Less racing has made Tadej Pogačar ‘more eager for success’ at Giro d’Italia

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

UAE Team Emirates leader wishes Jonas Vingegaard speedy recovery from crash injuries

Tadej Pogačar has only done 10 race days in 2024
Tadej Pogačar has only done 10 race days in 2024 (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

Less than 48 hours before he starts his Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double bid, an upbeat Tadej Pogačar has confirmed that his overall condition has improved as a result of his racing less and training more in 2024.

To date Pogačar has only done ten race days this season, starting at Strade Bianche and continuing with Milan-Sanremo, the Volta a Catalunya and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, far less than in previous first halves of the year.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.