Giro Rosa: Annemiek van Vleuten wins Strade Bianche-style stage 2
World champion takes the overall race lead from Elisa Longo Borghini on white gravel roads of Tuscany
Stage 2: Paganico - Arcidosso
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) has put her mark on the Giro Rosa already, winning stage 2 with a solo attack in the final and taking the race lead. The world champion shook off her competitors on the gravel climb that crested 11km from the finish and continued to increase her lead.
Even a mechanical could not stop the 37-year-old who won more than a minute ahead of Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).
"I think my face says it all. I went so deep because you never know what’s coming and you have to take every second, so I went from the bottom [of the Seggiano climb] to take as much time as possible because at this Giro we don’t have an big uphill finish so it can be a game of seconds in the end. Every second can be useful," Van Vleuten said at the finish line.
"It was a time trial from the start of the gravel section. I wanted to hit it as the first rider, and I did, and then I went."
Van Vleuten now leads the overall classification by 1:16 over Van der Breggen and Niewiadoma.
"It’s always very special in Italy to wear the pink jersey," Van Vleuten said. "I’m here with my team to go for it for a third time. There are so many days to come. I’m not thinking about pink. I’ll race, as I always do, and focus day by day because that’s really needed at this Giro d’Italia."
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing
|4
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|6
|Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|7
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Equipe Paule Ka
|8
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) CCC-Liv
|9
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing
