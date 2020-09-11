Giro Rosa: Trek-Segafredo win opening team time trial
Elisa Longo Borghini takes pink jersey as Boels Dolmans and Mitchelton-Scott round out podium
Stage 1: Grosseto - Grosseto
Trek-Segafredo have won the opening stage of the Giro Rosa, a team time trial in Grosseto. Elisa Longo Borghini led the squad across the line to take the overall race lead, the first Italian to do so since 2008.
They set a time of 20:05.99 over the 16.8km course to beat out Boels Dolmans by three seconds, while Mitchelton-Scott finished third, just under five seconds back.
“It is the first time I have the pink jersey, and it’s just nice”, said Longo Borghini after the finish. “It was a team victory; I think every one of these girls deserves a maglia rosa because it has been such a good and smooth ride. Thank you very much to the team.”
Like in the previous three years, the Giro Rosa started with a team time trial, this time hosted by the Tuscan city of Grosseto.
The first team to set a benchmark in the September sun was Italian outfit BePink, finishing in 21:28.66 minutes. This time stood for fifteen minutes until being broken by Movistar Team who stopped the clock at 21:27.37 minutes.
But the Spanish team’s time in the hotseat was short-lived as Équipe Paule Ka improved on their time by over a minute, reaching the finish in only 20:15.08 minutes.
Most of the teams that followed could not reach this benchmark; only Mitchelton-Scott with defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten, the fourth-last team on the road, set a new best time of 20:10.45 minutes.
This was further improved upon by Trek-Segafredo, and when the final team on the course, Boels Dolmans, stopped the clock at 20:08.75, the winners were found.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:05
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:05
|4
|Equipe Paule Ka
|0:00:10
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:05
