Trending

Team Hong Kong make it two in a row with Diao

Chauner tops men's race

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Xiao Juan Diao (Team Hong Kong)
2Hsiao Mei-Yu (Action Cycling Team)
3Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/Map My Ride)
4Jeannie Kuhajek (Abd Cycling)
5Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride)
6Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause/Team Revolution)
7Zhao Juan Meng (Team Hong Kong)
8Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Team Hong Kong)
9Sara Clafferty (Annapolis Bike Racing Team)
10Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)
11Emma Bast (Speedfix P/B Zubaz)
12Lee Yu-Hsuan (Action Cycling Team)
13Anne Meyer (Mercy - Specialized)
14Patricia Black (Red Racing)
15Hsiao-Chia Tseng (Action Cycling Team)
16Sarah Demerly (Abd)
17Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
18Kristen Meshberg (Abd Cycling)
19Deane Bell
20Greta Neimanas (Peanut Butter & Co./Twenty 12)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Chauner (Team Cykelcity)
2Matt Gorter (Subway Pro Cycling)
3Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
4Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefits Strategies P/B Optum Health)
5Patrick Lemieux (Pat Lemieux)
6Anthony Walsh (Jet Fuel Coffee)
7Ben Anderson (Great Dane Velo Club)
8Chris Arndt (Lapt/Attitude Sports/Wilde Subaru)
9Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
10Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet- Colnago)
11Cole House (Realcyclist.Com)
12Jerry Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Rabobank Pliegersport)
13Mathieu Roy (Gaspesien)
14James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
15Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
16Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Action Cycling Team)
17Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
18Pierre Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit)
19Marc Prutton (Stans No Tubes/Axa Equitable)
20Diego Yepez (Mexican National Team)
21Feng Chun-Kai (Action Cycling Team)
22Phillip Snodgrass (Well Fargo Racing Team)
23Chen Chien-Liang (Action Cycling Team)
24Bryan Mcvey (6 - Cat1) (Abd Cycling)
25William Booey Hottenstein (Fcs Cycling)
26Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
27Wong Tsz-Chin (Team Hong Kong)
28Mick Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Zababank Plieger Sport)
29Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling P/B Geargrinder)
30Brendon Gallant (Bissell Elite)
31Guillaume Dessibourg (Team Atlas Personal)
32Yang Wu-Hsing (Action Cycling Team)
33Lee Wei-Cheng (Action Cycling Team)
34Ricardo Van Der Velde (Donckers Coffee Jelly Belly)
35Ed Veal (Jet Fuel Coffee)
36Martin Acosta (Mcguire Cycling Team)
37Juan Enrique Aldapa (Mexican National Team)
38Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
39Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
40Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
41Peter Morse (Jet Fuel Coffee)
42William Zellmer (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
43Cristian Bastida (Mexican National Team)
44Luis Pulido (Mexican National Team)
45Laurent Beuret (Team Atlas Personal)
46Isaac Enderline (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
47Matt Degiacomo (Team London)
48Chris Mcgarity (Team Saskatchewan)
49Antoine Matteau (Gaspesien)
50Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
51Todd Campbell (Epic Cycling Team)
52Matt Sniegowski (Taser International)
53Parker Kyzer (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
54Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
55Tim Norris (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
56Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
57Keith Mcmahon (Van Wagner)
58Laurent Dallaire (Rocky Mountain)
59Christopher Chase (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
60Chris Hurst (Stan's No Tubes/Axa/Crca)
61Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
62David Benkoski (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
63Alex Wieseler (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
64Nicholas Hextall (Stans No Tubes/Axis)
65Andrew Crater (Serenity Bikes P/B Yoga One & Adarga Handleba)
66Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
67William Blackburn (Gaspesien)
68Kyle Fry (Garneau Club Chaussure)

Latest on Cyclingnews