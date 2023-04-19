Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 2 preview
Stage 2: Teramo - San Salvo, 201 km - Flat
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for our best Giro d'Italia coverage
It’s difficult to envisage anything other than a bunch sprint on the opening road stage of a Giro that, on paper at least, promises more opportunities for the fast men than they have received in recent years.
This 202km stage largely hugs the Adriatic coast, and the early climb out of Teramo looks an obvious springboard for the early break. The fuggitivi should then fight it out for the king of the mountains jersey on the climbs to Silvi Paese and Ripa Teatina before the balance tips definitively in favour of the chasing bunch on the flat and exposed final 70km.
There seems unlikely to be any deviation from the anticipated script here, even if the first road stage of the Giro has a history of generating surprises and polemics.
San Salvo, which lies just before the border between Abruzzo and Molise, hosts a stage finish for the first time having previously hosted stage starts in 2013 and 2020.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 2 previewStage 2: Teramo - San Salvo, 201 km - Flat
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 1 previewStage 1: Fossacesia Marina - Ortona, 19.6 km - individual time trial
-
Skjelmose, Landa 'first of the mortals' as Pogacar flies on Mur de Huy'Always finishing behind Pogacar and Evenepoel is hard' says Landa
-
'You don't get bored crossing the line first' - Tadej Pogacar on winning yet againPogacar takes his 12th win of 2023 at Flèche Wallonne, closing in on a dominant Classics season