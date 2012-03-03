Image 1 of 36 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium after his fifth win in this year's race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 36 The rain came down on stage 9 of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 36 Carlos Ochoa and Jose' Rujano protect the race leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 36 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) leads the race with one stage remaining (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 36 Race leader Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 36 A local boy shows his support by coming out to watch the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 36 A quick prayer before the stage 9 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 36 You know the race is almost done and dusted when the yellow jersey starts clowning around: Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) prior to stage nine. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 36 Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) has backed up his five wins here last year with another five this year. Can he go one better and make it six on the final day? (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 36 The penultimate stage podium (l-r): Matteo pelucchi (2nd,Team Europcar), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini) and Raymond Kreder (3rd,Garmin Barracuda). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 36 Do you think this rain is ever going to stop? Leading Asian rider on the tour, Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana), gets a weather report from a podium girl. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 36 The great Guardini: Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) is back in the blue jersey of the Proton Sprint Points leader. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 36 Colombian Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) holds a thirty second lead over teammate Jose Rujano with one stage remaining in Kuala Terengganu. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 14 of 36 Competition leaders (l-r): Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana, Leading Asian), Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli, Tour leader and KOM), and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini, Sprint Points leader). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 36 Not sure why he would have needed the shower after three-and-a-half hours in pouring rain but tour leader Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) can do whatever he likes really. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 36 Stage winner Andrea Guardini is congratulated by Farnese Vini teammates in Kuala Terengganu. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 17 of 36 Podium riders and support staff crowd the presentation marquee in Kuala Terengganu after a rain soaked penultimate stage of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 18 of 36 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 36 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 36 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Neri - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 36 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Neri - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 36 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 36 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) wins stage 9 of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 36 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is head and shoulders above the other sprinters in the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 36 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) pulls on another yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 36 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took the 9th stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 36 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) is always on form for Langkaw (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 36 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 36 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 36 Nathan Haas (Garmin-Barracuda) drives the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 36 A relaxed Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) chats at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 36 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) rides in the bunch on stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 36 Leader of the pack: Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 36 The peloton on stage 9 of the Tour de Lankawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 36 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) is on course to win the race for a second time in his career (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 36 The rain eased towards the end of the presentations in Kuala Terengganu, however, more is expected for the 114.8 kilometre final stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) was once again the fastest on stage 9 of the Tour de Langkawi, with another sprint win Kuala Terengganu, and in doing so became the record holder for stage wins in the race. The Italian now has 10 stages to his name, while the previous record holder, Graeme Brown, has nine.

On stage 9 Guardini had more than enough speed to see off the challenges from Matteo Pelucchi (Team Europcar) and Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Barracuda).

However the Italian had to have his wits about him in the closing stages of the race after a mass pile up had seen a number of riders fall. Race leader Jose Serpa was held up by the crash but as it occurred inside the final 3 kilometers, lost none of his time and remains in the lead with one stage remaining.

“The Tour de Langkawi is very special to me as it was here where I took the first wins in my professional career,” Guardini said. “Because of that, it is great to get the record of ten stage wins. I thank my team for the perfect lead out for the stage today.”

The day’s action began when the fourth-placed rider on GC, Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana), moved clear in a break. The move was closed down by the bunch, but it was the biggest move by one of Serpa’s challengers since the Genting Highland stage.





The next move included Garmin Barracuda’s Nathan Haas, David McCann (RTS Racing Team), former race winner Anthony Charteau (Europcar) and Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (MTN Qhubeka). The quartet opened up a gap of over two minutes but were eventually reeled in with approximately four kilometres to go.

With one stage to go, and the profile ideally suited to the likes of Guardini, Serpa looks on course for his second overall win in Langkawi. Although after today’s crash he is not ready to declare that the race is totally over.

“We still have to wait until tomorrow to see whether we can win the yellow jersey,” he explained. “We don't know what will happen but we hope that we have a better opportunity.”

