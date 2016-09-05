Image 1 of 8 The men's start line (Image credit: Gateway Cup) Image 2 of 8 An emotion win for Harley Davidson (Image credit: Gateway Cup) Image 3 of 8 George Simpson wins the rae (Image credit: Gateway Cup) Image 4 of 8 The breakaway starts the final lap (Image credit: Gateway Cup) Image 5 of 8 The break working to stay clear (Image credit: Gateway Cup) Image 6 of 8 The overall men's podium (Image credit: Gateway Cup) Image 7 of 8 The men's podium (Image credit: Gateway Cup) Image 8 of 8 UnitedHealthcare control the chase (Image credit: Gateway Cup)

For the second day in a row, the men's field took a bit more subdued approach to the opening stages of the race as a two rider break slipped clear to carve out upwards of thirty seconds for the first handful of laps. The pace was high in the group, but no one seemed to want to take the initiative on such a challenging course after three days of late season racing.

A little over halfway through, a break formed with George Simpson and Dennis Ramirez of Gateway Harley Davidson, Carlos Alzate from UnitedHealthcare, Grant Erhard of Summit Wealth Strategies and Zack Alison from Elevate Pro Cycling. The group worked well together and with the biggest local team in Gateway Harley Davidson and Missouri Best All Around Rider contender Erhard in the mix, there was plenty of motivation to drive the break to the line.

While Alzate was the clear favourite in the sprint, he wasn't able to overcome the tag team effort from Gateway Harley Davidson, which led Simpson to a huge win, pushing Alzate into second with Gateway Harley rider Ramirez rounding out the podium. Aldo Ino Ilesic of Astellas took seventh out of the field to secure his overall omnium win while Ty Magner of UHC finished ahead of him in sixth to lock up second overall. Daniel Holloway from Intelligentsia rolled in just behind them for eighth to clinch the final spot on the overall podium.

