Dwars door het Hageland: Paul Magnier triumphs from four-man group
Frenchman claims fifth win of season ahead of Rasmus Tiller and Tibor Del Grosso
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) won the Dwars door het Hageland, coming out on top with a final kilometre attack on the Citadel of Diest at the end of the 180km race.
The Frenchman celebrated his third victory of the 2025 season ahead of Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Mobility), who finished four seconds down, and Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who was third at seven seconds.
The trio had been part of a lead group of four to hit the Citadel of Diest for the final time, with Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck) also in the move.
None could match the power of Magnier's finish, however, with the 21-year-old scoring his second win of the month following an earlier triumph at the 1.1-rated Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl.
The lead group had earlier included Jasper Philipsen before the big-name sprinter ran out of gas with 4km to run. Magnier and Tiller found themselves at the front of the race for the final before Philipsen's teammates Del Grosso and Hermans came from behind.
However, the pair couldn't salvage a win for the Belgian team as Magnier's powerful finish told. He'd blast clear in the closing stages to deliver his team's 1001st victory.
