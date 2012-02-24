Trending

Image 1 of 37

American David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda) is the tour leader after the opening stage individual time trial in Putrajaya on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 37

Jonathan Monsalve (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 37

David Zabriskie posing in the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 4 of 37

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana) is top of the Asian riders standings after stage one

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 5 of 37

David Zabriskie and Dmitriy Gruzdev celebtrate on the podium

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 6 of 37

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) in the clear

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 37

Alexsandr Dyachanko (Astana) performed well and finished in 8th place

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 37

Chan Jae Jang (Terengganu Cycling Team) finished in 115th place

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 37

Craig Lewis (Champion System)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 37

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana) on his way to the top of the Asian rider standings

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 37

Yohann Gene (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 37

The Malaysian heat made conditions testing

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 37

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo) heads out onto the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 37

Christian Benenati (Farnese Vini) makes his way around the roads of Putrajaya

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 37

Stephano Locatelli (Colnago CSF Inox) from Italy in action during the time trial

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 37

Raymond Kreder (Garmin Barracuda) from the Netherlands leans into a corner during the time trial

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 37

Andrey Zeits (Astana) from Kazahkstan in action during the opening stage time trial

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 37

Mohd Shahrui Mat Amin (Terengganu Cycling) from Malaysia on a bridge in Putrajaya

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 37

Hossein Nateghi (Tabriz Petrochemical) from Iran in action during the time trial

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 37

David Zabrieskie of Garmin Barracuda had the time trial to himself winning by one minute over a 20 kilometre flat course around Putrajaya

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 37

Sam Bewley (New Zealand National Team) in action during the time trial

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 37

(l-r): David Zabrieskie (1st, Garmin Barracuda), Darren Lapthorne (3rd, Drapac Cycling) and Adam Phelan (2nd, Drapac Cycling) make their way off the podium in Putrajaya

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 37

A rider makes his way along the streets of Putrajaya and pass one of the government buildings in the area

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 37

A rider heads over a bridge in the early stages of the 20 kilometre opening stage individual time trial

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 37

The field doubled back over a bridge in Putrajaya on an otherwise flat course

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 37

Australian pair Darren Lapthorne (left) and Adam Phelan both of Drapac Cycling finished third and second respectively on the opening stage

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 37

Kevin Reza (Europcar) from France in action during the time trial

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 28 of 37

Australian Karl Menzies (United Healthcare) during the individual time trial

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 29 of 37

Nathan Haas (Garmin Barracuda) from Australia makes his way along the roads of Putrajaya during the opening stage individual time trial

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 30 of 37

A rider makes his way over a bridge in Putrajaya

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 31 of 37

Adam Phelan of Drapc Cycling powers towards second place in the opening stage individual time trial in Putrajaya

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 32 of 37

Anuar Manan (Champion Systems) could be a rider to watch later in the tour during the flat stages for the sprinters

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 33 of 37

Shinichi Fukushima (Terengganu Cycling) from Japan in action during the time trial

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 34 of 37

(l-r): David Zabriskie (1st, Garmin Barracuda), Darren Lapthorne (3rd, Drapac Cycling) and Adam Phelan (2nd, Drapac Cycling) make their way off the podium in Putrajaya.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 35 of 37

Tom Danielson (Garmin Barracuda) makes his way around the course on day one of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 36 of 37

David Zabriskie of Garmin Barracuda had the time trial to himself winning by one minute over a 20 kilometre flat course around Putrajaya.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 37 of 37

Tour leader David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda) from America was the only rider they required for the post stage press conference in Putrajaya.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

As expected, pre-stage favourite David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) took out the opening 20.3 kilometre time trial at Le Tour de Langkawi on Friday with a time of 0:24:34.18. Zabriskie now wears the first yellow jersey of the 2012 stage race.

Roman Van Uden (New Zealand) was the first man out of the start house but it was his cross-Tasman rivals who set the day's benchmarks for the heavy hitters like Zabriskie and teammate Tom Danielson to chase.

