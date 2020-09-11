Trending

Giro Rosa: Trek-Segafredo win opening team time trial

By

Elisa Longo Borghini takes pink jersey as Boels Dolmans and Mitchelton-Scott round out podium

Stage 1: Grosseto - Grosseto

Image 1 of 24

GROSSETO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Podium Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Pink Leader Jersey Celebration Flowers during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 1 a 168km Team Time Trial from Grosseto to Grosseto TTT GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 11 2020 in Grosseto Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) in pink
Trek-Segafredo have won the opening stage of the Giro Rosa, a team time trial in Grosseto. Elisa Longo Borghini led the squad across the line to take the overall race lead, the first Italian to do so since 2008.

They set a time of 20:05.99 over the 16.8km course to beat out Boels Dolmans by three seconds, while Mitchelton-Scott finished third, just under five seconds back.

“It is the first time I have the pink jersey, and it’s just nice”, said Longo Borghini after the finish. “It was a team victory; I think every one of these girls deserves a maglia rosa because it has been such a good and smooth ride. Thank you very much to the team.”

Like in the previous three years, the Giro Rosa started with a team time trial, this time hosted by the Tuscan city of Grosseto.

The first team to set a benchmark in the September sun was Italian outfit BePink, finishing in 21:28.66 minutes. This time stood for fifteen minutes until being broken by Movistar Team who stopped the clock at 21:27.37 minutes.

But the Spanish team’s time in the hotseat was short-lived as Équipe Paule Ka improved on their time by over a minute, reaching the finish in only 20:15.08 minutes.

Most of the teams that followed could not reach this benchmark; only Mitchelton-Scott with defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten, the fourth-last team on the road, set a new best time of 20:10.45 minutes.

This was further improved upon by Trek-Segafredo, and when the final team on the course, Boels Dolmans, stopped the clock at 20:08.75, the winners were found.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo 0:20:05
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:03
3Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:05
4Equipe Paule Ka 0:00:10
5Team Sunweb 0:00:14

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:05

