Image 1 of 42 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) takes the stage ahead of Victor Nino Corridor (Azad University Cross Team) on top of Genting Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 42 Jose Serpa and Androni Giocattoli manager Gianni Savio. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 42 José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his victory on the Genting Highlands. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 42 José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) wins atop the Genting Highlands and takes over the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 42 José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 42 Androni Giocattoli teammates Jose Serpa and Jose Rujano are now first and second on general classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 42 Thumbs up from race leader José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli), with team manager Gianni Savio. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 42 José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) wins the Genting Highlands stage for the fourth time. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 42 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) found some wings on the climb up Genting Highlands and landed his second stage win in a row on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 42 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) now leads the King of the Mountains competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 42 Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) remains in the blue jersey of the sprint points leader. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 42 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) is the new leader of the 2012 Tour de Langkawi with four stages remaining. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 42 The peloton pass by some keen locals on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 42 Vantage points weren't hard to find as traffic stopped and overpasses became make-shift grandstands to view the tour from. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 42 Traffic once again came to a standstill on the outskirts of Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur as the peloton headed towards the Genting Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 42 Nathan Haas (Garmin Barracuda) leads a small group on the climb up the Genting Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 42 Astana's Alexandr Dyachenko and Androni Giocattoli's Jackson Rodriguez make their way towards the top of Genting Highlands and into some misty weather. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 42 David McCann (RTS Racing) and Qi Pengfei (Max Success Sports) cool down after the climb up the Genting Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 42 That was tough man: Drapac Cycling teammates Adam Semple (left) and Darren Lapthorne reflect on stage six up the Genting Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 42 José Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) sets the pace on the Genting Highlands. (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 22 of 42 The leaders make their way to the summit finish of the Genting Highlands. (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 23 of 42 The Tour de Langkawi peloton climbs to the Genting Highlands mountain finish. (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 24 of 42 Jose Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli) is the new leader of the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 25 of 42 The stage six podium (l-r): Victor Ninno Corridor (2nd,Azad University Cross Team), Jose Serpa (1st,Androni Giocattoli) and Jose Rujano (3rd,Androni Giocattoli). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 26 of 42 Former tour winner Tom Danielson (Garmin Barracuda) is led back to his team car after finishing more than eighteen minutes behind winner Jose Serpa. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 27 of 42 Adam Semple brings home the yellow jersey of Drapac Cycling teammate Darren Lapthorne after a difficult time in the saddle for the Australian pair. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 28 of 42 Tour leader Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) doesn't mind getting amongst the thick of it during racing and putting up with the traffic here in Malaysia. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 29 of 42 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Cycling) in the tour leader's yellow jersey during stage six. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 30 of 42 A group of seven riders opened up a break on the peloton in the early kilometres of stage six. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 31 of 42 Drapac Cycling and Androni Giocattoli drive the peloton towards the slopes of the Genting Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 32 of 42 The peloton make their way towards a left-hander bound for the Genting Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 33 of 42 Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) took the reigns of the race as it headed towards the top of Genting Highlands. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 34 of 42 Victor Nino Corridor (Azad University Cross Team) and Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) took over the lead from Rujano and settled down to fight the race out with four kilometres remaining. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 35 of 42 Corridor and Serpa (right) had a slight advantage over Rujano closing in on the finish. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 36 of 42 Alexandr Dyachenko (Astana) and Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) couldn't bridge the gap to the leaders and finished in fourth and fifth places respectively. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 37 of 42 Chaos near the temple for the leading trio with three kilometres to the finish. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 38 of 42 Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) gets a helping hand or two as he tries to stay in touch with Corridor and Serpa. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 39 of 42 Numero uno and straight into the yellow jersey for the powerful Colombian Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 40 of 42 Nathan Haas's (Garmin Barracuda) first attempt at Genting Highlands landed him in fifteenth place. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 41 of 42 Former tour winner Anthony Charteau (Team Europcar) finished the stage in 31st place. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 42 of 42 Classification leaders (l-r): Alexsandr Dyachenko, best Asian rider; Jose Serpa, overall leader; Andrea Guardini, points leader (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) has taken Le Tour de Langkawi's queen stage on Genting for a fourth time in his career on Wednesday, following previous wins in 2006, 2007 and 2009. The Colombian overcame a two-way battle for the lead over the final five kilometres of the steep 1679 metre climb, against countryman Victor Nino Corredor (Azad University) with Serpa only moving to the front with around 400 metres left to race. José Rujano Guillen (Androni Giocattoli) was third by some distance.

