Image 1 of 24 (left to right): Darren Lapthorne, Jose Serpa and Matteo Rabottini on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 24 Jose' Serpa (Androni Giocttoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 There is always plenty of colour on the finish line during the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 24 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana) is the new leading Asian rider in the race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 24 Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini) is the new leader in the King of the Mountains competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 24 You can bank on Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) winning the Proton Sprint Points competition when the race concludes this Sunday. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 24 Australian Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) is the new tour leader in yellow after the fifth stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 24 Some local performers in Pandan Indah at the finish to stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 24 The Garmin-Barracuda team pose for a photo prior to stage five in Ayer Keroh. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 24 Louis Crosby (New Zealand National Team) stretches prior to the start to stage five. Crosby was a member of the four-man breakaway that almost stole the show on stage four. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 24 Oh well, there is always another tour: Drapac Cycling's Adam Phelan abandoned the tour during stage five. Phelan was placed second overall but succumbed to a knee injury. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 24 The stage five podium (l-r): Darren Lapthorne (2nd,Drapac Cycling), Jose Serpa (1st,Androni Giocattoli) and Matteo Rabottini (3rd,Farnese Vini). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 24 Determined Darren: Drapac Cycling's Darren Lapthorne will be giving his all in order to remain in the yellow jersey after the climb up the Genting Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 24 Alexandre Vinokurov (Astana) towels down after the end of the 190 kilometre fifth stage into Pandan Indah. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 24 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) makes his way to the team car after finishing second on the stage and riding into the overall lead. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 24 There were some interesting spectators for the stage five start in Ayer Keroh. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 24 The lead singer of a local rock band got in on the act wearing this writer's photographer's bib whilst performing at the finish in Pandan Indah. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 24 Jose Serpa (right) of Androni Giocattoli edges out Drapac Cycling's Darren Lapthorne to win stage five into Pandan Indah. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 24 2009 Tour de Langkawi winner Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) will be one of the tour's key players in the stage six climb up the Genting Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 24 Jose Serpa on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 24 Race leader Darren Lapthorne is all smiles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 24 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) took the yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 24 Serpa crosses the line ahead of Lapthorne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 24 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

José Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) took victory on stage 5 of the Tour de Langkawi, while Darren Lapthrone (Drapac) moved into the yellow jersey as overnight leader David Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) floundered on the rolling road to Pandan Impah.

After a select group formed on the final climb, Lapthorne slipped clear with five kilometres to go and was smartly joined by Serpa. The duo collaborated smoothly and built up a 24-second lead on the main peloton by the finish, where Serpa proved too quick for the Australian.

A beleaguered Zabriskie rolled in over 19 minutes later, having cracked on the day’s penultimate climb, the second category Genting Perez. The Garmin-Barracuda challenge will now be led by Tom Danielson, who finished safely in the main group and moves up to second overall, 37 seconds off Lapthorne’s lead.

“I’m surprised as I didn’t think Zabriskie would fall back today,” Lapthorne admitted afterwards. “I thought he had such a good lead, and also my team-mate Adam Phelan – who was coming second overall – pulled out earlier in the stage. When I heard that during the race that my teammate and Zabriskie were off the back, it gave me extra motivation, I thought there was chance that maybe I would become race leader tonight.”

For his part, Serpa was pleased with his show of form ahead of Wednesday’s summit finish at Genting Highlands, where he enjoys a redoubtable record. The Colombian has tackled the mountain three times in his professional career and emerged triumphant on each occasion.

“I hope to be able to do what I did on my first visit to Malaysia in 2006, winning on a flat stage finish and then the day after winning up to Genting,” Serpa said.

How it unfolded

The pace was searing from the moment the flag dropped at Air Keroh, with a flurry of attacks propelling the peloton to cover 47.8 kilometres in the first hour of racing. That early speed took its toll on the injured Adam Phelan. Second overall as the day began, the Australian had to succumb to a knee injury.

At this point, the Garmin-Barracuda team was patrolling the front end of the peloton in defence of Zabriskie’s overall lead, and it was some time before a break gained any significant traction. Alessandro De Marchi (Androni-Venezuela), Yohann Gene (Europcar), Rhy Pollock (Drapac) and James Williamson (New Zealand) eventually sallied clear after 80km and quickly built up a four-minute advantage as they tackled the climb of Bukit Tangga, where Williamson forged ahead alone.

The New Zealander had been brought to heel by the time the bunch reached Genting Perez, where Zabriskie saw his hopes slowly evaporate. The aggressive Matteo Rabottini (Farnese-Selle Italia) forced the pace on the climb, while José Rujano (Androni-Venezuela) also tested his legs.

Rabottini was again to the fore on the final climb, where he was joined in his efforts by Serpa, Lapthorne, Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical), Alexsandr Dyachenko (Astana Pro Team), Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Terengganu Cycling Team), Muhamad Othman (Champion System) and Victor Nino Corridor (Azad University) as they pressed clear of the shrinking peloton behind.

