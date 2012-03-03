Guardini sets new record of stage wins at Le Tour de Langkawi

Image 1 of 5 Stage winner Andrea Guardini is congratulated by Farnese Vini teammates in Kuala Terengganu. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 5 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Neri - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 The stage eight podium (l-r): Harif Saleh (2nd,Terengganu Cycling), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini) and Jacobe Keough (3rd,United Healthcare). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 5 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) wins stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

While it took three participations for Graeme Brown to reach a total of nine stage wins at Le Tour de Langkawi (in 2002, 2003 and 2005), Andrea Guardini became the new record man in the 17th edition of the Malaysian race – and all within only his second year as a professional cyclist.

“To bag ten victories here in only two years is special to me”, said the Italian after winning stage 9 in Kuala Terengganu. “Le Tour de Langkawi is special to me because that’s where I started my pro career last year and I won straight away. It’s also where I’ve started winning this year.”





“He’s got a great passion for cycling and he makes a lot of sacrifices for us to ride”, Guardini said. “It’s the right time for me to thank him.”

The 22-year-old from Verona knows that the world of cycling already expects him to confirm his Malaysian achievements in Europe against a stronger opposition. “I already demonstrated last year that I’m able to beat some of the big names of the sprint,” said Guardini who outsprinted the likes of Andre Greipel and Alessandro Petacchi at the Presidential Tour of Turkey.





Guardini will make his debut in a Grand Tour at