race after a mass pile up had seen a number of riders fall. Race leader Jose Serpa was held up by the crash but as it occurred inside the final 3 kilometers, lost none of his time and remains in the lead with one stage remaining.

“The Tour de Langkawi is very special to me as it was here where I took the first wins in my professional career,” Guardini said. “Because of that, it is great to get the record of ten stage wins. I thank my team for the perfect lead out for the stage today.”

The day’s action began when the fourth-placed rider on GC, Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana), moved clear in a break. The move was closed down by the bunch, but it was the biggest move by one of Serpa’s challengers since the Genting Highland stage.

The next move included Garmin Barracuda’s Nathan Haas, David McCann (RTS Racing Team), former race winner Anthony Charteau (Europcar) and Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (MTN Qhubeka). The quartet opened up a gap of over two minutes but were eventually reeled in with approximately four kilometres to go.

With one stage to go, and the profile ideally suited to the likes of Guardini, Serpa looks on course for his second overall win in Langkawi. Although after today’s crash he is not ready to declare that the race is totally over.

“We still have to wait until tomorrow to see whether we can win the yellow jersey,” he explained. “We don't know what will happen but we hope that we have a better opportunity.”

Full Results
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:27:06
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
4Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
6Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
7Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
8Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
9Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
10Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
11James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
12Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
13Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team
14Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
15Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
16Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
17Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
19Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
20Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
21Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
22Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
23Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
24Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
26Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
27Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team
28Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team
29Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
30Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
31Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling
32Tesfay Habtemariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
33Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team
34Miguel Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
35Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
36Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team
37Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
38Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
39Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team
40Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
41Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
42Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
43Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
44Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
45Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
46Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
47Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
48Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
49Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System
50Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
52Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
53Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
54Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
55Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
56Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
57Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
58Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
59Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
60Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
61Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
62Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
63Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
64Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
65Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
66Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
67Serguy Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
68Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
69Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
70Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
71Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
72Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
73Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
74Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
75Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
76Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
77David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
78Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
79Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
80Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
81Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
82Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
84David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
85Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling
86Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
87Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
88Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:01:48
89Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports
90Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:50
91Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:01:56
92Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
93Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
94Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:47
95Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
96Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:03:19
97Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:36
98Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
99Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
100Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:39
101Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:03:52
102Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
103Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:03:54
104Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
105Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
106Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports
107Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team
108Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
109Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
110Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
111Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
112Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team0:04:27
113Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:04:28
114Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
115Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
116Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:43
117Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
118Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
119Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team

Points
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia15pts
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar14
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda13
4Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox11
6Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team10
7Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka9
8Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team8
9Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia7
10Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team6
11James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team5
12Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling4
13Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team3
14Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team2
15Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka1

Sprint 1 - Dungun
1Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5pts
2Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
4Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2 - Kampung Pela
1David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team5pts
2Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka3
3Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda1

Sprint 3 - Kuala Berang
1David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team5pts
2Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka2
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda1

Teams
1Farnese Vini - Selle Italia10:21:18
2UnitedHealthcare
3Team Europcar
4New Zealand National Team
5Astana Pro Team
6Colnago-CSF Inox
7MTN Qhubeka
8Terengganu Cycling Team
9Garmin-Barracuda
10Azad University Cross Team
11Indonesia National Team
12Androni Giocattoli
13Malaysia National Team
14RusVelo
15Seoul Cycling
16Champion System
17Tabriz Petrochemical Team
18RTS Racing Team
19Aisan Racing Team
20Drapac Cycling0:03:36
21MAX Success Sports0:03:44
22OCBC Singapore0:04:43

General classification after stage 9
1Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli30:18:43
2Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:30
3Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team0:00:56
4Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:43
6Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:04:15
7Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:23
8Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:28
9Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka0:04:33
10Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:04:44
11Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:05:09
12Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:05:17
13Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:05:18
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:02
15Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:13
16Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:06:14
17Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:06:32
18Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System0:06:33
19Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System0:06:49
20Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka0:07:00
21Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:14
22Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:25
23Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:07:35
24Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:08:47
25Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:08:49
26Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:09:22
27Serguy Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:10:32
28Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:50
29Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:11:33
30Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka0:11:53
31Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:12:03
32Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:12
33Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo0:12:17
34Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team0:13:19
35Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:13:35
36Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:14:07
37Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:14:11
38Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:14:17
39Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:14:54
40Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:15:30
41Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team0:15:38
42Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:15:53
43Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:57
44Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:15:58
45Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:16:03
46Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:39
47Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:16:43
48Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo0:17:00
49Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:17:25
50Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:18
51Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:18:41
52Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:18:54
53Tesfay Habtemariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:18:55
54Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:19:28
55Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:19:38
56Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:19:40
57Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:20:04
58Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:20:20
59Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:20:44
60David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:21:06
61Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:21:17
62Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:41
63Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:21:56
64Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:03
65Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:37
66Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System0:23:46
67Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:48
68James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:25:41
69Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:25:56
70Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:35
71Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:27:37
72Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:27:47
73Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:28:20
74Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:28:22
75Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:29:13
76Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team0:29:21
77Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:22
78Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:29:32
79Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:29:49
80Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:30:06
81Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:30:10
82Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:30:44
83Miguel Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team0:30:52
84Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:31:09
85Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:31:27
86Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:32:26
87Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:33:14
88Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:33:21
89Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:33:24
90Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:33:33
91Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:33:51
92Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:34:19
93Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:34:23
94Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:35:50
95Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:37:00
96Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:38:16
97Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:38:44
98Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:38:47
99Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:38:53
100Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:38:54
101Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team0:39:18
102Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:39:26
103Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:39:37
104Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:39:41
105Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System0:40:30
106Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:40:40
107Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:41:19
108Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:42:55
109Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:43:30
110Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:45:31
111Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:45:32
112Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox0:45:56
113Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:46:20
114David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:46:40
115Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:47:49
116Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:47:59
117Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:48:18
118Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:50:45
119Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:51:20

