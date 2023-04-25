Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 19 preview
Stage 19: Longarone - Tre Cime di Lavaredo, 183 km - Mountains (Summit)
It is a classic Dolomite day in the mountains for stage 19, which replicates Thursday with another quintet of categorised peaks and mountaintop finish, this time at Tre Cime di Lavaredo.
The start in the valley in Longarone opens with less than two dozen kilometres of tame roads before the long 58km approach to the top of the first categorised climb, Passo Campolongo. Along the uphill grind is an intermediate sprint at kilometre 64.4 in Caprile. The Campolongo is officially 3.9km in length, with an average gradient of 7%, but it’s a long haul to get there.
The final half of the 183km stage packs in the Valparola (14.km at 5.6%), Giau (9.9km at 9.3%) and Tre Croci (7.9km at 7.2%) passes before taking on the closing 7.2km climb to Rifugio Auronzo, with a 12.5% gradient at the finish line.
The road to Tre Cime di Lavaredo rises to 18% gradients over the first 1.5 km, becomes a false flat at Lago di Antorno and then quickly kicks up to 12% in the last 4 km. Ten years ago Italian Vincenzo Nibali won on this same climb, emerging victorious from the fog and wearing the maglia rosa. It is clearly the most challenging stage of this year’s three-week Grand Tour.
