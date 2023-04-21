Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 5 preview
Stage 5: Atripalda - Salerno, 171 km - Hilly
The early climb out of Atripalda and up the Passo Serra offers an obvious springboard for the early break, and the terrain stays rugged until past the midway point of the day’s stage. The steady drop towards the Tyrrhenian coast, however, tips the scales firmly back in the favour of the sprinters.
After passing through Eboli, the route swings onto the striking Gulf of Salerno for a rapid run-in to the inevitable grandstand finish on Piazza della Concordia in the city of Salerno itself.
Past winners in Salerno include Alfredo Binda, Fausto Coppi and Rolf Sørensen. This year’s visit is likely to see a sprinter add his name to that roll of honour.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
