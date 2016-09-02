Trending

Gateway Cup: Samantha Schneider wins Tour de Lafayette race

ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice dominate with Soto second

Sam Schneider wins Gateway Cup opener

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:54:47
2Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:00:01
3Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
4Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
5Joanne Kiesanowski0:00:02
6Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:00:03
7Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Women's Racing)
8Sarah Coney
9Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
10Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
11Kyrstin Bluhm (Fearless Femme Racing)
12Diana Penuela (Dallas Racing)0:00:04
13Christa Ghent
14Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
15Carrie Cartmill
16Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
17Tiffany Pezzulo (Fearless Femme Racing)
18Megan Heath (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
19Jennifer Youngwerth (Diablo Cycling)0:00:05
20Rachel Canning
21Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
22Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
23Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:00:06
24Justine Clift
25Hannah Shell (Velo Force)
26Ellen Watters
27Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
28Ashley Weaver (Lindenwood University)0:00:07
29Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
30Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing)0:00:08
31Marie-Soleil Blais
32Jeannie Kuhajek (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:00:09
33Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
34Jennifer Wagner (SH!FT Racing p/b St. Vincent's)
35Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling p/b Denver Fit Lo)
36Rachel Langdon (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
37Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)0:00:10
38Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
39Britta Siegel
40Ashley Duban (RCM Hit Squad P/B CRUSH Fitness)
41Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
42Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
43Iris Slappendel
44Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)0:00:11
45Ayesha McGowan (A Quick Brown Fox p/b hatchmap)
46Kimberly Pettit (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
47Julie Sanchez (Women's Project Pedal p/b VO2)
48Jennifer Kosatka (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:00:12
49Jannette Rho (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)0:00:13
50Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
51Amy McClintock (Velo Force)0:00:14
52Annie Byrne (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
53Emily Flynn
54Jill Albright (Team Belladium p/b Lane Motor M)0:00:15
55Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
56Courteney Lowe0:00:16
57Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
58Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:00:17
59Erin Goodall (Olympia Cycling Team)0:00:18
60Shiqi Fu (PSIMET Racing)0:00:19
61Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:31
62Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
63Debbie Milne (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)0:00:39
64Becca Schepps0:01:24
DNFLeslie Timm (Fearless Femme Racing)
DNFTracey Cameron

