Serpa wins at Pandan Indah
Lapthorne assumes overall lead
Stage 5: Ayer Keroh - Pandan Indah
José Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) took victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi, while Darren Lapthrone (Drapac) moved into the yellow jersey as overnight leader David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) floundered on the rolling road to Pandan Impah.
After a select group formed on the final climb, Lapthorne slipped clear with five kilometres to go and was smartly joined by Serpa. The duo collaborated smoothly and built up a 24-second lead on the main peloton by the finish, where Serpa proved too quick for the Australian.
A beleaguered Zabriskie rolled in over 19 minutes later, having cracked on the day’s penultimate climb, the second category Genting Perez. The Garmin-Barracuda challenge will now be led by Tom Danielson, who finished safely in the main group and moves up to second overall, 37 seconds off Lapthorne’s lead.
“I’m surprised as I didn’t think Zabriskie would fall back today,” Lapthorne admitted afterwards. “I thought he had such a good lead, and also my team-mate Adam Phelan – who was coming second overall – pulled out earlier in the stage. When I heard that during the race that my teammate and Zabriskie were off the back, it gave me extra motivation, I thought there was chance that maybe I would become race leader tonight.”
For his part, Serpa was pleased with his show of form ahead of Wednesday’s summit finish at Genting Highlands, where he enjoys a redoubtable record. The Colombian has tackled the mountain three times in his professional career and emerged triumphant on each occasion.
“I hope to be able to do what I did on my first visit to Malaysia in 2006, winning on a flat stage finish and then the day after winning up to Genting,” Serpa said.
How it unfolded
The pace was searing from the moment the flag dropped at Air Keroh, with a flurry of attacks propelling the peloton to cover 47.8 kilometres in the first hour of racing. That early speed took its toll on the injured Adam Phelan. Second overall as the day began, the Australian had to succumb to a knee injury.
At this point, the Garmin-Barracuda team was patrolling the front end of the peloton in defence of Zabriskie’s overall lead, and it was some time before a break gained any significant traction. Alessandro De Marchi (Androni-Venezuela), Yohann Gene (Europcar), Rhy Pollock (Drapac) and James Williamson (New Zealand) eventually sallied clear after 80km and quickly built up a four-minute advantage as they tackled the climb of Bukit Tangga, where Williamson forged ahead alone.
The New Zealander had been brought to heel by the time the bunch reached Genting Perez, where Zabriskie saw his hopes slowly evaporate. The aggressive Matteo Rabottini (Farnese-Selle Italia) forced the pace on the climb, while José Rujano (Androni-Venezuela) also tested his legs.
Rabottini was again to the fore on the final climb, where he was joined in his efforts by Serpa, Lapthorne, Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical), Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana Pro Team), Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Terengganu Cycling Team), Muhamad Othman (Champion System) and Victor Nino Corridor (Azad University) as they pressed clear of the shrinking peloton behind.
Over the top of the climb, it was Lapthorne who went on the offensive and while his clever attack was enough to bring him the overall leadership, Serpa and Androni-Venezuela struck a significant blow ahead of Wednesday’s potentially decisive stage to Genting Highlands.
.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4:32:17
|2
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|3
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:00:11
|4
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|5
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|7
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|8
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:24
|9
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|11
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|12
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|13
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|16
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|17
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|19
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia
|20
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
|21
|David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|22
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|23
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|24
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|25
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|27
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|28
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia
|29
|Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|30
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|31
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|32
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University
|35
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|37
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|39
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|40
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|41
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|42
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|44
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
|45
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|47
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|50
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|51
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
|52
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|53
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|54
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|55
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|57
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|58
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|59
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|60
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|61
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:56
|62
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:01:31
|63
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|64
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia
|65
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|67
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|68
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|69
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|70
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|71
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
|72
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|73
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|74
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
|75
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|76
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia
|77
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:20
|79
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|80
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|81
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:04:45
|82
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University
|83
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:05:03
|84
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|85
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|87
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|88
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:11:04
|89
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|90
|Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:11:16
|91
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|92
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|93
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|94
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|95
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|96
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|97
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|98
|Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia
|99
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|100
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac
|101
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|102
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
|103
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|105
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|106
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|107
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|108
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|109
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|110
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|111
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|112
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|113
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|114
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|115
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|116
|Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia
|117
|Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:14:04
|118
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|119
|Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|120
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|121
|Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|122
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|123
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:19:35
|124
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|3
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|2
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|5
|pts
|2
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|3
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|4
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|10
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|7
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|4
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|5
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|6
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|10
|pts
|2
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|7
|3
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|4
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|6
|pts
|2
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|4
|3
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|4
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|13:37:39
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|13:37:50
|3
|Azad University Cross Team
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|Champion System
|7
|MTN Qhubeka
|13:38:03
|8
|Aisan Racing Team
|9
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|10
|Colnago CSF Inox
|11
|Rusvelo
|12
|RTS Racing Team
|13
|Team Europcar
|13:38:35
|14
|Malaysia National Team
|13:39:10
|15
|Indonesia National Team
|16
|MAX Success Sports
|13:40:17
|17
|United Healthcare
|18
|New Zealand National Team
|19
|Seoul Cycling
|13:40:59
|20
|Drapac Cycling
|13:42:18
|21
|Garmin Barracuda
|13:48:43
|22
|OCBC Singapore
|14:00:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|17:00:36
|2
