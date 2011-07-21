Lea makes it back-to-back wins
Chun-Kai, Guttenplan make up podium
Whitnall Park Criterium : Hales Corners , Wisconsin -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|2
|Feng Chun-Kai (Action Cycling Team)
|3
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|4
|Lee Wei-Cheng (Action Cycling Team)
|5
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|6
|Matt Gorter (Subway Pro Cycling)
|7
|Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
|8
|Antoine Matteau (Gaspesien)
|9
|Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga One & ADARGA Handleba)
|10
|Alder Martz (HINCAPIE DEVELOPMENT P/B HOLOWESKO PARTNERS)
|11
|Juan Enrique Aldapa (Mexican National Team)
|12
|Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Action Cycling Team)
|13
|Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet- Colnago)
|14
|John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|15
|Cole House (RealCyclist.com)
|16
|Luis Pulido (Mexican National Team)
|17
|Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
|18
|Alex Wieseler (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|19
|Zack Allison (Sonic Boom p/b Lucky Pie)
|20
|Chen Chien-Liang (Action Cycling Team)
|21
|Barry Miller (Glacial Energy/Pista Elite)
|22
|Isaac Enderline (HINCAPIE DEVELOPMENT P/B HOLOWESKO PARTNERS)
|23
|Justin Lowe (HINCAPIE DEVELOPMENT P/B HOLOWESKO PARTNERS)
|24
|Martin Acosta (MCGUIRE CYCLING TEAM)
|25
|Jesse Dekrey (COLAVITA RACING)
|26
|Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b Optum Health)
|27
|Scott Henry (Laguna Cyclery)
|28
|Mahting Putelis (Feedback Sports)
|29
|Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)
|30
|Yang Wu-Hsing (Action Cycling Team)
|31
|Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
|32
|Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling)
|33
|Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
|34
|Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
|35
|Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
|36
|Jon Royal (Team Pegasus)
|37
|John Tomlinson (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|38
|Cristian Bastida (Mexican National Team)
|39
|Tim Srenaski (Feedback Sports Racing)
|40
|Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
|41
|Chris McGarity (Team Saskatchewan)
|42
|Alexander Meyer (Alex Meyer)
|43
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
|44
|Ross White (Team Gear Grinder)
|45
|Matt DeGiacomo (Team London)
|46
|Anthony Olson (Tony Olson)
|47
|Kyle Fry (Garneu Club Chaussure)
|48
|Chris Winn (Fly V Australia)
|49
|Parker Kyzer (HINCAPIE DEVELOPMENT P/B HOLOWESKO PARTNERS)
|50
|Pierre Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit)
|51
|Marc Howe (Z Motion)
|52
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife-LaGrange Cycling Team)
|53
|Matt Duncan (Sonic Boom Racing p/b Lucky Pie)
|54
|Tyler Karnes (HINCAPIE DEVELOPMENT TEAM)
|55
|Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
|56
|Dillon Bennett (Subway Pro Cycling)
|57
|Diego Yepez (Mexican National Team)
|58
|John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
