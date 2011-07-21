Trending

Lea makes it back-to-back wins

Chun-Kai, Guttenplan make up podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
2Feng Chun-Kai (Action Cycling Team)
3David Guttenplan (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
4Lee Wei-Cheng (Action Cycling Team)
5John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
6Matt Gorter (Subway Pro Cycling)
7Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
8Antoine Matteau (Gaspesien)
9Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes p/b Yoga One & ADARGA Handleba)
10Alder Martz (HINCAPIE DEVELOPMENT P/B HOLOWESKO PARTNERS)
11Juan Enrique Aldapa (Mexican National Team)
12Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Action Cycling Team)
13Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet- Colnago)
14John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
15Cole House (RealCyclist.com)
16Luis Pulido (Mexican National Team)
17Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
18Alex Wieseler (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
19Zack Allison (Sonic Boom p/b Lucky Pie)
20Chen Chien-Liang (Action Cycling Team)
21Barry Miller (Glacial Energy/Pista Elite)
22Isaac Enderline (HINCAPIE DEVELOPMENT P/B HOLOWESKO PARTNERS)
23Justin Lowe (HINCAPIE DEVELOPMENT P/B HOLOWESKO PARTNERS)
24Martin Acosta (MCGUIRE CYCLING TEAM)
25Jesse Dekrey (COLAVITA RACING)
26Michael Sherer (Kelly Benefits Strategies p/b Optum Health)
27Scott Henry (Laguna Cyclery)
28Mahting Putelis (Feedback Sports)
29Andrew Otte (NUVO Cultural Trail)
30Yang Wu-Hsing (Action Cycling Team)
31Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
32Bryan McVey (ABD Cycling)
33Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
34Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
35Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
36Jon Royal (Team Pegasus)
37John Tomlinson (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
38Cristian Bastida (Mexican National Team)
39Tim Srenaski (Feedback Sports Racing)
40Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
41Chris McGarity (Team Saskatchewan)
42Alexander Meyer (Alex Meyer)
43Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
44Ross White (Team Gear Grinder)
45Matt DeGiacomo (Team London)
46Anthony Olson (Tony Olson)
47Kyle Fry (Garneu Club Chaussure)
48Chris Winn (Fly V Australia)
49Parker Kyzer (HINCAPIE DEVELOPMENT P/B HOLOWESKO PARTNERS)
50Pierre Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit)
51Marc Howe (Z Motion)
52Victor Ayala (Herbalife-LaGrange Cycling Team)
53Matt Duncan (Sonic Boom Racing p/b Lucky Pie)
54Tyler Karnes (HINCAPIE DEVELOPMENT TEAM)
55Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
56Dillon Bennett (Subway Pro Cycling)
57Diego Yepez (Mexican National Team)
58John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)

