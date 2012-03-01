Trending

Canola surprises to win Langkawi's 7th stage

Breakaway dominates the stage as Serpa retains yellow

Image 1 of 48

Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF) takes his first win as a professional.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 48

The Colnago CSF Inox team in Kuala Lumpur.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 48

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) is used to post-stage protocol.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 48

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 48

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) leads the sprints competition.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 48

Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF) celebrates on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 48

Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF) dives for the line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 48

Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF) wins stage 7 of the 2012 Tour de Langkawi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 48

Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF) accepts the congratulations of his teammates.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 48

Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF) atop the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 48

Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF) takes on board some advice from the team car.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 48

Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) on the attack.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 48

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) looks set for overall victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 48

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) leads overall.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 48

Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF) timed his sprint well.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 48

Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF) speaks to the press after stage victory at the Tour de Langkawi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 48

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) sitting pretty on top of the standings at Le Tour de Langkawi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 48

Floris Goesinnen (Drapac) in the break of the day.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 48

The peloton on the road to Kuantan.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 48

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) in the yellow jersey of overall leader.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 48

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) before the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 48

Dutch rider Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Cycling) found himself in the large lead group and another chance to crack a stage win in Malaysia.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 48

Garmin Barracuda's Raymond Kreder from the Netherlands takes a wet cloth on board to cool himself down in the trying conditions whilst in the breakaway.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 48

Joe Cooper (left) of the New Zealand National Team and Jaques Janse van Rensburg (MTN Qhubeka) lead the breakaway up a climb on stage seven.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 48

Sixteen riders formed a breakaway group near the first intermediate sprint of the day at around the 50 kilometre mark.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 48

Tour leader Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) leads Tom Peterson (Garmin Barracuda) and Robert Forster (United Healthcare) in the peloton approaching the final thirty kilometres.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 48

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) brings home the peloton into Kuantan around one-and-a-half minutes behind stage winner Marco Canola (Colnago CSF Inox).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 28 of 48

The peloton make their way out of Bentong on the longest stage of the tour over 205 kilometres.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 29 of 48

Tour leader Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) from Colombia would have to suffer some extreme bad luck to lose the race from here.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 30 of 48

The breakaway group make their way up a climb.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 31 of 48

The peloton in search of the leading group who stayed away from the field for around 150 kilometres.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 32 of 48

Two New Zealand riders view the stage finish in the hope of their teammate Joseph Cooper being successful. Cooper was in the break and finished in thirteenth place.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 33 of 48

Stage winner Marco Canola (Colnago CSF Inox) is protected from the rain as he leaves the podium in Kuantan.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 34 of 48

Tour leader Jose Serpa (yellow) was well protected by his Androni Giocattoli teammates right throughout stage seven.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 35 of 48

Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) was working hard for his tour leader on the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 36 of 48

The stage seven podium (l-r): Joon Yong Seo (2nd, Seoul Cycling), Marco Canola (1st, Colnago CSF Inox) and Serguy Klimov (3rd,Rusvelo).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 37 of 48

Jersey leaders (l-r): Alexandr Dyachenko (Leading Asian rider), Jose Serpa (Tour leader) and Valentin Iglinskiy (Sprint Points).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 38 of 48

Marco Canola (right) of Colnago CSF Inox holds out Seoul Cycling's Joon Yong Seo to win stage seven into Kuantan.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 39 of 48

The good oil: Italian Marco Canola (Colnago CSF Inox) celebrates his stage win in Kuantan.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 40 of 48

Taiji Nishitani (Aisan Racing Team) tries to sneak away from the peloton early into the seventh stage.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 41 of 48

The peloton pass through a town on the 205 kilometres seventh stage from Bentong to Kuantan.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 42 of 48

The peloton head through a sprint point trying to bridge a gap to a leading group around three minutes up the road.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 43 of 48

Chris Butler leads Champion Systems teammates Aaron Kemps and Anuar Manan at the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 44 of 48

Tour leader Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) has Astana's Alexandre Vinokurov in tow back in the peloton.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 45 of 48

The peloton pass by more Malaysian flags roadside on stage seven.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 46 of 48

The peloton corner their way onto a stretch of road with a large group of riders around three minutes ahead.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 47 of 48

Androni Giocattoli riders on the front of the race (l-r): Jose Rujano, Jackson Rodriguez and Carlos Ochoa.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 48 of 48

Tour leader Jose Serpa is all smiles with his Androni Giocattoli team manager Gianni Savio after the presentations in Kuantan.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Marco Canola (Colnago – CSF Inox) claimed the biggest win of his career, taking out stage 7 of Le Tour de Langkawi. The 23-year-old Italian finished ahead of Joon Yong Seo (Seoul) and Serguei Klimov (RusVelo).

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini), who had dominated the sprint competition prior to the last two stages in the hills, led home the peloton at pace but his efforts were not enough to retain the blue jersey with Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana Pro Team) its new owner.

Overnight general classification leader Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) remains in yellow.

How it unfolded:

Attacks were a feature of the first 25 kilometres of the race, although no one was successful in the escape. The result was a hot pace and in the first hour of racing, the peloton had covered 51kms.

Sixteen riders eventually broke the will of the peloton to stay intact, just ahead of the first sprint. Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana Pro Team), Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Barracuda), Marco Canola (CSF – Inox), Serguei Klimov (RusVelo), Valerey Valynin (RusVelo), Mathieu Claude (Team Europcar), Yohann Gene (Team Europcar), Kenichi Suzuki (Aisan Racing Team), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN Qhubeka), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN Qhubeka), Choon Huat Goh (OCBC Singapore), Joon Yong Seo (Seoul), Hassan Suhardi (Malaysia) and Joe Cooper (New Zealand) were the riders which got away, with a puncture ending the hopes of UnitedHealthcare's Karl Menzies of featuring in the break.

After just under 100kms of racing complete, Iglinskiy, Kreder, Canola, Klimov, Claude, Gene, Suzuki, Goesinnen, Van Rensburg, Goh, Seo, Suhardi, Cooper remained in the break. Meantime Androni and Farnese Vini were doing the lion's share of the work at the front of the bunch, so the gap was slow to increase and would only go out to a pinch over four minutes.

The attacks from within the lead bunch began with three kilometres to go and it was Canola who made the decisive move with 200m remaining before the finish.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:25:17
2Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
3Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
4Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
5Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:11
7Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
8Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
9Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
10Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:13
11Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
12Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
13Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
14Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:01:35
15Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
16Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
17Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
18Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
19Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
20Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System0:01:38
21Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
22Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
23Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini
24Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:40
25Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
27Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia
28Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia
29Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
30Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
31Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:01:42
32Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
33Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team
35Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
36Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
37Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia
39Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
40Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia
41Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
42Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
43Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
44Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
45Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
46Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
47Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
49Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
50Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
51Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
52Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
53Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
54Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
55Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
56Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
57Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
58Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
59Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
60Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
61Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
62Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
63Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
64Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
65Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
66José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
67James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
68Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
69Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
70Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
71Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
72Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
73Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
74Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
75Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
76Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
77Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
78Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
79Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
80Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
82Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
83Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
84Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
85Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
86Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
87Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
88Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
89Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
90Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
91Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
92Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
93Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
94Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
95Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University
96Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
97Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University
98Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia
99Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
100Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
101Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac
102Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
103Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
104Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
105Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
106Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
107Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
108Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
109Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
110Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:10
111Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
112Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:02:15
113Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:02:33
114Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand0:02:39
115Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand0:02:51
116Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:01:42
117Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:12
118David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:25
119Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:35
DNFJaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
DNFNicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore
DNFIwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia
DNSTom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda

Sprint 1 - Mentakab
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda3
3Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia2
4Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore1

Sprint 2 - Maran
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda3
3Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia2
4Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore1

Sprint 3 - Gambang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia3
3Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand2
4Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1

KOM Cat 4 - Bukit Gentng
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia4pts
2Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team2
3Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar13:17:37
2Seoul Cycling13:19:11
3Rusvelo13:19:15
4Colnago CSF Inox
5Drapac Cycling
6MTN Qhubeka13:19:21
7Aisan Racing Team13:19:24
8Garmin Barracuda
9Astana Pro Team13:19:26
10Malaysia National Team
11New Zealand National Team13:19:28
12OCBC Singapore13:20:01
13United Healthcare13:20:46
14Tabriz Petrochemical Team
15Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
16Terengganu Cycling Team13:20:50
17Indonesia National Team13:20:53
18Champion System
19MAX Success Sports13:20:57
20Androni Giocattoli
21RTS Racing Team
22Azad University Cross Team

