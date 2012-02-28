Trending

Serpa wins at Pandan Indah

Lapthorne assumes overall lead

Image 1 of 24

(left to right): Darren Lapthorne, Jose Serpa and Matteo Rabottini on the podium

(left to right): Darren Lapthorne, Jose Serpa and Matteo Rabottini on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 24

Jose' Serpa (Androni Giocttoli)

Jose' Serpa (Androni Giocttoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 24

There is always plenty of colour on the finish line during the Tour de Langkawi.

There is always plenty of colour on the finish line during the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 24

Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) is the new leading Asian rider in the race.

Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) is the new leading Asian rider in the race.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 24

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini) is the new leader in the King of the Mountains competition.

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini) is the new leader in the King of the Mountains competition.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 24

You can bank on Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) winning the Proton Sprint Points competition when the race concludes this Sunday.

You can bank on Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) winning the Proton Sprint Points competition when the race concludes this Sunday.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 24

Australian Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) is the new tour leader in yellow after the fifth stage.

Australian Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) is the new tour leader in yellow after the fifth stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 24

Some local performers in Pandan Indah at the finish to stage five.

Some local performers in Pandan Indah at the finish to stage five.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 24

The Garmin-Barracuda team pose for a photo prior to stage five in Ayer Keroh.

The Garmin-Barracuda team pose for a photo prior to stage five in Ayer Keroh.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 24

Louis Crosby (New Zealand National Team) stretches prior to the start to stage five. Crosby was a member of the four-man breakaway that almost stole the show on stage four.

Louis Crosby (New Zealand National Team) stretches prior to the start to stage five. Crosby was a member of the four-man breakaway that almost stole the show on stage four.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 24

Oh well, there is always another tour: Drapac Cycling's Adam Phelan abandoned the tour during stage five. Phelan was placed second overall but succumbed to a knee injury.

Oh well, there is always another tour: Drapac Cycling's Adam Phelan abandoned the tour during stage five. Phelan was placed second overall but succumbed to a knee injury.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 24

The stage five podium (l-r): Darren Lapthorne (2nd,Drapac Cycling), Jose Serpa (1st,Androni Giocattoli) and Matteo Rabottini (3rd,Farnese Vini).

The stage five podium (l-r): Darren Lapthorne (2nd,Drapac Cycling), Jose Serpa (1st,Androni Giocattoli) and Matteo Rabottini (3rd,Farnese Vini).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 24

Determined Darren: Drapac Cycling's Darren Lapthorne will be giving his all in order to remain in the yellow jersey after the climb up the Genting Highlands.

Determined Darren: Drapac Cycling's Darren Lapthorne will be giving his all in order to remain in the yellow jersey after the climb up the Genting Highlands.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 24

Alexandre Vinokurov (Astana) towels down after the end of the 190 kilometre fifth stage into Pandan Indah.

Alexandre Vinokurov (Astana) towels down after the end of the 190 kilometre fifth stage into Pandan Indah.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 24

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) makes his way to the team car after finishing second on the stage and riding into the overall lead.

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) makes his way to the team car after finishing second on the stage and riding into the overall lead.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 24

There were some interesting spectators for the stage five start in Ayer Keroh.

There were some interesting spectators for the stage five start in Ayer Keroh.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 24

The lead singer of a local rock band got in on the act wearing this writer's photographer's bib whilst performing at the finish in Pandan Indah.

The lead singer of a local rock band got in on the act wearing this writer's photographer's bib whilst performing at the finish in Pandan Indah.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 24

Jose Serpa (right) of Androni Giocattoli edges out Drapac Cycling's Darren Lapthorne to win stage five into Pandan Indah.

Jose Serpa (right) of Androni Giocattoli edges out Drapac Cycling's Darren Lapthorne to win stage five into Pandan Indah.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 24

2009 Tour de Langkawi winner Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) will be one of the tour's key players in the stage six climb up the Genting Highlands.

2009 Tour de Langkawi winner Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) will be one of the tour's key players in the stage six climb up the Genting Highlands.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 24

Jose Serpa on the podium

Jose Serpa on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 24

Race leader Darren Lapthorne is all smiles

Race leader Darren Lapthorne is all smiles
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 24

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) took the yellow jersey

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) took the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 24

Serpa crosses the line ahead of Lapthorne

Serpa crosses the line ahead of Lapthorne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 24

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his win

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

 José Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) took victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi, while Darren Lapthrone (Drapac) moved into the yellow jersey as overnight leader David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) floundered on the rolling road to Pandan Impah.