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:37
|3
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|4
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:51
|6
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|7
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:08
|8
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:11
|9
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:12
|10
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:01:17
|11
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|13
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:20
|14
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:34
|15
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:43
|16
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:44
|17
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|18
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:48
|19
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|0:01:50
|20
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|21
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:56
|22
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|23
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:57
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|26
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|27
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:12
|28
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:17
|29
|Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:19
|30
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:20
|31
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:25
|32
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|33
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:33
|34
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:35
|35
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|0:02:37
|36
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:39
|37
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:40
|38
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:41
|39
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|40
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|0:02:49
|41
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:02:50
|42
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|43
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:03
|44
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:03:07
|45
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University
|0:03:14
|46
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:15
|47
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|48
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:18
|49
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:26
|50
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:30
|51
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|52
|Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:33
|53
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:35
|54
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|55
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|0:03:39
|56
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:44
|57
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:12
|58
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:17
|59
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|60
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:04:22
|61
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:23
|62
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:26
|63
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|64
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:04:48
|65
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:04:54
|66
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia
|0:05:02
|67
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:05:04
|68
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:05:20
|69
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:25
|70
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:05:30
|71
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|0:05:46
|72
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
|0:05:51
|73
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:06:04
|74
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:06:06
|75
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:06:23
|76
|David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|0:06:52
|77
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:07:13
|78
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:07:16
|79
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:07:32
|80
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:07:38
|81
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:07:41
|82
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:42
|83
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:07:51
|84
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University
|0:08:10
|85
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
|0:08:40
|86
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:11:54
|87
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:11:58
|88
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac
|0:12:25
|89
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:43
|90
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:02
|91
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:13:10
|92
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|0:13:17
|93
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:25
|94
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:13:27
|95
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|96
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:13:28
|97
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:13:55
|98
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:14:05
|99
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:14:10
|100
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:14:13
|101
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|0:14:20
|102
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:14:22
|103
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:14:34
|104
|Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia
|0:15:07
|105
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:15:15
|106
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:15:49
|107
|Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:16:10
|108
|Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia
|0:16:17
|109
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:16:21
|110
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|0:16:55
|111
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|112
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:17:39
|114
|Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:17:41
|115
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:18:31
|116
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|0:18:39
|117
|Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:18:53
|118
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:28
|119
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:20:44
|120
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:20:56
|121
|Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|0:21:46
|122
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:22:47
|123
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
|0:22:51
|124
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:22:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|45
|pts
|2
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|3
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|36
|5
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|29
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|25
|8
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|24
|9
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|10
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|11
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|17
|12
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|13
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|15
|14
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
|15
|15
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|15
|16
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|14
|17
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|14
|18
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|14
|19
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|14
|20
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|21
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|12
|22
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|23
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|24
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|12
|25
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|26
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|10
|27
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|28
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|10
|29
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|30
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|31
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|7
|32
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|33
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|34
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|7
|35
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|6
|36
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|6
|37
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|38
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|39
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|3
|40
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|1
|41
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|18
|pts
|2
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|14
|3
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|10
|4
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|8
|5
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|6
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|7
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|8
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|9
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|4
|11
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|12
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|13
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|14
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
|1
|15
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|1
|16
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|1
|17
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|51:05:04
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:53
|4
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:00
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:02:08
|6
|Champion System
|0:02:16
|7
|Colnago CSF Inox
|0:02:38
|8
|Rusvelo
|0:02:55
|9
|Drapac Cycling
|0:03:05
|10
|New Zealand National Team
|0:03:28
|11
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:03:56
|13
|United Healthcare
|0:04:38
|14
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:04:55
|15
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|0:05:15
|17
|MAX Success Sports
|0:05:58
|18
|Malaysia National Team
|0:07:11
|19
|Seoul Cycling
|0:07:12
|20
|Garmin Barracuda
|0:08:20
|21
|Indonesia National Team
|0:08:52
|22
|OCBC Singapore
|0:31:22
