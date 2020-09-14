Giro Rosa: Banks wins stage 4 hilltop finish

Image 1 of 20 Lizzy Banks (Equipe Paule Ka) wins the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 20 Lizzy Banks (Equipe Paule Ka) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 20 Lizzy Banks (Equipe Paule Ka) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 20 Eugenia Bujak (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 20 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 20 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 20 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 20 Mavi Garcia (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 20 Lizzy Banks and Eugenia Bujak on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 20 Ruth Winder of Trek-Segafredo launched a solo attack early shown here with 125km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 20 Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team on stage 4 - 170.3km stage from Assisi to Tivoli (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 20 On stage 4 in the shadows Giulia Marchesini and Letizia Borghesi of Team Aromitalia - Basso Bikes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 20 Peloton rolling on 170.3km stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 20 Peloton rides 170.3km from Assisi to Tivoli on Monday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 20 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 20 Stage 4 of the Giro Rosa was a long one at 170km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 20 Stage 4 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 20 Stage 4 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 20 Thumbs up for Lizzy Banks in her long escape on stage 4 with Eugenia Bujak (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 20 Lizzy Banks (Equipe Paule Ka) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lizzy Banks (Equipe Paule Ka) won stage four of the Giro Rosa, attacking her breakaway partner Eugenia Bujak (Ale BTC Ljubljana) in the final part of the rough cobbled finishing climb into Tivoli.

Bujak took a comfortable second with a substantial gap back to defending champion, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), who continued to keep a tight grip on the pink jersey of the leader as she came over the line in third place.

More to follow.