Related Articles Serpa closes in on Le Tour de Langkawi victory

Overnight general classification leader Drapac's Darren Lapthorne lost enough time to be stripped of his yellow jersey with Serpa now seemingly destined to become the first two-time winner of the Malaysian race.

How it unfolded:

There were attacks from the gun on this 6th stage, with six riders getting clear after 1.6 kilometres, only to be brought back just as quickly by an aggressive chase led by Farnese Vini-Selle Italia.

At kilometre seven, Assan Bazayev (Astana Pro Team), Valerey Valynin (RusVelo), Alireza Haghi (Azad University), James Williamson (New Zealand), Rizuan Zainal (Malaysia), Sea Keong Loh (OCBC Singapore and Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago – CSF Inox) escaped and were quickly able to get away to a lead of 4:55 over the peloton with a quarter of the stage completed on the 108km stage.

Shortly after Rizuan took his second sprint of the day at Gombak (63.6km) the gap began to fall with Valynin the first man dropped from the group while Androni-Venezuela took charge at the front of the peloton. With 25 kms left to race, Rizuan fell back to the main bunch and the breakaway’s advantage tumbling.

Loh was the next man to go at the base of the Genting climb while reports were that overnight general classification leader Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) was in difficulty and that Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) was again suffering and dropped.

Colbrelli, Bazayev and Williamson maintained a narrow advantage over the chase bunch, with the Italian Colbrelli the next to go. Rujano was the first to initiate an attack from the peloton, cutting the pair of escapees lead to just 58 seconds and with 15kms remaining, Rujano, Serpa, Nino and Carlos José Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli) found themselves at the head of the race.

Next ensued a battle between Androni and Azad with Rujano leading the charge in attempting to isolate Nino. With Rujano doing the early work on the climb, it was up to Serpa to come to the fore just prior to the 6km to go mark before being joined by Nino.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3:09:37 2 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 0:00:02 3 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:46 4 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:32 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:53 6 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:03:25 8 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:03:26 9 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:28 10 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:03:35 11 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:03:51 12 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:04:04 13 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:19 14 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand 0:04:29 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:41 16 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:05:06 17 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:15 18 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 19 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:17 20 Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:05:29 21 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 0:05:47 22 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 0:05:51 23 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:06:19 24 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand 0:06:21 25 Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:06:49 26 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 27 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:07:47 28 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka 29 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:07 30 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia 0:08:33 31 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:44 32 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:56 33 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University 0:10:07 34 Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 0:10:13 35 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:10:18 36 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 37 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:10:42 38 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:55 39 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 40 Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports 41 Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo 0:11:18 42 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:57 43 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:12:02 44 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:12:22 45 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 0:12:28 46 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 0:12:29 47 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:12:52 48 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:06 49 Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia 0:13:26 50 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University 0:13:47 51 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 52 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:14:00 53 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 0:14:14 54 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:14:35 55 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 0:14:55 56 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 57 David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team 0:14:57 58 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 0:15:01 59 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 60 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:15:08 61 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:15:26 62 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia 0:16:11 63 Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:16:20 64 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:16:42 65 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University 0:17:04 66 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 67 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:17:10 68 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:17:18 70 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:18:02 72 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:18:13 73 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 0:18:17 74 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 75 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:23 76 Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 0:19:11 77 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 78 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia 0:19:28 79 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:20:33 81 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:20:34 82 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:20:50 83 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 0:20:55 84 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:02 85 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:23:20 87 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 88 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:24 89 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 90 Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 92 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 93 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 94 Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:23:53 95 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:24:50 96 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:15 97 Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia 0:25:56 98 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:26:02 99 Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:26:27 100 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:26:41 101 Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:26:55 102 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:27:11 103 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 0:27:12 104 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 105 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini 106 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 107 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini 108 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University 109 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 110 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand 111 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini 112 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 113 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 114 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 115 Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia 116 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand 117 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:17 118 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 0:27:18 119 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac 0:27:26 120 Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team 0:28:19 121 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 0:31:06 122 Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia 0:34:22 123 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:37:38

Sprint 1: Coalfields # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 5 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 3 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 4 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University 1

Sprint 2: Paya Jaras # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 3 3 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University 2 4 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 1

Sprint 3: Gombak # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 5 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 3 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University 2 4 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 1

KOM HC: Gentng # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 25 pts 2 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 20 3 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 4 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 6 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 7 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 6 8 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 5 9 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 11 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 2 12 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

