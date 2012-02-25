Image 1 of 26 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) takes out stage two of the tour into Melaka. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 26 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) salutes the crowds. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) tries on the points jersey for size. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 26 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) flanked by Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare) and Christian Delle Stelle. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 26 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) was a dominant winner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 26 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium at Melaka. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) gets off the mark. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 26 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) retained the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 26 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) wins stage two of the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 26 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is congratulated on his win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 26 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) shares a joke with Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 26 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is back in the winning habit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 26 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) flanked by Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare) and Christian Delle Stelle. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 26 Adam Phelan (Drapac Cycling), currently second on the GC, receives treatment from the race doctor after crashing heavily on the run into the finish in Melaka. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 26 A patched up Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) makes his way to the presentations in Melaka after his stage victory. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 26 Nathan Haas (Garmin Barracuda) from Australia recovers after the second stage as teammate and tour leader David Zabriskie (behind) makes his way to the presentations. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 26 Riders would have appreciated the customary post-stage spray from local firemen in Melaka after a stinking hot day in the saddle. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 26 Tour leader David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda) relaxes prior to the start of stage two in front of a Putrajaya mosque. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 26 Jersey competition leaders (l-r): Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana, leading Asian rider), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling, KOM), David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda, Tour leader) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini, Sprint Points). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 26 Tour leader David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda) from the USA shows his dance style on the podium in Melaka. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 22 of 26 Drapac Cycling's Floris Goesinnen is the leader of the KOM jersey competition after the first day as a peloton on the road. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 23 of 26 The stage two podium (l-r): Jacobe Keogh (2nd, United Healthcare), Andrea Guardini (1st, Farnese Vini) and Christian Delle Stelle (3rd, Colnago CSF Inox). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 24 of 26 James Williamson (New Zealand National Team) welcomes the customary 'Langkawi shower' after the stage finish in Melaka. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 25 of 26 Young Italian dynamo, Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini), won five stages of this race last year and is well on the way to multiple wins here again in 2012. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 26 of 26 It was difficult putting up with the traffic jam on the way back to the motel in the media bus but these locals seemed in good spirits despite their breakdown! (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) picked up his first win of the season with a fine sprint victory at Melaka on stage two of the Tour de Langkawi. The Italian saw off the challenge of Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare) and Christian Delle Stelle (Colnago-CSF) to take the win, while David Zarbiskie (Garmin-Barracuda) retained his overall lead.

Related Articles Guardini closing in on Langkawi record

After coming close to victory at the Tour de San Luis in January, and then battling against the best in the world at the Tours of Qatar and Oman, Guardini was delighted to be up and running for the year. He won five stages in last year’s Tour de Langkawi in what was a blistering start to life in the professional ranks.

“I needed to come back to Malaysia to be a winner again,” Guardini said at the finish. “This is my fourth stage race of the year and I didn’t manage to win any stage in the first three. That was partly because of bad luck and partly because my adversaries were stronger than me.”

Guardini’s Farnese Vini-Selle Italia team showed their faith in the young sprinter by controlling affairs in the finale of the race, and leading him out expertly inside the final kilometre of the race. Try as they might, Keough and Delle Stele had no answer to Guardini’s explosive finishing kick.

“I have managed to win here on the first opportunity,” he said. “In the finale my team was super, I had an excellent train and I was helped in the best way possible by my teammates.”

In the early part of the stage, it was the Garmin-Barracuda team of race leader Dave Zabriskie that patrolled affairs on the front end of the peloton, keeping a close watch on the day’s escapees.

10km in to the stage, Sea Keong Loh (OCBC Singapore) went on the offensive with Foris Goesinnen (Drapa) for company and stayed out in front until the finale, in spite of Zinal Mohammad Nor Rizuan’s (Malaysia) best efforts to come across alone.

The leading pair had a maximum advantage of 4:15 at the midway point in the stage, but that gap slowly tumbled as Garmin-Barracuda were joined at the front of the pack by Farnese Vini-Selle Italia. With 25km to go, the plucky Lee Rodgers (RTS Racing) shot across the now one-minute gap to add reinforcements, but the break was eventually swallowed up with just over 5km remaining.

While Guardini took the stage honours, Zabriskie retained his commanding overall lead ahead of Drapac pair Adam Phelan and Darren Lapthorne.

