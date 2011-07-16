Team Hong Kong make it two in a row with Diao
Chauner tops men's race
The South Shore Cyclery Classic: Cudahy, Wisconsin -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Xiao Juan Diao (Team Hong Kong)
|2
|Hsiao Mei-Yu (Action Cycling Team)
|3
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/Map My Ride)
|4
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Abd Cycling)
|5
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride)
|6
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause/Team Revolution)
|7
|Zhao Juan Meng (Team Hong Kong)
|8
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Team Hong Kong)
|9
|Sara Clafferty (Annapolis Bike Racing Team)
|10
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)
|11
|Emma Bast (Speedfix P/B Zubaz)
|12
|Lee Yu-Hsuan (Action Cycling Team)
|13
|Anne Meyer (Mercy - Specialized)
|14
|Patricia Black (Red Racing)
|15
|Hsiao-Chia Tseng (Action Cycling Team)
|16
|Sarah Demerly (Abd)
|17
|Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
|18
|Kristen Meshberg (Abd Cycling)
|19
|Deane Bell
|20
|Greta Neimanas (Peanut Butter & Co./Twenty 12)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity)
|2
|Matt Gorter (Subway Pro Cycling)
|3
|Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
|4
|Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefits Strategies P/B Optum Health)
|5
|Patrick Lemieux (Pat Lemieux)
|6
|Anthony Walsh (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|7
|Ben Anderson (Great Dane Velo Club)
|8
|Chris Arndt (Lapt/Attitude Sports/Wilde Subaru)
|9
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|10
|Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet- Colnago)
|11
|Cole House (Realcyclist.Com)
|12
|Jerry Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Rabobank Pliegersport)
|13
|Mathieu Roy (Gaspesien)
|14
|James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|15
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|16
|Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Action Cycling Team)
|17
|Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
|18
|Pierre Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit)
|19
|Marc Prutton (Stans No Tubes/Axa Equitable)
|20
|Diego Yepez (Mexican National Team)
|21
|Feng Chun-Kai (Action Cycling Team)
|22
|Phillip Snodgrass (Well Fargo Racing Team)
|23
|Chen Chien-Liang (Action Cycling Team)
|24
|Bryan Mcvey (6 - Cat1) (Abd Cycling)
|25
|William Booey Hottenstein (Fcs Cycling)
|26
|Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
|27
|Wong Tsz-Chin (Team Hong Kong)
|28
|Mick Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Zababank Plieger Sport)
|29
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
|30
|Brendon Gallant (Bissell Elite)
|31
|Guillaume Dessibourg (Team Atlas Personal)
|32
|Yang Wu-Hsing (Action Cycling Team)
|33
|Lee Wei-Cheng (Action Cycling Team)
|34
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Donckers Coffee Jelly Belly)
|35
|Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|36
|Martin Acosta (Mcguire Cycling Team)
|37
|Juan Enrique Aldapa (Mexican National Team)
|38
|Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
|39
|Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
|40
|Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
|41
|Peter Morse (Jet Fuel Coffee)
|42
|William Zellmer (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|43
|Cristian Bastida (Mexican National Team)
|44
|Luis Pulido (Mexican National Team)
|45
|Laurent Beuret (Team Atlas Personal)
|46
|Isaac Enderline (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
|47
|Matt Degiacomo (Team London)
|48
|Chris Mcgarity (Team Saskatchewan)
|49
|Antoine Matteau (Gaspesien)
|50
|Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
|51
|Todd Campbell (Epic Cycling Team)
|52
|Matt Sniegowski (Taser International)
|53
|Parker Kyzer (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
|54
|Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|55
|Tim Norris (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
|56
|Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
|57
|Keith Mcmahon (Van Wagner)
|58
|Laurent Dallaire (Rocky Mountain)
|59
|Christopher Chase (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|60
|Chris Hurst (Stan's No Tubes/Axa/Crca)
|61
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
|62
|David Benkoski (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|63
|Alex Wieseler (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
|64
|Nicholas Hextall (Stans No Tubes/Axis)
|65
|Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes P/B Yoga One & Adarga Handleba)
|66
|Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
|67
|William Blackburn (Gaspesien)
|68
|Kyle Fry (Garneau Club Chaussure)
