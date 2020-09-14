Trending

Giro Rosa: Banks wins stage 4 hilltop finish

By

Annemiek van Vleuten finishes third to retain the leader's maglia rosa

Lizzy Banks (Equipe Paule Ka) wins the stage

Lizzy Banks (Equipe Paule Ka) wins the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lizzy Banks (Equipe Paule Ka) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lizzy Banks (Equipe Paule Ka) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Eugenia Bujak (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Mavi Garcia (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TIVOLI ITALY SEPTEMBER 14 Elizabeth Banks of The United Kingdom and Team Paule Ka Eugenia Bujak of Slovenia and Team Ale BTC Ljubljana Breakaway during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 4 a 1703km stage from Assisi to Tivoli 237m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 14 2020 in Tivoli Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzy Banks and Eugenia Bujak on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ruth Winder of Trek-Segafredo launched a solo attack early shown here with 125km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team on stage 4 - 170.3km stage from Assisi to Tivoli (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
On stage 4 in the shadows Giulia Marchesini and Letizia Borghesi of Team Aromitalia - Basso Bikes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Peloton rolling on 170.3km stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Peloton rides 170.3km from Assisi to Tivoli on Monday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Stage 4 of the Giro Rosa was a long one at 170km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Stage 4 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Stage 4 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Thumbs up for Lizzy Banks in her long escape on stage 4 with Eugenia Bujak (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lizzy Banks (Equipe Paule Ka) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lizzy Banks (Equipe Paule Ka) won stage four of the Giro Rosa, attacking her breakaway partner Eugenia Bujak (Ale BTC Ljubljana) in the final part of the rough cobbled finishing climb into Tivoli.

Bujak took a comfortable second with a substantial gap back to defending champion, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), who continued to keep a tight grip on the pink jersey of the leader as she came over the line in third place.

More to follow.

