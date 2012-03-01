Image 1 of 48 Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF) takes his first win as a professional. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 48 The Colnago CSF Inox team in Kuala Lumpur. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 48 Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) is used to post-stage protocol. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 48 Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 48 Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) leads the sprints competition. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 48 Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 48 Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF) dives for the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 48 Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF) wins stage 7 of the 2012 Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 48 Marco Canola (Colnago-CSF) accepts the congratulations of his teammates. Marco Canola (Colnago – CSF Inox) claimed the biggest win of his career, taking out stage 7 of Le Tour de Langkawi. The 23-year-old Italian finished ahead of Joon Yong Seo (Seoul) and Serguei Klimov (RusVelo).

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini), who had dominated the sprint competition prior to the last two stages in the hills, led home the peloton at pace but his efforts were not enough to retain the blue jersey with Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana Pro Team) its new owner.

Overnight general classification leader Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) remains in yellow.

How it unfolded:

Attacks were a feature of the first 25 kilometres of the race, although no one was successful in the escape. The result was a hot pace and in the first hour of racing, the peloton had covered 51kms.

Sixteen riders eventually broke the will of the peloton to stay intact, just ahead of the first sprint. Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana Pro Team), Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Barracuda), Marco Canola (CSF – Inox), Serguei Klimov (RusVelo), Valerey Valynin (RusVelo), Mathieu Claude (Team Europcar), Yohann Gene (Team Europcar), Kenichi Suzuki (Aisan Racing Team), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN Qhubeka), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN Qhubeka), Choon Huat Goh (OCBC Singapore), Joon Yong Seo (Seoul), Hassan Suhardi (Malaysia) and Joe Cooper (New Zealand) were the riders which got away, with a puncture ending the hopes of UnitedHealthcare's Karl Menzies of featuring in the break.

After just under 100kms of racing complete, Iglinskiy, Kreder, Canola, Klimov, Claude, Gene, Suzuki, Goesinnen, Van Rensburg, Goh, Seo, Suhardi, Cooper remained in the break. Meantime Androni and Farnese Vini were doing the lion's share of the work at the front of the bunch, so the gap was slow to increase and would only go out to a pinch over four minutes.

The attacks from within the lead bunch began with three kilometres to go and it was Canola who made the decisive move with 200m remaining before the finish.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:25:17 2 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 3 Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 4 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:11 7 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 9 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:13 11 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 12 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 13 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand 14 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:01:35 15 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 17 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 18 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 19 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 20 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 0:01:38 21 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 22 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 23 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini 24 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:40 25 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 27 Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia 28 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia 29 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 30 Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 31 Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:01:42 32 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 34 David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team 35 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 36 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 37 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia 39 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 40 Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia 41 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 42 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 43 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 44 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 45 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 46 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 47 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 49 Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 50 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 51 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 52 Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 53 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University 54 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka 55 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 56 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 57 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 58 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University 59 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 60 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 61 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 62 Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports 63 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 64 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 65 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 66 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 67 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 68 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 69 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 70 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 71 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 72 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 73 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 74 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 75 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini 76 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 77 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 78 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 79 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 80 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 82 Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 83 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 84 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 85 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 86 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 87 Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 88 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia 89 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 90 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 91 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 92 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 94 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 95 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University 96 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand 97 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University 98 Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia 99 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini 100 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 101 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac 102 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 103 Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 104 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 105 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 107 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 108 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 109 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 110 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:10 111 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:02:15 113 Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:02:33 114 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand 0:02:39 115 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand 0:02:51 116 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:01:42 117 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:12 118 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:25 119 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:35 DNF Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System DNF Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore DNF Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia DNS Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda

Sprint 1 - Mentakab # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 3 3 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 2 4 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 1

Sprint 2 - Maran # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 3 3 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 2 4 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 1

Sprint 3 - Gambang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 3 3 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand 2 4 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 1