After a select group formed on the final climb, Lapthorne slipped clear with five kilometres to go and was smartly joined by Serpa. The duo collaborated smoothly and built up a 24-second lead on the main peloton by the finish, where Serpa proved too quick for the Australian.

A beleaguered Zabriskie rolled in over 19 minutes later, having cracked on the day’s penultimate climb, the second category Genting Perez. The Garmin-Barracuda challenge will now be led by Tom Danielson, who finished safely in the main group and moves up to second overall, 37 seconds off Lapthorne’s lead.

“I’m surprised as I didn’t think Zabriskie would fall back today,” Lapthorne admitted afterwards. “I thought he had such a good lead, and also my team-mate Adam Phelan – who was coming second overall – pulled out earlier in the stage. When I heard that during the race that my teammate and Zabriskie were off the back, it gave me extra motivation, I thought there was chance that maybe I would become race leader tonight.”

For his part, Serpa was pleased with his show of form ahead of Wednesday’s summit finish at Genting Highlands, where he enjoys a redoubtable record. The Colombian has tackled the mountain three times in his professional career and emerged triumphant on each occasion.

“I hope to be able to do what I did on my first visit to Malaysia in 2006, winning on a flat stage finish and then the day after winning up to Genting,” Serpa said.

How it unfolded

The pace was searing from the moment the flag dropped at Air Keroh, with a flurry of attacks propelling the peloton to cover 47.8 kilometres in the first hour of racing. That early speed took its toll on the injured Adam Phelan. Second overall as the day began, the Australian had to succumb to a knee injury.

At this point, the Garmin-Barracuda team was patrolling the front end of the peloton in defence of Zabriskie’s overall lead, and it was some time before a break gained any significant traction. Alessandro De Marchi (Androni-Venezuela), Yohann Gene (Europcar), Rhy Pollock (Drapac) and James Williamson (New Zealand) eventually sallied clear after 80km and quickly built up a four-minute advantage as they tackled the climb of Bukit Tangga, where Williamson forged ahead alone.

The New Zealander had been brought to heel by the time the bunch reached Genting Perez, where Zabriskie saw his hopes slowly evaporate. The aggressive Matteo Rabottini (Farnese-Selle Italia) forced the pace on the climb, while José Rujano (Androni-Venezuela) also tested his legs.

Rabottini was again to the fore on the final climb, where he was joined in his efforts by Serpa, Lapthorne, Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical), Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana Pro Team), Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Terengganu Cycling Team), Muhamad Othman (Champion System) and Victor Nino Corridor (Azad University) as they pressed clear of the shrinking peloton behind.

Over the top of the climb, it was Lapthorne who went on the offensive and while his clever attack was enough to bring him the overall leadership, Serpa and Androni-Venezuela struck a significant blow ahead of Wednesday’s potentially decisive stage to Genting Highlands.

.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4:32:17
2Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
3Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:00:11
4Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
5Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
6Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
7Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
8Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:00:24
9Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
10Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
11Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
12Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
13Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
14Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
15Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
16Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
17Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
18Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
19Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia
20Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
21David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team
22Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
23Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
24Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
25Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
27Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
28Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia
29Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
30Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
31Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
32Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
33Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
34Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University
35Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
36Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
37Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
38Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
39Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
40Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
41Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
42José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
43Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
44Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
45Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
46Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
47Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
48Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
50Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
51Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
52Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
53Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
54Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
55Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
57Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
58Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
59Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
60Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
61Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:56
62Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:01:31
63Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
64Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia
65Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
66Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
67Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
68Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
69Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
70Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
71Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
72Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
73Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
74Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
75Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
76Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia
77Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia0:03:20
79Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
80Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
81Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:04:45
82Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University
83Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini0:05:03
84Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
85Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
86Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
87Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:07:34
88Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:11:04
89Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
90Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:11:16
91Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
93Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
94Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
95Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
96Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
97Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
98Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia
99Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
100Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac
101Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
102Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
103Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
105Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
106Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
107Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
108Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
109Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
110James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
111Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
112Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
113Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
114Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
115Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
116Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia
117Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:14:04
118Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
119Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore
120Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
121Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team
122Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
123David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:19:35
124Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda

Sprint 1 - Tampin
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5pts
2Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia3
3Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini2
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar1

Sprint 2 - Chembong
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5pts
2Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia2
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System1

Sprint 3 - Senawang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac5pts
2Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
3James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand2
4Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System1

KOM Cat 2 - BukitTangga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand10pts
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac7
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
4Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar4
5José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
6Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