Drapac's Darren Lapthorne stopped the clock at 0:25:44.85 before teammate Adam Phelan set the new best time of 0:25:34.48. Langkawi marks Phelan's first race since a severe concussion in December while on a team training camp ruled him out of the Australian Road Championships and the New Zealand Cycle Classic. Admitting that his time in the hot seat may have be limited with Zabriskie and Danielson yet to start, the 20-year-old could never have imagined that his time would stand for as long as it did.

Last March, Phelan won the prologue time trial at the Tour of Taiwan but he admitted that the 20.3km distance on Friday was a new frontier: "I had no experience with 20km time trials," he said.

Joe Cooper (New Zealand) moved into third position with his effort but soon after Zabriskie had left the start house and had set a new best time of 11:25 at the first time check. At the halfway mark, the US National Time Trail champion was just over half a minute up on Phelan and the podium was set for the slightest of re-shuffles.

Danielson could only manage fourth, ensuring the Australian pair would flank Zabriskie on the podium.

"I am very happy to wear the yellow jersey," Zabriskie said following his win. "Today I was fine, I was excited to start my 2012 with a time trial. The course suited me and the roads were great, I had no references in the race lap times, I went by instinct. It is always nice to win, I'm happy."

Stage 2 of the Le Tour de Langkawi continues on Saturday with a 151km sprint stage from Putrajaya to Melaka.

Full results

Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:24:34
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac0:01:00
3Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac0:01:11
4Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:17
5José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:27
6Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand0:01:31
7Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:34
8Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:40
10Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:47
11Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:52
12Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:52
13Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac0:01:56
14Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini0:01:57
15Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System0:01:58
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:00
17Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:02
18Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:13
19Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand0:02:13
20Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac0:02:13
21Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:14
22Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:22
23Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:23
24Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:02:23
25Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:02:24
26Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:24
27Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:25
28Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac0:02:28
29Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:28
30Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:02:30
31Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:02:30
32Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:32
33Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:02:36
34Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:02:37
35Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:37
36Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:37
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:38
38Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:39
39Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:40
40Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
41Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System0:02:43
42Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:43
43Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand0:02:48
44Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:02:48
45Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:50
46Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University0:02:51
47Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:53
48Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:58
49Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:58
50Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:59
51Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:00
52Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:00
53Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:03:05
54Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System0:03:06
55Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University0:03:06
56Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:03:07
57Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka0:03:07
58Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:07
59Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:03:09
60Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports0:03:10
61Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System0:03:12
62Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:13
63Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:15
64Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac0:03:18
65Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:03:18
66Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:20
67Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:21
68Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:03:21
69Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini0:03:23
70Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia0:03:24
71Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:26
72Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:27
73Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:28
74Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University0:03:30
75Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:03:35
76Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:38
77Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:03:41
78Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:03:41
79Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:43
80Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:44
81Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:48
82Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:52
83Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:03:52
84Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports0:03:53
85Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:03:53
86Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University0:03:55
87Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:55
88Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:03:55
89Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University0:03:55
90Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:57
91Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:59
92Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:59
93Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:03:59
94James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand0:03:59
95Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:59
96Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:01
97Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:02
98Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:04:10
99Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System0:04:12
100Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:04:12
101Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:14
102Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia0:04:15
103Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:04:21
104Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:04:22
105Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo0:04:25
106Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia0:04:27
107Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University0:04:29
108Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:30
109Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia0:04:32
110Marcus Leong Yong Yi (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:04:32
111Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia0:04:35
112Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:04:42
113Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia0:04:43
114Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia0:04:56
115Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:58
116Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia0:05:02
117Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:02
118Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini0:05:03
119Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team0:05:05
120Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:05:05
121Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:05:05
122Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:05:08
123David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team0:05:13
124Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:05:19
125Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand0:05:29
126Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand0:05:30
127Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:05:41
128Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports0:05:47
129Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:06:04
130Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:06:05
131Ivan Savitsky (Rus) RusVelo0:07:30

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Barracuda1:16:38
2Drapac Cycling0:01:10
3Androni Giocattoli0:02:44
4Astana Pro Team0:02:54
5Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:26
6New Zealand National Team0:03:34
7Team Europcar0:03:56
8MTN Qhubeka0:04:20
9United Healthcare0:04:29
10Champion System0:04:49
11Colnago CSF Inox0:04:58
12Rusvelo0:05:15
13Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:05:41
14MAX Success Sports0:06:04
15Azad University Cross Team0:06:29
16Seoul Cycling0:06:36
17RTS Racing Team0:06:52
18Aisan Racing Team0:07:15
19Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:22
20Malaysia National Team0:08:24
21OCBC Singapore0:08:41
22Indonesia National Team0:10:05

