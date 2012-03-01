Canola surprises to win Langkawi's 7th stage
Breakaway dominates the stage as Serpa retains yellow
Stage 7: Bentong - Kuantan
Marco Canola (Colnago – CSF Inox) claimed the biggest win of his career, taking out stage 7 of Le Tour de Langkawi. The 23-year-old Italian finished ahead of Joon Yong Seo (Seoul) and Serguei Klimov (RusVelo).
Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini), who had dominated the sprint competition prior to the last two stages in the hills, led home the peloton at pace but his efforts were not enough to retain the blue jersey with Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana Pro Team) its new owner.
Overnight general classification leader Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) remains in yellow.
How it unfolded:
Attacks were a feature of the first 25 kilometres of the race, although no one was successful in the escape. The result was a hot pace and in the first hour of racing, the peloton had covered 51kms.
Sixteen riders eventually broke the will of the peloton to stay intact, just ahead of the first sprint. Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana Pro Team), Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Barracuda), Marco Canola (CSF – Inox), Serguei Klimov (RusVelo), Valerey Valynin (RusVelo), Mathieu Claude (Team Europcar), Yohann Gene (Team Europcar), Kenichi Suzuki (Aisan Racing Team), Floris Goesinnen (Drapac), Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN Qhubeka), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN Qhubeka), Choon Huat Goh (OCBC Singapore), Joon Yong Seo (Seoul), Hassan Suhardi (Malaysia) and Joe Cooper (New Zealand) were the riders which got away, with a puncture ending the hopes of UnitedHealthcare's Karl Menzies of featuring in the break.
After just under 100kms of racing complete, Iglinskiy, Kreder, Canola, Klimov, Claude, Gene, Suzuki, Goesinnen, Van Rensburg, Goh, Seo, Suhardi, Cooper remained in the break. Meantime Androni and Farnese Vini were doing the lion's share of the work at the front of the bunch, so the gap was slow to increase and would only go out to a pinch over four minutes.
The attacks from within the lead bunch began with three kilometres to go and it was Canola who made the decisive move with 200m remaining before the finish.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:25:17
|2
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|3
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:11
|7
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|9
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:13
|11
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|12
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|13
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|14
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:01:35
|15
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|17
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|18
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|19
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|20
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|0:01:38
|21
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|22
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|23
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini
|24
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:40
|25
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|27
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia
|28
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia
|29
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|30
|Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|31
|Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:42
|32
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|33
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|35
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|36
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia
|39
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|40
|Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia
|41
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|42
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|43
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|44
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|45
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|47
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|49
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|50
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|51
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|52
|Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|53
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|54
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
|55
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|56
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|57
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|58
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|59
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|61
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|62
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|63
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|64
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|66
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|68
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|69
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|70
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|71
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|72
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|73
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|74
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|75
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|76
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|77
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|78
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|79
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|80
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|82
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|83
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|84
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|85
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|86
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|87
|Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|88
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
|89
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|90
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|91
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|92
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|94
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|95
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University
|96
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
|97
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University
|98
|Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia
|99
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
|100
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|101
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac
|102
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|103
|Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|104
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|105
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|107
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|108
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|109
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|110
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:10
|111
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:02:15
|113
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|114
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:39
|115
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:51
|116
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:42
|117
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:12
|118
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:25
|119
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:35
|DNF
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|DNF
|Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|DNF
|Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia
|DNS
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|3
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|4
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|3
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|2
|4
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|3
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|4
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|4
|pts
|2
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|13:17:37
|2
|Seoul Cycling
|13:19:11
|3
|Rusvelo
|13:19:15
|4
|Colnago CSF Inox
|5
|Drapac Cycling
|6
|MTN Qhubeka
|13:19:21
|7
|Aisan Racing Team
|13:19:24
|8
|Garmin Barracuda
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|13:19:26
|10
|Malaysia National Team
|11
|New Zealand National Team
|13:19:28
|12
|OCBC Singapore
|13:20:01
|13
|United Healthcare
|13:20:46
|14
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|15
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|16
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|13:20:50
|17
|Indonesia National Team
|13:20:53
|18
|Champion System
|19
|MAX Success Sports
|13:20:57
|20
|Androni Giocattoli
|21
|RTS Racing Team
|22
|Azad University Cross Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24:38:10
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|3
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|0:00:56
|4
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|5
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:43
|6
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:15
|7
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:23
|8
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:28
|9
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:04:33
|10
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|0:04:44
|11
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:05:09
|12
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:05:17
|13
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:18
|14
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:53
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:02
|16
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|0:06:10
|17
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:13
|18
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:06:14
|19
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:32
