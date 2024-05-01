'Sometimes I need to back myself more' – Eddie Dunbar travels familiar road to Giro d'Italia

By Barry Ryan
published

Irishman discussed the disappointment of 2023 and navigating another crash-hindered build-up to the corsa rosa

Eddie Dunbar at the 2023 Giro d'Italia, where he finished seventh overall
Eddie Dunbar at the 2023 Giro d'Italia, where he finished seventh overall (Image credit: SWPix)

Eddie Dunbar has travelled this road before. It hasn’t made it any easier, but at least it meant that he recognised all the landmarks along the way. The journey doesn’t seem quite as daunting when you've already travelled to the destination before.

This year, as last, the Giro d’Italia is the centrepiece of Dunbar’s season and this year, as last, his itinerary to the main event had to be hastily rewritten. It didn’t do him much harm in 2023 when he reached Rome in seventh place overall. After some unwanted déjà vu in February, the Irishman will now hope for a more welcome kind of encore in Italy.

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.