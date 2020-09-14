Giro Rosa: Banks wins stage 4 hilltop finish
By Cyclingnews
Annemiek van Vleuten finishes third to retain the leader's maglia rosa
Lizzy Banks (Equipe Paule Ka) won stage four of the Giro Rosa, attacking her breakaway partner Eugenia Bujak (Ale BTC Ljubljana) in the final part of the rough cobbled finishing climb into Tivoli.
Bujak took a comfortable second with a substantial gap back to defending champion, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), who continued to keep a tight grip on the pink jersey of the leader as she came over the line in third place.
More to follow.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro Rosa: Banks wins stage 4 hilltop finishAnnemiek van Vleuten finishes third to retain the leader's maglia rosa
-
Simon Yates wins Tirreno-AdriaticoFilippo Ganna dominates final stage time trial
-
AG2R Citroën team to ride BMC in 2021The French team will be on Swiss bikes from next season, as BMC affirms its role as equipment sponsor until 2023
-
Helmets at the Tour de France: Who's wearing what?Whether it's for style, aerodynamics, weight, comfort or the all-important safety, if you want to wear the same helmet as the pros, here's what they're wearing
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.