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24:38:10
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:30
3Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University0:00:56
4Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:43
6Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:15
7Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:23
8Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:28
9Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:04:33
10Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand0:04:44
11Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:05:09
12Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:05:17
13Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:05:18
14Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:53
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:02
16Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System0:06:10
17Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:13
18Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:06:14
19Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:06:32
20Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System0:06:49
21Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:07:03
22Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:25
23Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:07:35
24Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:07:47
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:29
26Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:08:47
27Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand0:09:22
28Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:41
29Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:10:32
30Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:50
31Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:11:33
32Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia0:11:52
33Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka0:11:53
34Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:12:03
35Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:04
36Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo0:12:17
37Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University0:12:23
38Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac0:14:03
39Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia0:14:07
40Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:14:17
41Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:14:54
42Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:15:26
43Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:15:30
44Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:34
45Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:15:35
46Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University0:15:38
47Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia0:16:03
48Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac0:16:28
49Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports0:16:36
50Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:16:43
51Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo0:17:00
52Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:17:25
53Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:18
54Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:18:24
55Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:18:45
56Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:18:55
57Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:19:38
58Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:19:40
59Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia0:20:23
60Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:45
61David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team0:20:51
62Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:20:54
63Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac0:21:23
64Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:21:41
65Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:05
66Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System0:23:46
67Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:48
68James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand0:25:41
69Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:25:56
70Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:26:14
71Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini0:26:21
72Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:26:41
73Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports0:26:52
74Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia0:27:10
75Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:27:47
76Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:27:59
77Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:28:20
78Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:29:13
79Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University0:29:21
80Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:22
81Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:29:32
82Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:29:49
83Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand0:30:02
84Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:30:06
85Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:30:21
86Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:30:44
87Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University0:30:52
88Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:32:26
89Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:33:09
90Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:33:20
91Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:33:45
92Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini0:33:51
93Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:33:56
94Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:34:23
95Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University0:34:24
96Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:35:50
97Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:53
98Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:37:00
99Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia0:38:16
100Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:38:44
101Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:38:47
102Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac0:38:53
103Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:39:35
104Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:39:37
105Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:39:41
106Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac0:39:47
107Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:40:09
108Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System0:40:30
109Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:41:00
110Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia0:41:15
111Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:43:03
112Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:43:32
113Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:43:34
114Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:43:38
115Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:45:18
116David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:45:57
117Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:46:47
118Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:49:07
119Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand0:50:02

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini47
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda41
4Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling37
5Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox36
6Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System36
7Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli30
8Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka29
9Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar28
10Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac25
11Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team24
12Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University24
13Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team24
14Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini24
15Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox23
16Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia23
17Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team21
18Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore20
19Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia20
20Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team18
21James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand17
22Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team16
23Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand15
24Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team14
25Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac14
26Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team14
27José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli13
28Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo13
29Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
30Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia12
31Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar12
32Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli11
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar11
34Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
35Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
36Chris Butler (USA) Champion System8
37Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University8
38Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand8
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
40Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System7
41Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University7
42Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team7
43Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore7
44Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team7
45Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka6
46Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team6
47Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team6
48Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac6
49Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand5
50Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team5
51Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka5
52Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3
53Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
54Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand2
55Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System1
56Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda1
57Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli27pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini24
3José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli24
4Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli73:58:31
2Astana Pro Team0:12:06
3MTN Qhubeka0:13:36
4Champion System0:13:37
5Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:18:14
6New Zealand National Team0:21:39
7Azad University Cross Team0:24:13
8Rusvelo0:25:24
9Colnago CSF Inox0:28:08
10Terengganu Cycling Team0:29:01
11Garmin Barracuda0:30:25
12RTS Racing Team0:32:04
13Team Europcar0:37:27
14Seoul Cycling0:38:16
15Aisan Racing Team0:39:20
16MAX Success Sports0:40:42
17Malaysia National Team0:43:03
18Indonesia National Team0:43:53
19Drapac Cycling0:46:03
20United Healthcare0:52:51
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:56:17
22OCBC Singapore1:17:17

 

