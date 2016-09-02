Trending

Gateway Cup: Aldo Ino Ilesic wins Tour de Lafayette race

Daniel Holloway and Byran Gomez round out podium

Aldo Ino Ilesic wins Gateway Cup opener

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aldo Ino Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team)0:58:25
2Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
3Bryan Gomez
4Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare)
5Alberto Covarrubias0:00:01
6Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)
7Julio Padilla0:00:02
8Hogan Sills (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
9Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)
10Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
11Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
12Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
13Emile Abraham (United Healthcare of Georgia/706P Cycling Team)
14Kent Myers (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b. MINI)0:00:03
15Thomas Gibbons (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
16Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
17Jonah Meadvancort (Lupus Racing Team)
18Spencer Seggebruch (Michelob-Ultra/Big Shark Racing Team)
19Skyler Mackey (Transitions LifeCare p/b InSync)
20Robert Evans (Team Illuminate)
21Carlos Alzate Escobar0:00:04
22Drew Christopher (Primal - Audi Denver)
23Brandon Krawczyk (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
24David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
25Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Xrcel / Cycles 54)
26Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
27Connor Brown (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World)0:00:05
28Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
29Michael Keller (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
30Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
31Joshua Carter (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
32George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
33Marco Aledia (Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:06
34Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
35Dmitry Ponkratov0:00:07
36Tanner Ward
37Brian Firle (Primal - Audi Denver)
38Grant Koontz (Team Arapahoe Resources)
39Michael Saunders (Dogfish/Team Noah)
40Michael Gearren Ii (Steen Wear/The Chain Stay)
41Jesse Siemen (Michelob-Ultra/Big Shark Racing Team)
42Jacob Henningsen (Team Hungry)0:00:08
43Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
44Jadon Jaeger (BELGIANWERKX)
45Derek Cote (Team Arapahoe Resources)0:00:10
46Christopher St. Peter (Intelligentsia Coffee)
47Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
48Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:11
49Michael Allison (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
50Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
51Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
52Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
53Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:00:12
54John Harris (Green Line Velo)
55Justin Leopold (Jacomo Racing p/b Alloy Wheel R)0:00:13
56Paul Harrison (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
57Konrad Witt (ABD Cycling Club)
58Devin Clark (Michelob-Ultra/Big Shark Racing Team)
59Grayson Keppler (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b. MINI)
60Alejandro Padilla0:00:14
61Austin Ulich (United Healthcare of Georgia/706P Cycling Team)0:00:16
62Sam Brand0:00:17
63Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
64Anthony Dust (The Cyclery Racing Team)0:00:18
65B.J. Keane (Michelob-Ultra/Big Shark Racing Team)
66Tristan Petsch-Horvath (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
67Daniel Gay (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)0:00:20
68Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)0:00:23
69Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:34
70Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:39
71Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:40
72Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
73Jacob White (Oklahoma City Velo Club)0:00:42
74Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)0:00:45
75Ryan Aitcheson0:00:47
76Willem Kaiser (United Healthcare of Georgia/706P Cycling Team)0:00:53
77Justin Mcquerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:10
78Luke Momper (Summit Pro Racing)0:01:13
79Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
80Samuel Kieffer (Think Green-VO2 Multisport)0:01:18
81Michael Weiss (Michelob-Ultra/Big Shark Racing Team)0:01:19
82John Butler (Low Country Cycling Team)0:01:22
83Michael Mull (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b. MINI)0:01:36
84Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)0:01:37
85Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:41
86Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)0:01:46
87Patrick Casey (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Special)
88David Nickels0:01:47
89Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:55
90Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:01:56
DNFTrevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
DNFJohn Balmer
DNFJohn Noonan
DNFStephan Hirsch

