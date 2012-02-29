Trending

Serpa wins on Genting for fourth time

Androni Giocattoli wins battle of wills on queen stage

Image 1 of 42

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) takes the stage ahead of Victor Nino Corridor (Azad University Cross Team) on top of Genting Highlands.

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) takes the stage ahead of Victor Nino Corridor (Azad University Cross Team) on top of Genting Highlands.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 42

Jose Serpa and Androni Giocattoli manager Gianni Savio.

Jose Serpa and Androni Giocattoli manager Gianni Savio.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 42

José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) leads the mountains classification.

José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 42

José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his victory on the Genting Highlands.

José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his victory on the Genting Highlands.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 42

José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) wins atop the Genting Highlands and takes over the leader's jersey.

José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) wins atop the Genting Highlands and takes over the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 42

José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) in the leader's jersey.

José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 42

Androni Giocattoli teammates Jose Serpa and Jose Rujano are now first and second on general classification.

Androni Giocattoli teammates Jose Serpa and Jose Rujano are now first and second on general classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 42

Thumbs up from race leader José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli), with team manager Gianni Savio.

Thumbs up from race leader José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli), with team manager Gianni Savio.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 42

José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) wins the Genting Highlands stage for the fourth time.

José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) wins the Genting Highlands stage for the fourth time.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 42

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) found some wings on the climb up Genting Highlands and landed his second stage win in a row on the tour.

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) found some wings on the climb up Genting Highlands and landed his second stage win in a row on the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 42

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) now leads the King of the Mountains competition.

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) now leads the King of the Mountains competition.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 42

Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) remains in the blue jersey of the sprint points leader.

Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) remains in the blue jersey of the sprint points leader.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 42

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) is the new leader of the 2012 Tour de Langkawi with four stages remaining.

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) is the new leader of the 2012 Tour de Langkawi with four stages remaining.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 42

The peloton pass by some keen locals on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

The peloton pass by some keen locals on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 42

Vantage points weren't hard to find as traffic stopped and overpasses became make-shift grandstands to view the tour from.

Vantage points weren't hard to find as traffic stopped and overpasses became make-shift grandstands to view the tour from.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 42

Traffic once again came to a standstill on the outskirts of Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur as the peloton headed towards the Genting Highlands.

Traffic once again came to a standstill on the outskirts of Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur as the peloton headed towards the Genting Highlands.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 42

Nathan Haas (Garmin Barracuda) leads a small group on the climb up the Genting Highlands.

Nathan Haas (Garmin Barracuda) leads a small group on the climb up the Genting Highlands.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 42

Astana's Alexandr Dyachenko and Androni Giocattoli's Jackson Rodriguez make their way towards the top of Genting Highlands and into some misty weather.

Astana's Alexandr Dyachenko and Androni Giocattoli's Jackson Rodriguez make their way towards the top of Genting Highlands and into some misty weather.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 42

David McCann (RTS Racing) and Qi Pengfei (Max Success Sports) cool down after the climb up the Genting Highlands.

David McCann (RTS Racing) and Qi Pengfei (Max Success Sports) cool down after the climb up the Genting Highlands.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 42

That was tough man: Drapac Cycling teammates Adam Semple (left) and Darren Lapthorne reflect on stage six up the Genting Highlands.

That was tough man: Drapac Cycling teammates Adam Semple (left) and Darren Lapthorne reflect on stage six up the Genting Highlands.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 42

José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) sets the pace on the Genting Highlands.

José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) sets the pace on the Genting Highlands.
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 22 of 42

The leaders make their way to the summit finish of the Genting Highlands.

The leaders make their way to the summit finish of the Genting Highlands.
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 23 of 42

The Tour de Langkawi peloton climbs to the Genting Highlands mountain finish.

The Tour de Langkawi peloton climbs to the Genting Highlands mountain finish.
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 24 of 42

Jose Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) is the new leader of the Tour de Langkawi.

Jose Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) is the new leader of the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 25 of 42

The stage six podium (l-r): Victor Ninno Corridor (2nd,Azad University Cross Team), Jose Serpa (1st,Androni Giocattoli) and Jose Rujano (3rd,Androni Giocattoli).

