Taiwanese domiante as Chun-Kai and Mei-Yu take take wins in Willow Springs
Action cycling team prove themselves strongest on fifth day of Superweek
The Willow Springs Road Race: Willow Springs, Illinois -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Feng Chun-Kai (Action Cycling Team)
|2
|Laurent Beuret (Team Atlas Personal)
|3
|Lee Wei-Cheng (Action Cycling Team)
|4
|Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
|5
|Martin Acosta (MCGUIRE CYCLING TEAM)
|6
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Donckers Coffee Jelly Belly)
|7
|Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet- Colnago)
|8
|Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|9
|Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity)
|10
|Chris Balestrini (Garneu - Club Chaussures)
|11
|Brian Hill (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|12
|Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
|13
|Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b Optum Health)
|14
|Peter Morse (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|15
|Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
|16
|Mick Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Zababank Plieger Sport)
|17
|Jerry Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Rabobank Pliegersport)
|18
|Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Action Cycling Team)
|19
|Jeff Schiller (Garneu- Club Chaussures)
|20
|William (Booey) Hottenstein (FCS Cycling)
|21
|Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
|22
|Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|23
|Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling)
|24
|Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|25
|Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
|26
|Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b Optum Health)
|27
|Ben Damhoff (ABD Cycling)
|28
|Phillip Snodgrass (WELL FARGO RACING TEAM)
|29
|Ryan Ramos (RS2 Energy)
|30
|John Tomlinson (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|31
|Guillaume Dessibourg (Team Atlas Personal)
|32
|Marco Li (Garneau- Club Chaussures- Norton Rose)
|33
|Wong Tsz-Chin (Team Hong Kong)
|34
|Yang Wu-Hsing (Action Cycling Team)
|35
|Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
|36
|Anthony Walsh (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|37
|Dustin Morici (BURNHAM RACING)
|38
|Matt Gorter (Subway Pro Cycling)
|39
|Matt Pence (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
|40
|Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
|41
|Marc Howe (Z Motion)
|42
|Stephen Housley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|43
|Joel Friedman (James Slauson)
|44
|Keith Mcmahon (VAN WAGNER)
|45
|Marc Moeller (NORTH BRANCH CYCLING CLUB)
|46
|Eric Drummer (Alberto's)
|47
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (The TEAM)
|48
|Chen Chien-Liang (Action Cycling Team)
|49
|James Slauson (TEAM BICYCLE HEAVEN)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hsiao Mei-Yu (Action Cycling Team)
|2
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolution)
|3
|Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)
|4
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/Map My Ride)
|5
|Lee Yu-Showan (Action Cycling Team)
|6
|Zhao Juan Meng (Team Hong Kong)
|7
|Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling)
|8
|Liz So (TEAM TATI)
|9
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Team Hong Kong)
|10
|Hsiao-Chia Tseng (Action Cycling Team)
|11
|Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
|12
|Kelli Richter
|13
|Sara Clafferty (ANNAPOLIS BIKE RACING TEAM)
|14
|Tiffany Pezzulo (PRIMAL/MAPMYRIDE)
|15
|Gwen Inglis (Michael Inglis)
|16
|Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling)
