Serpa wins on Genting for fourth time
Androni Giocattoli wins battle of wills on queen stage
Stage 6: Proton Shah Alam - Genting Highlands
José Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) has taken Le Tour de Langkawi's queen stage on Genting for a fourth time in his career on Wednesday, following previous wins in 2006, 2007 and 2009. The Colombian overcame a two-way battle for the lead over the final five kilometres of the steep 1679 metre climb, against countryman Victor Nino Corredor (Azad University) with Serpa only moving to the front with around 400 metres left to race. José Rujano Guillen (Androni Giocattoli) was third by some distance.
Overnight general classification leader Drapac's Darren Lapthorne lost enough time to be stripped of his yellow jersey with Serpa now seemingly destined to become the first two-time winner of the Malaysian race.
How it unfolded:
There were attacks from the gun on this 6th stage, with six riders getting clear after 1.6 kilometres, only to be brought back just as quickly by an aggressive chase led by Farnese Vini-Selle Italia.
At kilometre seven, Assan Bazayev (Astana Pro Team), Valerey Valynin (RusVelo), Alireza Haghi (Azad University), James Williamson (New Zealand), Rizuan Zainal (Malaysia), Sea Keong Loh (OCBC Singapore and Sonny Colbrelli (Colnago – CSF Inox) escaped and were quickly able to get away to a lead of 4:55 over the peloton with a quarter of the stage completed on the 108km stage.
Shortly after Rizuan took his second sprint of the day at Gombak (63.6km) the gap began to fall with Valynin the first man dropped from the group while Androni-Venezuela took charge at the front of the peloton. With 25 kms left to race, Rizuan fell back to the main bunch and the breakaway’s advantage tumbling.
Loh was the next man to go at the base of the Genting climb while reports were that overnight general classification leader Darren Lapthorne (Drapac) was in difficulty and that Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) was again suffering and dropped.
Colbrelli, Bazayev and Williamson maintained a narrow advantage over the chase bunch, with the Italian Colbrelli the next to go. Rujano was the first to initiate an attack from the peloton, cutting the pair of escapees lead to just 58 seconds and with 15kms remaining, Rujano, Serpa, Nino and Carlos José Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli) found themselves at the head of the race.
Next ensued a battle between Androni and Azad with Rujano leading the charge in attempting to isolate Nino. With Rujano doing the early work on the climb, it was up to Serpa to come to the fore just prior to the 6km to go mark before being joined by Nino.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3:09:37
|2
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|0:00:02
|3
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:46
|4
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:32
|5
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:53
|6
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:03:25
|8
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:03:26
|9
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:28
|10
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:03:35
|11
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:51
|12
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:04
|13
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:19
|14
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
|0:04:29
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:41
|16
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|17
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:15
|18
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:17
|20
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:05:29
|21
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|0:05:47
|22
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|0:05:51
|23
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:19
|24
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|0:06:21
|25
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:06:49
|26
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|27
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:07:47
|28
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
|29
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:07
|30
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia
|0:08:33
|31
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:44
|32
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:56
|33
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University
|0:10:07
|34
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:10:13
|35
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:10:18
|36
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|37
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:42
|38
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:55
|39
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|40
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|41
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:11:18
|42
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:11:57
|43
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:12:02
|44
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:12:22
|45
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|0:12:28
|46
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:12:29
|47
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:12:52
|48
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:06
|49
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:13:26
|50
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|0:13:47
|51
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|52
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:14:00
|53
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:14:14
|54
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:14:35
|55
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|0:14:55
|56
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|57
|David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|0:14:57
|58
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|0:15:01
|59
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|60
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:15:08
|61
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:15:26
|62
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia
|0:16:11
|63
|Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:16:20
|64
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:16:42
|65
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|0:17:04
|66
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|67
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:17:10
|68
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:17:18
|70
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:18:02
|72
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:18:13
|73
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|0:18:17
|74
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|75
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:23
|76
|Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:19:11
|77
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|78
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
|0:19:28
|79
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:20:33
|81
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:20:34
|82
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:20:50
|83
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|0:20:55
|84
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:02
|85
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:23:20
|87
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|88
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:23:24
|89
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|90
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|92
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|93
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|94
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:23:53
|95
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:24:50
|96
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:15
|97
|Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia
|0:25:56
|98
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:26:02
|99
|Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:26:27
|100
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:26:41
|101
|Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:26:55
|102
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:27:11
|103
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|0:27:12
|104
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|105
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|106
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|107
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|108
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University
|109
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|110
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
|111
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini
|112
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|113
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|114
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|115
|Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia
|116
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
|117
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:27:17
|118
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|0:27:18
|119
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac
|0:27:26
|120
|Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|0:28:19
|121
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|0:31:06
|122
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:34:22
|123
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:37:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|3
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|4
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|3
|3
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|2
|4
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|3
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|2
|4
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|pts
|2
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|20
|3
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|4
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|5
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|6
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|7
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|6
|8
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|5
|9
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|11
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|2
|12
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|4
|pts
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|2
|3
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|9:32:30
|2
|Champion System
|0:11:25
|3
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:13:12
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:16
|5
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:17:32
|6
|New Zealand National Team
|0:19:40
|7
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:20:17
|8
|Garmin Barracuda
|0:23:38
|9
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:24:06
|10
|Rusvelo
|0:24:11
|11
|RTS Racing Team
|0:26:49
|12
|Colnago CSF Inox
|0:27:12
|13
|Seoul Cycling
|0:32:50
|14
|MAX Success Sports
|0:34:44
|15
|Indonesia National Team
|0:35:05
|16
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:35:58
|17
|Malaysia National Team
|0:37:23
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:38:39
|19
|Drapac Cycling
|0:44:40
|20
|OCBC Singapore
|0:46:51
|21
|United Healthcare
|0:48:24
|22
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:53:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|20:11:11
|2
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|3