KOM Cat 4: Puncak Alam # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 4 pts 2 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 2 3 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Androni Giocattoli 9:32:30 2 Champion System 0:11:25 3 MTN Qhubeka 0:13:12 4 Astana Pro Team 0:13:16 5 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:17:32 6 New Zealand National Team 0:19:40 7 Azad University Cross Team 0:20:17 8 Garmin Barracuda 0:23:38 9 Terengganu Cycling Team 0:24:06 10 Rusvelo 0:24:11 11 RTS Racing Team 0:26:49 12 Colnago CSF Inox 0:27:12 13 Seoul Cycling 0:32:50 14 MAX Success Sports 0:34:44 15 Indonesia National Team 0:35:05 16 Aisan Racing Team 0:35:58 17 Malaysia National Team 0:37:23 18 Team Europcar 0:38:39 19 Drapac Cycling 0:44:40 20 OCBC Singapore 0:46:51 21 United Healthcare 0:48:24 22 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:53:00

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 20:11:11 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:30 3 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 0:00:56 4 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:43 6 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:15 7 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:04:23 8 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:28 9 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:04:33 10 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 0:05:09 11 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:05:17 12 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:05:18 13 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:53 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:02 15 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 0:06:10 16 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:13 17 Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand 0:06:14 18 Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:06:21 19 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 0:06:32 20 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 0:06:49 21 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:07:25 22 Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:07:35 23 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:07:47 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:29 25 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:08:32 26 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:08:47 27 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand 0:09:22 28 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:50 29 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:33 30 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:11:37 31 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia 0:11:52 32 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka 0:11:53 33 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:04 34 Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo 0:12:17 35 Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo 0:12:18 36 Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University 0:12:23 37 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:13:12 38 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 0:14:03 39 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 0:14:07 40 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:14:17 41 Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:14:56 42 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:15:26 43 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:15:30 44 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:34 45 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 0:15:37 46 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University 0:15:38 47 Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia 0:16:03 48 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 0:16:28 49 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:16:36 50 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:16:47 51 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo 0:17:00 52 Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia 0:17:25 53 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:17:56 54 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:18:24 55 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:18:45 56 Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:18:55 57 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:19:38 58 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 0:19:40 59 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:58 60 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia 0:20:25 61 David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team 0:20:51 62 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:20:54 63 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:37 64 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:16 65 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 0:23:05 66 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:23:16 67 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System 0:23:46 68 Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:30 69 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 0:25:41 70 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:25:56 71 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:26:14 72 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:26:21 73 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:26:48 74 Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:26:52 75 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia 0:27:10 76 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:27:47 77 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:27:59 78 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 0:28:20 79 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand 0:28:53 80 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:29:20 81 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University 0:29:21 82 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:22 83 Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:29:30 84 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:29:49 85 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:30:08 86 Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:30:46 87 Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 0:30:52 88 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:31:20 89 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:32:26 90 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:32:36 91 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 0:33:27 92 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:33:52 93 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini 0:33:55 94 Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo 0:34:23 95 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University 0:34:24 96 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:25 97 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 98 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:35:50 99 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:37:00 100 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:37:14 101 Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia 0:38:18 102 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:38:47 103 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac 0:38:53 104 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:39:07 105 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:39:39 106 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:39:41 107 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:39:42 108 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 0:39:47 109 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:40:09 110 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 0:40:34 111 Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia 0:41:15 112 Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia 0:41:21 113 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:43:03 114 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:43:32 115 Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 0:43:38 116 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:44:14 117 Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore 0:44:22 118 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:45:09 119 Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:45:18 120 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:46:47 121 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 0:48:47 122 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand 0:49:05 123 Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team 0:49:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini 45 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 36 3 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 36 4 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 36 5 Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System 36 6 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 30 7 Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 29 8 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 25 9 Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 24 10 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 24 11 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 24 13 Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 23 14 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 21 15 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 20 16 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team 18 17 James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand 17 18 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 16 19 Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand 15 20 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 14 21 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 14 22 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac 14 23 Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 14 24 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 13 25 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 26 Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia 12 27 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 11 28 Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 11 29 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 30 Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 31 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System 8 32 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 33 Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand 8 34 Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University 8 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 36 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System 7 37 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University 7 38 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 39 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team 7 40 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 7 41 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 6 42 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 6 43 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 6 44 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 5 45 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 5 46 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 3 47 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 3 48 Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand 2 49 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System 1 50 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 1 51 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 27 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini 24 3 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 24 4 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University 21