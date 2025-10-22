Felipe Orts wins Nacht van Woerden, ending Lars van der Haar's 10-year winning streak

Orts took the win in Woerden

Spain's Felipe Orts (Ridley Racing Team) soloed to victory at the Nacht van Woerden, becoming the first rider other than Lars van der Haar to win the race since 2014.

The Dutch rider has won the last eight editions of the race, which is held in the dark and under the lights in Woerden as a standalone CX event, but his reign ended as he only managed to finish fifth on Tuesday evening.

Instead, Orts went away with Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Glowi Lions) early in the race, and the pair were never chased down, with the Spaniard going solo in the finale to win the race.

Ronhaar held on for second, with Jente Michels (Alpecin-Deceuninck) completing the podium in third.

The cyclo-cross season continues at the weekend with the next round of the Superprestige in Overijse.

Results

