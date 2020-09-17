Giro Rosa: Lotte Kopecky wins stage 7

Image 1 of 8 Dutch champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 8 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 8 The breakaway during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa - Barbara Guarischi, Alison Jackson, Silvia Zanardi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 8 Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 8 Riders on the attack during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 8 Mariia Novolodskaia in the breakaway stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 8 The breakaway during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa - Barbara Guarischi, Alison Jackson, Silvia Zanardi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 8 Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segaredo) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) has won stage 7 of the Giro Rosa, beating Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in the sprint of a small group after an action-packed finale.

On the first of two laps of a finishing circuit with a 4-kilometre climb, Maria Novolodskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look) had attacked out of the breakaway, but the Russian was caught as she reached the climb on the final lap.

A group of favourites emerged on the climb, but on the descent, things came back together, and about 25 riders entered the last kilometres.

A crash took out the pink jersey leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv). Though Van Vleuten got the winner's time due the 3km rule and keeps the leader's jersey, the extent of her injuries is not yet known

More to follow ...