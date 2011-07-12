Trending

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/Map My Ride)
2Jeannie Kuhajek (Abd Cycling)
3Stacy Appelwick (Athletes By Design)
4Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Team Hong Kong)
5Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride)
6Kristen Meshberg (Abd Cycling)
7Xiao Juan Diao (Team Hong Kong)
8Lee Yu-Showan (Team Taiwan)
9Gwen Inglis (Primal/Map My Ride)
10Niki Soderberg
11Zhao Juan Meng (Team Hong Kong)
12Francine Haas (Alberto's Sport)
13Hsiao-Chia Tseng (Team Taiwan)

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
2Ryan Freund (Abd Cycling)
3Feng Chun-Kai (Team Taiwan)
4Ricardo Van Der Velde (Donckers Coffee Jelly Belly)
5Lee Wei-Cheng (Team Taiwan)
6Laurent Beuret (Team Atlas Personal)
7Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
8Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
9Matt Gorter (Subway Pro Cycling)
10Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Team Taiwan)
11John Grant (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
12Mick Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Zababank Plieger Sport)
13Andrew Otte (Nuvo Cultural Trail)
14Victor Rentas (Kellen Williams)
15Erik Tomlinson (Wdt- Allvoi)
16Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
17Guillaume Dessibourg (Team Atlas Personal)
18Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
19Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
20Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
21David Reyes (Sram Factory)
22Martin Acosta (Mcguire Cycling Team)
23Wong Tsz-Chin (Team Hong Kong)
24Robert Kelley (Bicycle Heaven)
25Liam Donoghue (Xxx Racing - Athletico)
26Justin Armstead (Wheel Fast Racing)
27Brad Schaeffer (Nuvo/Cultural Trail)
28Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
29Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet- Colnago)
30Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
31Bryan Mcvey (Abd Cycling)
32Dustin Morici (Burnham Racing)
33Jerry Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Rabobank Pliegersport)

