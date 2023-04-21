Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 5 preview

Stage 5: Atripalda - Salerno, 171 km - Hilly

The early climb out of Atripalda and up the Passo Serra offers an obvious springboard for the early break, and the terrain stays rugged until past the midway point of the day’s stage. The steady drop towards the Tyrrhenian coast, however, tips the scales firmly back in the favour of the sprinters.

After passing through Eboli, the route swings onto the striking Gulf of Salerno for a rapid run-in to the inevitable grandstand finish on Piazza della Concordia in the city of Salerno itself.

Past winners in Salerno include Alfredo Binda, Fausto Coppi and Rolf Sørensen. This year’s visit is likely to see a sprinter add his name to that roll of honour.

