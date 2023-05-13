Blow to Ineos as Filippo Ganna leaves Giro d'Italia with COVID-19

Filippo Ganna has left Team Ineos one rider short at the Giro d'Italia, after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of stage 8 of the 2023 race.

In an announcement on Twitter, the team said, "Filippo Ganna will regrettably not line up to contest today’s Stage 8 of the 2023 #Giro, after testing positive for Covid-19 and displaying mild, flu-like symptoms.

"Filippo will now rest and recover fully before resuming his remaining 2023 race programme."

Speaking to Cyclingnews at the start of stage 8, Rod Ellingsworth explained, "He started not feeling great yesterday during the day, on the bike he wasn’t feeling brilliant. He tested positive this morning."

The latest UCI protocol stipulates that a rider does not necessarily need to leave the race in the event of a positive test for COVID-19, however, the team determined it was the best course of action, despite the loss of a key rider in the race.

"We just decided it’s best for Filippo [to leave the race], for the team for everybody, you calculate the risks don’t you and there’s the protocol that you don’t have to take them out necessarily, but we decided that it was best for the team to take that decision," Ellingsworth said.

He stressed that the decision was a difficult one to make, given Ganna's role in the team, and the significance of the time trial on stage 9 to the Italian national champion.

"It’s life now, you’re living with it and you’ve just got to put up with it," Ellingsworth said. "You know I’d say one of the things is Filippo has been super cautious coming into the race and this is a big deal for him being in Italy and the national champs jersey time trial tomorrow.

"We haven’t taken the decision lightly at all and you have to think about the wider team and think about Filippo and his health in partiuclar and you change things up and keep moving on, don’t we?"