Wangsgard dominates in Geneva
Burdzilauskas gets one over Freund
Geneva Grand Prix: Geneva, Illinois -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/Map My Ride)
|2
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Abd Cycling)
|3
|Stacy Appelwick (Athletes By Design)
|4
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Team Hong Kong)
|5
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride)
|6
|Kristen Meshberg (Abd Cycling)
|7
|Xiao Juan Diao (Team Hong Kong)
|8
|Lee Yu-Showan (Team Taiwan)
|9
|Gwen Inglis (Primal/Map My Ride)
|10
|Niki Soderberg
|11
|Zhao Juan Meng (Team Hong Kong)
|12
|Francine Haas (Alberto's Sport)
|13
|Hsiao-Chia Tseng (Team Taiwan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling)
|2
|Ryan Freund (Abd Cycling)
|3
|Feng Chun-Kai (Team Taiwan)
|4
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Donckers Coffee Jelly Belly)
|5
|Lee Wei-Cheng (Team Taiwan)
|6
|Laurent Beuret (Team Atlas Personal)
|7
|Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
|8
|Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
|9
|Matt Gorter (Subway Pro Cycling)
|10
|Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Team Taiwan)
|11
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse P/B Motorex)
|12
|Mick Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Zababank Plieger Sport)
|13
|Andrew Otte (Nuvo Cultural Trail)
|14
|Victor Rentas (Kellen Williams)
|15
|Erik Tomlinson (Wdt- Allvoi)
|16
|Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
|17
|Guillaume Dessibourg (Team Atlas Personal)
|18
|Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
|19
|Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
|20
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|21
|David Reyes (Sram Factory)
|22
|Martin Acosta (Mcguire Cycling Team)
|23
|Wong Tsz-Chin (Team Hong Kong)
|24
|Robert Kelley (Bicycle Heaven)
|25
|Liam Donoghue (Xxx Racing - Athletico)
|26
|Justin Armstead (Wheel Fast Racing)
|27
|Brad Schaeffer (Nuvo/Cultural Trail)
|28
|Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling)
|29
|Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet- Colnago)
|30
|Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
|31
|Bryan Mcvey (Abd Cycling)
|32
|Dustin Morici (Burnham Racing)
|33
|Jerry Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Rabobank Pliegersport)
