Van der Breggen wins the Giro Rosa
By Cyclingnews
Evita Muzic claims final stage from breakaway
Stage 9: Motta Montecorvino - Motta Montecorvino
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Equipe Paule Ka
|3
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|5
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|6
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|7
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) CCC-Liv
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
