Guardini gets off the mark in Melaka

Zabriskie retains overall lead

Image 1 of 26

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) takes out stage two of the tour into Melaka.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) takes out stage two of the tour into Melaka.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 26

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) salutes the crowds.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) salutes the crowds.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 26

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) tries on the points jersey for size.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) tries on the points jersey for size.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 26

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) flanked by Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare) and Christian Delle Stelle.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) flanked by Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare) and Christian Delle Stelle.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 26

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) was a dominant winner.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) was a dominant winner.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 26

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium at Melaka.

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium at Melaka.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 26

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) gets off the mark.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) gets off the mark.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 26

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) celebrates on the podium.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 26

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) retained the overall lead.

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) retained the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 26

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) wins stage two of the Tour de Langkawi.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) wins stage two of the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 26

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is congratulated on his win.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is congratulated on his win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 26

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) shares a joke with Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana).

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) shares a joke with Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 26

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is back in the winning habit.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is back in the winning habit.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 26

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) flanked by Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare) and Christian Delle Stelle.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) flanked by Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare) and Christian Delle Stelle.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 26

Adam Phelan (Drapac Cycling), currently second on the GC, receives treatment from the race doctor after crashing heavily on the run into the finish in Melaka.

Adam Phelan (Drapac Cycling), currently second on the GC, receives treatment from the race doctor after crashing heavily on the run into the finish in Melaka.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 26

A patched up Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) makes his way to the presentations in Melaka after his stage victory.

A patched up Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) makes his way to the presentations in Melaka after his stage victory.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 26

Nathan Haas (Garmin Barracuda) from Australia recovers after the second stage as teammate and tour leader David Zabriskie (behind) makes his way to the presentations.

Nathan Haas (Garmin Barracuda) from Australia recovers after the second stage as teammate and tour leader David Zabriskie (behind) makes his way to the presentations.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 26

Riders would have appreciated the customary post-stage spray from local firemen in Melaka after a stinking hot day in the saddle.

Riders would have appreciated the customary post-stage spray from local firemen in Melaka after a stinking hot day in the saddle.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 26

Tour leader David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda) relaxes prior to the start of stage two in front of a Putrajaya mosque.

Tour leader David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda) relaxes prior to the start of stage two in front of a Putrajaya mosque.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 26

Jersey competition leaders (l-r): Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana, leading Asian rider), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling, KOM), David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda, Tour leader) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini, Sprint Points).

Jersey competition leaders (l-r): Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana, leading Asian rider), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling, KOM), David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda, Tour leader) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini, Sprint Points).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 26

Tour leader David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda) from the USA shows his dance style on the podium in Melaka.

Tour leader David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda) from the USA shows his dance style on the podium in Melaka.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 26

Drapac Cycling's Floris Goesinnen is the leader of the KOM jersey competition after the first day as a peloton on the road.

Drapac Cycling's Floris Goesinnen is the leader of the KOM jersey competition after the first day as a peloton on the road.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 26

The stage two podium (l-r): Jacobe Keogh (2nd, United Healthcare), Andrea Guardini (1st, Farnese Vini) and Christian Delle Stelle (3rd, Colnago CSF Inox).

The stage two podium (l-r): Jacobe Keogh (2nd, United Healthcare), Andrea Guardini (1st, Farnese Vini) and Christian Delle Stelle (3rd, Colnago CSF Inox).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 26

James Williamson (New Zealand National Team) welcomes the customary 'Langkawi shower' after the stage finish in Melaka.

James Williamson (New Zealand National Team) welcomes the customary 'Langkawi shower' after the stage finish in Melaka.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 26

Young Italian dynamo, Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini), won five stages of this race last year and is well on the way to multiple wins here again in 2012.

Young Italian dynamo, Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini), won five stages of this race last year and is well on the way to multiple wins here again in 2012.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 26

It was difficult putting up with the traffic jam on the way back to the motel in the media bus but these locals seemed in good spirits despite their breakdown!

