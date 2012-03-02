Image 1 of 34 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) also leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 34 Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) on the podium flanked by Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 34 Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) continues Gianni Savio's fine run in the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 34 The Tour de Langkawi always has an enthusiastic following. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 34 Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) in yellow at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 Recovery is of the essence for Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 34 Alessandro De Marchi (Androni-Venezuela) at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 34 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 34 Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) makes some late adjustments. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 34 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) takes his fourth win at the 2012 Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 34 Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) had a comfortable day in yellow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 34 Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 34 Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) has another day in yellow ahead of him. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 34 Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) looks set for overall victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 34 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) wins stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 34 Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) retains his overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 34 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is pleased to have his season up and running. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 34 Jose Serpa (Androni-Venezuela) with some local fans. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) is well-used to post-stage protocol in Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 Androni-Venezuela shepherded Jose Serpa on stage 8. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) wins stage 8 of the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 34 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) bursts clear to victory in Langkawi. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 34 Gianni Savio with his Androni Giocattoli troops on the startline in Pekan awaiting the arrival of their teammate and tour leader Jose Serpa. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 25 of 34 Colombian Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) would have to hit a tree to lose the tour from here! (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 26 of 34 Despite Guardini's stage wins Astana's Valentin Iglinskiy still holds onto a six point lead in the Proton Sprint Points championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 27 of 34 A shy Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) is the leader of the King of the Mountains competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 28 of 34 Astana's Alexandr Dyachenko remains the best placed Asian rider in the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 29 of 34 The stage eight podium (l-r): Harif Saleh (2nd,Terengganu Cycling), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini) and Jacobe Keough (3rd,United Healthcare). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 30 of 34 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) from Italy will be looking to emulate his feats in last year's tour when he won five stages. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 31 of 34 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) is unstoppable so far in the tour when it comes to a bunch sprint. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 32 of 34 That's four for Guardini: Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) takes out his fourth stage of the tour in Chukai. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 33 of 34 The charge to the line in Chukai and the finish to the shortest road stage of the tour at just 100 kilometres. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 34 of 34 Local performers in Pekan go through their routine prior to stage eight of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took his fourth stage win of the 2012 Tour de Langkawi and equalled the record for stage victories at the Malaysian race in the process. José Serpa enjoyed another untroubled day in the yellow jersey of race leader and remains 30 seconds clear of his Androni-Venezuela teammate José Rujano.

Friday belonged to Guardini, however, and on a rainy afternoon in Chukai, the young Italian timed his effort perfectly to rattle off the bunch finish ahead of Salleh Harrif (Terenggau) and Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare). After winning five stages in last year’s event, Guardini’s total haul now comes to nine, and in just two appearances in Malaysia, he has equalled Graeme Brown’s longstanding record.

“I took my fourth win today and I am happy with that,” Guardini said afterwards, although he warned that the quality of Keough’s lead-out would make him a serious threat in the day’s to come.

“Tomorrow I'll try to get another win but now the strongest train is the UnitedHealthcare one," said Guardini.

While the fluorescent jerseys of Farnese-Selle Italia had been very much to the fore during the bunch sprints to date, on Friday, it was UnitedHealthcare who seized the initiative in the finale. In spite of their best efforts, however, the irrepressible Guardini outkicked Keough and Harrif to take the spoils.

Local rider Harrif was pleased to take his best-ever finish at the Tour de Langkawi, and he admitted that he was planning to go one better on home roads on Saturday.

“My second place win today is one of the most valuable experiences,” he said. “If there is a chance I would like to win because I don't want to disappoint the fans in my town. The route tomorrow is near my home and I know all the ins and outs."

The stage was dominated by a five-man breakaway featuring Chin Lung Huang (RTS Racing Team), Shinichi Fukushima (Terengganu), Wijaya Endura (Indonesia National Team), Abbas Saeiditanha (Azad University) and Hao Liu (Max Success Sports). The quintet broke clear after 15km, but with such a short stage on the agenda, the peloton was loathe to allow their gap extend much beyond two minutes.

At the midway point, Farnese Vini-Selle Italia took up the chase, and the Italian squad diligently set about narrowing the gap ahead of the high-speed finale. In the closing kilometres, a strong delegation from UnitedHealthcare made its presence felt at the front of the bunch, but their efforts would ultimately prove to be in vain. Once again, the explosive Guardini simply had too much in the final 200 metres.

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:13:27 2 Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 Jacobe Keough (USA) United Healthcare 4 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 6 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 8 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 9 Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 10 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Barracuda 11 Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare 12 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 14 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 15 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling 16 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team 17 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 18 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 19 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 20 Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 21 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Barracuda 22 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 23 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 24 Valery Valynin (Rus) Rusvelo 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 27 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System 28 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 32 Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 33 Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling 34 Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team 35 Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 36 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 37 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling 38 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Miguel Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 40 Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 41 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 42 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 43 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin Barracuda 44 Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 45 Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 46 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 47 Tesfay Habtemariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 48 Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 49 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team 50 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 51 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team 52 Karl Menzies (Aus) United Healthcare 53 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 54 Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 55 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 56 Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 57 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 58 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 59 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 60 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 61 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team 62 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 63 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli 64 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare 65 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team 66 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 67 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Rusvelo 68 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 69 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 70 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka 71 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 72 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports 73 Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo 74 Serguy Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 75 Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports 76 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 77 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 78 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 79 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:00:21 80 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 81 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 0:00:23 82 Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team 83 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 84 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 86 Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 87 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 88 Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team 89 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Barracuda 90 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:27 91 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 92 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team 93 Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:00:30 94 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:00:33 95 Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 96 Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:00:41 97 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:43 98 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team 99 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin Barracuda 100 Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:00:48 101 Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 102 Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 103 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 104 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 0:01:02 105 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 107 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 108 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare 109 Hilton Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare 110 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 111 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 112 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 113 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:08 114 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:10 115 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:01:16 116 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:02:16 117 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 118 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:02:39 119 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:43

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 15 pts 2 Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 3 Jacobe Keough (USA) United Healthcare 13 4 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 11 6 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 10 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 9 8 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 7 10 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Barracuda 6 11 Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare 5 12 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 13 Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 3 14 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 15 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports 5 pts 2 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 3 3 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 2 4 Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports 5 pts 2 Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team 3 3 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 2 4 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports 3 3 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 2 4 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team 4 pts 2 Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports 2 3 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 1

Team's Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6:40:21 2 Terengganu Cycling Team 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Seoul Cycling 5 United Healthcare 6 Aisan Racing Team 7 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 MTN Qhubeka 9 Garmin Barracuda 10 Malaysia National Team 11 Colnago CSF Inox 12 Champion System 13 New Zealand National Team 14 Azad University Cross Team 15 Rusvelo 16 Androni Giocattoli 17 Team Europcar 0:00:23 18 Indonesia National Team 19 MAX Success Sports 0:00:30 20 Drapac Cycling 0:00:33 21 RTS Racing Team 0:00:44 22 OCBC Singapore 0:01:48

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli 26:51:37 2 Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:30 3 Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 0:00:56 4 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:43 6 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 0:04:15 7 Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:04:23 8 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:28 9 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 0:04:33 10 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:04:44 11 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:05:09 12 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin Barracuda 0:05:17 13 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:05:18 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare 0:06:02 15 Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:13 16 Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:06:14 17 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:06:32 18 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 0:06:33 19 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System 0:06:49 20 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 0:07:03 21 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:14 22 Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:07:25 23 Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:07:35 24 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:08:47 25 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:08:49 26 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:09:22 27 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 0:09:41 28 Serguy Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:10:32 29 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:50 30 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:11:33 31 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka 0:11:53 32 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:12:03 33 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:12 34 Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:12:15 35 Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo 0:12:17 36 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:06 37 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 0:13:19 38 Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:14:07 39 Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:14:17 40 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:14:54 41 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:15:05 42 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:15:30 43 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team 0:15:38 44 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:15:53 45 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:57 46 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Barracuda 0:15:58 47 Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:16:03 48 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:16:28 49 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:16:43 50 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Rusvelo 0:17:00 51 Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:17:06 52 Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:17:25 53 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:18 54 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:18:24 55 Tesfay Habtemariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:18:55 56 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:19:28 57 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 0:19:38 58 Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:19:40 59 Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:20:44 60 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:21:12 61 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:21:17 62 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:21:41 63 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:47 64 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 0:21:56 65 Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:03 66 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 0:23:46 67 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:48 68 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:25:41 69 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:25:56 70 Jacobe Keough (USA) United Healthcare 0:26:37 71 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:27:23 72 Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:27:33 73 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:27:37 74 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 0:27:47 75 Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:28:20 76 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:28:22 77 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:28:50 78 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:29:13 79 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 0:29:21 80 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:22 81 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:29:32 82 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:29:49 83 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:30:02 84 Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare 0:30:06 85 Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:30:44 86 Miguel Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 0:30:52 87 Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:31:09 88 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:32:26 89 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:33:20 90 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:33:35 91 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:33:51 92 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:34:11 93 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:34:19 94 Valery Valynin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:34:23 95 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team 0:34:51 96 Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:35:50 97 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:37:00 98 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:01 99 Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:38:16 100 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 0:38:44 101 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Barracuda 0:38:47 102 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:38:53 103 Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:39:29 104 Karl Menzies (Aus) United Healthcare 0:39:37 105 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:39:41 106 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 0:40:30 107 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:41:03 108 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:41:19 109 Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:41:38 110 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 0:42:02 111 Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports 0:42:55 112 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Barracuda 0:43:34 113 Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:44:05 114 Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:44:26 115 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare 0:46:20 116 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin Barracuda 0:46:40 117 Hilton Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare 0:47:49 118 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:50:45 119 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:51:20

Best Asian Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26:53:57 2 Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:02:03 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 4 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System 0:04:29 5 Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:05:05 6 Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:05:15 7 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:06:27 8 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:30 9 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:09:13 10 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:09:43

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 62 3 Jacobe Keough (USA) United Healthcare 50 4 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Barracuda 47 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 45 6 Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 38 7 Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 36 8 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 36 9 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli 30 10 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 28 11 Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 26 12 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 26 13 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling 25 14 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 24 15 Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team 24 16 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 17 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 24 18 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 23 19 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 23 20 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling 22 21 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 20 22 Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team 20 23 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 17 24 Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 25 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team 15 26 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling 14 27 Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports 13 28 Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 13 29 Serguy Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 13 30 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 13 31 Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 12 32 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 12 33 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 12 34 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 11 35 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 11 36 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox 10 37 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 38 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 8 39 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 8 40 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team 8 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 42 Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System 7 43 Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team 7 44 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 45 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 7 46 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 47 Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 6 48 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 49 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 6 50 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling 6 51 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 6 52 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team 5 53 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 5 54 Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka 5 55 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team 5 56 Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare 5 57 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 58 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin Barracuda 3 59 Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 60 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team 2 61 Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 62 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 1 63 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Barracuda 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli 27 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 24 3 Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 24