Bobby Lea takes road race ahead of Van Der Velde
Feng Chun-Kai continues consistent run for Action Cycling team, finishing third
Whitnall Park Road Race : Hales Corners, Wisconsin -
|#
|1
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
|2
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Donckers Coffee Jelly Belly)
|3
|Feng Chun-Kai (Action Cycling Team)
|4
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
|5
|Cole House (Realcyclist.Com)
|6
|Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefits Strategies P/B Optum Health)
|7
|Lee Wei-Cheng (Action Cycling Team)
|8
|Laurent Beuret (Team Atlas Personal)
|9
|Mathieu Roy (Gaspesien)
|10
|Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
|11
|Juan Enrique Aldapa (Mexican National Team)
|12
|Jerry Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Rabobank Pliegersport)
|13
|Bryan Mcvey (Abd Cycling)
|14
|John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|15
|Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies P/B Optum Health)
|16
|Alex Wieseler (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
|17
|Chris Winn (Fly V Australia)
|18
|Isaac Enderline (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
|19
|Zach Allison (Sonic Boom P/B Lucky Pie)
|20
|Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
|21
|Laurent Dallaire (Rocky Mountain)
|22
|David Guttenplan (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
|23
|Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
|24
|Mike Sherer (Kelly Benefits Strategies P/B Optum Health)
|25
|Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet- Colnago)
|26
|Andrew Otte (Nuvo Cultural Trail)
|27
|Chen Chien-Liang (Action Cycling Team)
|28
|Thomson Remo (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|29
|Martin Acosta (Mcguire Cycling Team)
|30
|Scott Henry
|31
|Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)
|32
|Adam Mcclurg (Lapt/Attitude Sports/Wilde Subaru)
|33
|Chad Dean (5 Nines Cycling)
|34
|Christopher Lynch (Team Geargrinder)
|35
|Ross White (Team Gear Grinder)
|36
|Victor Ayala (Kahala-Lagrange Cycling Team)
|37
|Barry Miller (Glacial Energy/Pista Elite)
|38
|Parker Kyzer (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
|39
|Christopher Chase (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|40
|Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
|41
|Tim Norris (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
|42
|Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
|43
|Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
|44
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz)
|45
|Chris Mcgarity (Team Saskatchewan)
|46
|Dillon Bennett (Subway Pro Cycling)
|47
|Yang Wu-Hsing (Action Cycling Team)
|48
|Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Action Cycling Team)
|49
|Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
|50
|Matt Duncan (Sonic Boom Racing P/B Lucky Pie)
|51
|Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)
