Gateway Cup: George Simpson wins Benton Park Classic
Gateway Harley Davidson rider gets final day win
Benton Park Classic Men: St. Louis - St. Louis
For the second day in a row, the men's field took a bit more subdued approach to the opening stages of the race as a two rider break slipped clear to carve out upwards of thirty seconds for the first handful of laps. The pace was high in the group, but no one seemed to want to take the initiative on such a challenging course after three days of late season racing.
A little over halfway through, a break formed with George Simpson and Dennis Ramirez of Gateway Harley Davidson, Carlos Alzate from UnitedHealthcare, Grant Erhard of Summit Wealth Strategies and Zack Alison from Elevate Pro Cycling. The group worked well together and with the biggest local team in Gateway Harley Davidson and Missouri Best All Around Rider contender Erhard in the mix, there was plenty of motivation to drive the break to the line.
While Alzate was the clear favourite in the sprint, he wasn't able to overcome the tag team effort from Gateway Harley Davidson, which led Simpson to a huge win, pushing Alzate into second with Gateway Harley rider Ramirez rounding out the podium. Aldo Ino Ilesic of Astellas took seventh out of the field to secure his overall omnium win while Ty Magner of UHC finished ahead of him in sixth to lock up second overall. Daniel Holloway from Intelligentsia rolled in just behind them for eighth to clinch the final spot on the overall podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|2
|Carlos Alzate Escobar
|3
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|4
|Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|5
|Bryan Gomez
|6
|Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare)
|7
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team)
|8
|Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|9
|Joshua Johnson (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|10
|Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
|11
|Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|12
|Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|13
|Alberto Covarrubias
|14
|Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|15
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|16
|John Harris (Green Line Velo)
|17
|Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
|18
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Xrcel / Cycles 54)
|19
|Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
|20
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
|21
|John Noonan (Primal - Audi Denver)
|22
|Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|23
|Tanner Ward
|24
|Grant Koontz (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|25
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|26
|Devin Clark (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|27
|Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|28
|Sam Fritz (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|29
|Connor Brown (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle)
|30
|Jesse Siemen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|31
|Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|32
|David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|33
|Kyle Perry (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|34
|Thomas Gibbons (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker /)
|35
|Michael Gearren II (Steen Wear/The Chain Stay)
|36
|Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|37
|Jadon Jaeger (BELGIANWERKX)
|38
|Karl Menzies (UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare)
|39
|Alejandro Padilla
|40
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|41
|Justin Leopold (Jacomo Racing p/b Alloy Wheel Repair)
|42
|Drew Christopher (Primal - Audi Denver)
|43
|Stephan Hirsch (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|44
|Spencer Seggebruch (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|45
|Jonathan Jacob (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|46
|Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
|47
|Michael Dutczak (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|48
|Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)
|49
|Thomas Brown (Litespeed-BMW)
|50
|Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|51
|Robert Evans (Team Illuminate)
|52
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
|53
|Paul Harrison (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|54
|Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|55
|Konrad Witt (ABD Cycling Club)
|56
|Hogan Sills (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|57
|Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)
|58
|Marco Aledia (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|59
|Jonah Mead Van Cort (Lupus Racing Team)
|60
|Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|61
|Derek Cote (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|62
|Luke Momper (Summit Pro Racing)
|63
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|64
|Michael Allison (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
|65
|Macen VanAllen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|66
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|67
|Sam Brand
|68
|Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|69
|Michael Keller (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|70
|David Nickels
|DNF
|Emile Abraham (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
|DNF
|Joshua Carter (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|DNF
|Brian Firle (Primal - Audi Denver)
|DNF
|Brenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|DNF
|Grayson Keppler (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
|DNF
|Brandon Krawczyk (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|DNF
|David Morse (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|DNF
|Clay Murfet
|DNF
|Julio Padilla
|DNF
|Tristan Petsch-Horvath (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|DNF
|Michael Mull (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
|DNF
|Patrick Casey (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|DNF
|Tony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
|DNF
|Daniel Gay (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
|DNS
|Ryan Aitcheson
|DNS
|Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle)
|DNS
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
|DNS
|John Butler (Low Country Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Willem Kaiser (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
|DNS
|B.J. Keane (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
|DNS
|Samuel Kieffer (Think Green-VO2 Multisport)
|DNS
|Lonny Knabe (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
|DNS
|Skyler Mackey (Transitions LifeCare p/b InSync Rx)
|DNS
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|DNS
|Kent Myers (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
|DNS
|Scott Ogilvie (Dogfish/Team Noah)
|DNS
|Dmitry Ponkratov
|DNS
|Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
|DNS
|Michael (Casey) Saunders (Dogfish/Team Noah)
|DNS
|Michael Sencenbaugh (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|DNS
|Christopher St. Peter (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|DNS
|William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