KOM Cat 2 - Gentng Perez
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini10pts
2Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System7
3José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
4Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team4
5Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
6Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini1

KOM Cat 3 - Bukit Tinjau
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System6pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini4
3Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
4Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli13:37:39
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team13:37:50
3Azad University Cross Team
4Astana Pro Team
5Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
6Champion System
7MTN Qhubeka13:38:03
8Aisan Racing Team
9Terengganu Cycling Team
10Colnago CSF Inox
11Rusvelo
12RTS Racing Team
13Team Europcar13:38:35
14Malaysia National Team13:39:10
15Indonesia National Team
16MAX Success Sports13:40:17
17United Healthcare
18New Zealand National Team
19Seoul Cycling13:40:59
20Drapac Cycling13:42:18
21Garmin Barracuda13:48:43
22OCBC Singapore14:00:54

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac17:00:36
2Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:37
3Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
4José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
5Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand0:00:51
6Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
7Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:08
8Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:01:11
9Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:12
10Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini0:01:17
11Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
12Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
13Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:20
14Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:34
15Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:01:43
16Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:44
17Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:45
18Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:48
19Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System0:01:50
20Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
21Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:01:56
22Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
23Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
24Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:57
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:58
26Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
27Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:12
28Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:17
29Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:19
30Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:20
31Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac0:02:25
32Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
33Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:33
34Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:35
35Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia0:02:37
36Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand0:02:39
37Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:40
38Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:41
39Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
40Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University0:02:49
41Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:02:50
42Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:02:56
43Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:03:03
44Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:07
45Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University0:03:14
46Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:15
47Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:03:17
48Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:18
49Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:26
50Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:30
51Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:03:32
52Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:03:33
53Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia0:03:35
54Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
55Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System0:03:39
56Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo0:03:44
57Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:12
58Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia0:04:17
59Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
60Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:04:22
61Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:04:23
62Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:26
63Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:04:33
64Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:04:48
65Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia0:04:54
66Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia0:05:02
67Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka0:05:04
68Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:05:20
69Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:25
70Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:05:30
71Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac0:05:46
72Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand0:05:51
73Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:06:04
74Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:06:06
75Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:23
76David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team0:06:52
77Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:07:13
78Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports0:07:16
79Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:07:32
80Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:07:38
81Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini0:07:41
82Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:42
83Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:07:51
84Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University0:08:10
85Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia0:08:40
86Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:11:54
87Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:11:58
88Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac0:12:25
89Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:43
90Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:02
91Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:13:10
92Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University0:13:17
93Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:25
94Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:13:27
95Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
96Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:13:28
97Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:13:55
98Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:14:05
99James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand0:14:10
100Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:14:13
101Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System0:14:20
102Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:14:22
103Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:14:34
104Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia0:15:07
105Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:15:15
106Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:15:49
107Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:16:10
108Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia0:16:17
109Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:16:21
110Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University0:16:55
111Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
112Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
113Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:17:39
114Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:17:41
115David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:18:31
116Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System0:18:39
117Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:18:53
118Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:28
119Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:20:44
120Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:20:56
121Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team0:21:46
122Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:22:47
123Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand0:22:51
124Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:22:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini45pts
2Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling41
3Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team36
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System36
5Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka29
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda25
8Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team24
9Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar21
10Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team18
11James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand17
12Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli15
13Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore15
14Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand15
15Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini15
16Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team14
17Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac14
18Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac14
19Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team14
20Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
21Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia12
22Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
23Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team12
24Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System12
25Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar11
26Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University10
27Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
28Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia10
29Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
30Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand8
31Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University7
32Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team7
33Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team7
34Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team7
35Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team6
36Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac6
37Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia5
38Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
39Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University3
40Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System1
41Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini18pts
2Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System14
3James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand10
4Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac8
5José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli8
6Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac7
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
8Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar4
9Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team4
10Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore4
11Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
12Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
13Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2
14Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini1
15Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University1
16Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University1
17Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli51:05:04
2Astana Pro Team0:00:21
3Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:53
4MTN Qhubeka0:02:00
5Team Europcar0:02:08
6Champion System0:02:16
7Colnago CSF Inox0:02:38
8Rusvelo0:02:55
9Drapac Cycling0:03:05
10New Zealand National Team0:03:28
11Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
12Azad University Cross Team0:03:56
13United Healthcare0:04:38
14Aisan Racing Team0:04:55
15Terengganu Cycling Team0:05:02
16RTS Racing Team0:05:15
17MAX Success Sports0:05:58
18Malaysia National Team0:07:11
19Seoul Cycling0:07:12
20Garmin Barracuda0:08:20
21Indonesia National Team0:08:52
22OCBC Singapore0:31:22

 

