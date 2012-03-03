Langkawi: Andrea Guardini wins stage 9 to Kuala Terengganu
Serpa remains in lead
Stage 9: Kemasik - Kuala Terengganu
Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) was once again the fastest on stage 9 of the Tour de Langkawi, with another sprint win Kuala Terengganu, and in doing so became the record holder for stage wins in the race. The Italian now has 10 stages to his name, while the previous record holder, Graeme Brown, has nine.
On stage 9 Guardini had more than enough speed to see off the challenges from Matteo Pelucchi (Team Europcar) and Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Barracuda).
However the Italian had to have his wits about him in the closing stages of the race after a mass pile up had seen a number of riders fall. Race leader Jose Serpa was held up by the crash but as it occurred inside the final 3 kilometers, lost none of his time and remains in the lead with one stage remaining.
“The Tour de Langkawi is very special to me as it was here where I took the first wins in my professional career,” Guardini said. “Because of that, it is great to get the record of ten stage wins. I thank my team for the perfect lead out for the stage today.”
The day’s action began when the fourth-placed rider on GC, Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana), moved clear in a break. The move was closed down by the bunch, but it was the biggest move by one of Serpa’s challengers since the Genting Highland stage.
The next move included Garmin Barracuda’s Nathan Haas, David McCann (RTS Racing Team), former race winner Anthony Charteau (Europcar) and Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (MTN Qhubeka). The quartet opened up a gap of over two minutes but were eventually reeled in with approximately four kilometres to go.
With one stage to go, and the profile ideally suited to the likes of Guardini, Serpa looks on course for his second overall win in Langkawi. Although after today’s crash he is not ready to declare that the race is totally over.
“We still have to wait until tomorrow to see whether we can win the yellow jersey,” he explained. “We don't know what will happen but we hope that we have a better opportunity.”
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:27:06
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|4
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|6
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|8
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|10
|Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|12
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|13
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|14
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|15
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|17
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|20
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|24
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|27
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|28
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|29
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|30
|Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|31
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|32
|Tesfay Habtemariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|33
|Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|34
|Miguel Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|35
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|36
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|37
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|38
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|39
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|40
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|41
|Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|42
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|44
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|45
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|47
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|49
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System
|50
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
|52
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|53
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|55
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|56
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|58
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|59
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|60
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|61
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|62
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|63
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|64
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|65
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|66
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|67
|Serguy Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|68
|Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|69
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|71
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|72
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|73
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|74
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|75
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|76
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|77
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|78
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|79
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|80
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|81
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|82
|Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|84
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|85
|Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|86
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|87
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:01:48
|89
|Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|90
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:50
|91
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:01:56
|92
|Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|93
|Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|94
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:47
|95
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|96
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:03:19
|97
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:36
|98
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|99
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|100
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:39
|101
|Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:03:52
|102
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|103
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:03:54
|104
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|105
|Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|106
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|107
|Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|108
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|109
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|110
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|111
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|112
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team
|0:04:27
|113
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:04:28
|114
|Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|115
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|116
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|117
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|118
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|119
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|15
|pts
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|14
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|13
|4
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|11
|6
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|9
|8
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|7
|10
|Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|11
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|5
|12
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|13
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|3
|14
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|2
|15
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|1
|Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|4
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|3
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|1
|1
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|2
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|1
|1
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|10:21:18
|2
|UnitedHealthcare
|3
|Team Europcar
|4
|New Zealand National Team
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|7
|MTN Qhubeka
|8
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|Garmin-Barracuda
|10
|Azad University Cross Team
|11
|Indonesia National Team
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Malaysia National Team
|14
|RusVelo
|15
|Seoul Cycling
|16
|Champion System
|17
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|18
|RTS Racing Team
|19
|Aisan Racing Team
|20
|Drapac Cycling
|0:03:36
|21
|MAX Success Sports
|0:03:44
|22
|OCBC Singapore
|0:04:43
|1
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|30:18:43
|2
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|3
|Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|0:00:56
|4
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|5
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:43
|6
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:04:15
|7
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:23
|8
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:28
|9
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:04:33
|10
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:04:44
|11
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:05:09
|12
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:05:17
|13
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:18
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:02
|15
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:13
|16
|Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:06:14
|17
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:32
|18
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|0:06:33
|19
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System
|0:06:49
|20
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:07:00
|21
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:14
|22
|Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|23
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:07:35
|24
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:08:47
|25
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:08:49
|26
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:09:22
|27
|Serguy Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:10:32
|28
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:50
|29
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:11:33
|30
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:11:53
|31
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:12:03
|32
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:12
|33
|Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|0:12:17
|34
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|0:13:19
|35
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:13:35
|36
|Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:14:07
|37
|Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:14:11
|38
|Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|39
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:14:54
|40
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:15:30
|41
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|0:15:38
|42
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:15:53
|43
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:57
|44
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:15:58
|45
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:16:03
|46
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:39
|47
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:16:43
|48
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:17:00
|49
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:17:25
|50
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:18
|51
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:18:41
|52
|Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:18:54
|53
|Tesfay Habtemariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:18:55
|54
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:19:28
|55
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:19:38
|56
|Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:19:40
|57
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:20:04
|58
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:20:20
|59
|Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:20:44
|60
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:21:06
|61
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:21:17
|62
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:21:41
|63
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:21:56
|64
|Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:03
|65
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:37
|66
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|0:23:46
|67
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:48
|68
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:25:41
|69
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:25:56
|70
