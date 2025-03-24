Anna Yamauchi tops Katerina Nash in 'slide it to ride it' slippery edition of Lake Sonoma MTB

By

Bradyn Lange leads solo from start to finish with victory at third stop of Grasshopper Adventure Series

Anna Yamauchi rides to pro women's victory at 2025 Lake Sonoma MTB
Anna Yamauchi rides to pro women's victory at 2025 Lake Sonoma MTB(Image credit: @tuckerpics / Grasshopper Series 2025)

Bradyn Lange and Anna Yamauchi earned solo victories in the pro divisions at Lake Sonoma MTB on Saturday, the third of five events in the Grasshopper Adventure Series in northern California.

Pro Men top 5
Pos.NameResult
1Bradyn Lange01:49:49
2Justin Peck00:03:16
3Peter Stetina00:04:05
4Sandy Floren00:04:43
5Geoff Kabush00:08:20
Pro Women top 5
Pos.NameResult
1Anna Yamauchi02:25:22
2Katrina Nash00:07:13
3Kelly Brennan00:33:34
4Julie Duvert00:41:05
Jackie Tyson
