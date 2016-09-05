Gateway Cup: Schneider sisters continue dominance at Giro della Montagne
ISCorp Cycling sweep podium for second consecutive day
Giro della Montagne Women: St. Louis - St. Louis
ISCorp Cycling swept the podium for second consecutive day at the Gateway Cup, during Day 3's Giro della Montagne. Samantha Schneider took the win ahead of sister Skylar while Yussely Soto was third. It was Samantha's third consecutive victory at the Gateway Cup.
The third round of the 2016 Gateway Cup took place on the iconic Giro della Montagna course for the longest running race of the series. For the UnitedHealtcare women’s squad, it was an opportunity to reevaluate the weekend’s tactics with a much more proactive approach.
Standing in stark contrast to the subdued racing from Saturday’s Tour de Francis, the women’s field was blistering from the get go. Throughout the initial laps, UnitedHealthcare looked determined to burn off as much of the field as possible by setting a brutal pace. They were successful as much of the initial group wilted under the pressure and fell off the back until a reduced peloton remained to fight it out for the win.
Once the initial selection had been made, the blue and white team took the initiative by sending Coryn Rivera off the front repeatedly and covering any smaller moves from rival teams. At one point, Rivera and IsCorp’s Samantha Schneider, winner of the opening two stages of the Gateway Cup, shadow boxed up the hill on the back stretch of the course, each daring the other to continue the move.
UHC and IsCorp matched each other move for move throughout the course of the race, but in the end, IsCorp, led by the dominance of the Schneider sisters, again swept the podium for an unprecedented repeat of the previous day’s top 3.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|2
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|3
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|4
|Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|6
|Joanne Kiesanowski
|7
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|8
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Fearless Femme Racing)
|9
|Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare)
|10
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|11
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Fearless Femme Racing)
|12
|Sarah Coney
|13
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|14
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|15
|Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Women's Racing)
|16
|Marie-Soleil Blais (happy tooth dental pearl cycling)
|17
|Jennifer Youngwerth (Diablo Cycling)
|18
|Debbie Milne (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|19
|Jennifer Wagner (SH!FT Racing p/b St. Vincent's)
|20
|Justine Clift
|21
|Carrie Cartmill
|22
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|23
|Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman | Supermin)
|24
|Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling p/b Denver Fit Loft)
|25
|Emily Flynn
|26
|Hannah Shell (Velo Force)
|27
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|28
|Tabitha Sherwood (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
|29
|Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
|30
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|31
|Christa Ghent
|32
|Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|33
|Ellen Watters
|34
|Rachel Langdon (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|35
|Ayesha McGowan (A Quick Brown Fox p/b hatchmap)
|36
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|37
|Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|38
|Kimberly Pettit (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|39
|Annie Byrne (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|40
|Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
|41
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
|42
|Rachel Canning
|43
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|44
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|45
|Jennifer Rife (Birchwood/GIS)
|46
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|47
|Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
|48
|Leslie Timm (Fearless Femme Racing)
|49
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|50
|Megan Heath (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|51
|Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|52
|Tracey Cameron
|53
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|54
|Erin Goodall (Olympia Cycling Team)
|55
|Alijah Beatty (NorthStar Development Cycling)
|56
|Jannette Rho (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|57
|Jennifer Kosatka (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|58
|Ashley weaver (Lindenwood University)
|59
|Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|60
|Shiqi Fu (PSIMET Racing)
|61
|Julie Sanchez (Women's Project Pedal p/b VO2)
|62
|Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing)
|DNF
|Mary Davidson (SH!FT Racing p/b St. Vincent's)
|DNF
|Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
|DNF
|Becca Schepps
|DNF
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy