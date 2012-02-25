Guardini gets off the mark in Melaka
Zabriskie retains overall lead
Stage 2: Putrajaya - Melaka
Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) picked up his first win of the season with a fine sprint victory at Melaka on stage two of the Tour de Langkawi. The Italian saw off the challenge of Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare) and Christian Delle Stelle (Colnago-CSF) to take the win, while David Zarbiskie (Garmin-Barracuda) retained his overall lead.
After coming close to victory at the Tour de San Luis in January, and then battling against the best in the world at the Tours of Qatar and Oman, Guardini was delighted to be up and running for the year. He won five stages in last year’s Tour de Langkawi in what was a blistering start to life in the professional ranks.
“I needed to come back to Malaysia to be a winner again,” Guardini said at the finish. “This is my fourth stage race of the year and I didn’t manage to win any stage in the first three. That was partly because of bad luck and partly because my adversaries were stronger than me.”
Guardini’s Farnese Vini-Selle Italia team showed their faith in the young sprinter by controlling affairs in the finale of the race, and leading him out expertly inside the final kilometre of the race. Try as they might, Keough and Delle Stele had no answer to Guardini’s explosive finishing kick.
“I have managed to win here on the first opportunity,” he said. “In the finale my team was super, I had an excellent train and I was helped in the best way possible by my teammates.”
In the early part of the stage, it was the Garmin-Barracuda team of race leader Dave Zabriskie that patrolled affairs on the front end of the peloton, keeping a close watch on the day’s escapees.
10km in to the stage, Sea Keong Loh (OCBC Singapore) went on the offensive with Foris Goesinnen (Drapa) for company and stayed out in front until the finale, in spite of Zinal Mohammad Nor Rizuan’s (Malaysia) best efforts to come across alone.
The leading pair had a maximum advantage of 4:15 at the midway point in the stage, but that gap slowly tumbled as Garmin-Barracuda were joined at the front of the pack by Farnese Vini-Selle Italia. With 25km to go, the plucky Lee Rodgers (RTS Racing) shot across the now one-minute gap to add reinforcements, but the break was eventually swallowed up with just over 5km remaining.
While Guardini took the stage honours, Zabriskie retained his commanding overall lead ahead of Drapac pair Adam Phelan and Darren Lapthorne.
“I expected very hot conditions here and it was very hot indeed,” Zabriskie said. “I just wanted to say thank you to the team, who did an amazing job today controlling the race. It is great to be in the jersey again.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|3:35:19
|2
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|7
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|11
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|12
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|13
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|14
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|17
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|18
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|19
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|20
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|21
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini
|22
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|23
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|24
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|26
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|28
|David McCann (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|29
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|30
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|31
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|32
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
|33
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|35
|Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|36
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|37
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|39
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|40
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|41
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|42
|Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|43
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|44
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|45
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
|47
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|48
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|49
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|50
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|51
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|53
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|54
|Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports
|55
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|56
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
|57
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia
|58
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|59
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|60
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|61
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|62
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|63
|Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|64
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
|65
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|66
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac
|67
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia
|68
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia
|69
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|70
|Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia
|71
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|73
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|74
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|75
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|76
|Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|77
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|78
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|79
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|80
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|81
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|82
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|83
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|84
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|85
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|86
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|87
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|88
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|89
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
|90
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|91
|Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia
|92
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
|93
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University
|95
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University
|96
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|98
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|99
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|100
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|101
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|102
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
|103
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|105
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia
|106
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|107
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:00:33
|108
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:35
|110
|Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|111
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|112
|Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:00:39
|113
|Marcus Leong Yong Yi (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:01:01
|114
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|115
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:01:08
|116
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|117
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|118
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|0:01:31
|120
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:43
|121
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:11
|122
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:24
|124
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:03:40
|125
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:02:46
|126
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|127
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini
|128
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|129
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|5
|pts
|2
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|3
|3
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|5
|pts
|2
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|3
|3
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|4
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|5
|pts
|2
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|3
|3
|Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports
|2
|4
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|15
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|15
|3
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|4
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|5
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|13
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|11
|7
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|10
|8
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|9
|9
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|10
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|11
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|12
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|13
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|14
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|15
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|16
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|18
|Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports
|2
|19
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|20
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|4
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|2
|3
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|4
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|2
|3
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colnago CSF Inox
|10:45:57
|2
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|Aisan Racing Team
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|MTN Qhubeka
|7
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|8
|Androni Giocattoli
|9
|United Healthcare
|10
|Garmin Barracuda
|11
|Champion System
|12
|RTS Racing Team
|13
|Seoul Cycling
|14
|New Zealand National Team
|15
|Azad University Cross Team
|16
|Rusvelo
|17
|MAX Success Sports
|18
|Drapac Cycling
|19
|Malaysia National Team
|20
|Team Europcar
|21
|Indonesia National Team
|22
|OCBC Singapore
|10:47:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3:59:53
|2
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:00
|3
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:10
|4
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:01:17
|5
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:26
|6
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:31
|7
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|8
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|10
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:46
|11
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|0:01:50
|12
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:51
|13
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:52
|14
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:01:57
|15
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:00
|17
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:12
|18
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
|19
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:13
|20
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:14
|21
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:22
|22
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:23
|23
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|24
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:24
|25
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|26
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:28
|27
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:30
|29
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|30
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:31
|31
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:36
|32
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|33
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|34
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:02:37
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|36
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:39
|37
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:40
|38
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|0:02:43
|39
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:47
|40
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:02:48
|41
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|0:02:51
|42
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:52
|43
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:57
|44
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:58
|45
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:59
|46
|Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|47
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:00
|48
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:05
|49
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|50
|Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:06
|51
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:07
|52
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|53
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|54
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|0:03:12
|55
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:13
|56
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:14
|57
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|58
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|0:03:18
|59
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|60
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:20
|61
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:21
|62
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|63
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:03:22
|64
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:24
|65
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|66
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:27
|67
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|0:03:29
|68
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|69
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|70
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:41
|71
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:43
|72
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:45
|73
|Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:03:51
|74
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|75
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:03:52
|76
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:53
|77
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|78
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University
|0:03:54
|79
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:55
|80
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|81
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|82
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:58
|83
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:03:59
|84
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|85
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|87
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:01
|88
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:02
|89
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:03
|90
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:10
|91
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|0:04:12
|92
|Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:04:14
|93
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:15
|94
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia
|95
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:04:21
|96
|Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|97
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:04:24
|98
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:26
|99
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:27
|100
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University
|0:04:29
|101
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|102
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|103
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:35
|105
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:36
|106
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|107
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
|0:04:52
|108
|Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:55
|109
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|110
|Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia
|0:05:01
|111
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|112
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Farnese Vini
|0:05:02
|113
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia
|114
|Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:04
|115
|David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:13
|116
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:05:19
|117
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:29
|118
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
|0:05:30
|119
|Marcus Leong Yong Yi (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:05:33
|120
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:05:37
|121
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:05:39
|122
|Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:05:43
|123
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:03
|124
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:06:04
|125
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:06:13
|126
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:06:18
|127
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:06:21
|128
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:06:49
|129
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|0:07:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|15
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|15
|3
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|4
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|5
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|13
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|11
|7
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|10
|8
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|9
|9
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|10
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|11
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|12
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|6
|13
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|14
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|15
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|16
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|18
|Weisong Tong (Chn) Max Success Sports
|2
|19
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|20
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|8
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|4
|3
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|1
|4
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin Barracuda
|12:02:35
|2
|Drapac Cycling
|0:01:10
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:44
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:54
|5
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:26
|6
|New Zealand National Team
|0:03:34
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:03:56
|8
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:04:20
|9
|United Healthcare
|0:04:29
|10
|Champion System
|0:04:49
|11
|Colnago CSF Inox
|0:04:58
|12
|Rusvelo
|0:05:15
|13
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:05:41
|14
|MAX Success Sports
|0:06:04
|15
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:06:29
|16
|Seoul Cycling
|0:06:36
|17
|RTS Racing Team
|0:06:52
|18
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:07:15
|19
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|20
|Malaysia National Team
|0:08:24
|21
|OCBC Singapore
|0:09:53
|22
|Indonesia National Team
|0:10:05
