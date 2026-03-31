Gavin Sherry and Flavia Oliveira scorch through timed sections to claim wins at third event in Grasshopper Series, King Ridge

Race Results
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Defending champions Brennan Wertz and Jen Tavé settle for runner-up spots in California race

Flavia Oliveira Parks battled Jen Tavé for the women&#039;s win at 2026 King Ridge in the Grasshopper Adventure Series
Flavia Oliveira battled Jen Tavé for the women's win at 2026 King Ridge in the Grasshopper Adventure Series (Image credit: Brian Tucker Photography)

Gavin Sherry (Cycle Sport) and Flavia Oliveira (Excel Sports) claimed victory at King Ridge, after they got the best of the defending champions, Brennan Wertz (Scott-Skipstone) and Jen Tavé (SpeedBlock- Terun) on the race-determining timed sections of the third event of the 2026 Grasshopper Adventure Series.

Through the timed sections Oliveira carved out a 13-second gap to last year's pro women's winner Tavé, while Larissa Connors was third at six minutes and 16 seconds back.

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The third Hopper in the series of five races has been around for two decades, providing scenic roads into Sonoma County’s coastal mountains and a change from the tactical battles that have ended in sprint finishes. At Huffmaster, Wertz won a three-rider sprint, while Oliveira and Tavé finished two-three from a four-rider breakaway.

Last year the largely paved event in Monte Rio, California was the series decider with Tavé and Taj Krieger claiming the series wins, though this year King Ridge marks the mid-way point of competition.

The pro women's standings with two races to go had Tavé holding the series lead over Connors in second and Oliveira in third. The pro men's standings were very tight, with Jack Duncan, who was seventh at King Ridge, edging ahead of Caden Kroettinger and Jacob Velasco, with Wertz moving into the top five.

22-year-old Gavin Sherry had the best times across all three climbing segments to win 2026 King Ridge

22-year-old Gavin Sherry had the best times across all three climbing segments to win 2026 King Ridge (Image credit: Brian Tucker Photography)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pro Men top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Gavin Sherry

1:13:45

2

Brennan Wertz

+ 1:22

3

Jovanni Stefani

+ 3:07

4

Peter Stetina

+ 3:36

5

Matthew Wiebe

+ 6:04

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pro Women top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Flavia Oliveira

1:31:29

2

Jen Tavé

+ 13

3

Larissa Connors

+ 6:16

4

Alyssa Mahoney

+ 9:14

5

Nina Strika

+ 14:35

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.