Gateway Cup: Samantha Schneider wins women's Tour de Francis Park criterium
Sister Skylar in second and Soto third
Tour de Francis Park Women: St. Louis - St. Louis
The Schneider sisters, Samantha and Skylar, continued their dominance of North American criterium racing placing one-two, respectively, at the Gateway Cup's Tour de Francis Park criterium. Their team ISCorp Cycling p/b Smart Choice MRI swept the podium with Yussely Soto placing third.
Day 2 of the Staenberg Group Gateway Cup brought the peloton to the rolling course around Francis Park in St. Louis Hills. With a bit more elevation change than the preceding night, the opportunists in each field saw a chance to break clear of the sprinters. Unfortunately for them, the wide-open course continued to discourage attacks and kept each field together for a sprint finale.
In the women’s race, UnitedHealthcare worked to keep any potential moves under complete control. Throughout the course of the hour-long race, any attack that gained even a scant 50 metres was brought to heel by UnitedHealthcare as the women’s field remained largely together throughout the race. Certainly, there were attempts to break clear, but the dominant American team was having none of it.
IsCorp p/b SmartChoice MRI, representing the other main contenders in the women’s race, was more than happy to let their rivals dictate affairs and to bide their time for the finish. Heading into the final lap count down, UnitedHealth care took the front of the group to begin their leadout, but the efforts to control the race had clearly taken their toll.
The final 100 metres saw Samantha Schneider back up Friday night’s win with a repeat victory, followed by sister and teammate Skylar and teammate Soto to round out the podium for a clean IsCorp sweep.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|2
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|3
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|4
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Women's Racing)
|6
|Joanne Kiesanowski
|7
|Christa Ghent
|8
|Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare)
|9
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Fearless Femme Racing)
|10
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|11
|Carrie Cartmill
|12
|Sarah Coney
|13
|Rachel Canning
|14
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|15
|Justine Clift
|16
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Fearless Femme Racing)
|17
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
|18
|Ellen Watters
|19
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|20
|Jennifer Youngwerth (Diablo Cycling)
|21
|Hannah Shell (Velo Force)
|22
|Tabitha Sherwood (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
|23
|Marie-Soleil Blais
|24
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|25
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|26
|Jennifer Wagner (SH!FT Racing p/b St. Vincent's)
|27
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|28
|Leslie Timm (Fearless Femme Racing)
|29
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|30
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|31
|Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling p/b Denver Fit Loft)
|32
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|33
|Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|34
|Debbie Milne (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|35
|Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|36
|Megan Heath (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|37
|Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|38
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|39
|Emily Flynn
|40
|Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
|41
|Erin Goodall (Olympia Cycling Team)
|42
|Annie Byrne (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|43
|Jennifer Rife (Birchwood/GIS)
|44
|Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
|45
|Kimberly Pettit (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|46
|Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|47
|Ashley Duban (RCM Hit Squad P/B CRUSH Fitness)
|48
|Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare)
|49
|Shiqi Fu (PSIMET Racing)
|50
|Jannette Rho (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|51
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|52
|Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|53
|Britta Siegel
|54
|Courteney Lowe
|55
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)
|56
|Vera Divenyi (Naked Women\'s Racing)
|57
|Mary Emily Davidson (SH!FT Racing p/b St. Vincent's)
|58
|Ashley weaver (Lindenwood University)
|59
|Becca Schepps
|60
|Jennifer Kosatka (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|61
|Julie Sanchez (Women's Project Pedal p/b VO2)
|62
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|63
|Rachel Langdon (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|64
|Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
|65
|Tracey Cameron
|66
|Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
|67
|Ayesha McGowan (A Quick Brown Fox p/b hatchmap)
|68
|Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing)
|69
|Amy Strahan (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
|DNF
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
