Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 3 preview
Stage 3: Vasto - Melfi, 216 km - Medium Mountains
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for our best Giro d'Italia coverage
The long run from Vasto to Melfi is a stage of two parts that should be handled with considerable care by the GC contenders. A seemingly sedate opening phase, which comprises a flat run across Molise and northern Puglia, gives way to a rather more complicated finale in Basilicata, where two well-placed climbs provide an obvious springboard for late attackers.
The category 3 climb to Valico dei Laghi di Monticchio takes in ramps of 10% on its sinuous path along the mountainside, and there is only a brief respite before the road climbs again for the short, but sharp category 4 ascent to Valico La Croce, which comes with 26km to go.
A long and fast drop towards an intermediate sprint follows before the shallow haul to the finish line in Melfi. Vigilance will be the byword for the overall contenders.
Melfi, in the heart of the volcanic area of Vulture, is known for the production of Aglianico del Vulture wine and for the imposing Norman castle that dominates the skyline in these parts.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 4 previewStage 4: Venosa - Lago Laceno, 175 km - Medium Mountains
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 3 previewStage 3: Vasto - Melfi, 216 km - Medium Mountains
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 2 previewStage 2: Teramo - San Salvo, 201 km - Flat
-
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 1 previewStage 1: Fossacesia Marina - Ortona, 19.6 km - individual time trial