Gateway Cup: George Simpson wins Benton Park Classic

Gateway Harley Davidson rider gets final day win

Image 1 of 8

The men's start line

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Image 2 of 8

An emotion win for Harley Davidson

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Image 3 of 8

George Simpson wins the rae

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Image 4 of 8

The breakaway starts the final lap

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Image 5 of 8

The break working to stay clear

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Image 6 of 8

The overall men's podium

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Image 7 of 8

The men's podium

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Image 8 of 8

UnitedHealthcare control the chase

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)

For the second day in a row, the men's field took a bit more subdued approach to the opening stages of the race as a two rider break slipped clear to carve out upwards of thirty seconds for the first handful of laps. The pace was high in the group, but no one seemed to want to take the initiative on such a challenging course after three days of late season racing.

A little over halfway through, a break formed with George Simpson and Dennis Ramirez of Gateway Harley Davidson, Carlos Alzate from UnitedHealthcare, Grant Erhard of Summit Wealth Strategies and Zack Alison from Elevate Pro Cycling. The group worked well together and with the biggest local team in Gateway Harley Davidson and Missouri Best All Around Rider contender Erhard in the mix, there was plenty of motivation to drive the break to the line.

While Alzate was the clear favourite in the sprint, he wasn't able to overcome the tag team effort from Gateway Harley Davidson, which led Simpson to a huge win, pushing Alzate into second with Gateway Harley rider Ramirez rounding out the podium. Aldo Ino Ilesic of Astellas took seventh out of the field to secure his overall omnium win while Ty Magner of UHC finished ahead of him in sixth to lock up second overall. Daniel Holloway from Intelligentsia rolled in just behind them for eighth to clinch the final spot on the overall podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1George Simpson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
2Carlos Alzate Escobar
3Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
4Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)
5Bryan Gomez
6Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare)
7Aldo Ino Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team)
8Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
9Joshua Johnson (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
10Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
11Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
12Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)
13Alberto Covarrubias
14Ricky Randall (Team Arapahoe Resources)
15Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
16John Harris (Green Line Velo)
17Franklin Deese (Cyclus Sports)
18Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Xrcel / Cycles 54)
19Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing)
20Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling p/b Stradalli Bi)
21John Noonan (Primal - Audi Denver)
22Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
23Tanner Ward
24Grant Koontz (Team Arapahoe Resources)
25Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
26Devin Clark (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
27Randy Reichardt (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
28Sam Fritz (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
29Connor Brown (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle)
30Jesse Siemen (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
31Brian West (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
32David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
33Kyle Perry (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
34Thomas Gibbons (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker /)
35Michael Gearren II (Steen Wear/The Chain Stay)
36Micah Engle (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
37Jadon Jaeger (BELGIANWERKX)
38Karl Menzies (UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare)
39Alejandro Padilla
40Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
41Justin Leopold (Jacomo Racing p/b Alloy Wheel Repair)
42Drew Christopher (Primal - Audi Denver)
43Stephan Hirsch (Team Arapahoe Resources)
44Spencer Seggebruch (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
45Jonathan Jacob (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
46Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
47Michael Dutczak (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
48Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)
49Thomas Brown (Litespeed-BMW)
50Justin McQuerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
51Robert Evans (Team Illuminate)
52Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
53Paul Harrison (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
54Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
55Konrad Witt (ABD Cycling Club)
56Hogan Sills (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
57Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)
58Marco Aledia (Intelligentsia Coffee)
59Jonah Mead Van Cort (Lupus Racing Team)
60Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
61Derek Cote (Team Arapahoe Resources)
62Luke Momper (Summit Pro Racing)
63Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
64Michael Allison (Olathe Subaru Trek Racing)
65Macen VanAllen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
66Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
67Sam Brand
68Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
69Michael Keller (ICC Bissell-ABG-Giant)
70David Nickels
DNFEmile Abraham (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
DNFJoshua Carter (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
DNFBrian Firle (Primal - Audi Denver)
DNFBrenden Hardy (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
DNFGrayson Keppler (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
DNFBrandon Krawczyk (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
DNFDavid Morse (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
DNFClay Murfet
DNFJulio Padilla
DNFTristan Petsch-Horvath (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
DNFMichael Mull (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
DNFPatrick Casey (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
DNFTony Baca (ELBOWZ Racing)
DNFDaniel Gay (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U25)
DNSRyan Aitcheson
DNSZack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle)
DNSRahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
DNSJohn Butler (Low Country Cycling Team)
DNSBrandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNSWillem Kaiser (Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P)
DNSB.J. Keane (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing Team)
DNSSamuel Kieffer (Think Green-VO2 Multisport)
DNSLonny Knabe (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
DNSSkyler Mackey (Transitions LifeCare p/b InSync Rx)
DNSArthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
DNSKent Myers (Team Cadence Cyclery p.b. MINI OF)
DNSScott Ogilvie (Dogfish/Team Noah)
DNSDmitry Ponkratov
DNSAndy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
DNSMichael (Casey) Saunders (Dogfish/Team Noah)
DNSMichael Sencenbaugh (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
DNSChristopher St. Peter (Intelligentsia Coffee)
DNSWilliam Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)

