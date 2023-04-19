Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 2 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 2 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport) Stage 2 map (Image credit: RCS Sport)

It’s difficult to envisage anything other than a bunch sprint on the opening road stage of a Giro that, on paper at least, promises more opportunities for the fast men than they have received in recent years.

This 202km stage largely hugs the Adriatic coast, and the early climb out of Teramo looks an obvious springboard for the early break. The fuggitivi should then fight it out for the king of the mountains jersey on the climbs to Silvi Paese and Ripa Teatina before the balance tips definitively in favour of the chasing bunch on the flat and exposed final 70km.

There seems unlikely to be any deviation from the anticipated script here, even if the first road stage of the Giro has a history of generating surprises and polemics.

San Salvo, which lies just before the border between Abruzzo and Molise, hosts a stage finish for the first time having previously hosted stage starts in 2013 and 2020.