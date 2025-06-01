Recommended reading

'Not a lot of teams will ever do this' – Mads Pedersen takes home ciclamino at end of Lidl-Trek's outstanding Giro d'Italia

Team ends with six stage wins as Danish rider adds Giro points jersey to Vuelta points victory

2025 Giro d&#039;Italia stage 21: Mads Pedersen celebrates winning the points classification overall
2025 Giro d'Italia stage 21: Mads Pedersen celebrates winning the points classification overall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen had already mathematically secured the Giro d'Italia ciclamino points jersey two days ago. But on stage 21, the Dane officially won the points classification and capped off a highly successful Giro for Lidl-Trek.

As well as Pedersen's ciclamino triumph, the team won six stages with three different riders – four for Pedersen, one apiece for Daan Hoole and Carlos Verona – marking the team's most successful Grand Tour in recent memory. To make it even more exceptional, Pedersen himself also led the Giro for five days, too, during the first week before losing it on stage 7's summit finish to Tagliacozzo to Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