Over the top of the climb, it was Lapthorne who went on the offensive and while his clever attack was enough to bring him the overall leadership, Serpa and Androni-Venezuela struck a significant blow ahead of Wednesday’s potentially decisive stage to Genting Highlands.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4:32:17 2 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 3 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:00:11 4 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 5 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 7 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 8 Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:00:24 9 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 11 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University 12 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 13 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 16 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 17 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 19 Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia 20 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka 21 David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team 22 Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 23 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 24 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 25 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 27 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 28 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia 29 Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 30 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 31 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 32 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 33 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 34 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University 35 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 36 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 37 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 38 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 39 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 40 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 41 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini 42 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 43 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 44 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini 45 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 46 Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 47 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 50 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand 51 Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo 52 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 53 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 54 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 55 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 57 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 58 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 59 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 60 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 61 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:56 62 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:01:31 63 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 64 Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia 65 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 67 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 68 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 69 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 70 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 71 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand 72 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 73 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 74 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand 75 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 76 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia 77 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia 0:03:20 79 Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 80 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 81 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:04:45 82 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University 83 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:05:03 84 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini 85 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 87 Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:07:34 88 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:11:04 89 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 90 Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 0:11:16 91 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 92 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 93 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 94 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 95 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University 96 Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports 97 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 98 Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia 99 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 100 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac 101 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 102 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand 103 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 105 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 106 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 107 Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 108 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 109 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 110 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 111 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 112 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 113 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 114 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 115 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 116 Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia 117 Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:14:04 118 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 119 Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore 120 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 121 Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team 122 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 123 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:19:35 124 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda

Sprint 1 - Tampin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 3 3 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 2 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 1

Sprint 2 - Chembong # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 3 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 2 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 1

Sprint 3 - Senawang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 5 pts 2 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 3 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 2 4 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 1

KOM Cat 2 - BukitTangga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 10 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 7 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 4 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 4 5 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 6 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

KOM Cat 2 - Gentng Perez # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 10 pts 2 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 7 3 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 4 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 5 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini 1

KOM Cat 3 - Bukit Tinjau # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 6 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 4 3 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 4 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli 13:37:39 2 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 13:37:50 3 Azad University Cross Team 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 Champion System 7 MTN Qhubeka 13:38:03 8 Aisan Racing Team 9 Terengganu Cycling Team 10 Colnago CSF Inox 11 Rusvelo 12 RTS Racing Team 13 Team Europcar 13:38:35 14 Malaysia National Team 13:39:10 15 Indonesia National Team 16 MAX Success Sports 13:40:17 17 United Healthcare 18 New Zealand National Team 19 Seoul Cycling 13:40:59 20 Drapac Cycling 13:42:18 21 Garmin Barracuda 13:48:43 22 OCBC Singapore 14:00:54

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 17:00:36 2 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:37 3 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 4 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 5 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:51 6 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 7 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:08 8 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:11 9 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:12 10 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:01:17 11 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 13 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:20 14 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:34 15 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:01:43 16 Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:44 17 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:45 18 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:48 19 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 0:01:50 20 Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 21 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:01:56 22 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 23 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 24 Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:57 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 26 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 27 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:12 28 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:17 29 Hossein Alizadeh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:19 30 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:20 31 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 0:02:25 32 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 33 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:33 34 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:35 35 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 0:02:37 36 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand 0:02:39 37 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:40 38 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:02:41 39 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 40 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University 0:02:49 41 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:02:50 42 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:02:56 43 Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:03 44 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:07 45 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University 0:03:14 46 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:15 47 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:03:17 48 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:18 49 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:26 50 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:30 51 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:03:32 52 Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:03:33 53 Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia 0:03:35 54 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini 55 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 0:03:39 56 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 0:03:44 57 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:12 58 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia 0:04:17 59 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 60 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:04:22 61 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:04:23 62 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:26 63 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:04:33 64 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:04:48 65 Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia 0:04:54 66 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia 0:05:02 67 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka 0:05:04 68 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:05:20 69 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:25 70 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:05:30 71 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 0:05:46 72 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand 0:05:51 73 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:06:04 74 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:06:06 75 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:23 76 David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team 0:06:52 77 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:07:13 78 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:07:16 79 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:07:32 80 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:07:38 81 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:07:41 82 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:42 83 Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:07:51 84 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University 0:08:10 85 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia 0:08:40 86 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:11:54 87 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:11:58 88 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac 0:12:25 89 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:43 90 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:02 91 Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:13:10 92 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University 0:13:17 93 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:25 94 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:13:27 95 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 96 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:13:28 97 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:13:55 98 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:14:05 99 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 0:14:10 100 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:14:13 101 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 0:14:20 102 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:14:22 103 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:14:34 104 Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia 0:15:07 105 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:15:15 106 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:15:49 107 Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 0:16:10 108 Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia 0:16:17 109 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:16:21 110 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 0:16:55 111 Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports 112 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:17:39 114 Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:17:41 115 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:18:31 116 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 0:18:39 117 Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:18:53 118 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:28 119 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:20:44 120 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:20:56 121 Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team 0:21:46 122 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:22:47 123 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand 0:22:51 124 Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:22:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini 45 pts 2 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 41 3 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 36 5 Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 29 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 25 8 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 24 9 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 21 10 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 18 11 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 17 12 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 15 13 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 15 14 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand 15 15 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 15 16 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 14 17 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 14 18 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 14 19 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 14 20 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 21 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 12 22 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 23 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12 24 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 12 25 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 11 26 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 10 27 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 28 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 10 29 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 30 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand 8 31 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University 7 32 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 33 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 34 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 7 35 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 6 36 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 6 37 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 5 38 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 39 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University 3 40 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 1 41 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 18 pts 2 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 14 3 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 10 4 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 8 5 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 8 6 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 7 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 8 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 4 9 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 10 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 4 11 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 12 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 13 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2 14 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini 1 15 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 1 16 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University 1 17 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1