Zabriskie smokes the field in opening time trial
Drapac punch above their weight to claim minor placings
Stage 1 - (ITT): Putrajaya -
As expected, pre-stage favourite David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) took out the opening 20.3 kilometre time trial at Le Tour de Langkawi on Friday with a time of 0:24:34.18. Zabriskie now wears the first yellow jersey of the 2012 stage race.
Roman Van Uden (New Zealand) was the first man out of the start house but it was his cross-Tasman rivals who set the day's benchmarks for the heavy hitters like Zabriskie and teammate Tom Danielson to chase.
Drapac's Darren Lapthorne stopped the clock at 0:25:44.85 before teammate Adam Phelan set the new best time of 0:25:34.48. Langkawi marks Phelan's first race since a severe concussion in December while on a team training camp ruled him out of the Australian Road Championships and the New Zealand Cycle Classic. Admitting that his time in the hot seat may have be limited with Zabriskie and Danielson yet to start, the 20-year-old could never have imagined that his time would stand for as long as it did.
Last March, Phelan won the prologue time trial at the Tour of Taiwan but he admitted that the 20.3km distance on Friday was a new frontier: "I had no experience with 20km time trials," he said.
Joe Cooper (New Zealand) moved into third position with his effort but soon after Zabriskie had left the start house and had set a new best time of 11:25 at the first time check. At the halfway mark, the US National Time Trail champion was just over half a minute up on Phelan and the podium was set for the slightest of re-shuffles.
Danielson could only manage fourth, ensuring the Australian pair would flank Zabriskie on the podium.
"I am very happy to wear the yellow jersey," Zabriskie said following his win. "Today I was fine, I was excited to start my 2012 with a time trial. The course suited me and the roads were great, I had no references in the race lap times, I went by instinct. It is always nice to win, I'm happy."
Stage 2 of the Le Tour de Langkawi continues on Saturday with a 151km sprint stage from Putrajaya to Melaka.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:24:34
|2
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:00
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:11
|4
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:17
|5
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:27
|6
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:31
|7
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|8
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:40
|10
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:47
|11
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:52
|12
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:52
|13
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|0:01:56
|14
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:01:57
|15
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|0:01:58
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:00
|17
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|18
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:13
|19
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:13
|20
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:13
|21
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:14
|22
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:22
|23
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:23
|24
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:23
|25
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:24
|26
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:24
|27
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|28
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:28
|29
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:28
|30
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:30
|31
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|32
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:32
|33
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:36
|34
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:02:37
|35
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:37
|36
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:37
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|38
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:39
|39
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:40
|40
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|41
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|0:02:43
|42
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:43
|43
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:48
|44
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:02:48
|45
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:50
|46
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|0:02:51
|47
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:53
|48
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:58
|49
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:58
|50
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:59
|51
|Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:00
|52
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:00
|53
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:05
|54
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|0:03:06
|55
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|0:03:06
|56
|Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:07
|57
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:07
|58
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:07
|59
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|60
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:03:10
|61
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|0:03:12
|62
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:13
|63
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|64
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|0:03:18
|65
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:03:18
|66
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:20
|67
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:21
|68
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:03:21
|69
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:03:23
|70
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:24
|71
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|72
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:27
|73
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:28
|74
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|0:03:30
|75
|Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:03:35
|76
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|77
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:41
|78
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:03:41
|79
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:43
|80
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:44
|81
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:48
|82
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:52
|83
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:03:52
|84
|Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:03:53
|85
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|86
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University
|0:03:55
|87
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:55
|88
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:55
|89
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|0:03:55
|90
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|91
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:59
|92
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:59
|93
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:03:59
|94
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:59
|95
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:59
|96
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:01
|97
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:02
|98
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:04:10
|99
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|0:04:12
|100
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|101
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:14
|102
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:04:15
|103
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:04:21
|104
|Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|105
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:25
|106
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:27
|107
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University
|0:04:29
|108
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|109
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
|0:04:32
|110
|Marcus Leong Yong Yi (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:04:32
|111
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:35
|112
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|113
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:43
|114
|Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:56
|115
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|116
|Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia
|0:05:02
|117
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:02
|118
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini
|0:05:03
|119
|Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:05
|120
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:05:05
|121
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:05
|122
|Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:05:08
|123
|David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:13
|124
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:05:19
|125
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|0:05:29
|126
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
|0:05:30
|127
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:05:41
|128
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:05:47
|129
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:06:04
|130
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:06:05
|131
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:24:34
|2
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:00
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:10
|4
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:17
|5
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:26
|6
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:31
|7
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|8
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|10
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:46
|11
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:51
|12
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:52
|13
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|0:01:56
|14
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:01:57
|15
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:00
|17
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|18
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:12
|19
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
|20
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:13
|21
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:14
|22
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:21
|23
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:22
|24
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:23
|25
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|26
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:24
|27
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|28
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:28
|29
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:30
|31
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|32
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:31
|33
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:36
|34
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|35
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:37
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|38
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:39
|39
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:40
|40
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|41
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|0:02:43
|42
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|43
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:47
|44
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:02:48
|45
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:50
|46
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|0:02:51
|47
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:52
|48
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:57
|49
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:58
|50
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:59
|51
|Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|52
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:00
|53
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:07
|54
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|55
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|56
|Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:06
|57
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:07
|58
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|59
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|60
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|61
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|0:03:12
|62
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:13
|63
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|64
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|0:03:18
|65
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|66
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:20
|67
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:21
|68
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|69
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:03:22
|70
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:24
|71
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|72
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:27
|73
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:28
|74
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|0:03:29
|75
|Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:03:35
|76
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|77
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:41
|78
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|79
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:43
|80
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|81
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:48
|82
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:51
|83
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:03:52
|84
|Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports
|85
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|86
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University
|0:03:54
|87
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:55
|88
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|89
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|90
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|91
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:58
|92
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:59
|93
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|94
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|95
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:01
|97
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:02
|98
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:04:09
|99
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|0:04:12
|100
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|101
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:14
|102
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:04:15
|103
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:04:21
|104
|Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|105
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:24
|106
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:27
|107
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University
|0:04:29
|108
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|109
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
|0:04:32
|110
|Marcus Leong Yong Yi (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|111
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:35
|112
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|113
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:42
|114
|Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:55
|115
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|116
|Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia
|0:05:01
|117
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:02
|118
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini
|119
|Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:04
|120
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|121
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:05
|122
|Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:05:08
|123
|David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:13
|124
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:05:19
|125
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|0:05:29
|126
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
|0:05:30
|127
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:05:41
|128
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:05:46
|129
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:06:04
|130
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|4
|0:26:07
|2
|3
|0:00:06
|3
|175
|0:00:13
|4
|171
|0:00:39
|5
|172
|0:00:51
|6
|162
|0:00:57
|7
|6
|0:01:05
|8
|1
|0:01:08
|9
|36
|0:01:10
|10
|2
|0:01:17
|11
|125
|0:01:19
|12
|176
|0:01:24
|13
|121
|0:01:26
|14
|173
|15
|103
|0:01:32
|16
|91
|0:01:34
|17
|161
|0:01:36
|18
|123
|19
|5
|0:01:40
|20
|182
|0:01:42
|21
|96
|0:01:48
|22
|205
|0:01:51
|23
|181
|0:01:53
|24
|174
|0:01:54
|25
|184
|0:02:04
|26
|204
|0:02:08
|27
|141
|28
|94
|0:02:10
|29
|95
|0:02:18
|30
|126
|0:02:19
|31
|163
|0:02:20
|32
|102
|0:02:21
|33
|92
|0:02:22
|34
|186
|0:02:24
|35
|194
|0:02:26
|36
|93
|0:02:28
|37
|35
|0:02:39
|38
|165
|39
|202
|0:02:42
|40
|143
|0:02:48
|41
|164
|42
|196
|0:02:54
|43
|106
|0:02:56
|44
|183
|0:02:57
|45
|201
|0:02:59
|46
|145
|47
|191
|0:03:02
|48
|166
|0:03:08
|49
|193
|0:03:09
|50
|195
|0:03:22
|51
|185
|0:03:24
|52
|192
|0:03:28
|53
|153
|0:03:31
|54
|146
|55
|156
|0:03:32
|56
|206
|0:03:46
|57
|203
|0:04:08
|58
|122
|0:04:13
|59
|144
|0:04:31
