Felipe Orts wins Nacht van Woerden, ending Lars van der Haar's 10-year winning streak

Spanish rider soloes to victory under the lights ahead of Pim Ronhaar and Jente Michels

Spanish Felipe Orts Lloret pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite race of the Exact Cross, stage 1 (out of 7) in the Exact Cross cyclocross competition, in Meulebeke, on Saturday 04 October 2025. BELGA PHOTO MAARTEN STRAETEMANS (Photo by MAARTEN STRAETEMANS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Orts took the win in Woerden (Image credit: Getty Images)
Spain's Felipe Orts (Ridley Racing Team) soloed to victory at the Nacht van Woerden, becoming the first rider other than Lars van der Haar to win the race since 2014.

The Dutch rider has won the last eight editions of the race, which is held in the dark and under the lights in Woerden as a standalone CX event, but his reign ended as he only managed to finish fifth on Tuesday evening.

