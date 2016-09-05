Gateway Cup: Iris Slappendel gets final day Benton Park Classic win
ISCorp Cycling dominate final overall podium
Benton Park Classic Women: St. Louis - St. Louis
Heading into the final day of the 2016 Gateway Cup weekend, the field faced the most challenging course thus far with ten technical corners and little room for recovery. Throughout the weekend, the United Health Care team had largely come up short in both the men and women's field, always taking responsibility for the racing, but seeing the race turn against them at the finish. As each race started at the Benton Park Classic, it was clear that UHC planned to go down swinging and leave their mark on the Gateway Cup.
From the start of the race, both the IsCorp p/b SmartChoice MRI and United Health Care teams took full responsibility for the race as each put two riders in a six-woman breakaway in the very first lap. With Skylar Schneider of IsCorp and Iris Slappendel of United Health Care in the move, there was a good chance the break would lead from start to finish. However, at the halfway point, the efforts of some of the smaller teams in the race brought the move within reach, prompting Samantha Schneider, thus far the only women's winner in the 2106 Gateway Cup, to counter attack, with Coryn Rivera on her wheel. The two carved out a solid thirty-second advantage until four laps to go when the field cut the gap down and set up Skylar Schneider for another move with Slappendel. With so little racing left, the two women went to the line together and Slappendel took the win ahead of Schneider in what was the only win from someone other than Sam Schneider throughout the weekend. Samantha herself shot out of the chasing group to take third and the omnium while the IsCorp team locked up the overall podium with Skylar in second and Yuselly Soto in third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Iris Slappendel (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|3
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|4
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|5
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|6
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|7
|Joanne Kiesanowski
|8
|Christa Ghent
|9
|Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare)
|10
|Sarah Coney
|11
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|12
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|13
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Fearless Femme Racing)
|14
|Rachel Canning
|15
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Fearless Femme Racing)
|16
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|17
|Kimberly Lucie (Canyon Elite Women's Racing)
|18
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|19
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|20
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|21
|Melanie Beale (Thump Cycling p/b Denver Fit Loft)
|22
|Marie-Soleil Blais (happy tooth dental pearl cycling)
|23
|Jennifer Youngwerth (Diablo Cycling)
|24
|Carrie Cartmill
|25
|Kimberly Pettit (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|26
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|27
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|28
|Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
|29
|Jennifer Wagner (SH!FT Racing p/b St. Vincent's)
|30
|Debbie Milne (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|31
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice MRI)
|32
|Vanessa Curtis (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|33
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|34
|Jannette Rho (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|35
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
|36
|Tabitha Sherwood (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
|37
|Rachel Langdon (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|38
|Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|39
|Christine Thornburg (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|40
|Annie Byrne (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|41
|Ayesha McGowan (A Quick Brown Fox p/b hatchmap)
|42
|Diedre Ribbens (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|43
|Erin Goodall (Olympia Cycling Team)
|44
|Megan Heath (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John's)
|45
|Hannah Shell (Velo Force)
|46
|Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
|47
|Emily Flynn
|48
|Alijah Beatty (NorthStar Development Cycling)
|49
|Emily Houtchens (Orion Racing)
|50
|Amy McClintock (Velo Force)
|51
|Shiqi Fu (PSIMET Racing)
|52
|Jennifer Rife (Birchwood/GIS)
|53
|Vera Divenyi (Naked Women\'s Racing)
|54
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom p/b Psimet)
|55
|Ellen Watters
|56
|Becca Schepps
|57
|Tracey Cameron
|DNF
|Mary Emily Davidson (SH!FT Racing p/b St. Vincent's)
|DNF
|Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNF
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNF
|Ashley Duban (RCM Hit Squad P/B CRUSH Fitness)
|DNF
|Jennifer Kosatka (Chicago Womens Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Courteney Lowe
|DNF
|Rachel McKinnon
|DNF
|Britta Siegel
|DNF
|Leslie Timm (Fearless Femme Racing)
|DNF
|Ashley Weaver (Lindenwood University)
|DNF
|Gwen Inglis (Stages Cycling)
|DNF
|Justine Clift
