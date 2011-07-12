Trending

Wong gets one over on Wangsgard

Schiller tops Burr and Baker

Full Results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Team Hong Kong)
2Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/Map My Ride)
3Xiao Juan Diao (Team Hong Kong)
4Jeannie Kuhajek (Abd Cycling)
5Zhao Juan Meng (Team Hong Kong)
6Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause/Team Revolution)
7Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride)
8Lee Yu-Showan (Team Taiwan)
9Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
10Hsiao Mei-Yu (Team Taiwan)
11Elizabeth So (Team Tati)
12Stacy Appelwick (Athletes By Design)
13Sara Clafferty (Annapolis Bike Racing Team)
14Hsiao-Chia Tseng (Team Taiwan)
15Gwen Inglis (Primal/Map My Ride)
16Kelli Richter
17Kristen Meshberg (Abd Cycling)

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeff Schiller (Garneu- Club Chaussures)
2Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
3Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
4Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
5Feng Chun-Kai (Team Taiwan)
6Bryan Mcvey (Abd Cycling)
7Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
8Phillip Snodgrass (Well Fargo Racing Team)
9Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
10Marco Li (Garneau- Club Chaussures- Norton Rose)
11Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Team Taiwan)
12Lee Wei-Cheng (Team Taiwan)
13Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
14James Flora (South Chicago Wheelmen)
15Yang Wu-Hsin (Team Taiwan)
16Ryan Zook (Club Bicicletta)
17Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
18Wong Tsz-Chin (Team Hong Kong)
19Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
20Keith Mcmahon (Van Wagner)
21Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (The Team)
22Marc Howe (Z Motion)
23Matt Pence (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
24Chris Balestrini (Garneu - Club Chaussures)
25Tim Norris (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
26Derek Witte (Bissell/Abg Cycling Club)
27Chen Chien-Liang (Team Taiwan)
28Michael Seguin (Xxx Racing - Athletico)

Latest on Cyclingnews