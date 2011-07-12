Wong gets one over on Wangsgard
Schiller tops Burr and Baker
Richton Park Criterium : Richton Park, IL -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (Team Hong Kong)
|2
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal Racing/Map My Ride)
|3
|Xiao Juan Diao (Team Hong Kong)
|4
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Abd Cycling)
|5
|Zhao Juan Meng (Team Hong Kong)
|6
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause/Team Revolution)
|7
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride)
|8
|Lee Yu-Showan (Team Taiwan)
|9
|Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
|10
|Hsiao Mei-Yu (Team Taiwan)
|11
|Elizabeth So (Team Tati)
|12
|Stacy Appelwick (Athletes By Design)
|13
|Sara Clafferty (Annapolis Bike Racing Team)
|14
|Hsiao-Chia Tseng (Team Taiwan)
|15
|Gwen Inglis (Primal/Map My Ride)
|16
|Kelli Richter
|17
|Kristen Meshberg (Abd Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeff Schiller (Garneu- Club Chaussures)
|2
|Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
|3
|Andrew Baker (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|4
|Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
|5
|Feng Chun-Kai (Team Taiwan)
|6
|Bryan Mcvey (Abd Cycling)
|7
|Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
|8
|Phillip Snodgrass (Well Fargo Racing Team)
|9
|Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
|10
|Marco Li (Garneau- Club Chaussures- Norton Rose)
|11
|Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Team Taiwan)
|12
|Lee Wei-Cheng (Team Taiwan)
|13
|Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
|14
|James Flora (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|15
|Yang Wu-Hsin (Team Taiwan)
|16
|Ryan Zook (Club Bicicletta)
|17
|Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
|18
|Wong Tsz-Chin (Team Hong Kong)
|19
|Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
|20
|Keith Mcmahon (Van Wagner)
|21
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (The Team)
|22
|Marc Howe (Z Motion)
|23
|Matt Pence (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
|24
|Chris Balestrini (Garneu - Club Chaussures)
|25
|Tim Norris (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
|26
|Derek Witte (Bissell/Abg Cycling Club)
|27
|Chen Chien-Liang (Team Taiwan)
|28
|Michael Seguin (Xxx Racing - Athletico)
