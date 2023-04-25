Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 16 preview
Stage 16: Sabbio Chiese - Monte Bondone, 203 km - Mountains (Summit)
The final rest day now in the rear view mirror and week three of the Giro d’Italia looms large with four leg-searing stages across the final six days of racing for the maglia rosa. Stage 16 wastes no time to deliver drama, with five categorised climbs that total 5,200 metres of elevation gain over 203km.
A tranquil setting in Sabbio Chiese along the western side of Lake Garda sets the plot with 64km of flat roads and a cavalcade of tunnels. Just past Riva del Garda on the northern edge of the lake, the serious intrigue begins. The first of the quintet of climbs is the first-category Passo di Santa Barbara (12km at 8%) and the third-category Passo di Bordala (4.5km at 7%), with just less than 8km between the KOMs. Then rolling through the Adige Valley, with an intermediate sprint in Rovereto, there are consecutive category 2 ascents of the Matassone (13 km at 5%) and Serrada (17km at 5.5%).
Once descending 28.4km into Aldeno, with the final sprint points on offer, the final climb to Monte Bondone covers the final 21.4km, with an average gradient 6.8% and topping out at 15%. It was at this location in 1956 that Charly Gaul plowed through a blizzard and gained the maglia rosa on the now-famous summit. Ivan Bassoo was the last winner atop Monte Bondone, doing so in 2006.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 21 previewStage 21: Roma - Roma, 135 km - Flat
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 20 previewStage 20: Tarvisio - Monte Lussari Tudor ITT, 18.6 km - Time trial
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 19 previewStage 19: Longarone - Tre Cime di Lavaredo, 183 km - Mountains (Summit)
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 18 previewStage 18: Oderzo - Val di Zoldo, 161 km - Mountains (Summit)