Schiller best of the men at Brown Deer Park
Meng claims another win for Team Hong Kong
Brown Deer Park Challenge: Brown Deer, Wisconsin -
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeff Schiller (Garneu- Club Chaussures)
|2
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|3
|Cole House (Realcyclist.Com)
|4
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Donckers Coffee Jelly Belly)
|5
|Matt Gorter (Subway Pro Cycling)
|6
|Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefits Strategies P/B Optum Health)
|7
|Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
|8
|Kyle Fry (Garneau Club Chaussure)
|9
|Patrick Lemieux (Pat Lemieux)
|10
|Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity)
|11
|Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Action Cycling Team)
|12
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|13
|Laurent Beuret (Team Atlas Personal)
|14
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|15
|Feng Chun-Kai (Action Cycling Team)
|16
|Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
|17
|Marc Prutton (Stans No Tubes/Axa Equitable)
|18
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|19
|Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies P/B Optum Health)
|20
|Robert White (Kenda/5-Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder)
|21
|Mick Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Zababank Plieger Sport)
|22
|Jerry Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Rabobank Pliegersport)
|23
|Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
|24
|Thomson Remo (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|25
|Matt Pence (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
|26
|Lee Wei-Cheng (Action Cycling Team)
|27
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz)
|28
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat)
|29
|Wong Tsz-Chin (Team Hong Kong)
|30
|Ryan Aitcheson (Panther P/B Competitive Cyclist)
|31
|Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)
|32
|Marco Li (Garneau- Club Chaussures- Norton Rose)
|33
|Guillaume Dessibourg (Team Atlas Personal)
|34
|Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet- Colnago)
|35
|Peter Morse (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|36
|Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
|37
|Chris Balestrini (Garneu - Club Chaussures)
|38
|Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
|39
|Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
|40
|Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
|41
|Brian Harris (Scarlet Fire)
|42
|Mac Brennan (Panther P/B Competitive Cyclist)
|43
|Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
|44
|Christopher Chase (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|45
|Matt Degiacomo (Team London)
|46
|Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)
|47
|Todd Campbell (Epic Cycling Team)
|48
|William Myers (Fremont Bank Cycling)
|49
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
|50
|William Booey Hottenstein (Fcs Cycling)
|51
|Matt Sniegowski (Taser International)
|52
|Alex Wieseler (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
|53
|Isaac Enderline (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
|54
|Leon Hextall (Stan's No Tubes/Axis)
|55
|Tim Norris (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
|56
|Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
|57
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|58
|Jeffrey Perrin (Team Specialized Racing)
|1
|Zhao Juan Meng (Team Hong Kong)
|2
|Emma Bast (Speedfix P/B Zubaz)
|3
|Hsiao-Chia Tseng (Action Cycling Team)
|4
|Kristen Meshberg (Abd Cycling)
|5
|Xiao Juan Diao (Team Hong Kong)
|6
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/Map My Ride)
|7
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause/Team Revolution)
|8
|Hsiao Mei-Yu (Action Cycling Team)
|9
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Team Hong Kong)
|10
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride)
|11
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Abd Cycling)
|12
|Lee Yu-Hsuan (Action Cycling Team)
|13
|Patricia Black (Red Racing)
|14
|Kelli Richter
|15
|Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
|16
|Sarah Demerly (Abd)
|17
|Elizabeth So (Team Tati)
|18
|Deane Bell
|19
|Sara Clafferty (Annapolis Bike Racing Team)
|20
|Rachel Hong (Team Group Health)
|21
|Greta Neimanas (Peanut Butter & Co./Twenty 12)