The stage six podium (l-r): Victor Ninno Corridor (2nd,Azad University Cross Team), Jose Serpa (1st,Androni Giocattoli) and Jose Rujano (3rd,Androni Giocattoli).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 42

Former tour winner Tom Danielson (Garmin Barracuda) is led back to his team car after finishing more than eighteen minutes behind winner Jose Serpa.

Former tour winner Tom Danielson (Garmin Barracuda) is led back to his team car after finishing more than eighteen minutes behind winner Jose Serpa.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 42

Adam Semple brings home the yellow jersey of Drapac Cycling teammate Darren Lapthorne after a difficult time in the saddle for the Australian pair.

Adam Semple brings home the yellow jersey of Drapac Cycling teammate Darren Lapthorne after a difficult time in the saddle for the Australian pair.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 28 of 42

Tour leader Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) doesn't mind getting amongst the thick of it during racing and putting up with the traffic here in Malaysia.

Tour leader Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) doesn't mind getting amongst the thick of it during racing and putting up with the traffic here in Malaysia.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 29 of 42

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) in the tour leader's yellow jersey during stage six.

Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) in the tour leader's yellow jersey during stage six.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 30 of 42

A group of seven riders opened up a break on the peloton in the early kilometres of stage six.

A group of seven riders opened up a break on the peloton in the early kilometres of stage six.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 31 of 42

Drapac Cycling and Androni Giocattoli drive the peloton towards the slopes of the Genting Highlands.

Drapac Cycling and Androni Giocattoli drive the peloton towards the slopes of the Genting Highlands.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 32 of 42

The peloton make their way towards a left-hander bound for the Genting Highlands.

The peloton make their way towards a left-hander bound for the Genting Highlands.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 33 of 42

Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) took the reigns of the race as it headed towards the top of Genting Highlands.

Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) took the reigns of the race as it headed towards the top of Genting Highlands.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 34 of 42

Victor Nino Corridor (Azad University Cross Team) and Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) took over the lead from Rujano and settled down to fight the race out with four kilometres remaining.

Victor Nino Corridor (Azad University Cross Team) and Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) took over the lead from Rujano and settled down to fight the race out with four kilometres remaining.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 35 of 42

Corridor and Serpa (right) had a slight advantage over Rujano closing in on the finish.

Corridor and Serpa (right) had a slight advantage over Rujano closing in on the finish.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 36 of 42

Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) couldn't bridge the gap to the leaders and finished in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) couldn't bridge the gap to the leaders and finished in fourth and fifth places respectively.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 37 of 42

Chaos near the temple for the leading trio with three kilometres to the finish.

Chaos near the temple for the leading trio with three kilometres to the finish.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 38 of 42

Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) gets a helping hand or two as he tries to stay in touch with Corridor and Serpa.

Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) gets a helping hand or two as he tries to stay in touch with Corridor and Serpa.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 39 of 42

Numero uno and straight into the yellow jersey for the powerful Colombian Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli).

Numero uno and straight into the yellow jersey for the powerful Colombian Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 40 of 42

Nathan Haas's (Garmin Barracuda) first attempt at Genting Highlands landed him in fifteenth place.

Nathan Haas's (Garmin Barracuda) first attempt at Genting Highlands landed him in fifteenth place.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 41 of 42

Former tour winner Anthony Charteau (Team Europcar) finished the stage in 31st place.

Former tour winner Anthony Charteau (Team Europcar) finished the stage in 31st place.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 42 of 42

Classification leaders (l-r): Alexsandr Dyachenko, best Asian rider; Jose Serpa, overall leader; Andrea Guardini, points leader

Classification leaders (l-r): Alexsandr Dyachenko, best Asian rider; Jose Serpa, overall leader; Andrea Guardini, points leader
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) has taken Le Tour de Langkawi's queen stage on Genting for a fourth time in his career on Wednesday, following previous wins in 2006, 2007 and 2009. The Colombian overcame a two-way battle for the lead over the final five kilometres of the steep 1679 metre climb, against countryman Victor Nino Corredor (Azad University) with Serpa only moving to the front with around 400 metres left to race. José Rujano Guillen (Androni Giocattoli) was third by some distance.

Related Articles

Serpa closes in on Le Tour de Langkawi victory

Overnight general classification leader Drapac's Darren Lapthorne lost enough time to be stripped of his yellow jersey with Serpa now seemingly destined to become the first two-time winner of the Malaysian race.

