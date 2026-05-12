Panic and doubts as Egan Bernal dropped on innocuous climb at Giro d'Italia

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Netcompany-Ineos rider fights back on the descent but performance doesn't bode well for GC prospects

CATANZARO, ITALY - MAY 12: Egan Bernal of Colombia and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team prior to the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 4 a 138km stage from Catanzaro to Cosenza / #UCIWT / on May 12, 2026 in Catanzaro, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The hopes for Egan Bernal to recapture the pink leader's jersey at the Giro d'Italia looked dangerously close to a nightmare on Tuesday, as the Netcompany Ineos climber rolled backwards from the peloton on the single categorised climb of stage 4.

The 2021 Giro champion had put his climbing abilities on display Saturday in Bulgaria, moving effortlessly across a trio of climbs on stage 2, along the way snatching six bonus seconds at the Red Bull KM and jumping more than 100 places into third on the general classification.

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