Full Results 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:27:06 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 3 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 4 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 6 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 8 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 9 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 10 Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 12 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 13 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team 14 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 15 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 16 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 17 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 19 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 20 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 24 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 27 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team 28 Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team 29 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 30 Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 31 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling 32 Tesfay Habtemariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 33 Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team 34 Miguel Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 35 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 36 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team 37 Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 38 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 39 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team 40 Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 41 Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 42 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 43 Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 44 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 45 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli 46 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 47 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 48 Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 49 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System 50 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka 52 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 53 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 54 Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 55 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 56 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 57 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 58 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 59 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 60 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 61 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 62 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 63 Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 64 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 65 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 66 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 67 Serguy Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 68 Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 69 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 70 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team 71 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 72 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 73 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 74 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 75 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 76 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 77 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 78 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 79 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 80 Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 81 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 82 Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 84 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 85 Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling 86 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 87 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 88 Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:01:48 89 Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports 90 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:50 91 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:01:56 92 Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 93 Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 94 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:47 95 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 96 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:03:19 97 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:36 98 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 99 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 100 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:39 101 Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:03:52 102 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling 103 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:03:54 104 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 105 Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 106 Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports 107 Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team 108 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 109 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 110 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 111 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 112 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team 0:04:27 113 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:04:28 114 Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 115 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 116 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:43 117 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 118 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 119 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team

Points 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 15 pts 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 14 3 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 13 4 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 11 6 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 9 8 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 8 9 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 10 Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 11 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 5 12 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 13 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team 3 14 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 2 15 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 1

Sprint 1 - Dungun 1 Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 4 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 - Kampung Pela 1 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 5 pts 2 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 3 3 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 1

Sprint 3 - Kuala Berang 1 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 5 pts 2 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 2 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 1

Teams 1 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 10:21:18 2 UnitedHealthcare 3 Team Europcar 4 New Zealand National Team 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Colnago-CSF Inox 7 MTN Qhubeka 8 Terengganu Cycling Team 9 Garmin-Barracuda 10 Azad University Cross Team 11 Indonesia National Team 12 Androni Giocattoli 13 Malaysia National Team 14 RusVelo 15 Seoul Cycling 16 Champion System 17 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 18 RTS Racing Team 19 Aisan Racing Team 20 Drapac Cycling 0:03:36 21 MAX Success Sports 0:03:44 22 OCBC Singapore 0:04:43

General classification after stage 9 1 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli 30:18:43 2 Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:30 3 Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 0:00:56 4 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:43 6 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:04:15 7 Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:04:23 8 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:28 9 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 0:04:33 10 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:04:44 11 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:05:09 12 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:05:17 13 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:05:18 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:02 15 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:13 16 Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:06:14 17 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:06:32 18 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 0:06:33 19 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System 0:06:49 20 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 0:07:00 21 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:14 22 Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:07:25 23 Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:07:35 24 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:08:47 25 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:08:49 26 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:09:22 27 Serguy Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 0:10:32 28 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:50 29 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:11:33 30 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka 0:11:53 31 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:12:03 32 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:12 33 Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 0:12:17 34 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 0:13:19 35 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:13:35 36 Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:14:07 37 Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:14:11 38 Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:14:17 39 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:14:54 40 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:15:30 41 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team 0:15:38 42 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:15:53 43 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:57 44 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:15:58 45 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:16:03 46 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:39 47 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:16:43 48 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 0:17:00 49 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:17:25 50 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:18 51 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:18:41 52 Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:18:54 53 Tesfay Habtemariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:18:55 54 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:19:28 55 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:19:38 56 Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:19:40 57 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:20:04 58 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:20:20 59 Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:20:44 60 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:21:06 61 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:21:17 62 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:21:41 63 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:21:56 64 Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:03 65 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:37 66 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 0:23:46 67 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:48 68 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:25:41 69 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:25:56 70 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:35 71 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:27:37 72 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:27:47 73 Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:28:20 74 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:28:22 75 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:29:13 76 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 0:29:21 77 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:22 78 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:29:32 79 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:29:49 80 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:30:06 81 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:30:10 82 Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:30:44 83 Miguel Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 0:30:52 84 Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:31:09 85 Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:31:27 86 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:32:26 87 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:33:14 88 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:33:21 89 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:33:24 90 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:33:33 91 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:33:51 92 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:34:19 93 Valery Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 0:34:23 94 Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:35:50 95 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:37:00 96 Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:38:16 97 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:38:44 98 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:38:47 99 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:38:53 100 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:38:54 101 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team 0:39:18 102 Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:39:26 103 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:39:37 104 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:39:41 105 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 0:40:30 106 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:40:40 107 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:41:19 108 Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:42:55 109 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:43:30 110 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:45:31 111 Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:45:32 112 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 0:45:56 113 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:46:20 114 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:46:40 115 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:47:49 116 Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:47:59 117 Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:48:18 118 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:50:45 119 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:51:20

