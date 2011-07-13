Trending

Taiwanese domiante as Chun-Kai and Mei-Yu take take wins in Willow Springs

Action cycling team prove themselves strongest on fifth day of Superweek

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Feng Chun-Kai (Action Cycling Team)
2Laurent Beuret (Team Atlas Personal)
3Lee Wei-Cheng (Action Cycling Team)
4Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
5Martin Acosta (MCGUIRE CYCLING TEAM)
6Ricardo Van Der Velde (Donckers Coffee Jelly Belly)
7Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet- Colnago)
8Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
9Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity)
10Chris Balestrini (Garneu - Club Chaussures)
11Brian Hill (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
12Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
13Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b Optum Health)
14Peter Morse (Jet Fuel Coffee)
15Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
16Mick Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Zababank Plieger Sport)
17Jerry Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Rabobank Pliegersport)
18Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Action Cycling Team)
19Jeff Schiller (Garneu- Club Chaussures)
20William (Booey) Hottenstein (FCS Cycling)
21Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
22Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee)
23Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling)
24Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
25Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
26Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b Optum Health)
27Ben Damhoff (ABD Cycling)
28Phillip Snodgrass (WELL FARGO RACING TEAM)
29Ryan Ramos (RS2 Energy)
30John Tomlinson (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
31Guillaume Dessibourg (Team Atlas Personal)
32Marco Li (Garneau- Club Chaussures- Norton Rose)
33Wong Tsz-Chin (Team Hong Kong)
34Yang Wu-Hsing (Action Cycling Team)
35Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
36Anthony Walsh (Jet Fuel Coffee)
37Dustin Morici (BURNHAM RACING)
38Matt Gorter (Subway Pro Cycling)
39Matt Pence (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
40Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
41Marc Howe (Z Motion)
42Stephen Housley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
43Joel Friedman (James Slauson)
44Keith Mcmahon (VAN WAGNER)
45Marc Moeller (NORTH BRANCH CYCLING CLUB)
46Eric Drummer (Alberto's)
47Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (The TEAM)
48Chen Chien-Liang (Action Cycling Team)
49James Slauson (TEAM BICYCLE HEAVEN)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hsiao Mei-Yu (Action Cycling Team)
2Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal the Cause/Team Revolution)
3Emma Bast (Speedfix p/b Zubaz)
4Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/Map My Ride)
5Lee Yu-Showan (Action Cycling Team)
6Zhao Juan Meng (Team Hong Kong)
7Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling)
8Liz So (TEAM TATI)
9Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Team Hong Kong)
10Hsiao-Chia Tseng (Action Cycling Team)
11Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
12Kelli Richter
13Sara Clafferty (ANNAPOLIS BIKE RACING TEAM)
14Tiffany Pezzulo (PRIMAL/MAPMYRIDE)
15Gwen Inglis (Michael Inglis)
16Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling)

Latest on Cyclingnews