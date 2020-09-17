Giro Rosa: Lotte Kopecky wins stage 7
Annemiek van Vleuten maintains lead after late-race crash
Stage 7: Nola - Maddaloni
Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) has won stage 7 of the Giro Rosa, beating Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in the sprint of a small group after an action-packed finale.
On the first of two laps of a finishing circuit with a 4-kilometre climb, Maria Novolodskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look) had attacked out of the breakaway, but the Russian was caught as she reached the climb on the final lap.
A group of favourites emerged on the climb, but on the descent, things came back together, and about 25 riders entered the last kilometres.
A crash took out the pink jersey leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv). Though Van Vleuten got the winner's time due the 3km rule and keeps the leader's jersey, the extent of her injuries is not yet known
More to follow ...