How it unfolded:

There were attacks from the gun on this 6th stage, with six riders getting clear after 1.6 kilometres, only to be brought back just as quickly by an aggressive chase led by Farnese Vini-Selle Italia.

At kilometre seven, Assan Bazayev (Astana Pro Team), Valerey Valynin (RusVelo), Alireza Haghi (Azad University), James Williamson (New Zealand), Rizuan Zainal (Malaysia), Sea Keong Loh (OCBC Singapore and Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago – CSF Inox) escaped and were quickly able to get away to a lead of 4:55 over the peloton with a quarter of the stage completed on the 108km stage.

Shortly after Rizuan took his second sprint of the day at Gombak (63.6km) the gap began to fall with Valynin the first man dropped from the group while Androni-Venezuela took charge at the front of the peloton. With 25 kms left to race, Rizuan fell back to the main bunch and the breakaway’s advantage tumbling.

Loh was the next man to go at the base of the Genting climb while reports were that overnight general classification leader Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) was in difficulty and that Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) was again suffering and dropped.

Colbrelli, Bazayev and Williamson maintained a narrow advantage over the chase bunch, with the Italian Colbrelli the next to go. Rujano was the first to initiate an attack from the peloton, cutting the pair of escapees lead to just 58 seconds and with 15kms remaining, Rujano, Serpa, Nino and Carlos José Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli) found themselves at the head of the race.

Next ensued a battle between Androni and Azad with Rujano leading the charge in attempting to isolate Nino. With Rujano doing the early work on the climb, it was up to Serpa to come to the fore just prior to the 6km to go mark before being joined by Nino.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3:09:37
2Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University0:00:02
3José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:46
4Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:32
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:53
6Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
7Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:03:25
8Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:03:26
9Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:28
10Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:03:35
11Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:03:51
12Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:04
13Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:19
14Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand0:04:29
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:41
16Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:05:06
17Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:15
18Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
19Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:17
20Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:05:29
21Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System0:05:47
22Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System0:05:51
23Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:06:19
24Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand0:06:21
25Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:06:49
26Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
27Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:07:47
28Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
29Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:07
30Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia0:08:33
31Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:44
32Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:56
33Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University0:10:07
34Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:10:13
35Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:10:18
36Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
37Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:42
38Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:55
39Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
40Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
41Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo0:11:18
42Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:57
43Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:12:02
44Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:12:22
45Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia0:12:28
46James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand0:12:29
47Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:12:52
48Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:06
49Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia0:13:26
50Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University0:13:47
51Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
52Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:14:00
53Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo0:14:14
54Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:14:35
55Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University0:14:55
56Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
57David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team0:14:57
58Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac0:15:01
59Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
60Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:15:08
61Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:15:26
62Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia0:16:11
63Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:16:20
64Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:16:42
65Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University0:17:04
66Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
67Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:17:10
68Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:17:18
70Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:18:02
72Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:18:13
73Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac0:18:17
74Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
75Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:23
76Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:19:11
77Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
78Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia0:19:28
79Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
80Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:20:33
81Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:20:34
82Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:20:50
83Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System0:20:55
84Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:02
85Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
86Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:23:20
87Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
88Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:23:24
89Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
90Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
91Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
92Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
93Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
94Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:23:53
95Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:24:50
96Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:15
97Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia0:25:56
98Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini0:26:02
99Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:26:27
100David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:26:41
101Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:26:55
102Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:27:11
103Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System0:27:12
104Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
105Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
106Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
107Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
108Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University
109Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
110Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
111Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini
112Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
113Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
114Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
115Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia
116Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
117Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:17
118Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac0:27:18
119Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac0:27:26
120Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team0:28:19
121Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System0:31:06
122Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia0:34:22
123Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:37:38

Sprint 1: Coalfields
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia5pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore3
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
4Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University1

Sprint 2: Paya Jaras
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5pts
2Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia3
3Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University2
4Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore1

Sprint 3: Gombak
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia5pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
3Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University2
4Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore1

KOM HC: Gentng
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli25pts
2Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University20
3José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
4Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
6Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
7Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini6
8Chris Butler (USA) Champion System5
9Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
10Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
11Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team2
12Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

KOM Cat 4: Puncak Alam
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand4pts
2Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore2
3Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli9:32:30
2Champion System0:11:25
3MTN Qhubeka0:13:12
4Astana Pro Team0:13:16
5Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:17:32
6New Zealand National Team0:19:40
7Azad University Cross Team0:20:17
8Garmin Barracuda0:23:38
9Terengganu Cycling Team0:24:06
10Rusvelo0:24:11
11RTS Racing Team0:26:49
12Colnago CSF Inox0:27:12
13Seoul Cycling0:32:50
14MAX Success Sports0:34:44
15Indonesia National Team0:35:05
16Aisan Racing Team0:35:58
17Malaysia National Team0:37:23
18Team Europcar0:38:39
19Drapac Cycling0:44:40
20OCBC Singapore0:46:51
21United Healthcare0:48:24
22Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:53:00

