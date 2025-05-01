The hopes of a nation – Can Antonio Tiberi or Giulio Ciccone put Italy back on the Giro d'Italia podium?

Italy is a country that reveres its cyclists, and there will be pressure on its riders, stage hunters and GC hopefuls alike. However, if they are successful, the rewards and celebration will be great

Collage of Giulio Ciccone and Antonio Tiberi
Can Antonio Tiberi or Giulio Ciccone put Italy back on the Giro d'Italia podium? (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Like any big cycling nation, Italy puts a lot of expectation on its stars, especially when the Giro d'Italia comes around. Each rider fits into a different role, an ambition they're meant to fulfill for their country, and everyone has an opinion, even stronger ones when Italy hasn't won the race for nine years. 

Those who do succeed, however, become stars forever, immortalized by the passion of the tifosi and the admiration of the press. Gino Bartali, Fausto Coppi, Vincenzo Nibali, all Italian legends forever, and a list that the world of cycling in Italy is always trying to add to.

