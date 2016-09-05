Trending

Gateway Cup: Iris Slappendel gets final day Benton Park Classic win

ISCorp Cycling dominate final overall podium

The stage podium

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Iris Slappendel working hard during the race

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
The overall podium was dominated by ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MR

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Iris Slappendel (UHC) gets the win

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI control the pace to let Skylar Schneider attack

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)
Coryn Rivera leading Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)

(Image credit: Gateway Cup)

Heading into the final day of the 2016 Gateway Cup weekend, the field faced the most challenging course thus far with ten technical corners and little room for recovery. Throughout the weekend, the United Health Care team had largely come up short in both the men and women's field, always taking responsibility for the racing, but seeing the race turn against them at the finish. As each race started at the Benton Park Classic, it was clear that UHC planned to go down swinging and leave their mark on the Gateway Cup.

From the start of the race, both the IsCorp p/b SmartChoice MRI and United Health Care teams took full responsibility for the race as each put two riders in a six-woman breakaway in the very first lap. With Skylar Schneider of IsCorp and Iris Slappendel of United Health Care in the move, there was a good chance the break would lead from start to finish. However, at the halfway point, the efforts of some of the smaller teams in the race brought the move within reach, prompting Samantha Schneider, thus far the only women's winner in the 2106 Gateway Cup, to counter attack, with Coryn Rivera on her wheel. The two carved out a solid thirty-second advantage until four laps to go when the field cut the gap down and set up Skylar Schneider for another move with Slappendel. With so little racing left, the two women went to the line together and Slappendel took the win ahead of Schneider in what was the only win from someone other than Sam Schneider throughout the weekend. Samantha herself shot out of the chasing group to take third and the omnium while the IsCorp team locked up the overall podium with Skylar in second and Yuselly Soto in third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare)
2Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
3Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
4Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
5Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
6Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
7Joanne Kiesanowski
8Christa Ghent
9Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare)
10Sarah Coney
11Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
12Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
13Kyrstin Bluhm (Fearless Femme Racing)
14Rachel Canning
15Tiffany Pezzulo (Fearless Femme Racing)
16Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
17Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Women's Racing)
18Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
19Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
20Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
21Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling p/b Denver Fit Loft)
22Marie-Soleil Blais (happy tooth dental pearl cycling)
23Jennifer Youngwerth (Diablo Cycling)
24Carrie Cartmill
25Kimberly Pettit (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
26Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
27Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
28Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
29Jennifer Wagner (SH!FT Racing p/b St. Vincent's)
30Debbie Milne (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
31Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
32Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
33Jeannie Kuhajek (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
34Jannette Rho (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
35Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
36Tabitha Sherwood (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
37Rachel Langdon (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
38Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
39Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
40Annie Byrne (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
41Ayesha McGowan (A Quick Brown Fox p/b hatchmap)
42Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
43Erin Goodall (Olympia Cycling Team)
44Megan Heath (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
45Hannah Shell (Velo Force)
46Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
47Emily Flynn
48Alijah Beatty (NorthStar Development Cycling)
49Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing)
50Amy McClintock (Velo Force)
51Shiqi Fu (PSIMET Racing)
52Jennifer Rife (Birchwood/GIS)
53Vera Divenyi (Naked Women\'s Racing)
54Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
55Ellen Watters
56Becca Schepps
57Tracey Cameron
DNFMary Emily Davidson (SH!FT Racing p/b St. Vincent's)
DNFKatharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
DNFCari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
DNFAshley Duban (RCM Hit Squad P/B CRUSH Fitness)
DNFJennifer Kosatka (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
DNFCourteney Lowe
DNFRachel McKinnon
DNFBritta Siegel
DNFLeslie Timm (Fearless Femme Racing)
DNFAshley Weaver (Lindenwood University)
DNFGwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
DNFJustine Clift

 

