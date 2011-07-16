Trending

Wong makes it a triple treat for Team Hong Kong

Veal takes out elite men's category

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Team Hong Kong)
2Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/Msmoc)
3Xiao Juan Diao (Team Hong Kong)
4Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause/Team Revolution)
5Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/Map My Ride)
6Hsiao Mei-Yu (Action Cycling Team)
7Emma Bast (Speedfix P/B Zubaz)
8Lee Yu-Hsuan (Action Cycling Team)
9Zhao Juan Meng (Team Hong Kong)
10Jeannie Kuhajek (Abd Cycling)
11Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)
12Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
13Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride)
14Hsiao-Chia Tseng (Action Cycling Team)
15Anne Meyer (Mercy - Specialized)
16Sara Clafferty (Annapolis Bike Racing Team)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee)
2David Guttenplan (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
3Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet- Colnago)
4Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
5Lee Wei-Cheng (Action Cycling Team)
6Robert White (Kenda/5-Hr Energy P/B Geargrinder)
7Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes P/B Yoga One & Adarga Handleba)
8Kyle Fry (Garneu Club Chaussure)
9Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies P/B Optum Health)
10Ryan Aitcheson (Panther P/B Competitive Cyclist)
11Yang Wu-Hsing (Action Cycling Team)
12Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
13Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
14Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
15Mathieu Roy (Gaspesien)
16Mac Brennan (Panther P/B Competitive Cyclist)
17Diego Yepez (Mexican National Team)
18Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
19Brian Hill (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
20Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
21William Blackburn (Gaspesien)
22Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity)
23Chris Mcgarity (Team Saskatchewan)
24Bryan Mcvey (Abd Cycling)
25Juan Enrique Aldapa (Mexican National Team)
26Martin Vecchio (Black Line)
27Mick Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Zababank Plieger Sport)
28Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
29Maxwell Anderson (Lapt/Attitude Sports/Wilde Subaru)
30Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
31Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Action Cycling Team)
32Feng Chun-Kai (Action Cycling Team)
33Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
34Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
35Luis Pulido (Mexican National Team)
36Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
37Wong Tsz-Chin (Team Hong Kong)
38Jerry Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Rabobank Pliegersport)
39Pierre Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit)
40Peter Morse (Jet Fuel Coffee)
41Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
42Chen Chien-Liang (Action Cycling Team)
43Laurent Dallaire (Rocky Mountain)
44Cristian Bastida (Mexican National Team)
45Antoine Matteau (Gaspesien)
46John Tomlinson (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
47Chris Hurst (Stan's No Tubes/Axa/Crca)
48Sam Stone (Nova Is Corp)
49Brian Kaker (Lapt/Attitude Sports/Wilde Subaru)
50Anthony Walsh (Jet Fuel Coffee)
51Sean Kelly (Jet Fuel Coffee/La Bicicletta)
52Kevin Hazzard (Jet Fuel Coffee)
53Alex Wieseler (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
54Stephen Housley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
55Patrick Lemieux (Pat Lemieux)

