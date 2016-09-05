Gateway Cup: Ilesic wins Giro della Montagne
Magner second, Holloway third
Giro della Montagne Men: St. Louis - St. Louis
Aldo Ino Ilesic (Astellas) won the third day of racing at the Gateway Cup, at the Giro della Montagne. He won the sprint ahead of Ty Magner (UHC) and Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee).
The third round of the 2016 Gateway Cup took place on the iconic Giro della Montagna course for the longest running race of the series. In the men’s race, UnitedHealthcare continued to bank on a controlled race for a sprint finish.
The initial 20 minutes of racing were steady, but controlled enough that a solo break from Willem Kaiser was allowed a 20-second gap for close to 15 laps before being brought back in. From there, each of the big teams took turns lining out the field, making any real chance of a breakaway exceedingly challenging. However, the long, dragging climb of the circuit on St. Louis’s Hill neighborhood finally allowed a solid move to go clear with less than 15 laps remaining. The break had a winning makeup of Carlos Alzate from UnitedHealthcare, a rider each from Astellas and Gateway Harley Davidson, and several others intent on making their mark in the race.
With a good gap heading into two laps to go, it looked like a sure thing that the winner would come from the leading group of six. However, when the field came through for the final lap, Grant Erhard of Summit Pro Cycling had shot clear of the chase group and passed the breakaway as he set out for an almost impossible run at a solo win ahead of the charging field. It was not to be and the group was together coming through the final turn. While UnitedHealthcare had strength in numbers for the lead out, it was Ilesic from Astellas who came through for his second win of the weekend ahead of perennial podium threat Magner and Holloway.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team)
|2
|Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|4
|Julio Padilla
|5
|Emile Abraham (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
|6
|Thomas Gibbons (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker /)
|7
|Carlos Alzate Escobar
|8
|Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle)
|9
|Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
|10
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
|11
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|12
|Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
|13
|Alberto Covarrubias
|14
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|15
|Brandon Krawczyk (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|16
|Michael Allison (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
|17
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Xrcel / Cycles 54)
|18
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|19
|David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|20
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
|21
|Spencer Seggebruch (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|22
|Drew Christopher (Primal - Audi Denver)
|23
|Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|24
|Armando cardenas (Green Bay Cycles)
|25
|Jonah MeadVanCort (Lupus Racing Team)
|26
|John Noonan (Primal - Audi Denver)
|27
|Brice Brookshire (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
|28
|Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|29
|Luke Momper (Summit Pro Racing)
|30
|Justin Leopold (Jacomo Racing p/b Alloy Wheel Repair)
|31
|Michael Gearren II (Steen Wear/The Chain Stay)
|32
|Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|33
|Robert Evans (Team Illuminate)
|34
|Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|35
|Alejandro Padilla
|36
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|37
|Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|38
|Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|39
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|40
|Connor Brown (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle)
|41
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|42
|Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
|43
|Samuel Kieffer (Think Green-VO2 Multisport)
|44
|Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|45
|Macen VanAllen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|46
|Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|47
|David Morse (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|48
|Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|49
|Kyle Perry (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|50
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|51
|Christopher St. Peter (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|52
|Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|53
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|54
|Grayson Keppler (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
|55
|Konrad Witt (ABD Cycling Club)
|56
|Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|57
|Sam Brand
|58
|Jacob White (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|59
|Jesse Siemen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|60
|John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
|61
|Michael Dutczak (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|62
|Dan Greene
|63
|Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
|64
|Patrick Casey (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|65
|Paul Harrison (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|66
|Derek Cote (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|67
|Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
|68
|Tanner Ward
|69
|Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|70
|Jadon Jaeger (BELGIANWERKX)
|71
|Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)
|72
|Michael Keller (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|73
|Michael (Casey) Saunders (Dogfish/Team Noah)
|74
|Joshua Johnson (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|75
|Stephan Hirsch (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|76
|Kurt Fletcher (Billy Goat Racing Team)
|77
|Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|78
|Devin Clark (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|79
|Austin Ulich (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
|80
|Hogan Sills (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|81
|Tristan Petsch-Horvath (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|82
|John Harris (Green Line Velo)
|83
|Thomas Brown (Litespeed-BMW)
|84
|Michael Mull (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
|85
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|86
|Grant Koontz (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|87
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|88
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|89
|Kent Myers (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
|90
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|91
|Joshua Carter (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|92
|Jonathan Jacob (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|93
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|94
|Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)
|95
|Ryan Aitcheson
|96
|Marco Aledia (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|97
|Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|98
|Sam Fritz (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|99
|Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|100
|David Nickels
|101
|John Butler (Low Country Cycling Team)
|102
|Daniel Gay (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|DNF
|Brian Firle (Primal - Audi Denver)
|DNF
|Willem Kaiser (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
