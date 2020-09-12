Giro Rosa: Annemiek van Vleuten wins Strade Bianche-style stage 2

Image 1 of 35 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 35 Trek-Segafredo and Movistar lead the peloton during stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 35 World champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 35 Elisa Longo Borghini in the maglia rosa ahead of stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 35 CCC-Liv lead the peloton over the gravel roads through Tuscany during stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 35 Elisa Longo Borghini speaks to the press in the maglia rosa ahead of stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 35 The peloton racing along the white gravel roads in Tuscany during stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 35 CCC-Liv lead onto the gravel during stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 35 Elisa Longo Borghini leads the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 35 Coryn Rivera and the Sunweb team during stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 35 The peloton during stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 35 American champion Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 35 CCC0Liv during stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 35 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 35 Lisa Brennaur leads the peloton during stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 35 Teniel Campbell (Valcar) during stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 35 Julie Van De Velde of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies in a breakaway during stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 35 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and Teniel Campbell (Valcar) during stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 35 Overall leader Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 35 Dutch champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) during stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 35 Green jersey during stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 35 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 35 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Kasia Niewiadoma stage 2 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 35 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 35 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 35 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 35 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa takes the magila rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 35 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 35 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa but had to run up the final gravel climb after a mechanical (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 35 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa - gets a push after a mechanical (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 35 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa takes the maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 35 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 35 Dutch champion Anna van der Breggen second on stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 35 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 35 Dutch champion Anna van der Breggen racing for second place on stage 2 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) has put her mark on the Giro Rosa already, winning stage 2 with a solo attack in the final and taking the race lead. The world champion shook off her competitors on the gravel climb that crested 11km from the finish and continued to increase her lead.



Even a mechanical could not stop the 37-year-old who won more than a minute ahead of Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).

"I think my face says it all. I went so deep because you never know what’s coming and you have to take every second, so I went from the bottom [of the Seggiano climb] to take as much time as possible because at this Giro we don’t have an big uphill finish so it can be a game of seconds in the end. Every second can be useful," Van Vleuten said at the finish line.

"It was a time trial from the start of the gravel section. I wanted to hit it as the first rider, and I did, and then I went."

Van Vleuten now leads the overall classification by 1:16 over Van der Breggen and Niewiadoma.

"It’s always very special in Italy to wear the pink jersey," Van Vleuten said. "I’m here with my team to go for it for a third time. There are so many days to come. I’m not thinking about pink. I’ll race, as I always do, and focus day by day because that’s really needed at this Giro d’Italia."

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing 4 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 6 Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 7 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Equipe Paule Ka 8 Soraya Paladin (Ita) CCC-Liv 9 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women