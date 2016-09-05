Trending

Gateway Cup: Ilesic wins Giro della Montagne

Magner second, Holloway third

Image 1 of 3

Aldo Ino Ilesic wins Gateway Cup Day 3 and leads overall omnium

Aldo Ino Ilesic wins Gateway Cup Day 3 and leads overall omnium
(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Image 2 of 3

The pro men line up for Gateway Cup Day 3

The pro men line up for Gateway Cup Day 3
(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Image 3 of 3

Aldo Ino Ilesic wins Gateway Cup Day 3

Aldo Ino Ilesic wins Gateway Cup Day 3
(Image credit: Gateway Cup)

Aldo Ino Ilesic (Astellas) won the third day of racing at the Gateway Cup, at the Giro della Montagne. He won the sprint ahead of Ty Magner (UHC) and Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee). 

The third round of the 2016 Gateway Cup took place on the iconic Giro della Montagna course for the longest running race of the series. In the men’s race, UnitedHealthcare continued to bank on a controlled race for a sprint finish.

The initial 20 minutes of racing were steady, but controlled enough that a solo break from Willem Kaiser was allowed a 20-second gap for close to 15 laps before being brought back in. From there, each of the big teams took turns lining out the field, making any real chance of a breakaway exceedingly challenging. However, the long, dragging climb of the circuit on St. Louis’s Hill neighborhood finally allowed a solid move to go clear with less than 15 laps remaining. The break had a winning makeup of Carlos Alzate from UnitedHealthcare, a rider each from Astellas and Gateway Harley Davidson, and several others intent on making their mark in the race.

With a good gap heading into two laps to go, it looked like a sure thing that the winner would come from the leading group of six. However, when the field came through for the final lap, Grant Erhard of Summit Pro Cycling had shot clear of the chase group and passed the breakaway as he set out for an almost impossible run at a solo win ahead of the charging field. It was not to be and the group was together coming through the final turn. While UnitedHealthcare had strength in numbers for the lead out, it was Ilesic from Astellas who came through for his second win of the weekend ahead of perennial podium threat Magner and Holloway.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aldo Ino Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team)
2Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare)
3Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
4Julio Padilla
5Emile Abraham (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
6Thomas Gibbons (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker /)
7Carlos Alzate Escobar
8Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle)
9Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
10Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
11Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
12Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
13Alberto Covarrubias
14Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
15Brandon Krawczyk (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
16Michael Allison (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
17Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Xrcel / Cycles 54)
18Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
19David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
20Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
21Spencer Seggebruch (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
22Drew Christopher (Primal - Audi Denver)
23Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)
24Armando cardenas (Green Bay Cycles)
25Jonah MeadVanCort (Lupus Racing Team)
26John Noonan (Primal - Audi Denver)
27Brice Brookshire (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
28Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
29Luke Momper (Summit Pro Racing)
30Justin Leopold (Jacomo Racing p/b Alloy Wheel Repair)
31Michael Gearren II (Steen Wear/The Chain Stay)
32Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
33Robert Evans (Team Illuminate)
34Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
35Alejandro Padilla
36Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
37Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)
38Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
39Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
40Connor Brown (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle)
41Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
42Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
43Samuel Kieffer (Think Green-VO2 Multisport)
44Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
45Macen VanAllen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
46Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
47David Morse (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
48Adam Ventling (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
49Kyle Perry (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
50Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
51Christopher St. Peter (Intelligentsia Coffee)
52Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
53Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
54Grayson Keppler (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
55Konrad Witt (ABD Cycling Club)
56Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
57Sam Brand
58Jacob White (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
59Jesse Siemen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
60John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
61Michael Dutczak (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
62Dan Greene
63Scott Williamson (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
64Patrick Casey (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
65Paul Harrison (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
66Derek Cote (Team Arapahoe Resources)
67Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
68Tanner Ward
69Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
70Jadon Jaeger (BELGIANWERKX)
71Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)
72Michael Keller (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
73Michael (Casey) Saunders (Dogfish/Team Noah)
74Joshua Johnson (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
75Stephan Hirsch (Team Arapahoe Resources)
76Kurt Fletcher (Billy Goat Racing Team)
77Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
78Devin Clark (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
79Austin Ulich (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
80Hogan Sills (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
81Tristan Petsch-Horvath (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
82John Harris (Green Line Velo)
83Thomas Brown (Litespeed-BMW)
84Michael Mull (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
85Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
86Grant Koontz (Team Arapahoe Resources)
87George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
88Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
89Kent Myers (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
90Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
91Joshua Carter (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
92Jonathan Jacob (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
93Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
94Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)
95Ryan Aitcheson
96Marco Aledia (Intelligentsia Coffee)
97Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
98Sam Fritz (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
99Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
100David Nickels
101John Butler (Low Country Cycling Team)
102Daniel Gay (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
DNFBrian Firle (Primal - Audi Denver)
DNFWillem Kaiser (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews