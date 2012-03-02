Guardini at it again in Langkawi
Fourth win for Italian who proves too fast for Harrif and Keough
Stage 8: Pekan - Chukai
Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took his fourth stage win of the 2012 Tour de Langkawi and equalled the record for stage victories at the Malaysian race in the process. José Serpa enjoyed another untroubled day in the yellow jersey of race leader and remains 30 seconds clear of his Androni-Venezuela teammate José Rujano.
Friday belonged to Guardini, however, and on a rainy afternoon in Chukai, the young Italian timed his effort perfectly to rattle off the bunch finish ahead of Salleh Harrif (Terenggau) and Jacobe Keough (UnitedHealthcare). After winning five stages in last year’s event, Guardini’s total haul now comes to nine, and in just two appearances in Malaysia, he has equalled Graeme Brown’s longstanding record.
“I took my fourth win today and I am happy with that,” Guardini said afterwards, although he warned that the quality of Keough’s lead-out would make him a serious threat in the day’s to come.
“Tomorrow I'll try to get another win but now the strongest train is the UnitedHealthcare one," said Guardini.
While the fluorescent jerseys of Farnese-Selle Italia had been very much to the fore during the bunch sprints to date, on Friday, it was UnitedHealthcare who seized the initiative in the finale. In spite of their best efforts, however, the irrepressible Guardini outkicked Keough and Harrif to take the spoils.
Local rider Harrif was pleased to take his best-ever finish at the Tour de Langkawi, and he admitted that he was planning to go one better on home roads on Saturday.
“My second place win today is one of the most valuable experiences,” he said. “If there is a chance I would like to win because I don't want to disappoint the fans in my town. The route tomorrow is near my home and I know all the ins and outs."
The stage was dominated by a five-man breakaway featuring Chin Lung Huang (RTS Racing Team), Shinichi Fukushima (Terengganu), Wijaya Endura (Indonesia National Team), Abbas Saeiditanha (Azad University) and Hao Liu (Max Success Sports). The quintet broke clear after 15km, but with such a short stage on the agenda, the peloton was loathe to allow their gap extend much beyond two minutes.
At the midway point, Farnese Vini-Selle Italia took up the chase, and the Italian squad diligently set about narrowing the gap ahead of the high-speed finale. In the closing kilometres, a strong delegation from UnitedHealthcare made its presence felt at the front of the bunch, but their efforts would ultimately prove to be in vain. Once again, the explosive Guardini simply had too much in the final 200 metres.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:13:27
|2
|Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|Jacobe Keough (USA) United Healthcare
|4
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|6
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|8
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|10
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Barracuda
|11
|Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare
|12
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|13
|Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|14
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|15
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|16
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|17
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|18
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|19
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|20
|Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|21
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Barracuda
|22
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|23
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|24
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Rusvelo
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|27
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System
|28
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|32
|Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|33
|Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|34
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|35
|Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|36
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|37
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|38
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Miguel Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|40
|Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|41
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|43
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin Barracuda
|44
|Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|45
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|46
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|47
|Tesfay Habtemariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|48
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|49
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|50
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|51
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|52
|Karl Menzies (Aus) United Healthcare
|53
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|54
|Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|55
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|56
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|58
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|59
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|60
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|62
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|63
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|64
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare
|65
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|66
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|67
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Rusvelo
|68
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|69
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|70
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
|71
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|72
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|73
|Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo
|74
|Serguy Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|75
|Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|76
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|77
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|78
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|79
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:00:21
|80
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|0:00:23
|82
|Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|83
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|84
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|86
|Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|87
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|88
|Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|89
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Barracuda
|90
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:27
|91
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|92
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team
|93
|Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:00:30
|94
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:33
|95
|Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|96
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:00:41
|97
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|98
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|99
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin Barracuda
|100
|Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:00:48
|101
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|102
|Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|103
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|104
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|0:01:02
|105
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|107
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare
|109
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare
|110
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|111
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|112
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|113
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:08
|114
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:10
|115
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:01:16
|116
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:02:16
|117
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|118
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|119
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|15
|pts
|2
|Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Jacobe Keough (USA) United Healthcare
|13
|4
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|11
|6
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|10
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|9
|8
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|7
|10
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Barracuda
|6
|11
|Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare
|5
|12
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|13
|Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|3
|14
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|15
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|5
|pts
|2
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|3
|3
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|2
|4
|Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|5
|pts
|2
|Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|3
|3
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|2
|4
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|3
|3
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|2
|4
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|2
|3
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6:40:21
|2
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Seoul Cycling
|5
|United Healthcare
|6
|Aisan Racing Team
|7
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|MTN Qhubeka
|9
|Garmin Barracuda
|10
|Malaysia National Team
|11
|Colnago CSF Inox
|12
|Champion System
|13
|New Zealand National Team
|14
|Azad University Cross Team
|15
|Rusvelo
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:00:23
|18
|Indonesia National Team
|19
|MAX Success Sports
|0:00:30
|20
|Drapac Cycling
|0:00:33
|21
|RTS Racing Team
|0:00:44
|22
|OCBC Singapore
|0:01:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|26:51:37
|2
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|3
|Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|0:00:56
|4
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|5
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:43
|6
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|0:04:15
|7
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:23
|8
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:28
|9
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:04:33
|10
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:04:44
|11
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:05:09
|12
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin Barracuda
|0:05:17
|13
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:18
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare
|0:06:02
|15
|Yonnatta Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:13
|16
|Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:06:14
|17
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:06:32
|18
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|0:06:33
|19
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System
|0:06:49
|20
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:07:03
|21
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:14
|22
|Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|23
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:07:35
|24
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:08:47
|25
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:08:49
|26
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:09:22
|27
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|0:09:41
|28
|Serguy Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:10:32
|29
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:50
|30
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:11:33
|31
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:11:53
|32
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:12:03
|33
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:12
|34
|Suryadi Dadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:12:15
|35
|Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:12:17
|36
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:06
|37
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|0:13:19
|38
|Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:14:07
|39
|Mat Amin M. Shahrul (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|40
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:14:54
|41
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:15:05
|42
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:15:30
|43
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|0:15:38
|44
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:15:53
|45
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:57
|46
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Barracuda
|0:15:58
|47
|Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:16:03
|48
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:16:28
|49
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:16:43
|50
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:17:00
|51
|Ting Deng (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:17:06
|52
|Agung Ali Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:17:25
|53
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:18
|54
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:18:24
|55
|Tesfay Habtemariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:18:55
|56
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:19:28
|57
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|0:19:38
|58
|Misbah M. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:19:40
|59
|Wijaya Endra (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:20:44
|60
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:21:12
|61
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:21:17
|62
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:21:41
|63
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:47
|64
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|0:21:56
|65
|Alexandre Vinokurov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:03
|66
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|0:23:46
|67
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:48
|68
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:25:41
|69
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:25:56
|70
|Jacobe Keough (USA) United Healthcare
|0:26:37
|71
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:27:23
|72
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:27:33
|73
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:27:37
|74
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|0:27:47
|75
|Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:28:20
|76
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:28:22
|77
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:28:50
|78
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:29:13
|79
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|0:29:21
|80
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:22
|81
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:29:32
|82
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:29:49
|83
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:30:02
|84
|Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare
|0:30:06
|85
|Junbin Kim (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:30:44
|86
|Miguel Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|0:30:52
|87
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:31:09
|88
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:32:26
|89
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:33:20
|90
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:33:35
|91
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:33:51
|92
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:34:11
|93
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:34:19
|94
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:34:23
|95
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University Cross Team
|0:34:51
|96
|Behnam Khalili (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:35:50
|97
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:37:00
|98
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:01
|99
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:38:16
|100
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|0:38:44
|101
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Barracuda
|0:38:47
|102
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:38:53
|103
|Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:39:29
|104
|Karl Menzies (Aus) United Healthcare
|0:39:37
|105
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:39:41
|106
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|0:40:30
|107
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:41:03
|108
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:41:19
|109
|Parno (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:41:38
|110
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|0:42:02
|111
|Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|0:42:55
|112
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Barracuda
|0:43:34
|113
|Wan Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:44:05
|114
|Suk Ho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:44:26
|115
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare
|0:46:20
|116
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin Barracuda
|0:46:40
|117
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare
|0:47:49
|118
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:50:45
|119
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:51:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26:53:57
|2
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:02:03
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|4
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System
|0:04:29
|5
|Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|6
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:05:15
|7
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:06:27
|8
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:30
|9
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:13
|10
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:09:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|62
|3
|Jacobe Keough (USA) United Healthcare
|50
|4
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Barracuda
|47
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|45
|6
|Salleh Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|38
|7
|Jani Tewelde (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|36
|8
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|36
|9
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|10
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|11
|Zainal M. Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|26
|12
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|26
|13
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|25
|14
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|24
|15
|Victor Nino Corridor (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|24
|16
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|17
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|24
|18
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|23
|19
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|23
|20
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|22
|21
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|20
|22
|Hassan Suhardi (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|20
|23
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|17
|24
|Ghader Mizbani (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|25
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|15
|26
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|14
|27
|Hao Liu (Chn) MAX Success Sports
|13
|28
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|29
|Serguy Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|13
|30
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|13
|31
|Ahmad Lutfi M.Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|12
|32
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|33
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|12
|34
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|35
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|36
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago CSF Inox
|10
|37
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|38
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|8
|39
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|8
|40
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|8
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|42
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Champion System
|7
|43
|Freddy Gonzalez (Col) Azad University Cross Team
|7
|44
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|45
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|7
|46
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|47
|Dennis Van Niekerk (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|6
|48
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|49
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|6
|50
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|6
|51
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|6
|52
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|5
|53
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|5
|54
|Jacques J.V. Rensburg (Rsa) MTN Qhubeka
|5
|55
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University Cross Team
|5
|56
|Robert Forster (Ger) United Healthcare
|5
|57
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|58
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin Barracuda
|3
|59
|Mat Senan M. Saufi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|60
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|2
|61
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|62
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|1
|63
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|pts
|2
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|24
|3
|Jose Rujano (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|80:38:52
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:06
|3
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:13:36
|4
|Champion System
|0:13:37
|5
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:18:14
|6
|New Zealand National Team
|0:21:39
|7
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:24:13
|8
|Rusvelo
|0:25:24
|9
|Colnago CSF Inox
|0:28:08
|10
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:29:01
|11
|Garmin Barracuda
|0:30:25
|12
|RTS Racing Team
|0:32:48
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:37:50
|14
|Seoul Cycling
|0:38:16
|15
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:39:20
|16
|MAX Success Sports
|0:41:12
|17
|Malaysia National Team
|0:43:03
|18
|Indonesia National Team
|0:44:16
|19
|Drapac Cycling
|0:46:36
|20
|United Healthcare
|0:52:51
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:56:17
|22
|OCBC Singapore
|1:19:05
