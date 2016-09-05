Trending

Gateway Cup: Samantha Schneider wins women's Tour de Francis Park criterium

Sister Skylar in second and Soto third

Image 1 of 3

San Schneider and Coryn Rivera on the start line at Gateway Cup Day 2

San Schneider and Coryn Rivera on the start line at Gateway Cup Day 2
(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Image 2 of 3

The Schneider sisters talk about racing together.

The Schneider sisters talk about racing together.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 3

Sam Schneider wins Gateway Cup Day 2

Sam Schneider wins Gateway Cup Day 2
(Image credit: Gateway Cup)

The Schneider sisters, Samantha and Skylar, continued their dominance of North American criterium racing placing one-two, respectively, at the Gateway Cup's Tour de Francis Park criterium. Their team ISCorp Cycling p/b Smart Choice MRI swept the podium with Yussely Soto placing third.

Day 2 of the Staenberg Group Gateway Cup brought the peloton to the rolling course around Francis Park in St. Louis Hills. With a bit more elevation change than the preceding night, the opportunists in each field saw a chance to break clear of the sprinters. Unfortunately for them, the wide-open course continued to discourage attacks and kept each field together for a sprint finale.

In the women’s race, UnitedHealthcare worked to keep any potential moves under complete control. Throughout the course of the hour-long race, any attack that gained even a scant 50 metres was brought to heel by UnitedHealthcare as the women’s field remained largely together throughout the race. Certainly, there were attempts to break clear, but the dominant American team was having none of it.

IsCorp p/b SmartChoice MRI, representing the other main contenders in the women’s race, was more than happy to let their rivals dictate affairs and to bide their time for the finish. Heading into the final lap count down, UnitedHealth care took the front of the group to begin their leadout, but the efforts to control the race had clearly taken their toll.

The final 100 metres saw Samantha Schneider back up Friday night’s win with a repeat victory, followed by sister and teammate Skylar and teammate Soto to round out the podium for a clean IsCorp sweep.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
2Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
3Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
4Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
5Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Women's Racing)
6Joanne Kiesanowski
7Christa Ghent
8Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare)
9Kyrstin Bluhm (Fearless Femme Racing)
10Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
11Carrie Cartmill
12Sarah Coney
13Rachel Canning
14Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
15Justine Clift
16Tiffany Pezzulo (Fearless Femme Racing)
17Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
18Ellen Watters
19Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
20Jennifer Youngwerth (Diablo Cycling)
21Hannah Shell (Velo Force)
22Tabitha Sherwood (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
23Marie-Soleil Blais
24Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
25Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
26Jennifer Wagner (SH!FT Racing p/b St. Vincent's)
27Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
28Leslie Timm (Fearless Femme Racing)
29Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
30Jeannie Kuhajek (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
31Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling p/b Denver Fit Loft)
32Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
33Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
34Debbie Milne (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
35Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
36Megan Heath (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
37Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
38Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
39Emily Flynn
40Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
41Erin Goodall (Olympia Cycling Team)
42Annie Byrne (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
43Jennifer Rife (Birchwood/GIS)
44Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
45Kimberly Pettit (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
46Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
47Ashley Duban (RCM Hit Squad P/B CRUSH Fitness)
48Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare)
49Shiqi Fu (PSIMET Racing)
50Jannette Rho (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
51Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
52Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
53Britta Siegel
54Courteney Lowe
55Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)
56Vera Divenyi (Naked Women\'s Racing)
57Mary Emily Davidson (SH!FT Racing p/b St. Vincent's)
58Ashley weaver (Lindenwood University)
59Becca Schepps
60Jennifer Kosatka (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
61Julie Sanchez (Women's Project Pedal p/b VO2)
62Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
63Rachel Langdon (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
64Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
65Tracey Cameron
66Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
67Ayesha McGowan (A Quick Brown Fox p/b hatchmap)
68Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing)
69Amy Strahan (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
DNFCari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)

Latest on Cyclingnews