Guardini at it again in Langkawi

Fourth win for Italian who proves too fast for Harrif and Keough

Image 1 of 34

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 34

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) also leads the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 34

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) on the podium flanked by Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 34

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) continues Gianni Savio's fine run in the Tour de Langkawi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 34

The Tour de Langkawi always has an enthusiastic following.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 34

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) in yellow at the Tour de Langkawi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 34

Recovery is of the essence for Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 34

Alessandro De Marchi (Androni-Venezuela) at the Tour de Langkawi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 34

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 34

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) makes some late adjustments.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 34

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) takes his fourth win at the 2012 Tour de Langkawi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 34

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) had a comfortable day in yellow.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 34

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de Langkawi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 34

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) has another day in yellow ahead of him.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 34

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) looks set for overall victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 34

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) wins stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 34

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) retains his overall lead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 34

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is pleased to have his season up and running.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 34

Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) with some local fans.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 34

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is well-used to post-stage protocol in Langkawi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 34

Androni-Venezuela shepherded Jose Serpa on stage 8.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 34

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) wins stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 34

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) bursts clear to victory in Langkawi.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 34

Gianni Savio with his Androni Giocattoli troops on the startline in Pekan awaiting the arrival of their teammate and tour leader Jose Serpa.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 34

Colombian Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) would have to hit a tree to lose the tour from here!

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 34

Despite Guardini's stage wins Astana's Valentin Iglinskiy still holds onto a six point lead in the Proton Sprint Points championship.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 34

A shy Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) is the leader of the King of the Mountains competition.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 28 of 34

Astana's Alexandr Dyachenko remains the best placed Asian rider in the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 29 of 34

The stage eight podium (l-r): Harif Saleh (2nd,Terengganu Cycling), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini) and Jacobe Keough (3rd,United Healthcare).

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 30 of 34

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) from Italy will be looking to emulate his feats in last year's tour when he won five stages.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 31 of 34

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) is unstoppable so far in the tour when it comes to a bunch sprint.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 32 of 34

That's four for Guardini: Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) takes out his fourth stage of the tour in Chukai.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 33 of 34

The charge to the line in Chukai and the finish to the shortest road stage of the tour at just 100 kilometres.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 34 of 34

Local performers in Pekan go through their routine prior to stage eight of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)

 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took his fourth stage win of the 2012 Tour de Langkawi and equalled the record for stage victories at the Malaysian race in the process. José Serpa enjoyed another untroubled day in the yellow jersey of race leader and remains 30 seconds clear of his Androni-Venezuela teammate José Rujano.

Friday belonged to Guardini, however, and on a rainy afternoon in Chukai, the young Italian timed his effort perfectly to rattle off the bunch finish ahead of Salleh Harrif (Terenggau) and Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare). After winning five stages in last year’s event, Guardini’s total haul now comes to nine, and in just two appearances in Malaysia, he has equalled Graeme Brown’s longstanding record.

“I took my fourth win today and I am happy with that,” Guardini said afterwards, although he warned that the quality of Keough’s lead-out would make him a serious threat in the day’s to come.

“Tomorrow I'll try to get another win but now the strongest train is the UnitedHealthcare one," said Guardini.

While the fluorescent jerseys of Farnese-Selle Italia had been very much to the fore during the bunch sprints to date, on Friday, it was UnitedHealthcare who seized the initiative in the finale. In spite of their best efforts, however, the irrepressible Guardini outkicked Keough and Harrif to take the spoils.

Local rider Harrif was pleased to take his best-ever finish at the Tour de Langkawi, and he admitted that he was planning to go one better on home roads on Saturday.

“My second place win today is one of the most valuable experiences,” he said. “If there is a chance I would like to win because I don't want to disappoint the fans in my town. The route tomorrow is near my home and I know all the ins and outs."

The stage was dominated by a five-man breakaway featuring Chin Lung Huang (RTS Racing Team), Shinichi Fukushima (Terengganu), Wijaya Endura (Indonesia National Team), Abbas Saeiditanha (Azad University) and Hao Liu (Max Success Sports). The quintet broke clear after 15km, but with such a short stage on the agenda, the peloton was loathe to allow their gap extend much beyond two minutes.

At the midway point, Farnese Vini-Selle Italia took up the chase, and the Italian squad diligently set about narrowing the gap ahead of the high-speed finale. In the closing kilometres, a strong delegation from UnitedHealthcare made its presence felt at the front of the bunch, but their efforts would ultimately prove to be in vain. Once again, the explosive Guardini simply had too much in the final 200 metres.

 

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:13:27
2Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
3Jacobe Keough (USA) United Healthcare
4Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
6Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
8Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
9Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
10Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Barracuda
11Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare
12Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
13Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
14Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
15Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
16Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team
17Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
18Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
19Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
20Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
21Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Barracuda
22Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
23Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
24Valery Valynin (Rus) Rusvelo
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
27Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System
28Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
29Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
32Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
33Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling
34Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team
35Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
36Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
37Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling
38Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Miguel Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
40Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
41Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
42Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
43Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin Barracuda
44Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
45Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
46Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
47Tesfay Habtemariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
48Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
49Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team
50Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
51Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
52Karl Menzies (Aus) United Healthcare
53Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
54Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
55Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
56Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
57Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
58Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
59Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
60Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
61Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team
62Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
63Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
64Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare
65Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team
66Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
67Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Rusvelo
68Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
69Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
70Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
71Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
72Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports
73Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo
74Serguy Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
75Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports
76Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
77Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
78Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
79David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:00:21
80Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
81Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System0:00:23
82Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team
83Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
84Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
85Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
86Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
87Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
88Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team
89Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Barracuda
90Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:27
91Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
92Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team
93Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:00:30
94Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:00:33
95Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
96Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:00:41
97Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:43
98Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team
99David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin Barracuda
100Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:00:48
101Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
102Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
103Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
104Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox0:01:02
105Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
106Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
107Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
108Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare
109Hilton Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare
110Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
111Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
112Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
113Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:08
114Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:10
115Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:01:16
116Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:02:16
117James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
118Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:02:39
119Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:43

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia15pts
2Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team14
3Jacobe Keough (USA) United Healthcare13
4Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team12
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar11
6Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team10
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox9
8Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
9Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka7
10Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Barracuda6
11Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare5
12Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
13Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team3
14Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
15Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports5pts
2Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team3
3Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team2
4Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports5pts
2Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team3
3Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team2
4Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team5pts
2Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports3
3Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team2
4Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team4pts
2Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports2
3Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team1

Team's Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team6:40:21
2Terengganu Cycling Team
3Astana Pro Team
4Seoul Cycling
5United Healthcare
6Aisan Racing Team
7Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
8MTN Qhubeka
9Garmin Barracuda
10Malaysia National Team
11Colnago CSF Inox
12Champion System
13New Zealand National Team
14Azad University Cross Team
15Rusvelo
16Androni Giocattoli
17Team Europcar0:00:23
18Indonesia National Team
19MAX Success Sports0:00:30
20Drapac Cycling0:00:33
21RTS Racing Team0:00:44
22OCBC Singapore0:01:48

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli26:51:37
2Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:30
3Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team0:00:56
4Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:43
6Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox0:04:15
7Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:23
8Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:28
9Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka0:04:33
10Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:04:44
11Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:05:09
12Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin Barracuda0:05:17
13Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:05:18
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare0:06:02
15Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:13
16Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:06:14
17Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:06:32
18Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System0:06:33
19Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System0:06:49
20Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka0:07:03
21Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:14
22Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:25
23Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:07:35
24Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:08:47
25Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:08:49
26Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:09:22
27Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox0:09:41
28Serguy Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:10:32
29Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:50
30Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:11:33
31Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka0:11:53
32Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:12:03
33Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:12:12
34Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:12:15
35Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo0:12:17
36Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:06
37Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team0:13:19
38Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:14:07
39Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:14:17
40Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:14:54
41Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:15:05
42Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:15:30
43Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team0:15:38
44Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:15:53
45Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:57
46Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Barracuda0:15:58
47Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:16:03
48Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:16:28
49Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:16:43
50Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Rusvelo0:17:00
51Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:17:06
52Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:17:25
53Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:18
54Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:18:24
55Tesfay Habtemariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:18:55
56Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:19:28
57Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox0:19:38
58Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:19:40
59Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:20:44
60David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:21:12
61Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:21:17
62Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:41
63Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:47
64Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling0:21:56
65Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:03
66Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System0:23:46
67Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:48
68James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:25:41
69Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:25:56
70Jacobe Keough (USA) United Healthcare0:26:37
71Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:27:23
72Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:27:33
73Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:27:37
74Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox0:27:47
75Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:28:20
76Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:28:22
77Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:28:50
78Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:29:13
79Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team0:29:21
80Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:22
81Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:29:32
82Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:29:49
83Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:30:02
84Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare0:30:06
85Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:30:44
86Miguel Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team0:30:52
87Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:31:09
88Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:32:26
89Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:33:20
90Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:33:35
91Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:33:51
92Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:34:11
93Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:34:19
94Valery Valynin (Rus) Rusvelo0:34:23
95Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team0:34:51
96Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:35:50
97Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:37:00
98Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:01
99Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:38:16
100Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox0:38:44
101Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Barracuda0:38:47
102Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:38:53
103Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:39:29
104Karl Menzies (Aus) United Healthcare0:39:37
105Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:39:41
106Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System0:40:30
107Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:41:03
108Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:41:19
109Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:41:38
110Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox0:42:02
111Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports0:42:55
112Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Barracuda0:43:34
113Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:44:05
114Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:44:26
115Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare0:46:20
116David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin Barracuda0:46:40
117Hilton Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare0:47:49
118Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:50:45
119Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:51:20

Best Asian Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team26:53:57
2Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:02:03
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
4Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System0:04:29
5Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:05:05
6Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:05:15
7Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:06:27
8Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:30
9Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:13
10Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:09:43

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team68pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia62
3Jacobe Keough (USA) United Healthcare50
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Barracuda47
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox45
6Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team38
7Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka36
8Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System36
9Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli30
10Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar28
11Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team26
12Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team26
13Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling25
14Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team24
15Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team24
16Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team24
17Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia24
18Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox23
19Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team23
20Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling22
21Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore20
22Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team20
23James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team17
24Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team16
25Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team15
26Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling14
27Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports13
28Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli13
29Serguy Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo13
30Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox13
31Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team12
32Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar12
33Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar12
34Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli11
35Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar11
36Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox10
37Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
38Chris Butler (USA) Champion System8
39Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team8
40Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team8
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
42Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System7
43Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team7
44Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team7
45Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore7
46Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team7
47Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka6
48Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team6
49Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team6
50Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling6
51Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team6
52Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team5
53Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team5
54Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka5
55Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team5
56Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare5
57Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
58Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin Barracuda3
59Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
60Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team2
61Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
62Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System1
63Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Barracuda1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli27pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia24
3Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli24

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli80:38:52
2Astana Pro Team0:12:06
3MTN Qhubeka0:13:36
4Champion System0:13:37
5Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:18:14
6New Zealand National Team0:21:39
7Azad University Cross Team0:24:13
8Rusvelo0:25:24
9Colnago CSF Inox0:28:08
10Terengganu Cycling Team0:29:01
11Garmin Barracuda0:30:25
12RTS Racing Team0:32:48
13Team Europcar0:37:50
14Seoul Cycling0:38:16
15Aisan Racing Team0:39:20
16MAX Success Sports0:41:12
17Malaysia National Team0:43:03
18Indonesia National Team0:44:16
19Drapac Cycling0:46:36
20United Healthcare0:52:51
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:56:17
22OCBC Singapore1:19:05

 

