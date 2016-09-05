Trending

Gateway Cup: Schneider sisters continue dominance at Giro della Montagne

ISCorp Cycling sweep podium for second consecutive day

Samantha Schneider and ISCorp sweep the podium Day 3 Gateway Cup

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Sam Schneider wins Gateway Cup Day 2

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Sam and Skylar Schneider (ISCorp) one-two at Day 3 Gateway Cup

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Sam Schneider and Coryn Rivera Day 3 Gateway Cup

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Sam Schneider leads the omnium after three consecutive wins at Gateway Cup

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
UntiedHealthcare lead the field at Gateway Cup day 3

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)

ISCorp Cycling swept the podium for second consecutive day at the Gateway Cup, during Day 3's Giro della Montagne. Samantha Schneider took the win ahead of sister Skylar while Yussely Soto was third. It was Samantha's third consecutive victory at the Gateway Cup. 

The third round of the 2016 Gateway Cup took place on the iconic Giro della Montagna course for the longest running race of the series. For the UnitedHealtcare women’s squad, it was an opportunity to reevaluate the weekend’s tactics with a much more proactive approach.

Standing in stark contrast to the subdued racing from Saturday’s Tour de Francis, the women’s field was blistering from the get go. Throughout the initial laps, UnitedHealthcare looked determined to burn off as much of the field as possible by setting a brutal pace. They were successful as much of the initial group wilted under the pressure and fell off the back until a reduced peloton remained to fight it out for the win.

Once the initial selection had been made, the blue and white team took the initiative by sending Coryn Rivera off the front repeatedly and covering any smaller moves from rival teams. At one point, Rivera and IsCorp’s Samantha Schneider, winner of the opening two stages of the Gateway Cup, shadow boxed up the hill on the back stretch of the course, each daring the other to continue the move.

UHC and IsCorp matched each other move for move throughout the course of the race, but in the end, IsCorp, led by the dominance of the Schneider sisters, again swept the podium for an unprecedented repeat of the previous day’s top 3.