Points classification 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 79 pts 2 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 3 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 65 4 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 60 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 56 6 Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 49 7 Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 45 8 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 36 9 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli 30 10 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 28 11 Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 26 12 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 26 13 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 26 14 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 25 15 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 24 16 Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 24 17 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 18 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 24 19 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 23 20 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 23 21 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 22 22 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling 22 23 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 20 24 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 20 25 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team 18 26 Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 27 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 15 28 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 14 29 Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports 13 30 Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 13 31 Serguy Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 13 32 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 13 33 Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 12 34 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 12 35 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 11 36 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 11 37 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 10 38 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 10 39 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 10 40 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 41 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 10 42 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 8 43 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team 8 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 45 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 7 46 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System 7 47 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team 7 48 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 49 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 50 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 7 51 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 52 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 6 53 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 6 54 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 6 55 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team 5 56 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 5 57 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 5 58 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 5 59 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 60 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 61 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 62 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 63 Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 64 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 3 65 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team 2 66 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 67 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 1

Mountains classification 1 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli 27 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 24 3 Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 24 4 Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 21 5 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 14 6 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System 14 7 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 8 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 9 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 8 10 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 8 11 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 7 12 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 13 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 6 14 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 5 15 Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team 4 16 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 4 17 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 18 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 19 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 4 20 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 3 21 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 3 22 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 2 23 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling 2 24 Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports 2 25 Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 26 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team 1 27 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team 1 28 Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 1 29 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1 30 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox 1 31 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 1

Asian riders classification 1 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30:21:03 2 Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:03 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 4 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System 0:04:29 5 Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:05:05 6 Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:05:15 7 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:06:27 8 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:30 9 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:09:13 10 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:09:43 11 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 0:10:59 12 Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:11:47 13 Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:11:51 14 Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:57 15 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:12:34 16 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:13:10 17 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:13:43 18 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:14:23 19 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:15:05 20 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:58 21 Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:16:34 22 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:17:08 23 Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:20 24 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:18:00 25 Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:18:24 26 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:18:57 27 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:19:21 28 Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:43 29 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:25:17 30 Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:26:00 31 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:26:53 32 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 0:27:01 33 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:02 34 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:27:12 35 Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:28:24 36 Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:28:49 37 Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:29:07 38 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:30:06 39 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:31:13 40 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:31:59 41 Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:33:30 42 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:34:40 43 Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:35:56 44 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:36:34 45 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team 0:36:58 46 Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:37:06 47 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:37:21 48 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 0:38:10 49 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:38:59 50 Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:40:35 51 Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:43:12 52 Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:45:39 53 Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:45:58 54 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:49:00

Teams classification 1 Androni Giocattoli 91:00:10 2 Astana Pro Team 0:12:06 3 MTN Qhubeka 0:13:36 4 Champion System 0:13:37 5 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:18:14 6 New Zealand National Team 0:21:39 7 Azad University Cross Team 0:24:13 8 RusVelo 0:25:24 9 Colnago-CSF Inox 0:28:08 10 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:29:01 11 Garmin-Barracuda 0:30:25 12 RTS Racing Team 0:32:48 13 Team Europcar 0:37:50 14 Seoul Cycling 0:38:16 15 Aisan Racing Team 0:39:20 16 Malaysia National Team 0:43:03 17 Indonesia National Team 0:44:16 18 MAX Success Sports 0:44:56 19 Drapac Cycling 0:50:12 20 UnitedHealthcare 0:52:51 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:56:17 22 OCBC Singapore 1:23:48