General classifcation after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:24:34
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac0:01:00
3Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac0:01:10
4Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:17
5José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:26
6Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand0:01:31
7Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
8Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
10Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:46
11Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:51
12Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:52
13Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac0:01:56
14Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini0:01:57
15Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:00
17Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:02
18Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:12
19Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
20Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac0:02:13
21Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:14
22Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:21
23Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:22
24Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:02:23
25Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
26Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:24
27Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:25
28Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac0:02:28
29Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
30Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:02:30
31Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
32Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:31
33Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:02:36
34Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
35Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
36Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:37
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:38
38Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:39
39Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:40
40Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
41Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System0:02:43
42Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand0:02:47
44Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:02:48
45Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:50
46Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University0:02:51
47Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:52
48Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:57
49Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:58
50Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:59
51Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
52Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:00
53Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:03:07
54Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
55Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
56Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:03:06
57Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka0:03:07
58Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
59Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:03:09
60Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
61Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System0:03:12
62Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:13
63Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:15
64Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac0:03:18
65Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
66Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:20
67Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:21
68Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
69Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini0:03:22
70Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia0:03:24
71Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:26
72Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:27
73Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:28
74Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University0:03:29
75Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:03:35
76Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:37
77Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:03:41
78Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
79Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:43
80Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
81Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:48
82Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:51
83Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:03:52
84Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports
85Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:03:53
86Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University0:03:54
87Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:55
88Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
89Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
90Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:57
91Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:58
92Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:59
93Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
94James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
95Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
96Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:01
97Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:02
98Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:04:09
99Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System0:04:12
100Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
101Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:14
102Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia0:04:15
103Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:04:21
104Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
105Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo0:04:24
106Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia0:04:27
107Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University0:04:29
108Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:30
109Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia0:04:32
110Marcus Leong Yong Yi (Sin) OCBC Singapore
111Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia0:04:35
112Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:04:41
113Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia0:04:42
114Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia0:04:55
115Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:57
116Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia0:05:01
117Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:02
118Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini
119Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team0:05:04
120Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
121Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:05:05
122Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:05:08
123David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team0:05:13
124Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:05:19
125Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand0:05:29
126Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand0:05:30
127Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:05:41
128Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports0:05:46
129Ji Wen Low (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:06:04
130Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar

Asian Rider classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
140:26:07
230:00:06
31750:00:13
41710:00:39
51720:00:51
61620:00:57
760:01:05
810:01:08
9360:01:10
1020:01:17
111250:01:19
121760:01:24
131210:01:26
14173
151030:01:32
16910:01:34
171610:01:36
18123
1950:01:40
201820:01:42
21960:01:48
222050:01:51
231810:01:53
241740:01:54
251840:02:04
262040:02:08
27141
28940:02:10
29950:02:18
301260:02:19
311630:02:20
321020:02:21
33920:02:22
341860:02:24
351940:02:26
36930:02:28
37350:02:39
38165
392020:02:42
401430:02:48
41164
421960:02:54
431060:02:56
441830:02:57
452010:02:59
46145
471910:03:02
481660:03:08
491930:03:09
501950:03:22
511850:03:24
521920:03:28
531530:03:31
54146
551560:03:32
562060:03:46
572030:04:08
581220:04:13
591440:04:31

Teams classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Barracuda1:16:38
2Drapac Cycling0:01:10
3Androni Giocattoli0:02:44
4Astana Pro Team0:02:54
5Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:26
6New Zealand National Team0:03:34
7Team Europcar0:03:56
8MTN Qhubeka0:04:20
9United Healthcare0:04:29
10Champion System0:04:49
11Colnago CSF Inox0:04:58
12Rusvelo0:05:15
13Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:05:41
14MAX Success Sports0:06:04
15Azad University Cross Team0:06:29
16Seoul Cycling0:06:36
17RTS Racing Team0:06:52
18Aisan Racing Team0:07:15
19Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:22
20Malaysia National Team0:08:24
21OCBC Singapore0:08:41
22Indonesia National Team0:10:05