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:35
|71
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:27:37
|72
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:27:47
|73
|Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:28:20
|74
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:28:22
|75
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:29:13
|76
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|0:29:21
|77
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:22
|78
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:29:32
|79
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:29:49
|80
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:06
|81
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:30:10
|82
|Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:30:44
|83
|Miguel Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|0:30:52
|84
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:31:09
|85
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:31:27
|86
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:32:26
|87
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:33:14
|88
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:33:21
|89
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:33:24
|90
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:33:33
|91
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:33:51
|92
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:34:19
|93
|Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:34:23
|94
|Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:35:50
|95
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:37:00
|96
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:38:16
|97
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:38:44
|98
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:38:47
|99
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:38:53
|100
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:38:54
|101
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team
|0:39:18
|102
|Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:39:26
|103
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:37
|104
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:39:41
|105
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|0:40:30
|106
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:40:40
|107
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:41:19
|108
|Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:42:55
|109
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:43:30
|110
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:45:31
|111
|Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:45:32
|112
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:45:56
|113
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:20
|114
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:46:40
|115
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:49
|116
|Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:47:59
|117
|Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:48:18
|118
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:50:45
|119
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:51:20
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|79
|pts
|2
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|3
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|65
|4
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|60
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|56
|6
|Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|49
|7
|Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|45
|8
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|36
|9
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|10
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|11
|Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|26
|12
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|26
|13
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|26
|14
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|25
|15
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|24
|16
|Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|24
|17
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|18
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|24
|19
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|23
|20
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|23
|21
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|22
|22
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|22
|23
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|20
|24
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|20
|25
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|18
|26
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|27
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|15
|28
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|14
|29
|Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|13
|30
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|31
|Serguy Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|32
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|13
|33
|Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|12
|34
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|35
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|36
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|37
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|10
|38
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|10
|39
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|10
|40
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|41
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|10
|42
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|8
|43
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|8
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|45
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|7
|46
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System
|7
|47
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|7
|48
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|49
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|7
|50
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|7
|51
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|52
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|6
|53
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|6
|54
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|6
|55
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|5
|56
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|5
|57
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|5
|58
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|59
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|60
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|61
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|62
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|63
|Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|64
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|65
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|2
|66
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|67
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|1
|1
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|pts
|2
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|24
|3
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|4
|Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|21
|5
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|14
|6
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System
|14
|7
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|8
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|9
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|8
|10
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|8
|11
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|7
|12
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|13
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|6
|14
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|5
|15
|Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|4
|16
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|4
|17
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|18
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|20
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|21
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|3
|22
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|2
|23
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|2
|24
|Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|2
|25
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|26
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|1
|27
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|1
|28
|Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1
|29
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|30
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|1
|31
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|1
|1
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30:21:03
|2
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:03
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|4
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System
|0:04:29
|5
|Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|6
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:05:15
|7
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:06:27
|8
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:30
|9
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:13
|10
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:09:43
|11
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|0:10:59
|12
|Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:11:47
|13
|Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:11:51
|14
|Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:57
|15
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:12:34
|16
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:13:10
|17
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:13:43
|18
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:14:23
|19
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:15:05
|20
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:58
|21
|Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:16:34
|22
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:17:08
|23
|Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:17:20
|24
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:18:00
|25
|Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:18:24
|26
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:18:57
|27
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:19:21
|28
|Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:43
|29
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:25:17
|30
|Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:26:00
|31
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:26:53
|32
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|0:27:01
|33
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:02
|34
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:27:12
|35
|Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:28:24
|36
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:28:49
|37
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:29:07
|38
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:30:06
|39
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:31:13
|40
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:31:59
|41
|Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:33:30
|42
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:34:40
|43
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:35:56
|44
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:36:34
|45
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team
|0:36:58
|46
|Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:37:06
|47
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:37:21
|48
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|0:38:10
|49
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:38:59
|50
|Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:40:35
|51
|Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:43:12
|52
|Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:45:39
|53
|Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:45:58
|54
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:49:00
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|91:00:10
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:06
|3
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:13:36
|4
|Champion System
|0:13:37
|5
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:18:14
|6
|New Zealand National Team
|0:21:39
|7
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:24:13
|8
|RusVelo
|0:25:24
|9
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:28:08
|10
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:29:01
|11
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:30:25
|12
|RTS Racing Team
|0:32:48
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:37:50
|14
|Seoul Cycling
|0:38:16
|15
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:39:20
|16
|Malaysia National Team
|0:43:03
|17
|Indonesia National Team
|0:44:16
|18
|MAX Success Sports
|0:44:56
|19
|Drapac Cycling
|0:50:12
|20
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:52:51
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:56:17
|22
|OCBC Singapore
|1:23:48
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|91:12:16
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:06:08
|3
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:16:55
|4
|Seoul Cycling
|0:26:10
|5
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:27:14
|6
|Malaysia National Team
|0:30:57
|7
|Indonesia National Team
|0:32:10
|8
|MAX Success Sports
|0:32:50
|9
|Azad University Cross Team
|1:05:55
|10
|OCBC Singapore
|1:13:01