“I expected very hot conditions here and it was very hot indeed,” Zabriskie said. “I just wanted to say thank you to the team, who did an amazing job today controlling the race. It is great to be in the jersey again.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini 3:35:19 2 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 5 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 6 Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 7 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 12 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 13 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 14 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 17 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 18 Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 19 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 20 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 21 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini 22 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 23 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University 24 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 25 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 26 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 27 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini 28 David McCann (Ire) RTS Racing Team 29 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 30 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 31 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 32 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand 33 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 34 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 35 Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 36 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 37 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 38 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 39 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 40 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 41 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University 42 Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team 43 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 44 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 45 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 46 Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo 47 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 48 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 49 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 50 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 51 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 53 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 54 Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports 55 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 56 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini 57 Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia 58 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 59 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 60 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 61 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 62 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 63 Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 64 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka 65 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 66 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac 67 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia 68 Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia 69 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 70 Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia 71 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 72 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 73 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 74 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 75 Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 76 Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 77 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 78 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand 79 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 80 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 81 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 82 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 83 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 84 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 85 Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 86 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 87 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 88 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 89 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand 90 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 91 Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia 92 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand 93 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University 95 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University 96 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 98 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 99 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:00:20 100 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 101 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 102 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia 103 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 105 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia 106 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:00:27 107 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:00:33 108 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:35 110 Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 111 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:38 112 Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:00:39 113 Marcus Leong Yong Yi (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:01:01 114 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 115 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:01:08 116 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 117 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 118 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 0:01:31 120 Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:43 121 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:11 122 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 123 Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand 0:02:24 124 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:03:40 125 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:02:46 126 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 127 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini 128 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 129 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac

Sprint 1 - Salak Tinggi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 5 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 3 3 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 2 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 1

Sprint 2 - Port Dickson # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 5 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 3 3 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 2 4 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Masjid Tanah # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 5 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 3 3 Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports 2 4 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini 15 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 15 3 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 4 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 5 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 13 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 11 7 Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 10 8 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 9 9 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 9 10 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 11 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 12 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 13 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 5 14 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 5 15 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 16 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 18 Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports 2 19 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 20 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

KOM Cat 4: Bkt Pelandok # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 4 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 2 3 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University 1

KOM Cat 4: Linggi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 4 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 2 3 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colnago CSF Inox 10:45:57 2 Terengganu Cycling Team 3 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 Aisan Racing Team 5 Astana Pro Team 6 MTN Qhubeka 7 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 8 Androni Giocattoli 9 United Healthcare 10 Garmin Barracuda 11 Champion System 12 RTS Racing Team 13 Seoul Cycling 14 New Zealand National Team 15 Azad University Cross Team 16 Rusvelo 17 MAX Success Sports 18 Drapac Cycling 19 Malaysia National Team 20 Team Europcar 21 Indonesia National Team 22 OCBC Singapore 10:47:09

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3:59:53 2 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 0:01:00 3 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 0:01:10 4 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:01:17 5 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:26 6 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand 0:01:31 7 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 8 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 10 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:46 11 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 0:01:50 12 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:51 13 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:52 14 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:01:57 15 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:00 17 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:12 18 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand 19 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac 0:02:13 20 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:14 21 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:22 22 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:23 23 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 24 Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:24 25 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:25 26 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 0:02:28 27 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 28 Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:30 29 Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 30 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:31 31 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:36 32 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 33 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 34 Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo 0:02:37 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:38 36 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:39 37 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:40 38 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 0:02:43 39 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand 0:02:47 40 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:02:48 41 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 0:02:51 42 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:52 43 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:57 44 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:58 45 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:59 46 Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 47 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:00 48 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:03:05 49 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University 50 Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:03:06 51 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka 0:03:07 52 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 53 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 54 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 0:03:12 55 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:13 56 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:14 57 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:15 58 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 0:03:18 59 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini 60 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:20 61 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:21 62 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 63 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:03:22 64 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 0:03:24 65 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:26 66 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:27 67 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University 0:03:29 68 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:03:36 69 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:37 70 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:03:41 71 Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:43 72 Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:45 73 Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:03:51 74 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 75 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:03:52 76 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:53 77 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 78 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University 0:03:54 79 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:03:55 80 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 81 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:57 82 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:58 83 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:03:59 84 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 85 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini 87 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:04:01 88 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:02 89 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:04:03 90 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:10 91 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 0:04:12 92 Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:04:14 93 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:04:15 94 Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia 95 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:04:21 96 Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 97 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 0:04:24 98 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:26 99 Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia 0:04:27 100 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University 0:04:29 101 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:30 102 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:04:32 103 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia 0:04:35 105 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:36 106 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 107 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia 0:04:52 108 Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia 0:04:55 109 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:57 110 Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia 0:05:01 111 Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 112 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini 0:05:02 113 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia 114 Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team 0:05:04 115 David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team 0:05:13 116 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:05:19 117 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:29 118 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand 0:05:30 119 Marcus Leong Yong Yi (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:05:33 120 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:05:37 121 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:05:39 122 Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 0:05:43 123 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:03 124 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:06:04 125 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:06:13 126 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:06:18 127 Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:21 128 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:49 129 Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand 0:07:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini 15 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 15 3 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 4 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 5 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 13 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 11 7 Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 10 8 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 9 9 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 9 10 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 11 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 12 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 6 13 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 5 14 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 5 15 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 16 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 18 Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports 2 19 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 20 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 8 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 4 3 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 1 4 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University 1