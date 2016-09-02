Gateway Cup: Aldo Ino Ilesic wins Tour de Lafayette race
Daniel Holloway and Byran Gomez round out podium
Tour de Lafayette Men: St. Louis - St. Louis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:58:25
|2
|Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|3
|Bryan Gomez
|4
|Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|Alberto Covarrubias
|0:00:01
|6
|Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
|7
|Julio Padilla
|0:00:02
|8
|Hogan Sills (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|9
|Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|10
|Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|11
|Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
|12
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
|13
|Emile Abraham (United Healthcare of Georgia/706P Cycling Team)
|14
|Kent Myers (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b. MINI)
|0:00:03
|15
|Thomas Gibbons (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
|16
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|17
|Jonah Meadvancort (Lupus Racing Team)
|18
|Spencer Seggebruch (Michelob-Ultra/Big Shark Racing Team)
|19
|Skyler Mackey (Transitions LifeCare p/b InSync)
|20
|Robert Evans (Team Illuminate)
|21
|Carlos Alzate Escobar
|0:00:04
|22
|Drew Christopher (Primal - Audi Denver)
|23
|Brandon Krawczyk (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|24
|David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|25
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Xrcel / Cycles 54)
|26
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|27
|Connor Brown (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
|0:00:05
|28
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|29
|Michael Keller (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|30
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
|31
|Joshua Carter (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|32
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|33
|Marco Aledia (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:00:06
|34
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|35
|Dmitry Ponkratov
|0:00:07
|36
|Tanner Ward
|37
|Brian Firle (Primal - Audi Denver)
|38
|Grant Koontz (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|39
|Michael Saunders (Dogfish/Team Noah)
|40
|Michael Gearren Ii (Steen Wear/The Chain Stay)
|41
|Jesse Siemen (Michelob-Ultra/Big Shark Racing Team)
|42
|Jacob Henningsen (Team Hungry)
|0:00:08
|43
|Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
|44
|Jadon Jaeger (BELGIANWERKX)
|45
|Derek Cote (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:10
|46
|Christopher St. Peter (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|47
|Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
|48
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:11
|49
|Michael Allison (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
|50
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|51
|Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|52
|Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|53
|Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:00:12
|54
|John Harris (Green Line Velo)
|55
|Justin Leopold (Jacomo Racing p/b Alloy Wheel R)
|0:00:13
|56
|Paul Harrison (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|57
|Konrad Witt (ABD Cycling Club)
|58
|Devin Clark (Michelob-Ultra/Big Shark Racing Team)
|59
|Grayson Keppler (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b. MINI)
|60
|Alejandro Padilla
|0:00:14
|61
|Austin Ulich (United Healthcare of Georgia/706P Cycling Team)
|0:00:16
|62
|Sam Brand
|0:00:17
|63
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|64
|Anthony Dust (The Cyclery Racing Team)
|0:00:18
|65
|B.J. Keane (Michelob-Ultra/Big Shark Racing Team)
|66
|Tristan Petsch-Horvath (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|67
|Daniel Gay (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|0:00:20
|68
|Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|0:00:23
|69
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:34
|70
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:39
|71
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:40
|72
|Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|73
|Jacob White (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|0:00:42
|74
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|0:00:45
|75
|Ryan Aitcheson
|0:00:47
|76
|Willem Kaiser (United Healthcare of Georgia/706P Cycling Team)
|0:00:53
|77
|Justin Mcquerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:10
|78
|Luke Momper (Summit Pro Racing)
|0:01:13
|79
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|80
|Samuel Kieffer (Think Green-VO2 Multisport)
|0:01:18
|81
|Michael Weiss (Michelob-Ultra/Big Shark Racing Team)
|0:01:19
|82
|John Butler (Low Country Cycling Team)
|0:01:22
|83
|Michael Mull (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b. MINI)
|0:01:36
|84
|Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)
|0:01:37
|85
|Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:41
|86
|Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
|0:01:46
|87
|Patrick Casey (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)
|88
|David Nickels
|0:01:47
|89
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:55
|90
|Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|0:01:56
|DNF
|Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|DNF
|John Balmer
|DNF
|John Noonan
|DNF
|Stephan Hirsch
