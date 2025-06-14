Recommended reading

Dwars door het Hageland: Paul Magnier triumphs from four-man group

Frenchman claims fifth win of season ahead of Rasmus Tiller and Tibor Del Grosso

HEIST-OP-DEN-BERG, BELGIUM - JUNE 07: (EDITOR&#039;S NOTE: Alternate crop) Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 55th Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl 2025 a 189.5km one day race from Vosselaar to Heist-op-den-Berg on June 07, 2025 in Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) won the Dwars door het Hageland (Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) won the Dwars door het Hageland, coming out on top with a final kilometre attack on the Citadel of Diest at the end of the 180km race.

The Frenchman celebrated his third victory of the 2025 season ahead of Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Mobility), who finished four seconds down, and Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who was third at seven seconds.