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|0:00:56
|4
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|5
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:43
|6
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:15
|7
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:23
|8
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:28
|9
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:04:33
|10
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|0:05:09
|11
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:05:17
|12
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:18
|13
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:53
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:02
|15
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|0:06:10
|16
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:13
|17
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) New Zealand
|0:06:14
|18
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:06:21
|19
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:32
|20
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|0:06:49
|21
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|22
|Hossein Askari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:07:35
|23
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:07:47
|24
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:29
|25
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:08:32
|26
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:08:47
|27
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
|0:09:22
|28
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:50
|29
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:33
|30
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:11:37
|31
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia
|0:11:52
|32
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka
|0:11:53
|33
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:04
|34
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:12:17
|35
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:12:18
|36
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Iri) Azad University
|0:12:23
|37
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:13:12
|38
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|0:14:03
|39
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|0:14:07
|40
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|41
|Seung Kwon Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:14:56
|42
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:15:26
|43
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:15:30
|44
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:34
|45
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:15:37
|46
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|0:15:38
|47
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia
|0:16:03
|48
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|0:16:28
|49
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:16:36
|50
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:16:47
|51
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:17:00
|52
|Agung Sahbana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:17:25
|53
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:17:56
|54
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:18:24
|55
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:18:45
|56
|Tesfai Habtariam (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:18:55
|57
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:19:38
|58
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|0:19:40
|59
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:58
|60
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia
|0:20:25
|61
|David Mccann (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|0:20:51
|62
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:20:54
|63
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:37
|64
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:16
|65
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|0:23:05
|66
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:23:16
|67
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Champion System
|0:23:46
|68
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:30
|69
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:25:41
|70
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:25:56
|71
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:26:14
|72
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:26:21
|73
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:26:48
|74
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:26:52
|75
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
|0:27:10
|76
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:27:47
|77
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:27:59
|78
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:28:20
|79
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
|0:28:53
|80
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:29:20
|81
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|0:29:21
|82
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:22
|83
|Won Jae Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:29:30
|84
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:29:49
|85
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:30:08
|86
|Kyoung Ho Park (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:30:46
|87
|Miguel Angel Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|0:30:52
|88
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:31:20
|89
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:32:26
|90
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|0:32:36
|91
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:33:27
|92
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:33:52
|93
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini
|0:33:55
|94
|Valerey Valynin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:34:23
|95
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Azad University
|0:34:24
|96
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:25
|97
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|98
|Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:35:50
|99
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:37:00
|100
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:37:14
|101
|Arin Iswana (Ina) Indonesia
|0:38:18
|102
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:38:47
|103
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac
|0:38:53
|104
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:39:07
|105
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:39:39
|106
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:39:41
|107
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:39:42
|108
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|0:39:47
|109
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:40:09
|110
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|0:40:34
|111
|Parno Parno (Ina) Indonesia
|0:41:15
|112
|Iwan Setiawan (Ina) Indonesia
|0:41:21
|113
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:43:03
|114
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:43:32
|115
|Sukho Kang (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|0:43:38
|116
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:44:14
|117
|Nicholas Francesco Squillari (Aus) OCBC Singapore
|0:44:22
|118
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:45:09
|119
|Adrian Hegevary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:45:18
|120
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:46:47
|121
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|0:48:47
|122
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
|0:49:05
|123
|Martin Irvine (Ire) RTS Racing Team
|0:49:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|45
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|36
|3
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|36
|4
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|36
|5
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Champion System
|36
|6
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|7
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|29
|8
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|25
|9
|Harrif Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|24
|10
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|24
|11
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|12
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|24
|13
|Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|23
|14
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|15
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|20
|16
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|17
|James Williamson (NZl) New Zealand
|17
|18
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|16
|19
|Louis Crosby (NZl) New Zealand
|15
|20
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|14
|21
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|14
|22
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac
|14
|23
|Hossein Nateghi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|14
|24
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|25
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|26
|Muhammad Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi (Mas) Malaysia
|12
|27
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|28
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|29
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|30
|Ramin Maleki Mizan (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10
|31
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System
|8
|32
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|33
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|34
|Alireza Haghi (Iri) Azad University
|8
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|36
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System
|7
|37
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) Azad University
|7
|38
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|39
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling Team
|7
|40
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|7
|41
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|6
|42
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|6
|43
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|6
|44
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|5
|45
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|46
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|3
|47
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|3
|48
|Michael Torckler (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|49
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System
|1
|50
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|1
|51
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|pts
|2
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini
|24
|3
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|4
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) Azad University
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|60:37:34
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:37
|3
|Champion System
|0:13:41
|4
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:15:12
|5
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:18:25
|6
|New Zealand National Team
|0:23:08
|7
|Azad University Cross Team
|0:24:13
|8
|Rusvelo
|0:27:06
|9
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:29:08
|10
|Colnago CSF Inox
|0:29:50
|11
|Garmin Barracuda
|0:31:58
|12
|RTS Racing Team
|0:32:04
|13
|Seoul Cycling
|0:40:02
|14
|MAX Success Sports
|0:40:42
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:40:47
|16
|Aisan Racing Team
|0:40:53
|17
|Indonesia National Team
|0:43:57
|18
|Malaysia National Team
|0:44:34
|19
|Drapac Cycling
|0:47:45
|20
|United Healthcare
|0:53:02
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:56:28
|22
|OCBC Singapore
|1:18:13