KOM Cat 4 - Bukit Gentng # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 4 pts 2 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 2 3 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Europcar 13:17:37 2 Seoul Cycling 13:19:11 3 Rusvelo 13:19:15 4 Colnago CSF Inox 5 Drapac Cycling 6 MTN Qhubeka 13:19:21 7 Aisan Racing Team 13:19:24 8 Garmin Barracuda 9 Astana Pro Team 13:19:26 10 Malaysia National Team 11 New Zealand National Team 13:19:28 12 OCBC Singapore 13:20:01 13 United Healthcare 13:20:46 14 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 15 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 16 Terengganu Cycling Team 13:20:50 17 Indonesia National Team 13:20:53 18 Champion System 19 MAX Success Sports 13:20:57 20 Androni Giocattoli 21 RTS Racing Team 22 Azad University Cross Team

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24:38:10 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:30 3 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 0:00:56 4 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:43 6 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:15 7 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:04:23 8 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:28 9 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:04:33 10 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand 0:04:44 11 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:05:09 12 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:05:17 13 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:05:18 14 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:53 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:02 16 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 0:06:10 17 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:13 18 Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:06:14 19 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:06:32 20 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 0:06:49 21 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:07:03 22 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:07:25 23 Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:07:35 24 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:07:47 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:29 26 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:08:47 27 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand 0:09:22 28 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:41 29 Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 0:10:32 30 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:50 31 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:11:33 32 Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia 0:11:52 33 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka 0:11:53 34 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:12:03 35 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:04 36 Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 0:12:17 37 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University 0:12:23 38 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 0:14:03 39 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 0:14:07 40 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:14:17 41 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:14:54 42 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:15:26 43 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:15:30 44 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:34 45 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:15:35 46 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University 0:15:38 47 Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia 0:16:03 48 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 0:16:28 49 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:16:36 50 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:16:43 51 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 0:17:00 52 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:17:25 53 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:18 54 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:18:24 55 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:18:45 56 Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:18:55 57 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:19:38 58 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:19:40 59 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia 0:20:23 60 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:45 61 David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team 0:20:51 62 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:20:54 63 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 0:21:23 64 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:21:41 65 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:05 66 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 0:23:46 67 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:48 68 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 0:25:41 69 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:25:56 70 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:26:14 71 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:26:21 72 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:26:41 73 Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:26:52 74 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia 0:27:10 75 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:27:47 76 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:27:59 77 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:28:20 78 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:29:13 79 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University 0:29:21 80 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:22 81 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:29:32 82 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:29:49 83 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand 0:30:02 84 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:30:06 85 Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:30:21 86 Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:30:44 87 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 0:30:52 88 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:32:26 89 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:33:09 90 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:33:20 91 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:33:45 92 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:33:51 93 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:33:56 94 Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 0:34:23 95 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University 0:34:24 96 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:35:50 97 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:53 98 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:37:00 99 Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia 0:38:16 100 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:38:44 101 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:38:47 102 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac 0:38:53 103 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:39:35 104 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:39:37 105 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:39:41 106 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 0:39:47 107 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:40:09 108 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 0:40:30 109 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:41:00 110 Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia 0:41:15 111 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:43:03 112 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:43:32 113 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:43:34 114 Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:43:38 115 Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:45:18 116 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:45:57 117 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:46:47 118 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:49:07 119 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand 0:50:02

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini 47 3 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 41 4 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 37 5 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 36 6 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 36 7 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 30 8 Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 29 9 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 28 10 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 25 11 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 24 12 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 24 13 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 14 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 24 15 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 23 16 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 23 17 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 21 18 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 20 19 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 20 20 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 18 21 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 17 22 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 23 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand 15 24 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 14 25 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 14 26 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 14 27 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 13 28 Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 13 29 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 30 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 12 31 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 12 32 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 11 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 11 34 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 35 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 36 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 8 37 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University 8 38 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand 8 39 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 40 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 7 41 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University 7 42 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 43 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 7 44 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 45 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 6 46 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 47 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 6 48 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 6 49 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand 5 50 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 5 51 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 5 52 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 53 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 54 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand 2 55 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 1 56 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 1 57 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 27 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 24 3 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 24 4 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 21