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli20:11:11
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:30
3Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University0:00:56
4Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:43
6Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:15
7Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:23
8Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:28
9Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:04:33
10Chris Butler (USA) Champion System0:05:09
11Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:05:17
12Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:05:18
13Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:53
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:02
15Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System0:06:10
16Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:13
17Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand0:06:14
18Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:06:21
19Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:06:32
20Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System0:06:49
21Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:25
22Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:07:35
23Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:07:47
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:29
25Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:08:32
26Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:08:47
27Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand0:09:22
28Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:50
29Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:33
30Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:11:37
31Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia0:11:52
32Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka0:11:53
33Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:04
34Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo0:12:17
35Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo0:12:18
36Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University0:12:23
37Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:13:12
38Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac0:14:03
39Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia0:14:07
40Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:14:17
41Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:14:56
42Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:15:26
43Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:15:30
44Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:34
45Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda0:15:37
46Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University0:15:38
47Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia0:16:03
48Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac0:16:28
49Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports0:16:36
50Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:16:47
51Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo0:17:00
52Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia0:17:25
53Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:17:56
54Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:18:24
55Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:18:45
56Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:18:55
57Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:19:38
58Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia0:19:40
59Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:58
60Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia0:20:25
61David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team0:20:51
62Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:20:54
63Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:37
64Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:16
65Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac0:23:05
66Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:23:16
67Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System0:23:46
68Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:30
69James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand0:25:41
70Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:25:56
71Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team0:26:14
72Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini0:26:21
73Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:26:48
74Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports0:26:52
75Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia0:27:10
76Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:27:47
77Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:27:59
78Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:28:20
79Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand0:28:53
80Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:29:20
81Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University0:29:21
82Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:22
83Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:29:30
84Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:29:49
85Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:30:08
86Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:30:46
87Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University0:30:52
88Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:31:20
89Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:32:26
90Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:32:36
91Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar0:33:27
92Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini0:33:52
93Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini0:33:55
94Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo0:34:23
95Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University0:34:24
96Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:25
97Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
98Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:35:50
99Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:37:00
100Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:37:14
101Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia0:38:18
102Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:38:47
103Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac0:38:53
104Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:39:07
105Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:39:39
106Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:39:41
107Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:39:42
108Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac0:39:47
109Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:40:09
110Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System0:40:34
111Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia0:41:15
112Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia0:41:21
113Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:43:03
114Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:43:32
115Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team0:43:38
116David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:44:14
117Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore0:44:22
118Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:45:09
119Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:45:18
120Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:46:47
121Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System0:48:47
122Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand0:49:05
123Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team0:49:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini45pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox36
3Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team36
4Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling36
5Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System36
6Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli30
7Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka29
8Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda25
9Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team24
10Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University24
11Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team24
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini24
13Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia23
14Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar21
15Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore20
16Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team18
17James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand17
18Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team16
19Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand15
20Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team14
21Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac14
22Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac14
23Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team14
24José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli13
25Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
26Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia12
27Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli11
28Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar11
29Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
30Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
31Chris Butler (USA) Champion System8
32Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
33Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand8
34Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University8
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
36Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System7
37Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University7
38Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team7
39Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team7
40Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team7
41Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka6
42Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team6
43Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac6
44Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team5
45Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia5
46Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda3
47Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team3
48Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand2
49Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System1
50Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda1
51Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli27pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini24
3José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli24
4Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli60:37:34
2Astana Pro Team0:13:37
3Champion System0:13:41
4MTN Qhubeka0:15:12
5Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:18:25
6New Zealand National Team0:23:08
7Azad University Cross Team0:24:13
8Rusvelo0:27:06
9Terengganu Cycling Team0:29:08
10Colnago CSF Inox0:29:50
11Garmin Barracuda0:31:58
12RTS Racing Team0:32:04
13Seoul Cycling0:40:02
14MAX Success Sports0:40:42
15Team Europcar0:40:47
16Aisan Racing Team0:40:53
17Indonesia National Team0:43:57
18Malaysia National Team0:44:34
19Drapac Cycling0:47:45
20United Healthcare0:53:02
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:56:28
22OCBC Singapore1:18:13

Latest on Cyclingnews