It was difficult putting up with the traffic jam on the way back to the motel in the media bus but these locals seemed in good spirits despite their breakdown!
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) picked up his first win of the season with a fine sprint victory at Melaka on stage two of the Tour de Langkawi. The Italian saw off the challenge of Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare) and Christian Delle Stelle (Colnago-CSF) to take the win, while David Zarbiskie (Garmin-Barracuda) retained his overall lead.

After coming close to victory at the Tour de San Luis in January, and then battling against the best in the world at the Tours of Qatar and Oman, Guardini was delighted to be up and running for the year. He won five stages in last year’s Tour de Langkawi in what was a blistering start to life in the professional ranks.

“I needed to come back to Malaysia to be a winner again,” Guardini said at the finish. “This is my fourth stage race of the year and I didn’t manage to win any stage in the first three. That was partly because of bad luck and partly because my adversaries were stronger than me.”

Guardini’s Farnese Vini-Selle Italia team showed their faith in the young sprinter by controlling affairs in the finale of the race, and leading him out expertly inside the final kilometre of the race. Try as they might, Keough and Delle Stele had no answer to Guardini’s explosive finishing kick.

“I have managed to win here on the first opportunity,” he said. “In the finale my team was super, I had an excellent train and I was helped in the best way possible by my teammates.”

In the early part of the stage, it was the Garmin-Barracuda team of race leader Dave Zabriskie that patrolled affairs on the front end of the peloton, keeping a close watch on the day’s escapees.

10km in to the stage, Sea Keong Loh (OCBC Singapore) went on the offensive with Foris Goesinnen (Drapa) for company and stayed out in front until the finale, in spite of Zinal Mohammad Nor Rizuan’s (Malaysia) best efforts to come across alone.

The leading pair had a maximum advantage of 4:15 at the midway point in the stage, but that gap slowly tumbled as Garmin-Barracuda were joined at the front of the pack by Farnese Vini-Selle Italia. With 25km to go, the plucky Lee Rodgers (RTS Racing) shot across the now one-minute gap to add reinforcements, but the break was eventually swallowed up with just over 5km remaining.

While Guardini took the stage honours, Zabriskie retained his commanding overall lead ahead of Drapac pair Adam Phelan and Darren Lapthorne.

“I expected very hot conditions here and it was very hot indeed,” Zabriskie said. “I just wanted to say thank you to the team, who did an amazing job today controlling the race. It is great to be in the jersey again.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini3:35:19
2Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
6Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
7Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
8Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
10Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
11James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
12Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
13Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
14Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
15Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
17Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
18Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
19Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
20Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
21Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini
22Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
23Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
24Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
25Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
26Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
27Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
28David McCann (Ire) RTS Racing Team
29Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
30Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
31Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
32Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
33Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
34Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
35Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
36Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
37José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
38Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
39Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
40Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
41Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
42Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team
43Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
44Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
45Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
47Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
48Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
49Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
50Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
51Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
53Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
54Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports
55Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
56Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
57Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia
58Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
59Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
60Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
61Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
62Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
63Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
64Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
65Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
66Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac
67Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia
68Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia
69Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
70Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia
71Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
72Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
73Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
74David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
75Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
76Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
77Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
78Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
79Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
80Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
81Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
82Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
83Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
84Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
85Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
86Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
87Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
88Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
89Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
90Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
91Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia
92Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
93Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
94Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University
95Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University
96Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
97Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
98Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
99Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:00:20
100Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
101Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
102Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
103Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
105Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia
106Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:00:27
107Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:00:33
108Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:35
110Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
111Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:38
112Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:00:39
113Marcus Leong Yong Yi (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:01:01
114Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
115Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:01:08
116Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
117Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
118Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
119Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System0:01:31
120Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:43
121Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:11
122Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
123Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand0:02:24
124Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports0:03:40
125Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:02:46
126Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
127Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini
128Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
129Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac

Sprint 1 - Salak Tinggi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore5pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac3
3Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia2
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System1

Sprint 2 - Port Dickson
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore5pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac3
3Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia2
4Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Masjid Tanah
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore5pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac3
3Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports2
4Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini15pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore15
3Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
4Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
5Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System13
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda11
7Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka10
8Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac9
9Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar9
10Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
11Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
12Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team6
13James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand5
14Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia5
15Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team4
16Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
18Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports2
19Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
20Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

KOM Cat 4: Bkt Pelandok
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac4pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore2
3Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University1

KOM Cat 4: Linggi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac4pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore2
3Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colnago CSF Inox10:45:57
2Terengganu Cycling Team
3Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
4Aisan Racing Team
5Astana Pro Team
6MTN Qhubeka
7Tabriz Petrochemical Team
8Androni Giocattoli
9United Healthcare
10Garmin Barracuda
11Champion System
12RTS Racing Team
13Seoul Cycling
14New Zealand National Team
15Azad University Cross Team
16Rusvelo
17MAX Success Sports
18Drapac Cycling
19Malaysia National Team
20Team Europcar
21Indonesia National Team
22OCBC Singapore10:47:09

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3:59:53
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac0:01:00
3Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac0:01:10
4Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:01:17
5José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:26
6Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand0:01:31
7Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
8Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
10Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:46
11Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac0:01:50
12Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:51
13Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:52
14Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini0:01:57
15Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:00
17Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:12
18Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
19Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac0:02:13
20Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:14
21Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:22
22Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:02:23
23Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
24Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:24
25Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:25
26Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac0:02:28
27Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
28Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:02:30
29Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
30Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:31
31Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:02:36
32Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
33Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
34Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo0:02:37
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:38
36Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:39
37Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:40
38Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System0:02:43
39Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand0:02:47
40Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:02:48
41Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University0:02:51
42Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:52
43Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:57
44Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:58
45Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:59
46Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
47Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:00
48Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:03:05
49Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
50Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:03:06
51Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka0:03:07
52Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
53Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:10
54Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System0:03:12
55Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:13
56Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:14
57Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:15
58Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac0:03:18
59Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
60Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:20
61Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:21
62Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
63Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini0:03:22
64Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia0:03:24
65Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:26
66Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:27
67Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University0:03:29
68Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:03:36
69Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:37
70Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:03:41
71Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:43
72Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:45
73Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports0:03:51
74Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
75Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:03:52
76Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:53
77Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
78Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University0:03:54
79Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:03:55
80Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
81Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:57
82Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:58
83Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:03:59
84James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
85Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
86Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
87Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:01
88Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:02
89Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:03
90Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:10
91Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System0:04:12
92Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:04:14
93Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:04:15
94Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia
95Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:04:21
96Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
97Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo0:04:24
98Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:26
99Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia0:04:27
100Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University0:04:29
101Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:30
102Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:04:32
103Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
104Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia0:04:35
105Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:36
106Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
107Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia0:04:52
108Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia0:04:55
109Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:57
110Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia0:05:01
111Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
112Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini0:05:02
113Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia
114Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team0:05:04
115David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team0:05:13
116Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:05:19
117Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:29
118Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand0:05:30
119Marcus Leong Yong Yi (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:05:33
120Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:05:37
121Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:05:39
122Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:05:43
123Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:03
124Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:06:04
125Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:06:13
126Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:06:18
127Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:21
128Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:49
129Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand0:07:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini15pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore15
3Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
4Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
5Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System13
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda11
7Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka10
8Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac9
9Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar9
10Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
11Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
12Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team6
13James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand5
14Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia5
15Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team4
16Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
18Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports2
19Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
20Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac8pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore4
3Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System1
4Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin Barracuda12:02:35
2Drapac Cycling0:01:10
3Androni Giocattoli0:02:44
4Astana Pro Team0:02:54
5Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:26
6New Zealand National Team0:03:34
7Team Europcar0:03:56
8MTN Qhubeka0:04:20
9United Healthcare0:04:29
10Champion System0:04:49
11Colnago CSF Inox0:04:58
12Rusvelo0:05:15
13Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:05:41
14MAX Success Sports0:06:04
15Azad University Cross Team0:06:29
16Seoul Cycling0:06:36
17RTS Racing Team0:06:52
18Aisan Racing Team0:07:15
19Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:22
20Malaysia National Team0:08:24
21OCBC Singapore0:09:53
22Indonesia National Team0:10:05

 

