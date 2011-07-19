Trending

Bobby Lea takes road race ahead of Van Der Velde

Feng Chun-Kai continues consistent run for Action Cycling team, finishing third

Full Results
#
1Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-Proairhfa)
2Ricardo Van Der Velde (Donckers Coffee Jelly Belly)
3Feng Chun-Kai (Action Cycling Team)
4Alder Martz (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
5Cole House (Realcyclist.Com)
6Thomas Soladay (Kelly Benefits Strategies P/B Optum Health)
7Lee Wei-Cheng (Action Cycling Team)
8Laurent Beuret (Team Atlas Personal)
9Mathieu Roy (Gaspesien)
10Yuen Chi-Ho (Team Hong Kong)
11Juan Enrique Aldapa (Mexican National Team)
12Jerry Kallenfels (Jan Van Arckel Rabobank Pliegersport)
13Bryan Mcvey (Abd Cycling)
14John (Jackie) Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
15Colton Barrett (Kelly Benefits Strategies P/B Optum Health)
16Alex Wieseler (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
17Chris Winn (Fly V Australia)
18Isaac Enderline (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
19Zach Allison (Sonic Boom P/B Lucky Pie)
20Brandon Feehery (Mesa Cycles)
21Laurent Dallaire (Rocky Mountain)
22David Guttenplan (Chemstar P/B United Healthcare)
23Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
24Mike Sherer (Kelly Benefits Strategies P/B Optum Health)
25Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet- Colnago)
26Andrew Otte (Nuvo Cultural Trail)
27Chen Chien-Liang (Action Cycling Team)
28Thomson Remo (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
29Martin Acosta (Mcguire Cycling Team)
30Scott Henry
31Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)
32Adam Mcclurg (Lapt/Attitude Sports/Wilde Subaru)
33Chad Dean (5 Nines Cycling)
34Christopher Lynch (Team Geargrinder)
35Ross White (Team Gear Grinder)
36Victor Ayala (Kahala-Lagrange Cycling Team)
37Barry Miller (Glacial Energy/Pista Elite)
38Parker Kyzer (Hincapie Development P/B Holowesko Partners)
39Christopher Chase (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
40Wong Chung Yon (Team Hong Kong)
41Tim Norris (Gateway Harley/Mesa Cycles)
42Leung Chun Wing (Team Hong Kong)
43Shiu Ka Ming (Team Hong Kong)
44Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz)
45Chris Mcgarity (Team Saskatchewan)
46Dillon Bennett (Subway Pro Cycling)
47Yang Wu-Hsing (Action Cycling Team)
48Hsiao Shih-Hsin (Action Cycling Team)
49Ko Siuwai (Team Hong Kong)
50Matt Duncan (Sonic Boom Racing P/B Lucky Pie)
51Ho Burr (Team Hong Kong)

Latest on Cyclingnews