Geraint Thomas 'relishing the challenge' of taking on Pogačar in Giro d'Italia

By Laura Weislo
published

'It takes pressure off because everyone expects him to win' says Ineos leader

Geraint Thomas (Ineos) in the leader's jersey on stage 19 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia
Geraint Thomas (Ineos) in the leader's jersey on stage 19 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Geraint Thomas wants a do-over in the Giro d'Italia.

He might be up against two-time Tour de France winner and the world's number-one-ranked rider Tadej Pogačar this year, but at least he doesn't have a time trial that is "a silly stupid thing up a mountain this year".

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.