Grasshopper Adventure Series: Brennan Wertz delivers knock-out punch in three-up sprint for third consecutive win at Huffmaster

Race Results
By published

Alia Shafi opens new gravel season with sprint victory against Grasshopper veterans Flavia Oliveira Parks and Jen Tavé

Brennan Wertz (centre) won his third consecutive Huffmaster Hopper at the end of February in 2026
Brennan Wertz (centre) won his third consecutive Huffmaster Hopper at the end of February in 2026 (Image credit: Brian Tucker @b.tuckerpics)
Jump to:

Former US gravel champion Brennan Wertz (Scott-Skipstone) and Alia Shafi (MAAP-Bike Tires Direct-Arundel) earned season-opening victories Saturday from a pair of three-rider sprints in the elite fields at Huffmaster mixed-terrain race, the second round of the Grasshopper Adventure Series in northern California.

Wertz earned his fourth victory in six editions, but had to fend off fellow US riders Skyler Taylor (Pinarello-Q36.5) and Marcis Shelton (Competitive Edge Racing) when the trio came together at the front of the race, pacing Leesville Gap and on the long 20-mile descent on Huffmaster Road to the finish.

Eventual winner Alia Shafi of MAAP-Bike Tires Direct rides between Flavia Oliveira Parks of Excel Sports (left) and Jen Tav&amp;eacute; of SpeedBlock- Terun (right) in final miles of Huffmaster Hopper

Eventual winner Alia Shafi of MAAP-Bike Tires Direct rides between Flavia Oliveira Parks of Excel Sports (left) and Jen Tavé of SpeedBlock- Terun (right) in final miles of Huffmaster Hopper (Image credit: Brian Tucker @b.tuckerpics)

"I was hoping for a sprint finish [because] I have a good hit at the end," Shafi said, who finished ninth in her only other Huffmaster race three years ago.

Shafi led the way in 4:34:20 for the three-way sprint, with Flavia Oliveira Parks (Excel Sports) going second and Jen Tavé (SpeedBlock-Terun) third. Both Shafi's adversaries had raced at Grasshopper Series events for years, with Parks winning Huffmaster in 2024 ahead of runner-up Tavé.

"It was my first time coming in for a sprint finish, probably not the best for me, gotta work on that sprint, but it's hard to get away anywhere else on this course," said Tavé.

The series moves to the western edge of Sonoma County for King Ridge on March 28. The mainly paved course will have timed segments across the 91-mile route.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men long course - Top 10

Pos.

Name

Time Behind

1

Brennan Wertz

3:50:02

2

Skyler Taylor

+0:00

3

Marcis Shelton

+0:01

4

Lucas Miers

+1:22

5

Ryder Ritchie

+2:22

6

Griffin Easter

+4:00

7

Tobin Ortenblad

+5:52

8

Jacob Velasco

+5:52

9

Mattheus Johnson

+5:52

10

Jack Duncan

+7:25

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women long course - Top 5

Pos.

Name

Time Behind

1

Alia Shafi

4:34:20

2

Flavia Oliveira Parks

+0:02

3

Jen Tave

+0:04

4

Larissa Connors

+0:16

5

Steph Hart

+17:56

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our gravel cycling coverage in 2026. We'll be on the ground at the biggest races of the season, bringing you breaking news, expert analysis, in-depth features, and much more. Find out more.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.