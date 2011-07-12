Taiwan's Chun-Kai opens Superweek account
Grant, Beuret podium
Beverly Hills Cycling Classic: Chicago, Illinois -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Feng Chun-Kai (Team Taiwan)
|2
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
|3
|Laurent Beuret (Team Atlas Personal)
|4
|Guillaume Dessibourg (Team Atlas Personal)
|5
|Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
|6
|David Moyer (Xxx Racing - Atheltico)
|7
|Jason Swiatlowski (Bissell/Abg Cycling Club)
|8
|Andrew Otte (Nuvo Cultural Trail)
|9
|Bryan McVey (Abd Cycling)
|10
|Colton Barrett (Team Hong Kong)
|11
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|12
|Lee Wei-Cheng (Team Taiwan)
|13
|Derek Witte (Bissell/Abg Cycling Club)
|14
|Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
|15
|Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
|16
|Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
|17
|Liam Donoghue (Xxx Racing - Athletico)
|18
|Wong Tsz-Chin (Team Hong Kong)
|19
|Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
|20
|Marc Howe (Z Motion)
|21
|Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
|22
|Thomas Briney (Xxx Racing - Athletico)
|23
|Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Team Taiwan)
|24
|John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
|25
|Yang Wu-Hsin (Team Taiwan)
|26
|Michael Lalla (Watt Posse)
|27
|Phillip Snodgrass (Well Fargo Racing Team)
|28
|Joey Iuliano (Racing For Riley)
