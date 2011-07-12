Trending

Taiwan's Chun-Kai opens Superweek account

Grant, Beuret podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Feng Chun-Kai (Team Taiwan)
2John Grant (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
3Laurent Beuret (Team Atlas Personal)
4Guillaume Dessibourg (Team Atlas Personal)
5Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
6David Moyer (Xxx Racing - Atheltico)
7Jason Swiatlowski (Bissell/Abg Cycling Club)
8Andrew Otte (Nuvo Cultural Trail)
9Bryan McVey (Abd Cycling)
10Colton Barrett (Team Hong Kong)
11Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
12Lee Wei-Cheng (Team Taiwan)
13Derek Witte (Bissell/Abg Cycling Club)
14Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
15Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
16Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
17Liam Donoghue (Xxx Racing - Athletico)
18Wong Tsz-Chin (Team Hong Kong)
19Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
20Marc Howe (Z Motion)
21Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
22Thomas Briney (Xxx Racing - Athletico)
23Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Team Taiwan)
24John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
25Yang Wu-Hsin (Team Taiwan)
26Michael Lalla (Watt Posse)
27Phillip Snodgrass (Well Fargo Racing Team)
28Joey Iuliano (Racing For Riley)

