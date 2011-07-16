Wong makes it a triple treat for Team Hong Kong
Veal takes out elite men's category
Brookfield Criterium : Brookfield, Wisconsin -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Team Hong Kong)
|2
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/Msmoc)
|3
|Xiao Juan Diao (Team Hong Kong)
|4
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause/Team Revolution)
|5
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/Map My Ride)
|6
|Hsiao Mei-Yu (Action Cycling Team)
|7
|Emma Bast (Speedfix P/B Zubaz)
|8
|Lee Yu-Hsuan (Action Cycling Team)
|9
|Zhao Juan Meng (Team Hong Kong)
|10
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Abd Cycling)
|11
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)
|12
|Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
|13
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride)
|14
|Hsiao-Chia Tseng (Action Cycling Team)
|15
|Anne Meyer (Mercy - Specialized)
|16
|Sara Clafferty (Annapolis Bike Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|2
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
|3
|Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet- Colnago)
|4
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|5
|Lee Wei-Cheng (Action Cycling Team)
|6
|Robert White (Kenda/5-Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder)
|7
|Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes P/B Yoga One & Adarga Handleba)
|8
|Kyle Fry (Garneu Club Chaussure)
|9
|Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies P/B Optum Health)
|10
|Ryan Aitcheson (Panther P/B Competitive Cyclist)
|11
|Yang Wu-Hsing (Action Cycling Team)
|12
|Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
|13
|Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
|14
|Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
|15
|Mathieu Roy (Gaspesien)
|16
|Mac Brennan (Panther P/B Competitive Cyclist)
|17
|Diego Yepez (Mexican National Team)
|18
|Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
|19
|Brian Hill (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
|20
|Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
|21
|William Blackburn (Gaspesien)
|22
|Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity)
|23
|Chris Mcgarity (Team Saskatchewan)
|24
|Bryan Mcvey (Abd Cycling)
|25
|Juan Enrique Aldapa (Mexican National Team)
|26
|Martin Vecchio (Black Line)
|27
|Mick Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Zababank Plieger Sport)
|28
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|29
|Maxwell Anderson (Lapt/Attitude Sports/Wilde Subaru)
|30
|Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|31
|Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Action Cycling Team)
|32
|Feng Chun-Kai (Action Cycling Team)
|33
|Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
|34
|Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
|35
|Luis Pulido (Mexican National Team)
|36
|Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
|37
|Wong Tsz-Chin (Team Hong Kong)
|38
|Jerry Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Rabobank Pliegersport)
|39
|Pierre Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit)
|40
|Peter Morse (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|41
|Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
|42
|Chen Chien-Liang (Action Cycling Team)
|43
|Laurent Dallaire (Rocky Mountain)
|44
|Cristian Bastida (Mexican National Team)
|45
|Antoine Matteau (Gaspesien)
|46
|John Tomlinson (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
|47
|Chris Hurst (Stan's No Tubes/Axa/Crca)
|48
|Sam Stone (Nova Is Corp)
|49
|Brian Kaker (Lapt/Attitude Sports/Wilde Subaru)
|50
|Anthony Walsh (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|51
|Sean Kelly (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
|52
|Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|53
|Alex Wieseler (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
|54
|Stephen Housley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
|55
|Patrick Lemieux (Pat Lemieux)