Points classification
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia79pts
2Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team79
3Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team65
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda60
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox56
6Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team49
7Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka45
8Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System36
9Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli30
10Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar28
11Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team26
12Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team26
13Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar26
14Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling25
15Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team24
16Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team24
17Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team24
18Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia24
19Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox23
20Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team23
21James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team22
22Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling22
23Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore20
24Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team20
25Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team18
26Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team16
27Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team15
28Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling14
29Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports13
30Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli13
31Serguy Klimov (Rus) RusVelo13
32Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox13
33Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team12
34Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar12
35Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli11
36Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar11
37David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team10
38Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox10
39Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka10
40Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
41Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team10
42Chris Butler (USA) Champion System8
43Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team8
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
45Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka7
46Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System7
47Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team7
48Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team7
49Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia7
50Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore7
51Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team6
52Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team6
53Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling6
54Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team6
55Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team5
56Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team5
57Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team5
58Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar5
59Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
60Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling4
61Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
62Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3
63Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
64Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda3
65Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team2
66Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
67Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System1

Mountains classification
1Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli27pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia24
3Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli24
4Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team21
5James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team14
6Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System14
7Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
8Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
9Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling8
10Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox8
11Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling7
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
13Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore6
14Chris Butler (USA) Champion System5
15Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team4
16Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team4
17Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
18Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team4
19Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar4
20Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka3
21Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox3
22Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team2
23Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling2
24Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports2
25Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
26Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team1
27Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team1
28Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team1
29Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1
30Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox1
31Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team1

Asian riders classification
1Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team30:21:03
2Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:03
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
4Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System0:04:29
5Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:05:05
6Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:05:15
7Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:06:27
8Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:30
9Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:13
10Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:09:43
11Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team0:10:59
12Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:11:47
13Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:11:51
14Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:57
15Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:12:34
16Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:13:10
17Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:13:43
18Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:14:23
19Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:15:05
20Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:58
21Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:16:34
22Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:17:08
23Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:20
24Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:18:00
25Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:18:24
26Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:18:57
27Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:19:21
28Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:43
29Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:25:17
30Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:26:00
31Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:26:53
32Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team0:27:01
33Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:02
34Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:27:12
35Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:28:24
36Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:28:49
37Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:29:07
38Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:30:06
39Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:31:13
40Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:31:59
41Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:33:30
42Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:34:40
43Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:35:56
44Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:36:34
45Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team0:36:58
46Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:37:06
47Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:37:21
48Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System0:38:10
49Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:38:59
50Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:40:35
51Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:43:12
52Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:45:39
53Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:45:58
54Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:49:00

Teams classification
1Androni Giocattoli91:00:10
2Astana Pro Team0:12:06
3MTN Qhubeka0:13:36
4Champion System0:13:37
5Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:18:14
6New Zealand National Team0:21:39
7Azad University Cross Team0:24:13
8RusVelo0:25:24
9Colnago-CSF Inox0:28:08
10Terengganu Cycling Team0:29:01
11Garmin-Barracuda0:30:25
12RTS Racing Team0:32:48
13Team Europcar0:37:50
14Seoul Cycling0:38:16
15Aisan Racing Team0:39:20
16Malaysia National Team0:43:03
17Indonesia National Team0:44:16
18MAX Success Sports0:44:56
19Drapac Cycling0:50:12
20UnitedHealthcare0:52:51
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:56:17
22OCBC Singapore1:23:48

Asian teams classification
1Astana Pro Team91:12:16
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:06:08
3Terengganu Cycling Team0:16:55
4Seoul Cycling0:26:10
5Aisan Racing Team0:27:14
6Malaysia National Team0:30:57
7Indonesia National Team0:32:10
8MAX Success Sports0:32:50
9Azad University Cross Team1:05:55
10OCBC Singapore1:13:01

