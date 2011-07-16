Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeff Schiller (Garneu- Club Chaussures)
2Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
3Cole House (Realcyclist.Com)
4Ricardo Van Der Velde (Donckers Coffee Jelly Belly)
5Matt Gorter (Subway Pro Cycling)
6Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefits Strategies P/B Optum Health)
7Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
8Kyle Fry (Garneau Club Chaussure)
9Patrick Lemieux (Pat Lemieux)
10Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity)
11Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Action Cycling Team)
12Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
13Laurent Beuret (Team Atlas Personal)
14Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee)
15Feng Chun-Kai (Action Cycling Team)
16Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
17Marc Prutton (Stans No Tubes/Axa Equitable)
18Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
19Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies P/B Optum Health)
20Robert White (Kenda/5-Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder)
21Mick Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Zababank Plieger Sport)
22Jerry Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Rabobank Pliegersport)
23Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
24Thomson Remo (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
25Matt Pence (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
26Lee Wei-Cheng (Action Cycling Team)
27Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz)
28Diego Garavito (Aerocat)
29Wong Tsz-Chin (Team Hong Kong)
30Ryan Aitcheson (Panther P/B Competitive Cyclist)
31Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development Team)
32Marco Li (Garneau- Club Chaussures- Norton Rose)
33Guillaume Dessibourg (Team Atlas Personal)
34Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet- Colnago)
35Peter Morse (Jet Fuel Coffee)
36Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
37Chris Balestrini (Garneu - Club Chaussures)
38Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
39Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
40Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
41Brian Harris (Scarlet Fire)
42Mac Brennan (Panther P/B Competitive Cyclist)
43Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
44Christopher Chase (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
45Matt Degiacomo (Team London)
46Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)
47Todd Campbell (Epic Cycling Team)
48William Myers (Fremont Bank Cycling)
49Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
50William Booey Hottenstein (Fcs Cycling)
51Matt Sniegowski (Taser International)
52Alex Wieseler (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
53Isaac Enderline (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
54Leon Hextall (Stan's No Tubes/Axis)
55Tim Norris (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
56Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
57Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
58Jeffrey Perrin (Team Specialized Racing)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zhao Juan Meng (Team Hong Kong)
2Emma Bast (Speedfix P/B Zubaz)
3Hsiao-Chia Tseng (Action Cycling Team)
4Kristen Meshberg (Abd Cycling)
5Xiao Juan Diao (Team Hong Kong)
6Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/Map My Ride)
7Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause/Team Revolution)
8Hsiao Mei-Yu (Action Cycling Team)
9Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Team Hong Kong)
10Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride)
11Jeannie Kuhajek (Abd Cycling)
12Lee Yu-Hsuan (Action Cycling Team)
13Patricia Black (Red Racing)
14Kelli Richter
15Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
16Sarah Demerly (Abd)
17Elizabeth So (Team Tati)
18Deane Bell
19Sara Clafferty (Annapolis Bike Racing Team)
20Rachel Hong (Team Group Health)
21Greta Neimanas (Peanut Butter & Co./Twenty 12)