|20
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|0:06:49
|21
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:07:03
|22
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|23
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:07:35
|24
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:07:47
|25
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:29
|26
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:08:47
|27
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
|0:09:22
|28
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:41
|29
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:10:32
|30
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:50
|31
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:11:33
|32
|Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia
|0:11:52
|33
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:11:53
|34
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:12:03
|35
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:04
|36
|Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|0:12:17
|37
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University
|0:12:23
|38
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|0:14:03
|39
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|0:14:07
|40
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|41
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:14:54
|42
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:15:26
|43
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:15:30
|44
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:34
|45
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:15:35
|46
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|0:15:38
|47
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:16:03
|48
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|0:16:28
|49
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:16:36
|50
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:16:43
|51
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:17:00
|52
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:17:25
|53
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:18
|54
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:18:24
|55
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:18:45
|56
|Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:18:55
|57
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:19:38
|58
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:19:40
|59
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia
|0:20:23
|60
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:45
|61
|David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|0:20:51
|62
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:20:54
|63
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|0:21:23
|64
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:21:41
|65
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:05
|66
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|0:23:46
|67
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:48
|68
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:25:41
|69
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:25:56
|70
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:26:14
|71
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:26:21
|72
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:26:41
|73
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:26:52
|74
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
|0:27:10
|75
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:27:47
|76
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:27:59
|77
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:28:20
|78
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:29:13
|79
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|0:29:21
|80
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:22
|81
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:29:32
|82
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:29:49
|83
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
|0:30:02
|84
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:30:06
|85
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:30:21
|86
|Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:30:44
|87
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|0:30:52
|88
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:32:26
|89
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:33:09
|90
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:33:20
|91
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:33:45
|92
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:33:51
|93
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:33:56
|94
|Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:34:23
|95
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University
|0:34:24
|96
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:35:50
|97
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:53
|98
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:37:00
|99
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:38:16
|100
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:38:44
|101
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:38:47
|102
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac
|0:38:53
|103
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:39:35
|104
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:39:37
|105
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:39:41
|106
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|0:39:47
|107
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:40:09
|108
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|0:40:30
|109
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:41:00
|110
|Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia
|0:41:15
|111
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:43:03
|112
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:43:32
|113
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:43:34
|114
|Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:43:38
|115
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:45:18
|116
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:45:57
|117
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:46:47
|118
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:49:07
|119
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
|0:50:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|47
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|41
|4
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|37
|5
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|36
|6
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|36
|7
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|8
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|29
|9
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|10
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|25
|11
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|24
|12
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|24
|13
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|14
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|24
|15
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|23
|16
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|23
|17
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|21
|18
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|20
|19
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|20
|20
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|21
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|17
|22
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|23
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
|15
|24
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|14
|25
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|14
|26
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|14
|27
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|28
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|13
|29
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|30
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|12
|31
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|32
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|34
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|35
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|36
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|8
|37
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|8
|38
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|40
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|7
|41
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|7
|42
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|43
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|7
|44
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|45
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|6
|46
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|47
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|6
|48
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|6
|49
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|50
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|5
|51
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|5
|52
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|53
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|54
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|55
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|1
|56
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|1
|57
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|pts
|2
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|24
|3
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|4
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|73:58:31
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:06
|3
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:13:36
|4
|Champion System
|0:13:37
|5
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:18:14
|6
|New Zealand National Team
|0:21:39
|7
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:24:13
|8
|Rusvelo
|0:25:24
|9
|Colnago CSF Inox
|0:28:08
|10
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:29:01
|11
|Garmin Barracuda
|0:30:25
|12
|RTS Racing Team
|0:32:04
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:37:27
|14
|Seoul Cycling
|0:38:16
|15
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:39:20
|16
|MAX Success Sports
|0:40:42
|17
|Malaysia National Team
|0:43:03
|18
|Indonesia National Team
|0:43:53
|19
|Drapac Cycling
|0:46:03
|20
|United Healthcare
|0:52:51
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:56:17
|22
|OCBC Singapore
|1:17:17
