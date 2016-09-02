Gateway Cup: Samantha Schneider wins Tour de Lafayette race
ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice dominate with Soto second
Tour de Lafayette Women: St. Louis - St. Louis
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:54:47
|2
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:01
|3
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|5
|Joanne Kiesanowski
|0:00:02
|6
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:03
|7
|Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Women's Racing)
|8
|Sarah Coney
|9
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|10
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|11
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Fearless Femme Racing)
|12
|Diana Penuela (Dallas Racing)
|0:00:04
|13
|Christa Ghent
|14
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|15
|Carrie Cartmill
|16
|Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|17
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Fearless Femme Racing)
|18
|Megan Heath (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|19
|Jennifer Youngwerth (Diablo Cycling)
|0:00:05
|20
|Rachel Canning
|21
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|22
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|23
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|0:00:06
|24
|Justine Clift
|25
|Hannah Shell (Velo Force)
|26
|Ellen Watters
|27
|Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
|28
|Ashley Weaver (Lindenwood University)
|0:00:07
|29
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|30
|Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing)
|0:00:08
|31
|Marie-Soleil Blais
|32
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|0:00:09
|33
|Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
|34
|Jennifer Wagner (SH!FT Racing p/b St. Vincent's)
|35
|Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling p/b Denver Fit Lo)
|36
|Rachel Langdon (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|37
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|0:00:10
|38
|Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|39
|Britta Siegel
|40
|Ashley Duban (RCM Hit Squad P/B CRUSH Fitness)
|41
|Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|42
|Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|43
|Iris Slappendel
|44
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:11
|45
|Ayesha McGowan (A Quick Brown Fox p/b hatchmap)
|46
|Kimberly Pettit (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|47
|Julie Sanchez (Women's Project Pedal p/b VO2)
|48
|Jennifer Kosatka (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|0:00:12
|49
|Jannette Rho (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|0:00:13
|50
|Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
|51
|Amy McClintock (Velo Force)
|0:00:14
|52
|Annie Byrne (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|53
|Emily Flynn
|54
|Jill Albright (Team Belladium p/b Lane Motor M)
|0:00:15
|55
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|56
|Courteney Lowe
|0:00:16
|57
|Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
|58
|Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|0:00:17
|59
|Erin Goodall (Olympia Cycling Team)
|0:00:18
|60
|Shiqi Fu (PSIMET Racing)
|0:00:19
|61
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:31
|62
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|63
|Debbie Milne (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|0:00:39
|64
|Becca Schepps
|0:01:24
|DNF
|Leslie Timm (Fearless Femme Racing)
|DNF
|Tracey Cameron
