Giro Rosa: Trek-Segafredo win opening team time trial

Trek-Segafredo have won the opening stage of the Giro Rosa, a team time trial in Grosseto. Elisa Longo Borghini led the squad across the line to take the overall race lead, the first Italian to do so since 2008.

They set a time of 20:05.99 over the 16.8km course to beat out Boels Dolmans by three seconds, while Mitchelton-Scott finished third, just under five seconds back.



“It is the first time I have the pink jersey, and it’s just nice”, said Longo Borghini after the finish. “It was a team victory; I think every one of these girls deserves a maglia rosa because it has been such a good and smooth ride. Thank you very much to the team.”



Like in the previous three years, the Giro Rosa started with a team time trial, this time hosted by the Tuscan city of Grosseto.



The first team to set a benchmark in the September sun was Italian outfit BePink, finishing in 21:28.66 minutes. This time stood for fifteen minutes until being broken by Movistar Team who stopped the clock at 21:27.37 minutes.



But the Spanish team’s time in the hotseat was short-lived as Équipe Paule Ka improved on their time by over a minute, reaching the finish in only 20:15.08 minutes.

Most of the teams that followed could not reach this benchmark; only Mitchelton-Scott with defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten, the fourth-last team on the road, set a new best time of 20:10.45 minutes.



This was further improved upon by Trek-Segafredo, and when the final team on the course, Boels Dolmans, stopped the clock at 20:08.75, the winners were found.

Brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo 0:20:05 2 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:05 4 Equipe Paule Ka 0:00:10 5 Team Sunweb 0:00:14